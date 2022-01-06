Pope Francis: It’s ‘selfish’ for people to raise animals and not children

Pope Francis is a multifaceted, fascinating and infuriating man. In recent years, he’s shown more acceptance of pro-choice Catholics, he’s thrown hands when someone got too aggressive with him, and his Instagram account’s “likes” revealed him to be an ass man. I’ve said this many times, but I do genuinely like Francis. He seems like a nice guy beyond all of the Vatican politics. But this is where I draw the line: Pope Francis has now taken aim at people who raise animals and not children.
Pope Francis has criticized couples who choose to have pets instead of children as selfish, arguing that their decision to forgo parenthood leads to a loss of “humanity” and is a detriment to civilization.
The Pope made the comments Wednesday while speaking to a general audience about Saint Joseph, Jesus’ earthly father. Francis was lauding Joseph’s decision to bring up Jesus as “among the highest forms of love” when he veered into the topic of adoption and orphaned children today. He then turned his focus on couples that opt for animals instead of children.
“We see that people do not want to have children, or just one and no more. And many, many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they have just one — but they have two dogs, two cats … Yes, dogs and cats take the place of children,” the Pope said. “Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but it is the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity. And in this way civilization becomes aged and without humanity, because it loses the richness of fatherhood and motherhood. And our homeland suffers, as it does not have children.”
The Pope’s remarks, though surprising coming from a progressive pontiff, echo the Catholic Church’s teachings about the importance of couples either bearing or raising children — and the potential demographic consequences of not doing so. Francis said that couples who cannot biologically have children should consider adoption.
“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them,” Francis said. “Having a child is always a risk, either naturally or by adoption. But it is riskier not to have them. It is riskier to deny fatherhood, or to deny motherhood, be it real or spiritual.”
What in the world? There’s so much more nuance to the conversation about children and parenthood beyond “too many people are raising pets instead of children!” Some people just prefer animals, some people only want one child, some people don’t want to adopt, and some people don’t want any kids at all. Not everyone has to be a parent or WANT to be a parent. Everybody’s different. Embrace those differences. Besides, Francis isn’t married or a father! He lived a normal life before the priesthood, but that normal life didn’t involve fathering children. Someone get this man a puppy or a kitten. That will change him. Suddenly the Holy See’s Instagram will be full of cat photos.. Papal Kitteh!! (Also: isn’t Franny’s home country, Argentina, a huge animal-loving culture? Weird.)
Super controversial
I don’t recall having ever cared what the pope thinks about my life choices.
I’m childfree by choice, and to his statement I say – Dear Pope, if you care so much about children, why have you done nothing about the thousands upon thousands on Indigenous children who were abused and killed in Catholic Residential Schools in Canada. If you care so much about children, what have you done to help childhood survivors of clergy sexual abuse?
I’m not gonna even touch the whole “it’s selfish not to have kids” because it’s such a stupid argument it’s not even worth engaging in.
Make no mistake, this is about controlling people (women) and keeping Catholic numbers up.
TBH this dude has always been massively overrated.
Someone who has never been a parent telling the rest of us being child free threatens our humanity is truly rich.
What, the church needs more kids to abuse, sexually assault and murder/bury in secret mass graves?
This exactly. He’s been invited to Canada to make a full apology on behalf of the Catholic Church and has refused to do so. What about those children? I guess it’s only non-Indigenous children that matter.
That’s what this stupidity has ALWAYS been about.
Canadian here (also childfree by choice, and with no pets right now either!) and I was going to say something very similar…here’s the head of an institution that has spent decades abusing children, setting up systems to abuse children like these schools, and then either hiding / protecting the abusers or flat out refusing to acknowledge the situation. The very least the Church should do is actually apologize.
I wonder how he likes living in that giant glass house?
Don’t forget the catholic church made billions selling babies stolen from unmarried girls. This is bc there aren’t as many people to steal babies from to make their profits.
Ladymtl – you must get a pet. You don’t realize the joy and rewards pet guardianship will bring you. Your life cannot be truly fulfilled without one. – Phew that did not feel good. I just wanted to experience the perspective of that judgey a-hole who lectures women on their life choices. And ick! I’m not doing that again. Sorry for the bother.
So much yes to all of this – oh, and how about paying the laughably small amount of court-ordered compensation owing to these victims, instead of the Church hiding assets and claiming poverty? Sell off a damn Tintoretto or two and make good what you owe!
And BTW, Frankie, some of us have very complex reasons for not having children; how dare anyone assume it’s because we hate them (Grrrrrr)
As a both childless and childfree person I love my 3 dogs to hell and back. One is currently battling cancer and I don’t think I could grieve anymore if it was an actual child.
