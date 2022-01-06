Duchess Kate ‘will come into her own even more’ during ‘a tough year for the royals’

I hope everyone has been enjoying Keen Birthday Buttons Week over here. The week-long celebration was unexpected but not entirely unwanted. Throughout the week, we’ve been gifted with so many special stories about the Duchess of Cambridge and her historic laziness and inability to do anything but mumble, flap her jazz hands and be a Mean Girl. We’ve also heard that her mother deserves all of the credit for those meager accomplishments. But hey, at least she’s not Prince Andrew, I guess. That’s what Katie Nicholl said in a new interview – the Queen appreciates Kate because she’s boring and she stayed in the UK.
The Queen will rely on the Duchess of Cambridge ‘more than ever’ as she braces for a ‘difficult’ year with Prince Andrew’s legal woes and Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, a royal expert has claimed. The Queen, 95, already ‘hugely values’ Kate’s work for the Royal Family, which has become increasingly high profile in recent years. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, has ‘stepped up’ and taken on more responsibility in the wake of Megxit and will play an even more important role in 2022, it is claimed.
Speaking to Closer, royal author Katie Nicholl said: ‘In recent years, we’ve seen her leadership in the wake of Megxit, throughout which she’s kept calm and carried on. I think this year she’ll come into her own even more, especially as it’ll be a tough year for the royals. Harry and Meghan’s interviews this year have caused chaos for the royals, and Harry’s new memoir – due out next year – will likely reveal even more intimate details about the royal family, and cause further issues.
‘And Andrew’s court case will too. Kate will step up and I know the Queen hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever.’
I go back and forth on what I think about the Queen’s relationships with both Prince William and Kate. The Queen clearly knows that the Keens were largely responsible for exiling the Sussexes, just as she knows that the Keens were a huge part of the smear campaign against Meghan. While I don’t believe QEII was on board for the “let’s exile the popular royals” train, I also think that she was probably unsettled (and perhaps even jealous) of Harry and Meghan’s popularity and charisma, just as she was unsettled by Diana’s popularity and charisma. So, again, Kate IS what the royal establishment wants: boring, stable, mean, lazy. Congrats to Kate.
“will likely reveal even more intimate details about the royal family, and cause further issues.”
Well, if you didn’t want your “issues” broadcasted to the world maybe, just maybe, you should have treated Harry and Meghan as family members. If you had loved and respected them this would not be occurring.
Just remember that we usually reap what we sow.
This
Complete fiction. There is no evidence of Kate taking on more and no evidence of any special closeness with the Queen. Interesting that Sophie PR about that closeness has been shut down. Wonder who did that. Also interesting that Kate, the great supporter, wasn’t at Christmas with the Queen.
Did Vanity Fair let lying Katie Nichol go?
Rota Rats killed off a good thing, no leaks for them, so the £60 for TV appearances are down.
Balls. Can they not think of something more original? Anything? Here’s hoping Kate has a cheeseburger with fries for supper tonight.
There is only one woman the BRF consistently relies upon to carry the weight and that is Meghan — specifically how they can bash her publicly and privately to deflect from their own pathetic lives. You can’t keep calm and keen on post-Megxit when you caused it.
Keen’s stepped up so many times she should’ve reached the moon by now.
Come into her own what?
This “come into her own” nonsense gets used ad nauseam about Kate and has for years. It’s as pervasive and as meaningless as being “keen” and “ready to step up”. It strikes me that the stories about Kate’s accomplishments are as vague as the stories about Meghan bullying staff – and we all know why that is.
“Keen Birthday Buttons Week” LMAO
While reading this, I remembered the Queen and Meghan’s first engagement together and the Queen going up to talk to her at Ascot. I genuinely believe that she likes Meghan and enjoyed her company but she was advised that and more likely she viewed Harry and Meghan’s popularity as detrimental to Charles’ and William’s reign. In her world, only the heirs must be popular so Harry and Meghan, if they were unwilling to dim themselves, had to leave.
I have a question, will Harry talk about Kate in his book? I’m going to guess that she’s barely mentioned.
Kate was only selected to extend the monarchy. But the problem with Kate is she is an oxygen robber and has no redeeming qualities. She’s much like petty Betty, a person who is very self-centered, lacks any real interest in people, needs fawning. Betty’s work is bs. She pushes the antiquated sexist values and class structure to justify her existence. Betty and Kate are boring, inhospitable people. She’s jealous just like Kate is jealous and she raised a passel of useless, rude, entitled, rapey, racist kids.
In that jazz hands garden photo with the keenbridges and petty, is Kate and Liz wearing the same dress? Or at least the same print? If so that’s hilarious. Also,Katie Nicholas I see is still using the dirty word referring to Harry and Meghan leaving, I also like how a child rapist is on the same level as writing a memoir about yourself. Katie just mad that she can’t write more stupid lying books about Harry because he is putting a full stop to that by writing his own. These people are all pathetic and deserve the dull, lazy boring racist keenbridges.because they are all the same
The military nipple tassel coat. Kate has such bad taste.
Why does she keep trying to do a take on a Prussian officer? Just wear a nice smart coat and stop the child’s dress-up costumes stuff.
It is 2022, will we ever have an article about Kate where Harry or Meghan are not mentioned at all? I thought Kate and William were the real deal, savior of the monarchy and made of the real ingredients. Can the focus be solely on them now?
The obsession is too much….. then again…I digress.
They don’t want Kate lazy. They’re fine if she’s boring, but being lazy and unprofessional while filling her days with shopping, visiting her awful family, and taking luxury foreign holidays isn’t what they want.
You can tell this came from the Keens because their favourite filler word was used – “hugely”.