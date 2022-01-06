“John Mayer has Covid, had to cancel a Dead & Company concert” links

John Mayer has Covid, and he dropped out of an upcoming performance with Dead & Company. While no one knows if he’s vaccinated, the band does have a vaccine mandate for all of their concerts, so it’s pretty likely. [JustJared]

This post about Emperor Rudolf II is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read, and the headline is absolutely priceless. [GFY]

The cold, hard numbers of the January 6th insurrection. [Buzzfeed]

Leo DiCaprio was on a yacht with his bro Lukas Haas. [Dlisted]

Fraggle Rock is coming back, OMG!!! [Seriously OMG]

Dan Levy’s top looks of 2021. [RCFA]

Cobra Kai apparently has good writers. [Pajiba]

Katie Holmes does have excellent taste in sweaters. [LaineyGossip]

I love that regular people online are tracking down the insurrectionists. [Towleroad]

Lily Collins wore a somewhat cute Valentino. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The Golden Globes – which will be untelevised – are going to be messy! [Jezebel]

