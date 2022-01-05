Carole Middleton brought up Kate to be a perfect & ‘accomplished’ trophy wife?

I’m actually enjoying Kate’s Keen Birthday Embiggening Week over here. It actually started just after Christmas, the build-up in coverage around the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday. Kensington Palace clearly sent out talking points, and they even made Kate’s private secretary available (to the Mail, at least). While many of the talking points are repetitive, some are merely priceless keenery ripe for discussion. Not only has Kate “never put a foot wrong,” she’s also got to give credit for her keen perfection to her mother, Carole Middleton. Please allow Ingrid Seward to speak about Carole and Kate like they’re both out of a Jane Austen novel. Kate is, as always, merely a local beauty from Bucklebury whose many fine accomplishments attracted the very bald and terribly rich prince.
Since joining the Royal Family more than 10 years ago, the Duchess of Cambridge has barely put a foot wrong. She’s often the picture of poise and professionalism on engagements and as she approaches her 40th birthday has been described as growing in confidence. And according to one royal expert, this, in particular, is down to one very special person in Kate’s life – her mum Carole.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward credits mum-of-three Kate’s “ambitious” mother with helping to ensure her daughter is accomplished at whatever she turns her hand at – including royal life.
Ingrid told the Mirror: “Kate is a product of her mother, she was brought up to do everything to perfection. She learnt to sail as a young girl and rock climb and ski. She loved cooking, dressing up and making clothes. She learnt the piano, her father taught her to play tennis to a high standard. All these skills came because her ambitious mother encouraged her to learn them. There’s nothing she can’t turn her hand to.”
And on top of striving for perfection, Ingrid also believes Kate’s reserve and willingness to remain in the background has also put her in good stead for royal life.
Ingrid explained: “She is patient, and has the ability to listen. And she has discovered she has this ability with people, she is very good with the very young and the very old.
Kate’s many fine accomplishments include learning how to finger a few chords on a piano, skiing, rock climbing, getting dressed, cooking and playing tennis. The kind of accomplishments a woman would need if she’s planning a life of leisure as the wife of a rich man. Carole never taught her daughter to work for a living, nor did Carole teach Kate any social or professional skills which might ensure that her daughter would be something other than a trophy wife. The whole plan revolved around William and getting the ring, although I’m sure Carole had a back-up plan for Kate to marry someone terribly rich but untitled. What kind of kills me about Carole and her plan is that she truly didn’t prepare herself or Kate for what happens after Kate secured the bag. There was no actual preparation for “being a princess” or “working for the Firm.”
Kate does seem to enjoy the athletic activities.
I think she “dabbles” in them.
It’s the only thing she does that comes across as authentic. Too bad they just didn’t build her a charity portfolio solely around sports.
They probably tried but Kate doesn’t want to work.
Its like watching a different version of the bridgetons. If i had daughters i would still point to her SIL as a role model.
Kate has no actual achievements and it is embarrassing to watch the different spins. Kate was brought up to cling on and stalk a narcissist who treated her like crap for 10 years. There was no plan for her to actually work at being a princess once she secured the bag. They tried and failed to mould her into a lesser Diana but it didn’t work. They’ve tried appropriating aspects of the queen, the queen mother and her sister in law but nadamas. I’m glad she’s being overshadowed during her birthday week by Paedrew.
We tend to say that Kate was only picked by William because the aristos didnt want that life either way SHE was still picked. I think sadly thats her greatest achievement, she out flirted and out charmed the rest of the non aristo girls who made a beeline to St Andrews.
I don’t think she out charmed them, judging by her biographies. She would be William’s friend and “protect” him from women coming on to him (even before she and Will were dating). She does not have women friends. After the breakup when nobody else wanted to get involved with him, William settled for her.
Kate’s an ultimate “Pick me” girl. The ultimate “I’m not like other girls” Cool Girl. Queen Pickmeisha.
Kate was the LAST women standing and even than William didn’t want to marry her. The man dragged it out for 10 years and she waited and waited some more. Royal Reporters continue to write as if the world can only view Kate through their version of her. They seem to forget it’s the 21st century and we pretty much see for ourselves how Kate has represented herself on the public stage and it has been a complete FAILURE! If I could give Kate advice it would be simply…..stop trying to compare yourself to or out do Meghan, it’s a fool’s errand
Kate is that character from Gone Girl. The Cool Girl who is really a complete PickMe.
She was a pick me that William’s friends called mattress waiting. Wouldn’t say she out charmed anyone. There was no contest.