The pope’s view here is also that of his generation. Almost all older people meet my husband and I and wish we had children. The logic is we are stable in every way and that produces better members of society.
Hello! I don’t know much about the terminology- what is the distinction between childless and childfree? I’d only heard the latter as some attitude on the dark corners of the Internet that children are monsters, horrible, etc., but I didn’t get that vibe from Tiktok and other places. Could you please let me know?
I’m someone who loves children but is concerned about my ability to bear children due to my mental illness and the effect pregnancy and altering medications could have on my safety (per my doctor) and beyond that concerned about my ability to parent. So these are terms I could see myself using in future.
Thank you.
Childfree is generally used by people who actively chose not to have kids – Childless has been generally used by people who A) want to shame people who choose not to have kids by implying we are missing something or B) by folks who have dealt with infertility and are not childfree by choice. That’s my understanding of these terms, I’m happily childfree by choice.
Thank you for asking this question because I have not heard this nuance before.
Crooksnnannies
I’m using the term childless as I can’t carry to term from a physical condition.
And childfree because I’ve accepted that and can enjoy my life without children. I do not wish to adopt or try a surrogate.
I think the shift started about 10 years ago to say childfree which indicates an active choice. There are many reasons one might be childless, such as not yet having a child, so childfree emphasizes that it’s a choice and not a stage of life. But 10 years ago I was in my 30s and people pried into my uterus all the time. Not so much any more.
Some people can’t have children either.
Says the guy with no kids
If the obscenely rich Catholic Church wants people to have kids, perhaps they could spread around some of that infinite money they have for childcare instead of hoarding it like a giant dragon.
Cáritas does a lot of work.
There are shelters and orphanages for children, elderly and homeless people working thru catholic orgs. In my small city there are of the first two.
My husband and I adopted a baby girl and have always had dogs.
It is hard work.
We are not adopting a second child, but we are thinking on receiving a child for the weekends, I am older and do not dare to adopt again, but I think we can help foster another kid, or support one of them through school.
We’re gonna have all the pets and no kids so bite me, old man.
Is he worried white people aren’t breeding enough?
One child, three cats. Sorry for diminishing humanity!
Tell me you’re out of touch with reality without telling me you’re out of touch with reality. SMH
Uhhhhh…how many children did Jesus raise again? 🙄
I think someone needs to rewatch (😏) the Last Temptation of Christ. Jesus decides to settle down and have a family and history looks a bit different. Not to mention you’d be out of a job Francis!
In all seriousness, very often the greatest impact is made by those who don’t live or even want so-called “traditional” roles.
I was raised as a catholic as a child but when I became an adult the hypocrisy of the Catholic Church nauseated me. It is a religion base on control and punishment. I can’t believe that this is God’s way.
I no longer practicing any organized religion and feel that God gave us the ability to find our own way in life with the hope that we will be kind and compassionate people. I don’t need or want any input from any Catholic on how to live my life.
One could make the argument that pets are God’s way of showing flawed humans another living creature who asks for nothing and provides unconditional love. Maybe animals are our angels on earth, here to show us how love should be.
The basic principles of Christianity are all solid. Be good to each other. Be respect, Let all beings live their lives etc…
What corrupted all of that is human interpretation. Which is funny because the bible said man is fallible then why th is man interpreting the Bible and “god’s will?”
I love my dogs. I love my husband. The most I’m in anyone else’s business is here. I’m a damn good Christian. Having children won’t mean a thing
After you dude, after you.
Sir. Mind your business and stay out of the wombs of women.
I think it is selfish to live in the lap of luxury when you are supposed to be serving the people. Or owing millions of dollars of property that could be used to house refugees or the poor. Hypocrisy at its best. I think it is selfish to have children when you don’t want them based on what someone else expects. If the Pope wants people to have children, why hasn’t he done more to encourage all countries to adopt public health care, paid family leave and other types of social programs that will help people who want to have children?
Pope Vergoglio can pick up my Vet’s bills an realize how very *selfish* it is for me to raise my two kitties, who by the way only eat premium food and have their own room at home.
I think his points are taken out of context. What he’s saying is that there are so many homeless children waiting to be adopted and that we as a society lavish attention on pets that could go towards adopting a child.
I grew up in a “third world” country. It’s kind of obscene how pets are treated here while immigrant children are in cages. Frankly how children in general are treated – like they’re the parents problem. if the parents screw up, didn’t plan for every contingency, can’t be in two places at once (9-5 job AND 3:30 school pick up/transport), afford nanny, etc… Well, again, parents problem. Zero empathy for the child who lives with the consequences.
