Duchess Kate ‘still struggles to mix with world leaders such as the Bidens’

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge was chosen as the royal family’s child development expert, someone who would be seen as Dr. Jill Biden as a colleague, perhaps. Katie Keen was sent off to do some events with Dr. Biden when the Bidens were in Cornwall for the G7 Summit. There was a roundtable discussion with educators and child development experts and… Kate collapsed in a pile of wiglets and buttons. She could barely do anything but mumble incoherently, flap her hands and play with her hair. Dr. Biden looked embarrassed on her behalf. Oh, and remember Kate at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last fall? She looked drunk as a skunk and she kept waving that canister of worms around. She is a lightweight in every sense. Which makes this Daily Mail story a bit obvious:

Kate Middleton is ‘very much a future queen in the making’ but ‘still struggles to mix with world leaders such as the Bidens’ because she’s a ‘natural introvert’, a close friend has claimed ahead of her 40th birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge, who will celebrate turning the milestone age on Sunday, grew on the world stage in 2021 taking on solo projects such as Hold Still and the Westminster Abbey Christmas Carol service. And her job involves mixing with high profile figures on the world stage, such as visiting a school with Dr Jill Biden during the G7 summit in June last year. But her presence is still ‘understated’ her friend told Hello! adding that she is ‘quietly growing in confidence’ 10 years after marrying into the royal family. ‘She still finds it quite challenging to mix with those sorts of players [the Bidens], because she’s a natural introvert. But she’s really growing into the role,’ her friend said. ‘[Public speaking] is not something that she relishes doing, at all. She’s not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it’s just not who she is. But she knows it’s an important way for her to make a positive contribution and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in.”

Kate, at 40, is still somehow “quietly growing in confidence.” Again, I would embarrassed to be *this* infantilized and patronized at Kate’s age. Are people still going to clap for her and tell her she’s a confident Big Girl when she’s the 47 year old Princess of Wales? Will people still lavish praise on this lazy, mumbling, jazz-handed, infantilized doll? These people need to stop subtweeting Meghan too – “She’s not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it’s just not who she is…” Yeah, and Meghan IS an extrovert with a natural charisma which people are drawn to… and the Firm punished her for it and drove her out of the country. This is what William wants, and honestly, it’s what Charles, Camilla and the Queen want too: they want this lightweight, patronized woman-child whose 40th birthday embiggening PR involves fluffing up the fact that she’s god-awful at diplomacy, being sociable and being professional.