Ingrid is super sycophantic. Kate is a dabbler, she never is really “expert” at any of these fields. She is not a professional tennis player, she hit chords, she is not a seamstress, she is not a rock climber. And she would never have to “make her own clothes” and now can “dress up.” Carole raised Kate to find a rich husband and they aimed for the top when they found out where William would be going to University. Kate had no career, she did not use her art degree, she spent those years waiting for the phone–going clubbing and on vacations, and learning how to “win back” William through a lavish media campaign. Ingrid though can turn on a dime. She praised Diana and put her on many Majesty covers but when the tide turned, she started slamming Diana.
The fact that Kate’s mother didn’t push her to keep at least a part time job is staggering to me. In this day and age not working is absolutely ridiculous. Not even a volunteer position. I don’t even want to here about that retail job that she had for a day. Please, spare me with that mess.
Princess Diana had a job. Duchess Meghan had SEVERAL jobs. Carol Middleton had a whole career and she couldn’t teach her child to be a person who valued hard work?
I guess Carole wanted her to marry up, and it would have been “bad” if when William called her she had an actual work deadline and could not be available for him. And Kate could have gotten work experience and some structure instead of waiting for that phone to ring.
Yes – Diana was out working as a nursery teacher and as a cleaner for her sister aged 19 and she was the daughter of an Earl ie real aristocracy.
As ever Carole trained her daughter to do what she *thought* the toffs would do but since she isn’t one she just got it horribly wrong.
It’s like the RR and RF are finally coming to terms with the fact that Keen is just never going to get her sh*t together and actually DO something so now they’re trying to spin it as her being humble and never making things about herself? Yawn. Just say you fumbled the bag with M and keep it moving.
But where is “the improvement of her mind by extensive reading.”?
But she had all these classics from Waterstones on her desk! No? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
To be fair, they WERE in nice pastel colours!!
They’re trying to distract from the fact that Kate is actually an airhead, a fact of which they’re well aware, trust me.
Hahahaha!
This sounds like a reverse list of gripes KP had with Meghan.
Again – rent free.
Ugh, that picture of younger Carole. Like she’s a second away from flashing us with her vag. And you say she didn’t teach Kate any skills! Gd knows flashing the public is about all Kate has managed to accomplish in all these years.
The repeated use of the adjective “ambitious” in front of Carole’s name is NOT a compliment. This is major shade. “Ambitious mother” translates as pushy, social climber seeking to advance her children.
That’s what I wondered Hench. How do Kate and her mom feel when these birthday embiggening pieces call her mom ambitious and say Kate is a product of her mom’s ambition? They can’t like that. I mean Meghan was called ambitious. How dare you call my mom that?
Mrs Bennett.
@Jais – the RRs seem to uniformly dislike Carole and do not try very hard to hide it. And this piece is aaalll shade – to the real aristocracy this idea of pushing and manufacturing your children to climb socially is looked on with a combination of amusement and disdain and their real view of Kate and Carole dripped out of that Tatler article. Carole is seen as a pushy parvenu.
The irony is that Kate and Carole, not coming from the right circles, may not even realise that this ostensibly embiggening piece is actually the opposite. The list of “accomplishments” is comical. The aristocracy do not ‘train’ their children – they just naturally learn all the things they do because they are all the things they do in the course of their everyday life with their families.
I mean, even Diana (who actually came from royal lineage) worked. She was a cleaner for her sister and worked as a nursery aide.
Kate was brought up to be a trophy wife and nothing more, and now they’re trying to make “fetch” happen.
Diana also worked for an American couple as nanny to their son. She excelled in that and never shirked.
Yup. That’s why she was able to go straight to work and carve her own path. The public recognised that authentic work ethic. Sloth on the other hand is all about her photo ops.
It boggles my mind that Kate is still ‘listening and learning’ after ten years on the job. And you are right; she was brought up to go to university to get her MRS degree, not have a career. If you look at some of the women who are now Queen consorts, Kate suffers by comparison. Maxima of the Netherlands worked in finance, Mathilde of Belgium was a speech therapist, Letizia of Spain was a journalist, Queen Silvia of Sweden was an interpreter. Even Princess Sofia of Sweden spent the years she dated Carl Philip working on herself to be an asset to the Swedish Royal Family. Kate has more in common with Charlene of Monaco than these women.
Charlene did have real skills in swimming. Which takes work.
Charlene was an Olympic level swimmer.
Mary of Denmark was a marketing manager.