Every adult was once a child. Yet so many seen to forget/pretend they weren’t. How do children feel when they hear adults say they’re “child-free”?
I’m pro choice and very far left. I’ve also adopted a dog. My point is that you can be all these things and also accept his criticism as valid – especially if you don’t take it personally. There are systemic problems that people personalize so the solutions are individualized (eg, don’t use plastic straws!) instead of addressed at the institutional root (eg, get $ out of politics so global pollution by transnational companies can actually get enforced).
I mean, he’s the Pope and they’re running out of Catholics so it’s not weird that he thinks this way.
But he and everyone else in the Church’s hierarchy is a coward and a hypocrite for saying this and not acknowledging the huge and continuing legacy of abuse and degradation their institution is responsible for.
Didn’t he adopt the name Francis, after St. Francis the patron saint of animals???
Also, I point out that even though he often seems generous in his expressions (“who am I to judge …”) Pope Francis has yet to change any of the church’s doctrine.
He needs to take a seat and count that enormous wealth he hoards in the Vatican and mind his business.
Why would any sane person want to bring a child in this god forsaken planet called Earth?
I’m sure the pope doesn’t check Twitter liked some of us do, but he’s getting dragged over there like #princewilliamaffair!
I think it’s the other way around Pope. But I guess no people means no money
My cats are my children, so there…..
Hahaha what a joke. Perhaps he can tell his compadres it’s selfish to rape the children. More animals less pope.
More animals, less pope. I could not agree with this more!
Yea the pedophilia references are just too easy. The Catholic Church is so out of touch.
This is some boomer shit right here. Blowing right past the big economic challenges faced by the Millenial generation and younger, the serious uncertainty about our ability to even sustain life on our planet due to climate change over the next 50 – 100 years, and the political shitshow the USA currently is in which basically is threatening the fabric of our democracy and pitting neighbor against neighbor and only getting worse with each passing day, to just accuse people of being selfish.
Plenty of people wanted kids and couldn’t have them, be it for medical reasons or environmental, or lack of stability. He seems to think these people can run down to the local orphanage, fill out some papers, and pick up a child. It. Does. Not. Work. Like. That. Adoption is notoriously expensive and difficult.
I wouldn’t label this as “boomer shit” as not all boomers think this way. Many are just as scared about the future for our kids/grandkids as anyone else. I’d label this “pope shit” not boomer shit.
Childfree by medical condition, but also single with two dogs. For sure they absorb my maternal energy, but I feel guilty enough leaving my pups (with a dog walker) home 60-80 hours a week for work (don’t worry, they’re super spoiled and smiley!). As I’m a non-couple, he may be fine with my choice, but I admit that at almost 50 I now understand the childfree by choice, coupled or not. I’ve also grown to see the nuclear family norm as toxic, some people are just happier with different social structures. And also he makes no mention of the choice not to have children, or more children, due to financial constraints. Animals aren’t free, but they’re way cheaper than children.
The only reason he said this stupid take = Italy’s birth rate is low AF & it’s gonna have tonnnnnnns of ancient ppl outnumbering younger gen esp since ppl are getting smart enough to know life is better/more to life than procreating. so the pope now trying to be the mouthpiece of the more kids now! Government movement but it’s ridiculous and everybody’s going wtf 😂
Maybe fix the ped0 problem in your church first, white cape dude
Yes 👏🏼 to 👏🏼 every 👏🏼 word 👏🏼 you 👏🏼 said 👏🏼
Children are hard work. If you want to be a parent it’s fulfilling, joyful, beautiful hard work, but not something to go into unless you truly want to. To me it’s selfish to have a child for any reason other than wanting to nurture, love, and raise a complex human being— including “*I* need to be the best Catholic” or whatever.
I generally like Francis too, he’s a Jesuit and as a product of a Jesuit college, I’m a fan but this is so wrong. For one, he’s being completely hypocritical! Priests and nuns aren’t allowed to marry and have kids- has their humanity been reduced because they’re not parents? For another, not everyone should be a parent! It does not help society in any way when people are forced into parenthood.
He’s not saying anyone should be forced into parenthood…? Where are you getting that?
One could make the argument that HAVING children is selfish. I cannot fathom bringing a child into this world as it is.
I can’t either. Most of my friends have kids and a few don’t–I don’t judge anyone’s choices. But for me, the thought of bringing children into this mess gives me unspeakable anxiety. I think I would have aged several decades by now if I had to live through Trump and the pandemic with little ones.
