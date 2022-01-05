Emmanuel Macron ‘really wants to piss off’ unvaccinated people ‘to the bitter end’

The Omicron variant is sweeping through North America, Australia and Europe. France just reported 270,000 daily cases. At the same time, European countries are doing some of the same things we’re doing here in America: loosening quarantine restrictions, loosening isolation protocols and making it easier for fully vaccinated people to move, travel and work. The key word is “vaccinated.” Most European countries have focused heavily on getting a huge percentage of their populations fully vaccinated and boostered through the summer, fall and winter. In France, more than 73% of their population is fully vaccinated. There are holdouts, and President Emmanuel Macron has an idea of what he’d like to do with the unvaccinated holdouts: piss them off.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19. Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: “I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That’s the strategy.”
Macron said he won’t jail unvaccinated people or “forcibly” vaccinate them, so COVID passports are the best path forward. His announcement of a COVID passport scheme last July was met with angry protests, but also a major uptick in vaccinations as people didn’t want to lose access to bars and restaurants.
While France had among Europe’s highest rates of vaccine hesitancy early in the pandemic, 74% of the population is now fully vaccinated compared to 62% in the U.S. and 68% across the European Union.
France is currently seeing a massive spike in cases thanks to the Omicron variant, but unvaccinated people continue to be far more likely to end up in the hospital.
Macron is also in campaign mode ahead of April’s presidential election, and clearly sees the vaccine passport as a winning issue. Far-right challenger Marine Le Pen quickly accused him of seeking to divide people and “make the non-vaccinated second-class citizens.”
I think it’s fine? I agree with Macron, this is the strategy to employ. I mean, world leaders are trying different things to get their people vaccinated, and who’s to say that Macron’s strategy won’t work? President Biden’s strategy has also been to make people uncomfortable but in a more polite way, to encourage private companies to issue vaccine mandates, to leave it up to the service industry to mandate mask-wearing and vaccines. I actually think Macron’s more aggressive approach is smarter and more direct. People need to stop f–king around. Enough of this merde.
I agree with Macron on this
Hell yes!! I will *proudly* flash my QRcode or card to make sure I’m in a safer environment (yes, no place, even will all vaxxed is *completely* safe). For those who can’t vax, let their doctors submit proof an impartial state health board to get a “pass w/a mask” card, or something to the effect.
Enough IS enough. The majority can’t keep being held hostage to this sociopathic minority. They don’t want to vax? Sit their a$$es home or their covid filled noses pressed to the outside windows and watch from the sidelines. Time to make it *hurt*. You don’t *want* to be *part of society*? Your choice.
Ugh…sorry for ranting. But we are going into our 3rd year of this, and I’m tired of being “good” and still feeling “punished” while the unvaxxed rule the roost.
I’m here for it. Yes, it’s your choice to get vaccinated. It’s also your choice to wear clothes, use a toilet, drive on the correct side of the road, not punch random people in the supermarket, and other “choices” we make to participate in a civil society. Don’t want to get vaccinated? Those of us who are don’t really want to hang out with you.
Coercion instead of conviction is a failure of Government. It is the wrong tactic and apparently it was mistake that this press release was sent out before the law was passed in the parliament. Now even the MEPs who were initially pro the vaccination pass are against.
French people are famously contrarian, they will find a reason to criticize anything mandated by the government, i dont understand it myself, but i’ve come to accept it, my boyfriend is french as are many in my personal circle, its cultural and Macron has unnecessary kicked the hornet’s nest .
How much more “convincing” does a person need? What will it take? It’s been two years of this. I’m sick and tired of being told I need to gently pat idiots on the head and wait for them to pull their head out of their a** because they’re “contrarian.”
People. Are. Dying. Macron is right about this.
I know of one cousin in France and her husband who are still unvaccinated. She needs a kick in the behind because every time she goes over to my vaccinated grandparents (not sure they are boostered), she exposes them and they are in very fragile health (in their 90s). She is also an osteopath so she has a medical background and she is in close contact with people during her sessions with her clients, it’s completely absurd to me she is allowed to do that but she has her own private practice.
As for Macron, I know a lot of people are probably thinking “good for Macron” to say this (the word he used in French was emmerder and if you know any French you know how strong of a word that is) and I agree with him. But to use the word “emmerder” against your own citizens even if they are incredibly stupid is not going to go over well with French people (even the vaccinated ones). But I wouldn’t be surprised if he isn’t reelected (there hasn’t been a two term French president since Jacques Chirac left office in 2007). France’s National Assembly was debating late into Tuesday night about the vaccine pass and when they heard Macron’s comments, they suspended talks because they weren’t pleased with the interview. I just checked Le Monde’s website and they are currently still debating about it.
As a French woman, I think the way he said that was not appropriate. I would have chosen another words but I agree with the content.
I don’t want to be secluded in my house because of unvaccinated people.
The people who don’t respect the others is not the president, it is the unvaxxed because they don’t care about the poor doctors and nurses in the hospitals. That’s a really lack of respect… And criminal in my opinion.
I precise that Ididn’t vote for Macron in the presidential run.
He is right.