Kate? Party girl and yacht girl;
I should have qualified my comment to say that, yes, Charlene worked hard to be an Olympic-level swimmer and now has a foundation that teaches water safety to children, which has been a passion of hers from the beginning. Kate has never been passionate about anything; she’s just always been ‘keen.’ Even Camilla, a housewife for twenty-something years until her divorce, has shown that she has more of a work ethic than Kate.
:And on top of striving for perfection, Ingrid also believes Kate’s reserve and willingness to remain in the background has also put her in good stead for royal life.
Ingrid explained: “She is patient, and has the ability to listen. And she has discovered she has this ability with people, she is very good with the very young and the very old”
Ingrid cannot be serious. Kate did not remain in the background when she wore the red dress and sat down at the piano hitting chords, And the gold gown and the fashion shoot at Philip’s funeral.
She has no ability to listen, She has no ability with people, She is not “very good.” She apparently had her own agenda about Meghan and the people skilled person did not hesitate to roll her eyes at the mention of Meghan’s name.
“There’s nothing she can’t turn her hand to.” Umm, let me help you Sewage:
1. She can't tell the truth that she made M cry.
I’m sure there are more examples…..
Had a press release sent out because she didn’t want anyone knowing she wore hair extensions.
She can’t make a coherent speech.
She was definitely brought up to be a rich aristocratic wife or a trophy wife (not sure if those are considered the same thing.) She was taught things like sailing and skiing that I usually associate with the upper classes – I know people besides rich people do those things, but in general they are expensive hobbies and are well-known activities of the rich, and when you factor in the tennis, its clear she was groomed from a young age to be a rich wife of leisure.
Issue is, being royal isnt being a wife of leisure so there was a flaw in their plan. I wonder if the thought was kind of a “shoot for the moon, land among the stars” kind of thinking – if she didn’t marry William, the “chase” would at least put her in the path of other rich, well-connected men, preferably with titles so she would have ended up as a countess or something, with a rich aristocratic life that was the ultimate goal, not necessarily being Queen.
Here is where I admit that I wondered if George Percy ever got married and fell down a Wikipedia rabbit hole, lol. (It seems he has not.)
Before settling down with terribly wealthy James Matthews, George Percy was who Pippa was supposed to marry. They met at university in Edinburgh, where she also palled around with the brother of the current Duke of Roxburghe.
I know! that’s why I was thinking of him lol.
This is why I tend to think she must really love William (there’s no accounting for taste). Firstly because of what she puts up with in his treatment of her, and secondly because if she and Carole simply wanted her to be a trophy wife, William was the worst possible choice. A queen, even a queen consort rather than a queen regnant, is not a lady who lunches. Or at least hasn’t been up until now. Perhaps William intends to regress the role of king to simply a figurehead who spends his time hunting, feasting, jousting and bedding court ladies. But a queen is more than a full time job – it’s literally 24/7. She’s a constantly public figure who has to meet and greet thousands of people every year and doesn’t get to pick and choose which occasions she fancies attending or issues she cares about, it’s really not a good fit for someone who is apparently so shy she can’t speak in public, or so workshy that she can’t do more than a couple of quick events per week.
I think she loves the status she gets from William and is manipulative enough to think she can get out of working. Kate wants to be Queen and not do any of the work.
I think she was in love with an ideal or image. I don’t think she or her mother understood what it entailed. I think they saw the wealth, the palaces, clothes and jewels, and Carole figured she’d get some by association. I think the reality once it set in and the honeymoon wore off was a shock to K.
Karole Kardashian is still so shook over Meghan. I don’t know who’s had more sleepless nights over the last five years, Karole or Kant.
And I”m starting to think the whole kindergarten piano recital thing was done solely to give the media an “accomplishment” to write about for her 40th, so embarrassingly sparse is her “resume”. Two weeks ago, no one knew she could even “play” the piano. Yet today she’s the white Alicia Keys and it’s all the rota rats can talk about for her birthday, when they’re not obsessing over Meghan.
If you can call consistent mediocrity an accomplishment, sure.
This woman has been so useless and lazy over the twenty years of her adult life, that they’re actually using her high school extra curricular achievements as accomplishments! She took a couple of piano classes at school twenty years ago and hasn’t played since. She took sailing at school twenty years ago and has displayed zer passion for the sport or the lifestyle. She took home economics and learned to cook a meal or two at school twenty years ago yet doesn’t even cook for her family and isn’t even a foodie, obviously. This is absolutely pathetic. I guess that makes me an expert computer scientist (tech club), a fire fighter (four field trips), a sailor (ROTC), a five star chef (home ec and field trips), a farmer (4H Club), a pro volleyball player, a pro lacrosse player, a newspaper columnist and editor (journalism club and yearbook), etc. This is literally what they’re doing to boost her profile now. All because of Meghan’s excellence and the fact that Mumbles is completely incapable of developing the skills that all public servants should have. She can’t give a speech, can’t hold a conversation with smart and powerful people, can’t write, can’t find solutions to problems, can’t create, produce, or implement projects, etc. She’s pathetic and an embarrassment and they all know it.
Barely put a foot wrong.
If that Seward thinks I’ve forgotten the Sarah Everard vigil she’s got another thing coming. I find the fact that she does nothing useful with her time far less offensive now that we’ve seen what she thinks counts as appropriate and compassionate PR. They left a 39 year old mother of three to her own devices and that’s what she did with her time.
Of course the rest of her day is fully booked taking Ls from her husband’s affair partners and her brother-in-law’s new family, so maybe she had to scramble.
Carole sounds like lowkey narcissist who wont leave their kids alone. I dont know why everyone think pippa got some grand prize because even her sister married future future king of england and produce next generation , pippa only attracted a semi rich guy with rape father in law. Mattews want pippa because of her sister mattew father rape case magically disappeared.
I hardly doubt any rich millionaire or billionaire without any shady past wants middleton girls.
Also Middleton has poor social skills and zero woman friends. They are essential for rich husband. Mackenzie, melinda didnt marry with their husband by flashing underwear . They are equally intelligent and have work ethic.
Pippa might have been able to marry her boyfriend in 2011 who was from a posh family but not an aristo. The one before Nico. But the media attention from Kate’s wedding led to their breakup.
Her athleticism could have been her strong suit if her “causes and interests and projects” had been managed correctly from the start. She does well with outdoor activities and is a major missed opportunity , such as forcing a square peg into a round hole. The powers that be tried to make her something she is not, rather than building on her one obvious strength.
Exactly. She should have started an initiative focused on activities and healthy eating like First Lady Obama did. Even focusing art as she was an art major in university would have been “easier” for her. She has no IDEA about the early childhood development and no desire to surround herself with experts who do. She is such an embarrassment.
Interesting that they’ve gone from proclaiming she’s NEVER put a foot wrong to saying she’s *barely* put a foot wrong. Gotta say, there’s been some (very) mildly shady vibes throughout this birthday PR bonanza.
“And she has discovered she has this ability with people, she is very good with the very young and the very old.” People who can’t run away!
Scarole groomed her daughter for this. She was the one who treated Kate like a pawn from day one. I think it’s sad that Scarole produced a doormat for a daughter. I hold Michael in the same regard. I remember a piece that said they gave up their master suite so Keen could entertain Baldy. Also, I would be embarrassed when the nickname “Mattress” came out while they were dating. I remember the BM dragging Scarole and now they seemingly love her.
Why does it seem like so many of these Big Birthday puff pieces have shady undertones?
Good question. Again and again, their distaste and disdain for both Kate and Carole is barely concealed.
She does well with the “very young and the very old” so basically with those who don’t yet know their mind or who have forgotten parts of it?
Try as they might, the RR can’t transform Kate into something she’s not. The taxpayers are not getting their money’s worth from Kate, or any of the royals.
Those are all skills we all learned in boarding school. I have never listed them on my resume, because… I’m an adult and playing tennis, field hockey, and skiing aren’t relevant.
Honestly, the absurdity of this is getting pathetic. Also, I couldn’t help but see the grey hairline she has, which is natural for all human beings but since her hair is one of her major achievements, gave me a bit of second hand anxiety for her.
Shouldn’t parents raise their children to be independent and self-sufficient? The Middletons took a huge and expensive gamble on William marrying Kate. They had two mortgages on their first Bucklebury house.
Now Kate is nearly 40 and her entire identity is tied up in William.
Snort. Where’s the accomplishment?
And also, she’s a rock climber? Since when? There’s that photo of her when she’s around 3 climbing around on rocks as kids will do, but that’s all the rock-climbing we’ve ever heard of. Or is that something else she & W do in secret, like the scuba diving?
Call Jane Austen. We’ve just read the perfect description of our antagonist. She’s spoken of as accomplished in all the fine parlors, and although she has only a small income and no title is surely competition for the best husband prospects.
Wow… horrible message to young girls… all of this is so outdated and sexist. The future of the monarchy they say?
You can tell from their names Carol hand plans for them – Catherine Elizabeth and Phillippa Charlotte. Both daughters are named for the monarchy QE, Prince Phillip, and Prince Charles are all included.