No, it’s not. By his logic Catholic priests and nuns are being selfish for taking vows of celibacy. They should be having children as well. If he was so progressive as people like to tout, he should be changing the law to allow priests and nuns to get married.
I don’t want to have children because I only see political division, the climate crisis, and resulting pandemics, natural disasters, etc. getting worse from here on out. I’m not clear on why that makes me selfish. Quite the opposite.
People can pour their love into their pets, volunteer work, etc. and make a positive impact on the world. He should be encouraging people to do what they can and what they feel comfortable with to make a difference, not his idea of exactly how to do so. Too many people have children because they feel like they “should,” and guess what? Those are the people that often neglect, abuse, and traumatize their children.
There are many paths to humanity without being a parent. Francis presumably found one of those paths.
I wanted two kids, was only able to have one, as we developed unexplained secondary infertility and . We looked briefly into adoption and the cost/process is prohibitive for many people. I also have read so many stories about how adoptions are often somewhat/outright coercive to the birth mother, I really did not want to inadvertently contribute to that. So we have one kid (and no pets, though kid is really agitating for a dog). Honestly, as more and more climate change impacts show up, I think we made the right choice. The world needs fewer people living Western lifestyles. We do a lot to reduce our carbon footprint day to day (vegetarian, drive a compact car only when we can’t bike/walk, buy things used rather than new, live in a small apartment rather than a large house, fly very rarely), but having just one child has a bigger long-term impact than pretty much anything else we can do.
Also, while I know there are people who would never want kids or never want more than one kid no matter what, the fact is that in the US at least, we do not have a culture that supports raising children. Childcare is cost prohibitive for many couples, and the work of childcare is not valued (as shown by the fact that childcare workers are paid so poorly and that the government offers very little in the way of financial support to families with children compared to other western countries). On top of that, the generation that is currently in their reproductive prime is getting screwed financially with stuff like student loans and skyrocketing housing costs. When you can barely afford to keep yourself clothed and fed, yeah, you’re going to be less inclined to add a kid (or two or however many) into the mix.
Someone needs to ask Pope Francis in a very public forum if that means Betty White went to Heaven or not.
It would probably be the end of the Catholic Church as we know it.
Charity begins at home, Pope Francis: Let your nuns and priests get married so they can have children. Also, expose all pedophiles and rapists within your church and apologize for past sins of such nature committed by your clergy! That’ll show us how passionate you are about children.
How about condoning sexual abuse of children takes away our humanity? Another reason why I’m no longer Catholic…
This is a misstep for Pope Francis. Raising children and having pets are not the same thing and one does not replace the other. I’m not sure where he got this strange idea. However the Catholic church has always been about parenthood being the be-all and end-all. They have never recognized some people should not be parents nor do they validate parenthood should always be a choice. Just ask any Catholic woman if her church believes she should have the final say if or when she wants to get pregnant. No contraception, no abortion.
Then: One child, two dogs (child stayed the same, dogs died and new dogs came into our lives, but for the majority of life, lived w/2 dogs due to fostering, training etc).
All raised by one woman (dad passed when kid was 20 months) (dad had not prepared for future, no updated will so everything went to 1st wife, divorced 15 years and their adult children)
On a woman’s salary – 70% of what the male earned, tho’ I was top salesperson his base salary was higher. He was single. I had a family. Go figure.
Now: No savings for retirement. Took everything I earned to live, eat, daycare. Etc etc etc
So – if I’d aborted the kid I’d be in MUCH better financial circumstances for my old age. Instead, I’ll have to work till the day I die, and POPE thinks I should have had more kids, less dogs??? Asshat has no idea what he’s talking about. The dogs were my son’s and my emotional supports. As the son said: the dog knows ALL my secrets.
I talk everything over with my dog.,..I get outside w/dog so better for my physical and mental health. It would be wrong to burden a kid with those responsibilities, but the dogs shoulder them lightly.
Until he comes to Canada and as Head of the Catholic Church, acknowledges the irreparable harm his ‘church’ has done, he can just go on talking through his hat. He knows NOTHING of the world of women’s lives.
Asshat
Lots of good comments above so I don’t need to contribute much. Just here to say child free by choice; two healthy, happy cats at home. I know for a fact I am far more empathetic of a human being than MANY parents I know, and it is my deep love of “humanity” which has made me not desire to reproduce.
Ah, the old boys’ club, dictating the lives of women. The pope’s comment is nonsense. Did he “go forth and multiply”? No.
Well well well, the pope once again showing his whole sexist ass.
Best response to this I’ve seen so far:
