Duchess Kate ‘still struggles to mix with world leaders such as the Bidens’

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge was chosen as the royal family’s child development expert, someone who would be seen as Dr. Jill Biden as a colleague, perhaps. Katie Keen was sent off to do some events with Dr. Biden when the Bidens were in Cornwall for the G7 Summit. There was a roundtable discussion with educators and child development experts and… Kate collapsed in a pile of wiglets and buttons. She could barely do anything but mumble incoherently, flap her hands and play with her hair. Dr. Biden looked embarrassed on her behalf. Oh, and remember Kate at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last fall? She looked drunk as a skunk and she kept waving that canister of worms around. She is a lightweight in every sense. Which makes this Daily Mail story a bit obvious:
Kate Middleton is ‘very much a future queen in the making’ but ‘still struggles to mix with world leaders such as the Bidens’ because she’s a ‘natural introvert’, a close friend has claimed ahead of her 40th birthday.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who will celebrate turning the milestone age on Sunday, grew on the world stage in 2021 taking on solo projects such as Hold Still and the Westminster Abbey Christmas Carol service. And her job involves mixing with high profile figures on the world stage, such as visiting a school with Dr Jill Biden during the G7 summit in June last year.
But her presence is still ‘understated’ her friend told Hello! adding that she is ‘quietly growing in confidence’ 10 years after marrying into the royal family.
‘She still finds it quite challenging to mix with those sorts of players [the Bidens], because she’s a natural introvert. But she’s really growing into the role,’ her friend said. ‘[Public speaking] is not something that she relishes doing, at all. She’s not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it’s just not who she is. But she knows it’s an important way for her to make a positive contribution and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in.”
Kate, at 40, is still somehow “quietly growing in confidence.” Again, I would embarrassed to be *this* infantilized and patronized at Kate’s age. Are people still going to clap for her and tell her she’s a confident Big Girl when she’s the 47 year old Princess of Wales? Will people still lavish praise on this lazy, mumbling, jazz-handed, infantilized doll? These people need to stop subtweeting Meghan too – “She’s not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it’s just not who she is…” Yeah, and Meghan IS an extrovert with a natural charisma which people are drawn to… and the Firm punished her for it and drove her out of the country. This is what William wants, and honestly, it’s what Charles, Camilla and the Queen want too: they want this lightweight, patronized woman-child whose 40th birthday embiggening PR involves fluffing up the fact that she’s god-awful at diplomacy, being sociable and being professional.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
Kate’s dress for the Biden visit was hideous. It’s like she had has a grabbag of design elements she likes and just randomly throws a bunch together and calls that a new dress design. And Dr. Biden is the guest so why she carrying the carrots? Kate has no manners.
If Kate doesn’t like putting herself out there, then why the piano performance or the tennis lesson at Wimbledon or all the other things she’s happy to do? She has no work ethic and only sees her royal role for how it benefits her. She was scared during the Biden visit because the Early Years initiative isn’t sincere and her research center is very likely not real.
Kate struggles because she’s lazy, doesn’t care, and isn’t very smart. Fixed it for you, DM.
That dress she wore with Dr Biden was awful for her it accentued how skinny she is. Diana was really shy and awkward at public speaking too but she improved over the years. Kate doesn’t even try she’s slightly better now but if she doesn’t practice often how is she meant to be comfortable with it one day.
Considering K had 3-4 years at uni where you have to give presentations and are marked on them, I’m continually shocked at how bad she is.
And your point re Diana is spot on. Diana wanted to improve because she wanted to help. K won’t because she doesn’t, she just wants the clothes, jewels and events where she can look pretty and flirt.
And that is a another reason why people loved Diana: they saw she did not excel at public speaking but she tried to improve and she did. And as it’s been said before, Diana also WANTED to help and WANTED to do good. She used her platform – for herself and for her causes. Kate wants a quiet country life without responsibility and all the perks. This is 1721 or 1821 – people are expecting those born into entitlement and privilege to give back and that includes those that marry into the family.
Dr. Jill is a tiny woman herself with a thin waist and next to Kate she looks wide.
If Kate lacks substance at 40, she’s not going to develop any with the coming years. She’s a tax drain who gives absolutely nothing back.
She’ll hide behind her kids and claim their future achievements as hers. Seeking credit of the work of others has always been her MO.
I have co-workers who operate like this, what more entitled royals who don’t get appraised? Bare minimum and coasting on others due to bad management. Queenie or Chuck may not like her now and she’s already like this. Expect the embiggening and fake work and taking credit to continue after they are gone and she is QC. Sure she has no excuses but nobody is calling for her to step up.
Exactly, and she signed up for the job, so she has no excuse, really. She wasn’t born into it and she’s a senior royal, so there’s no way out of it. Pull up your big girl panties Kate!
Thank you Merricat. Kate is not going to change.
Diana turned 20 years old a month b4 her wedding. Almost right after, she gave a speech in Welsh in their legislature. Soon she was meeting world leaders, kings and queens while carrying a huge load of patronages. She was half Kate’s age while she did all this. Diana was also shy and lacked confidence but she took lessions in public speaking to improve herself. No excuses were ever made for Diana such as “becoming quietly confident” she just stepped up and did the work. Kate work ethic doesn’t even compare to Diana yet she is touted as “going to be a great queen” while Diana was maligned by the press and her married-into family.
Diana didn’t try to be an expert on everything; she let the real experts speak and just gave support and highlighted the actual charity work and workers. She didn’t try to participate like she was on an equal basis with Phd’s who have studied the actual subject.
Introvert does not mean incompetent.
Tending towards introversion doesn’t mean you’re unable to function in professional or public situations.
And it doesn’t mean you’re unable to develop a depth of knowledge or communicate effectively with others.
In other words, introversion is not an excuse for being unserious, uninformed and incompetent at one’s job, even if that job is as a figurehead, spokesperson and/or soft diplomat.
Right. I’m an introvert and would have died of embarrassment wearing that see-through dress Kate pranced around in. The first time the dress blew up would have traumatized me and I would have made absolutely certain there was no repeat performance. That piano recital being so blatantly faked and the flybe thing would have embarrassed me also. I don’t buy the “she’s an introvert” excuse. I’m starting to wonder if the media does or if the “friends” are secretly making fun at her.
Yes, my understanding is introverts need a recharge after being social and extroverts are charged up by the activity. I would describe myself as shy (though less so now that I am in my 40s) and introverted. Yet I teach biology. The keys are preparation and wanting to be there. Being introverted isn’t an excuse. Also in education we talk about a growth mindset, understanding that you can work to improve instead of just saying, “I’m bad at math.” But her friends seem stuck in a fixed mindset which leaves no room for improvement. Not a good look for someone interested in working with children.
Kate was described as an exhibitionist early on. The life of the party. The energy to bring William out of his shell. The savior of the monarchy. The most jazzed hands promoter of worthy causes out there!
Now, she’s an introvert? Because she doesn’t want to work? But still loves to travel and shop on public. And during lockdown she was said to be itching to get back out there so they created the Covid choochoo tour.
The BM must need a Rolodex to keep track of all these excuses.
I hate when they tag her as an introvert as if it is an excuse. My boyfriend and I are both very introverted people, but we can hold a discussion, listen attentively, ask the right questions and sound intelligent (I hope we both have a modicum of intelligence) in the two languages we both know (he knows a third). If needed, we can give presentations at work, without looking down for each word of each sentence.
The coddling of Kate for doing less than the bare minimum in her role is just tiring. So many of us have to do so much more to receive SO much less. And we don’t have anyone making excuses for us while doing so.
They say introvert because narcissists sounds bad. And lazy sounds bad.
Working a room and mixing with ‘power players’ is an art form and is something that I struggle with so I do empathise somewhat with her. I have gotten better at it (took years of acting classes etc .. which helped immensely) but it still makes me anxious. Its a bit like riding a bike, the more you do it the better and more confident you become. I do a lot of speaking in front of others (clients etc..) giving presentations and the like, it was my choice to take a role that does that and I also made the choice to improve my public speaking/networking abilities.
Some people are naturally good at it, others like me have to work at it (and keep working at it) – Kate should be working on it given that it’s a big part of her ‘job’. She has access to people who can help and support her.
I would empathize with her more except that we’re back to the same old argument of “she signed up for this.” She knew that being William’s wife would entail meeting with power players on a regular basis. I’m not cold hearted, lol, I can be awkward at small talk so I get that sometimes with the royal gig she might have an awkward moment or two, or it might just not be her thing.
But I think generally speaking most of these big wigs aren’t really expecting her to be an expert on….anything. No one expects the Queen to be an expert. One of the reasons at this point that she is respected by world leaders is because by all accounts she is gracious and respectful when meeting with other leaders, not because they have in depth conversations with her about policy.
I do think that kind of socializing is an art and honestly, its one that Kate’s mother should have been schooling her in from the moment she decided she wanted her to be William’s wife. It’s not that different from being a good hostess at a dinner party and socializing among all the guests and having something to say to each of them. It sounds easy on its face and its certainly not brain surgery, but it still takes a certain set of skills. and it seems Kate has done nothing to cultivate those skills.
Anyway, the issue IMO is that the royal family puts Kate out there as an expert or big wig but she isn’t and she can’t hold her own in settings like the roundtable discussion with Dr. Jill. If she had just done a fun meet and greet at a school with Dr. Jill, and gotten some cute photo ops and then Dr. Jill had gone on to more serious events on her own, this would have been a non-story. But instead they put Kate in a situation where she was going to be directly compared to Dr. Jill and she fell flat.
But it has ALWAYS been the job. It is what she was always going to do as Princess of Wales and Queen Consort. It’s okay to be uncomfortable and not perfect at it, but after 10 years she shouldn’t be “quietly growing confident” about it. It’s like me getting an admin job and being shocked that they ask me to answer the phones. Schmoozing with various world leaders was always the job with being William’s wife.
She also had/has loads of time in which to practice and improve, if she wanted, which she inexplicably doesn’t. She could get anyone in the world to help her, privately or publicly for a good cause (hey everyone, it’s never too late to work on yourself for your job, let’s all pick something and work on it)) – imagine if in her first year or two of royaling she had done something like this, how truly beloved she’d be. But, it’s not who she is. Helping, striving, being humble, working, is not who she is.
Props to you for working on this, by the way. Working on an area of weakness can be so rewarding, and has ripple effects on many areas.
THIS right here is 100% the reason why the Cambridge’s can’t stand the Sussex’s!
Before Harry started to follow in his mother’s footsteps and before Meghan joined the family, there were very little expectations of William and Kate. They were free to toss a little bit of their clout behind their patronages, but anything more would have been seen as over-and-above their requirements. Kate never thought she’d have to actually KNOW anything of substance.
Then, on came the Sussex’s, who want to make a real and true difference in the world and that makes William and Kate look bad. Now W&K feel like they are being forced into a working life, and they don’t like it.
She’s not a put yourself out there type and an introvert? And yet didn’t she catch William’s eye at uni by modelling a sheer dress in a fashion show?!?! 👀
THIS.
Bingo
Don’t forget the snug fitting outfits with low necklines and high hemlines that she wore during the girlfriend stage. The university fashion parade was an early indication of how willing she is to ham it up for the camera à la the Bond premiere and P’s funeral. Everything about her behaviour at those two events begged for attention which to my mind shows that she very much wants to “put herself out there” despite what her “friend” says to the DM.
“Are people still going to clap for her and tell her she’s a confident Big Girl when she’s the 47 year old Princess of Wales? Will people still lavish praise on this lazy, mumbling, jazz-handed, infantilized doll? ”
The answer to both questions is yes, they will. As a white rich woman, this is a requisite. I’ll add that Meghan’s presence in that family really shook some of them to the core because they can’t do anything now without either copying her or having some sycophant write an article that bashes Meghan while praising the white senior members of the Royal Family.
She isn’t growing into anything, and introverts don’t flash their b*tt cheeks repeatedly at official appearances. She struggles to meet with real world leaders because she doesn’t have an original thought in her head.
She’s an airhead with zero professional experience. It really is that simple.
She is such an introvert and so shy that she walked down a runway in a sheer dress to get William’s attention.
It sounds like KP knew Kate blew it with Dr Biden and are trying to find excuses. If she was passionate about the Early Years it would have shown. All she did was mumble her way through a greeting and that was it. She wasted Dr Biden’s time for a photo op.
Yes yes. Also she intentional forget to wear underwear and happy to flash to paps. This is one the reason where rr men likes her where they seen her . In Graham Norton show jack Whitehall say something similar like his friend show money bill like I top that. ( meaning he slept with future queen). I also never forget that she drop her boyfriend as soon as she find herself in William circle.
This is not a Kate-defender response…it’s an introvert explainer one.
Introverts can do a lot of things; they aren’t shut-ins. I am an extreme introvert, but I was a theatre performer and club singer for many years. But, put me in a room with a bunch of people I don’t know, and tell me that I need to be engaging with them? No. I shut down. If I’m with “my tribe”, I’m fine…most talkative person in the room. This is true for most introverts.
As far as it goes with Kate, she is simply incompetent, which has nothing to do with being introverted or extroverted. Nice try, KP.
It took me years to realize that I am an introvert because I am incredibly talkative with people I know (and even with people I don’t know as sort of a defense mechanism) so everyone has always assumed (and told me) that I am extroverted and outgoing etc, and I’m definitely not.
This.
Bring an introvert doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re shy and unable to function in social situations. Often, many introverts do feel that way. But, if you’ve ever had a Myers-Briggs personality assessment, that’s absolutely not how they use or define the term.
Introversion means that you draw energy from alone time, that being alone and quiet relaxes and centers you. Big loud parties would leave you drained and craving quiet time.
But… many natural introverts are able to take on leadership roles in work or society, even though they still naturally prefer quiet time. You can learn people skills, how to be a public speaker and how to engage those around you and still be an introvert. I’m a great example of that
Agreed. I am introvert but every time I have to meet people I don’t know or barely know, I can’t do it and I find excuses not to go (although I am trying to put myself out there) because like you, I shut down but with people I know, I can talk for quite a bit.
Yes, this. Those who don’t know me think I’m an extrovert because I like to talk to people and love conversations about a lot of different subjects. But I do lose energy and have to be alone for a while to recharge. As for public speaking and meeting with experts – it’s about practice, rehearsal and knowing your subject matter really well.
They’re trying to pretend that she’s been learning about Early Years for 10 years because she’s so passionate. The Early Years stuff was only ever mentioned from about 2018 (Caroline Quinn) and they tried to backdate it later to explain why Kate’s achieved nothing.
Someone who has spent a decade learning about a subject they’re passionate about would not be as woeful as Kate was with Dr Biden when talking about it.
She is exactly what the Windsor’s want. A dim bulb. Someone who won’t outshine the inbred dull royal men.
Charles hated Diana for her charisma and popularity. William doesn’t have that problem. Kate doesn’t pull focus.
It is tragic that someone in her position could be powerful and influential on a world stage at bringing attention to any number of things and she chooses not to make the world a better place with substantive work. But she is doing her job/ being dull, being vapid, making white Windsor babies.
Kate DOES pull focus from William and all the rest of the Windsors. She is constantly outshining William even if all she does is mumble and laugh maniacally. Philip’s funeral that she turned into a fashion show, every time she’s on a balcony, and that mess at the Bond premiere was Kate throwing herself out there, trying to get attention. But if you’re going to pull focus, at least make the family look good. The Dr. Biden fiasco was an embarrassment and that family is an idiot for propping up her incompetence because she does not reflect well on them, while also pulling all of the attention away from them. The only person she couldn’t pull focus from is Meghan, which was the problem because Meghan wasn’t pulling focus by being an idiot. She was everything Kate should have been after 20 years circling and that made them afraid of Meg. Soft diplomacy is probably one of the few defined roles that the royals have and the future of the monarchy absolutely sucks at it, which is huge problem to have. They don’t have Harry to step up and be the king anymore, so all they have is 40 year old woman still learning, and an equally incompetent rage monster who can’t do the job either. They’re screwed.
Is the DM (not so) subtly shading Kate recently? I think they are. Buy, hey … that’s just me
I do think there is some shade here bc why go out of your way to remind everyone of the meeting with the Bidens, which was not a resounding success from Kate’s POV?
I agree. Nothing they’ve written is highly complimentary. It all has a second less flattering light to it like the Tatler article.
I’ll say it again today, how is THIS supposed to be positive PR??
It’s incredible to me that such an introverted person would seek to be Prince William’s bride. Hopefully she’ll work on her self confidence & public speaking before William takes the throne since she hasn’t done so yet.
I think Kate struggles with mixing with likes of the Biden because she’s intellectually incurious- I think her teacher or cousin said she’s not interested in the world around her & it shows. Can you imagine her debating an issue like prorogue of Parliament if that came up during William’s reign 😬. I always wondered why people like Lacey said William needed Harry as his close advisor during his reign. Guess that speaks to lack of confidence they have in Kate. Kind of a shame seeing as she was hyped as being the most educated & prepared royal bride ever when she first married in so they need to stop with the excuses.
Apparently in this profile Jason Knauf was hyping her interest in “brain science” due to early years work and how its not as spoken of but will be as important as climate change. Guess he’s missed that neuroscience is already a major topic…
Knauf also spoke about how Kate gets nervous about her speeches & isn’t flashy and she would never do an awful thing like lobbying around the issues she’s passionate about but her job is to raise awareness & all the rest will follow. Meghan really got under the skin of those at KP 😂😂
The Queen comes across the same-not that intellectually curious outside of her own specific interests but she is smart enough not to put herself at a roundtable with those who are experts in a field and pretend to be one of them. I wonder if these things are Kate’s ideas or if she gets pushed into them to appear to be “working”.
But why would all the rest follow? The average person isn’t checking for what Kate Middleton thinks. She’s known for her clothes and hair and that’s it.
I do like that they gave up pretending that Early Years was going to lead to anything. All the earlier stories were about Kate doing research so she could be super-duper committed to whatever initiative she was going to come up with and now they’ve admitted that she’s just going to do some photo-ops and that’s it.
Can’t wait for her and George’s coverage to be pretty much identical in ten-fifteen years lmao
Kate is not an introvert. No introvert would spend 10 years chasing one of the most high profile men in the world and basking in the attention they got from it.
It’s not that she’s introverted, it’s that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
Her terrible performance at the round table with Jill Biden wasn’t because she was shy, it’s because she was clueless and was expecting to get away with the same surface level fluff statements she’s coasted by on for a decade.
Introverted people can be competent and talk knowledgeably, that’s not an excuse, especially not after so many years in the role.
And honestly, I have my doubts about if Kate is an introvert at all.
This: “Her terrible performance at the round table with Jill Biden wasn’t because she was shy, it’s because she was clueless and was expecting to get away with the same surface level fluff statements she’s coasted by on for a decade.”
Kate is not used to having to hold her own next to people who are well-prepared, well-informed professionals. The minute she has to share a stage with someone like Dr. Biden (or Meghan), it becomes glaringly obvious that she has nothing to add to the conversation.
One of the things that “The Crown” showcased is how the Royal family seems to be incurious about the world we live in and life in general…by the time I was 18…I knew enough about geopolitics to have a convo with ANYONE on the planet & that was WHOLLY based on ingesting fact based material and being CURIOUS about the infinite nuances that move societies…that a middle aged woman who has had DECADES of opportunity like she has to come off as such a lightweight…tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about the future Queen of England. The reason Diana & Harry stands out so much is due to the fact that they went against the SOP grain when it comes to that
She’s not gonna change her work ethic or behaviour or conceit unless Burger King divorces her and launches a PR offensive. The media is firmly on her side and their side. They’re not gonna change. The embiggening will continue for years. And I’m one of those who don’t see them divorcing. Even without HM, Khate and the Carole have tons of dirt on the royal fam and Burger King to feed the press for next 30 years. If they remain married and after Charles, do not forget the next generation has Middleton influence. The men in grey are already split between the 3 courts and she will have her allies as she becomes QC. Sorry UK but until you get rid of monarchy, this is what you get…bare minimum for maximum benefit. Their benefit.
. Diana was way more popular than Kate, Diana was articulate and could speak to world leaders,but Charles still divorced her and the Queen wanted her out apparently. Maybe the family prefers someone like Kate in the long run. Someone “Stepford.” But I don’t think Kate is all that popular even though she has the stans and people on the media (or some) overpraise her. William could still divorce her and he has the Firm on his side and they have lots of money for PR. William is not all that great himself. He has anger issues and he is trying to censor programs that he does not like. But he is the born in royal and the one who will be monarch down the road.The Middletons are not all that powerful, and have their own issues. If will wants another woman not just as a mistress, Kate will be out very fast. I think after a while the embiggening will get so ridiculous, the media will get critical. And some in the media are not “sold” on Kate.
