The Duchess of Cornwall, 74, ‘is central to the future of the monarchy’

As we heard, the Duchess of Cornwall will be inducted into the Order of the Garter, which is the highest honor in the British Honours system. Was it a surprise? Eh. Maybe, but it’s been clear for seventeen years that Prince Charles will do anything to ensure that Camilla is elevated, praised, loved and embiggened, and most importantly, Camilla will be declared Queen Consort beside him. The Order of the Garter is significant on its own, but in the grand scheme of Prince Charles’s need to make Camilla his “Queen,” it’s really just the latest royal gambit. It’s especially timely because after slowly growing Camilla’s “popularity” for years, Charles and Camilla both took a major hit when The Crown’s fourth season came out and new generations were introduced to how terribly they treated Diana. Now the Daily Mail columnist Hugo Vickers is underlining what all of this means for Cam, in a piece called “Now there can be no doubt – Camilla WILL be Charles’s queen.”
The appointment of the Duchess of Cornwall to the prestigious Order of the Garter is, at its heart, a unifying gesture. It comes at the beginning of what will be the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, binding together the inner circle of the Royal Family after 12 months of turbulence, controversy and deep personal loss. But, more than that, it paves the way for the Duchess to become not only Queen by right when Prince Charles succeeds to the throne, but Queen by name.
That is surely what will now happen. And with this latest announcement, there is no greater honour – or better indication of the respect in which she is held by the Queen.
Tellingly, it also gives the Duchess an elevated position in her own right should she outlive her husband. There can now be no doubt: Camilla is central to the future of the British monarchy.
The gesture is the latest in a long line of advancements for the Duchess, who – it is fascinating to observe – changed from hated mistress to supportive wife more or less overnight when she married Charles in April 2005. It was as though, in becoming an HRH, she became a different person. But her acceptance did, in fact, come in subtle steps.
As Charles’s wife, for example, she could be adorned with the family jewels and was soon to be seen wearing Margaret Greville’s magnificent tiara and five-strand necklace, which the society hostess and philanthropist had bequeathed to the Queen Mother. Further evidence of the family’s admiration came when Camilla was given the Royal Family Order in 2007 – an image of the Queen worn on a pale-yellow moiré ribbon – which is bestowed on most HRHs except, notably, the Duchess of York and Princess Michael. She was honoured with the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in 2012, which is again usually given to Royal Ladies.
But her appointment to the Privy Council in 2016 was unprecedented. The body of trusted advisers to the Sovereign includes all Cabinet Ministers, the Queen’s private secretary and certain members of the Royal Family, including Prince Philip. Charles was appointed in 1977 and the Duke of Cambridge in 2016. It’s worth noting that Queen Mary and the Queen Mother – the last two wives to Kings – were never Privy Counsellors. But it is the Order of the Garter, founded in 1348, which is Camilla’s greatest achievement to date.
I actually enjoy reading about this kind of royal history, about which queen consorts got what, and the “schedule” of Camilla’s many honors. That is genuinely interesting to me. All that being said, I found some of these statements very curious and almost ominous. “Tellingly, it also gives the Duchess an elevated position in her own right should she outlive her husband.” Does Salt Island not understand the kind of bad vibes they’re putting out into the world? Why is the institution preparing for Camilla, the widowed queen consort? Is there something about Charles’s health we should know about? And think about what is really being said – Camilla needs her own position codified and set in stone before King Incandescent With Rage assumes power. Hm. Also: “There can now be no doubt: Camilla is central to the future of the British monarchy.” She’s 74 years old!!! Is it ageism to say that whatever happens over the next decade, that old wine bag is only “central” to Charles and no one else?
Charles ramping up the Queen Camilla PR machine.
Yep. The Rottweiler, the homewrecker, the cheater. Hard pass.
Yeah so you can cheat, be an asshole and still be Queen of England. Lovely. Sad.
Embiggening ramping up from CH house for the Rottweiler of Cornwall, due to continuing embiggening for the Buttoned-up Mutton of Cambridge. The big cats can NOT be in the same cage together it seems! The circling has started!
Let the games begin!!
(getting another cup of coffee and settling in to watch!)
Look what happened to Raine when Diana’s father died. I doubt there’s any love lost between William and Camilla so Camilla needs her own niche for herself.
I agree. Charles is protecting Camilla if he dies before her because William will throw her out without a care. IMO Charles is pretty much telling the Brits she will be my Queen so get over it.
These types of articles make me think the queen’s condition is worse than they are saying.
Agreed. this feels like a very strong push for camilla, like we all need to accept NOW that camilla will be called queen and not Princess, because it’s happening SOON.
I believe you are right on target that Camilla needs to have her position set in stone before William might come to reign. Speaks volumes about how much Charles trusts his heir, doesn’t it? , that he feels the need to protect his wife from his son.
I think it’s fair for William to have some animosity toward Camilla.
I mean…Charles kicked Harry and Diana under the bus and then Burger King also treated his brother like dirt. Is it any wonder both don’t trust each other? Good luck to the 3 kids and their future partners. Bea’s and Eugenie’s kids should also stay far away from this bus parade.
can’t blame william if he figuratively throws her out in the cold the minute his father croaks tbh.
“Old wine bag.” Damn, Kaiser, you salty this morning!
It’s good strategic thinking on Charles part. There’s a good chance she will outlive him, and he’s wise to protect her from Will-di Amin, who would likely have her catapulted off the Buckingham Palace balcony the moment after Charles takes his last breath. Or launched from a cannon. He’s probably drawing up the plans as we speak, rubbing his hands together and cackling. He probably considers it generous to place a wine barrel on the Mall for her to land in, filled with the cheapest wine in the Palace cellar.
🤣😲😬🤣👏👏👏👏
Damn, LANNE!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣😭😭
But you might right on point on all the evil schemes Bulliam got up his sleeve for dear step-mummy Camilla
I am gasping at that description. All the lols. But really Camilla is all he cares about so trying to protect her from uncertainty once he is gone is a smart move.
“That old wine bag.” LMFAO 🍷🍷🍷🍷😂😂😂
Camilla will always be Queen once Charles assumes the throne. That’s just part of the British unwritten consititution. A king’s wife is a queen. That’s constitutional convention. The Princess Consort title that was trotted out at the time when he married Camilla was just a PR exercise to appease the traditionalists as well as the large crowd of the Diana faction among his people. I read somewhere in an artile written by a constitional expert that asserted that Princess Consort would be an illegal title unless parliament make an act to create the title specific for Camilla. That would actually open a can of worms, and not just sillliness.
Hold on here.
I thought KATE was “central to the future of the British monarchy”
I see Charles is letting House Middleton and Cambridge know he can play the game too.
Mercy. That family.
If Charles’s romantic history were fiction the plot would be absurd. After all that Camilla takes a central role in the monarchy? Get the story editor on the line. I need a word.
NO
Camilla and Anne are both women of many faults. I tried to dislike both of them. Then, just to go the extra mile, I put in extra effort and once again tried really hard to dislike both of them. I just could not do it.
Of all the UK HRHs, Camilla and Anne are the only ones I would really want to hang-out with for any length of time.
They work and they seem like no-BS types. That puts them head and shoulders above the rest of the lot.
The UK life expectancy is 81 years. C is a smoker, boozer and overweight (especially around the middle). C’s mother died in her early 70s.