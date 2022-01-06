Galaxy-brain Prince Andrew is open to settling out of court with Virginia Giuffre

I’m sounding like a broken record on this, but Prince Andrew should have settled with Virginia Giuffre months ago. Virginia’s lawyer David Boies even said as much last year, that Virginia only filed the civil suit against Andrew because he wouldn’t come to the negotiation table and settle with her and/or give her an apology. Andrew’s lawyers blew off Virginia for years as she sought justice and answers. And now here we are, with Judge Kaplan likely to rule that Virginia’s lawsuit should not be dismissed, that it should go to trial this year. Andrew thought he could ignore the issue and it would go away. Now he’s in a weaker position legally, and if he wants to settle, he’ll probably have to pay out even more than if he offered Virginia a settlement a year ago. So… big surprise, as it appears as if the case is going to trial, suddenly the galaxy brains in Windsor are very interested in settling this situation out of court. From Becky English at the Daily Mail:
Prince Andrew could settle out of court with his US sex-case accuser if a judge rules that the case should go to trial. Insiders say the option ‘remains on the table’ if, as expected, Judge Lewis Kaplan rejects his legal team’s motion this week to have Virginia Roberts’ lawsuit dismissed at an early stage.
Andrew’s team are understood to acknowledge the ‘attritional impact’ the case is having on the Royal Family, particularly as the Queen, 95, is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this June with the threat of a scandalous sex trial involving her son hanging over her.
‘Obviously, this is a US case involving US lawyers and involving a US civil lawsuit,’ one source said. ‘In reality, 99 per cent of US civil litigations are settled out of court. A settlement would always be an option on the table, as that’s where the vast majority end up. There is also the wider pressure and attritional impact to consider.’
Sources with knowledge of the case stressed last night to the Daily Mail that no discussions have taken place yet about whether the Queen’s son could – or should – agree a settlement without liability being admitted. But neither had it been ruled out as an option, they said. Buckingham Palace has refused to comment, describing it as an ‘ongoing legal matter.’
On the one hand agreeing a no-liability settlement would prevent Andrew going through the humiliating experience of being interviewed by Miss Roberts’ lawyers, who will be able to question him about everything from his sexual partners to the minutiae of his dealings with Epstein and with Maxwell, found guilty last month of sex trafficking. They may seek answers from other family members, including his ex-wife Sarah and potentially other senior royals.
But a settlement would clearly do little to help the 61-year-old prince clear his name, as he says he desperately wants to do. A settlement would also not prevent the FBI from pursuing its investigation – its agents would like to speak to Andrew as a potential witness to Epstein’s crimes.
Truly, is there any better example of the monarchy’s short-sightedness and stupidity than the Andrew Situation? Did no one at the palace brain trust understand that Andrew should have settled out of court – before Virginia filed her lawsuit – last year or even years before that? There would have been tremendous backlash if they had settled a year ago, but they would have been in a much better position to ask for a gag order. Now Virginia holds all of the cards, if the judge rules the way we’re expecting. So now it’s a choice between having all of Andrew’s sordid history dragged out in open court OR Andrew admitting defeat on Virginia’s terms entirely.
Andrew smugly thought he could bluster his way out of is cause he’s a Prince and the TQs favourite child but he’s learned the hard way that means fk all in the US.
He’s dug a hole for himself and is only getting deeper and deeper.
No one has ever held that spoilt brat accountable. The Queen and Philip were bad parents. Do you really love your kids if you don’t care if they’re decent people?
Yes, he thought he was completely untouchable. His arrogance and stupidity have made everything worse – from the amount he will end up paying to make this go away to the publicity that will see him removed from all his military titles as well as public duties and purse.
This is like the Streisand Effect turbocharged. Maybe we need to institute the Prince Andrew Effect for those who not only draw attention to the one thing they were trying to conceal (Barbara level) but destroy their own reputation, remove themselves from a job and put themselves in legal peril all at the same time. #goodjob#skills
The Queen will be using the taxpayers money to make this go away.
I think everyone but Andrew wanted to settle but he hoped if the case was thrown out it would be his path back to a public role. Settling at this stage will damage his reputation even more than if he had settled a year ago.
LOL, LOL, LOL!! They are really stupid. As well as sexist and racist. They are a mess.
I know Virginia has been through a lot, but I hope she doesn’t settle, whoops his ass in court, and still gets millions from the queen. That fool tried to get laws supporting children who endured sex abuse thrown out!
Yes. I think it is too big to settle now. Why settle when you could bring down the monarchy?
I was thinking the other day that if the UK monarchy is abolished by the time William is ready to be king, it will have been 2 American women who brought it to its knees.
Here’s hoping she gets everything.lol
Give Virginia the lease to Royal Lodge!
I mean I don’t know which is better- a trial or gobs of money given to Virginia. She has been a trooper and given her life for this cause.
Frankly I’m shocked more victims don’t come forward given the maxwell verdict. I suspect that they were already vulnerable when targeted and the abuse just made their lives that much harder. I hope more of them get restitution and access to support to heal.
I’m feeling like 25mil is a nice number bc eff that 500k settlement from Epstein
I’d love something close to £50 million. A nice round number for the UK taxpayer to see how much the monarchy has cost the citizenry.
At this point I get the impression that Virginia want everything out in the open and is more interested in dragging and humiliating him in public. Also she may want a chance to say her piece in court a testimony in court under oath is more powerful than any interview. All this to say I fear it may be too late to settle for Andrew.
The fact that there hasn’t been a settlement means one of two things. Virginia doesn’t want to settle and wants to take this all the way to trial (believable) or Andrew doesn’t want to because it implies/confirms guilt and he doesn’t want that (also believable)
Do not settle! And if she does, get a PUBLIC apology. And millions….
I think Andrew thought at first that she didn’t have the guts to take him to court over this, and then I think he thought that it didn’t matter because he’s HRH Prince Andrew the Duke of York and what judge would dare to let this go to trial because of that?!?!?
He’s getting a wake up call here, for sure.
I also think he was hoping a trial would vindicate him and then he would be welcomed back to royal life with open arms. Well, that’s never happening under charles, he’s probably ecstatic to have an excuse to bench Andrew for his reign.
Lol, I feel like the benefits of having an excuse now to bench Andrew significantly outweighs the cost to the RF. 😝
Remember, this is the same Palace who advised Meghan not to sue the MoS. Anyway, that Andrew is possibly considering settling is not surprising at all. It’s what he should have done from the start.