The court hearing in Virginia Giuffre’s case didn’t go well for Prince Andrew

Yesterday was a major hearing in Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse. Lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew gathered in a court hearing which was open to the media. Judge Kaplan heard various arguments from both sides, and long story short, he seemed to lean quite heavily towards Giuffre’s side. As in, it looks very likely that Judge Kaplan will rule – some time this week – that Giuffre’s lawsuit can go ahead to trial, that Andrew’s lawyers have not shown why the case should be dismissed.
Lawyer Lisa Bloom had an excellent thread reporting on and analyzing the hearing, go here to see the full thread. Andrew’s lawyers argued that Giuffre was not specific enough with her claims of being raped at 17 and the judge said she had no obligation to do so in the complaint. Andrew’s lawyers also argued that the New York law itself is unconstitutional, the law extending the statute of limitations on sex crimes, child abuse, etc. Andrew’s lawyers were truly arguing that no victim of rape, molestation or sexual abuse should be able to sue their abusers using this law. Judge Kaplan also seemed to agree with Giuffre’s legal argument re: the 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein and how Andrew should not be “included” in the legal language.
The British papers are full of reporting on the court hearing and Judge Kaplan told the lawyers that he would have a ruling soon, which is why I think we’ll probably hear about it this week, if not today. The New York Times did have an interesting story about how pathetic Andrew is, and how this case will affect the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. There were some quotes from royal commentators I wanted to highlight:
“If the case drags on and on and on, yes, it will be a thorn in the side of the Platinum Jubilee,” said Dickie Arbiter, who served as a press secretary to the queen from 1988 to 2000. Beyond the fraught issues raised in that case, he said, were the lingering questions stirred by the rift between the family and Prince Harry and his American-born wife, Meghan.
“My gut feeling is that most people have lost interest in him,” said Penny Junor, a royal historian. “He’s arrogant and not particularly popular. Since he’s gone past middle age, there’s been a general sense of ‘what’s he for?’”
In one respect, however, Andrew could remain a lingering problem, Ms. Junor said. The queen has not stripped him of his honorary military titles, some of which he inherited from his father, Prince Philip, who died last year. That has prompted objections from veterans, who say it is unseemly to be under the command of a person facing such allegations.
Julian Perreira, a former sergeant in the Grenadier Guards who served in Afghanistan, told The Times of London last week, “Being allowed to retain his role as colonel of the Grenadier Guards and other military titles, Prince Andrew will put a stain on the regiment’s proud history and will devalue the hard work of past and future generations of Grenadiers. He must step down immediately.”
“The queen gives and the queen takes away, but she’d probably be reluctant to take this away because that’s all he got left,” Mr. Arbiter said. “She is the head of state and head of the nation, but at the end of the day, she’s also his mother.”
This whole “what is she going to do, she’s his mother” thing is so f–king stupid. She stripped her beloved grandson of his military honors because he refused to be bullied and harassed by the courtiers and media. The Queen refused to allow Harry, a veteran of war, the ability to have a wreath laid on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day. And at the same f–king time, she’s giving Andrew millions of dollars under the table so that he can pay his lawyers to argue in court that victims should have no right to sue their abusers. Note how Dickie Arbiter couldn’t wait to drag Harry and Meghan into Andrew’s mess too, like “Harry writing a memoir” is somehow equivalent to Andrew’s criminal and disgusting behavior.
So, would you say he’s sweating it now? I’ll show myself out
Hahaha! The NY Civil Court System may cure him of his sweating problem! Haha no need to show yourself our he totally deserves it
I have a very large bag of popcorn on hand…
Well, thank God, he can’t sweat!
Yawn this white monster wont face jail. Brf will protect him til the end. My big question is how all the windsor men andy alone who is pushing 60 have head full of hair. Is he really Philip son ?? If bald gene pass from mother side how it skip andy alone?? But like in eastern science blad gene comes from father it is very possible theory andy is not Philip son.
That rumor is why I’ve always thought she is overly protective of him
Look I am not an expert in genetics but siblings can and do get different genes. Charles himself isn’t completely bald and I’d argue he has more hair than William. Never got into the “Porchey is Andrew’s father” stuff either. Yeah they have similar face shapes but the aristocracy is inbred that all the men probably look similar enough if you line them up and look at them for long enough.
Andrew heavily resembles the males in the Carnarvon clan. Google the current Earl of Carnarvon and his brother as the resemblance is interesting and worth a look.
best late Christmas present I could have asked for after Maxwell being found guilty.
So, the queen will burn it all down for her favorite son, a known rapist, but god forbid her grandson want a life free from abuse towards him and his family to prop up his incompetent and racist older brother.
I’m really more interested in what Charles will do. Exile Andrew? Or avoid more chatter and just push him into a corner, paying his bills to exchange for keeping quiet.
“just push him into a corner, paying his bills to exchange for keeping quiet” and out of public site.
I think this is exactly what will happen.
She was not reluctant to sit back and let the trashing of Harry and Meghan go on. Nor take away his medals. Yet “she’s a mother” and what can she do about Andrew? Junor’s argument of people losing interest in Andrew is totally absurd. I wish these writers would leave Harry and Meghan out of it. Harry protecting his wife and children is something admirable. And he was right to move away from all the dysfunction.
Which is more objectionable to these Brits today, the idea of begin woke, or the idea of being in (Pizza Express) Woking?
Why the Queen just sat back and did nothing about Andrew’s visits to Epstein, is typical. She ostriches until the issues get out of control. But she misdirects her “actions” instead allowing Harry and Meghan to be driven out and not keeping William under control.
I think a lot of is more “he’s the favourite” rather than “she’s just a poor mummy”. If this was happening to let’s say Edward, would she still let him keep his military titles? Maybe, maybe not.
But what’s this nonsense from Arbiter saying it’s “all he has left”? Even if all his military titles are gone, he’s still going to keep the ones he’s earned when he was in the navy (not sure what he actually earned). And even if he didn’t “earn” any titles, he’s still going to be HRH The Duke of York, he’s still going to have a massive house in Windsor, he’s still going to have security paid for by mummy and he’s still going to be in the line of succession. So he’s got a lot left.