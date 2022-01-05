I’m actually enjoying Kate’s Keen Birthday Embiggening Week over here. It actually started just after Christmas, the build-up in coverage around the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday. Kensington Palace clearly sent out talking points, and they even made Kate’s private secretary available (to the Mail, at least). While many of the talking points are repetitive, some are merely priceless keenery ripe for discussion. Not only has Kate “never put a foot wrong,” she’s also got to give credit for her keen perfection to her mother, Carole Middleton. Please allow Ingrid Seward to speak about Carole and Kate like they’re both out of a Jane Austen novel. Kate is, as always, merely a local beauty from Bucklebury whose many fine accomplishments attracted the very bald and terribly rich prince.

Since joining the Royal Family more than 10 years ago, the Duchess of Cambridge has barely put a foot wrong. She’s often the picture of poise and professionalism on engagements and as she approaches her 40th birthday has been described as growing in confidence. And according to one royal expert, this, in particular, is down to one very special person in Kate’s life – her mum Carole. Royal expert Ingrid Seward credits mum-of-three Kate’s “ambitious” mother with helping to ensure her daughter is accomplished at whatever she turns her hand at – including royal life. Ingrid told the Mirror: “Kate is a product of her mother, she was brought up to do everything to perfection. She learnt to sail as a young girl and rock climb and ski. She loved cooking, dressing up and making clothes. She learnt the piano, her father taught her to play tennis to a high standard. All these skills came because her ambitious mother encouraged her to learn them. There’s nothing she can’t turn her hand to.” And on top of striving for perfection, Ingrid also believes Kate’s reserve and willingness to remain in the background has also put her in good stead for royal life. Ingrid explained: “She is patient, and has the ability to listen. And she has discovered she has this ability with people, she is very good with the very young and the very old.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Kate’s many fine accomplishments include learning how to finger a few chords on a piano, skiing, rock climbing, getting dressed, cooking and playing tennis. The kind of accomplishments a woman would need if she’s planning a life of leisure as the wife of a rich man. Carole never taught her daughter to work for a living, nor did Carole teach Kate any social or professional skills which might ensure that her daughter would be something other than a trophy wife. The whole plan revolved around William and getting the ring, although I’m sure Carole had a back-up plan for Kate to marry someone terribly rich but untitled. What kind of kills me about Carole and her plan is that she truly didn’t prepare herself or Kate for what happens after Kate secured the bag. There was no actual preparation for “being a princess” or “working for the Firm.”