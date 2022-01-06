“John Mayer has Covid, had to cancel a Dead & Company concert” links
  • January 06, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

John Mayer Performs at O2 Arena, London

John Mayer has Covid, and he dropped out of an upcoming performance with Dead & Company. While no one knows if he’s vaccinated, the band does have a vaccine mandate for all of their concerts, so it’s pretty likely. [JustJared]
This post about Emperor Rudolf II is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read, and the headline is absolutely priceless. [GFY]
The cold, hard numbers of the January 6th insurrection. [Buzzfeed]
Leo DiCaprio was on a yacht with his bro Lukas Haas. [Dlisted]
Fraggle Rock is coming back, OMG!!! [Seriously OMG]
Dan Levy’s top looks of 2021. [RCFA]
Cobra Kai apparently has good writers. [Pajiba]
Katie Holmes does have excellent taste in sweaters. [LaineyGossip]
I love that regular people online are tracking down the insurrectionists. [Towleroad]
Lily Collins wore a somewhat cute Valentino. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Golden Globes – which will be untelevised – are going to be messy! [Jezebel]

1 Response to ““John Mayer has Covid, had to cancel a Dead & Company concert” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    January 6, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    Imagine if John “I’m The Smartest Guy In The Room” Mayer is anti-vax? That would be hilarious and sad an addition to his already sh*t-head resume.

    Reply