Interesting so everyone on Struggle Island realized how much of a flop this visit was. Duchess Keen DoLittle “struggles” because she’s lazy, an idiot and painfully mediocre. I’m sick and tired of these BS articles embiggenning this bland Karen. Is this the best Britain has to offer? Keen McButtons?
Being an introvert is not synonymous with being incompetent, lazy and unprofessional – what an insult to all the hardworking introverts I know. Kate not being able to give a speech, or meet with world leaders is because she is lazy and can’t be bothered to improve herself..and she sucks. Such a total waste of money and air.
Agree with you but I guess they cannot outright say they’ve been coaching her for a decade and this is the best she can do.
Introverts can give great speeches and be articulate. they have knowledge of their fields and can be proficient. Kate is not an introvert, for instance she staged the media campaign to win back William and makes events all about herself. I don’t think Kate thinks she needs speech lessons. William’s speech is not all that it could be also.
I have never seen that picture with Kate grinning and grinning like a maniac at the Canadian prime minister. I say this in the nicest way possible. That woman needs to be medicated. Something isn’t right with her. He isn’t even looking at her, he is looking and talking to Prince Albert and she is behaving wild.
You know what else I Also think? Someone or Kate herself or lots of someone’s on different occasions have told Kate how bad it went with Dr.Jill she must have seen social media reactions to her lack of action and interaction because this story sounds like she is looking for a don’t blame me please stay with me I am not completely out of my league sympathy from the public. She knows people are talking about her and it’s not what the British media want people to believe but how the real world is actually seeing that Kate is a big flop at everything
Oh, but she’s “encouraging laughter”!
She’s posing for the camera. As usual.
I have never seen that picture with Kate grinning and grinning like a maniac at the Canadian prime minister. I say this in the nicest way possible. That woman needs to be medicated. Something isn’t right with her. He isn’t even looking at her, he is looking and talking to Prince Albert and she is behaving wild.
You know what else I Also think? Someone or Kate herself or lots of someone’s on different occasions have told Kate how bad it went with Dr.Jill she must have seen social media reactions to her lack of action and interaction because this story sounds like she is looking for a don’t blame me please stay with me I am not completely out of my league sympathy from the public. She knows people are talking about her and it’s not what the British media want people to believe but how the real world is actually seeing that Kate is a big flop at everything
An the pathetic excuse train keeps rolling on.
I would be embarrassed if I were continually spoken about like I was a sentient blow up doll. She was outclassed, outworked, outPrincessed by Meghan in every way, and these ridiculous articles make that more and more obvious every year. Well, she has the rest of her life (or the rest of her marriage) to be compared to Meghan and found wanting. Cheers, girl.
No, it’s fine. William is Kate’s big, strong protector and fights anyone who dares patronize her. (I think that is probably wishful thinking on Kate’s part). And then he uses their taxpayer-funded staff to book trips with his mistress and then Kate fires the staff member.
No wonder Meghan took pity on Kate and said you don’t have to hate her to like me, and called her a good person.
This woman Is more and more embarassing. It’s cringe.
As an introvert, if I knew I was going to have to spend the rest of my life meeting with world leaders, discussing serious topics, making speeches and I had her money/resources, I would have put the effort in from day 1 to improve and so should have Kate. Yes she wasn’t going to be perfect but improvement is still good. And if she had put in effort, I wouldn’t be criticising her so much. She’s been at this for over 10.5 years now, she knew what the job requirements were before marrying in (as in she would be giving speeches, meeting people etc etc) so she should have prepared and she’s had plenty of time to do so. The fact that she hasn’t isn’t her being an introvert but incompetent and lazy.
I have had several introvert bosses who were good at public speaking and sharing their expertise in forums. (Who were younger than 40! FFS!) Being an introvert doesn’t mean you are bad at peopling. It means peopling wears you out. She is just lazy and refusing to prepare herself for the work she’s supposed to be doing.
This article is actually shading Kate to me. Definitely not flattering. But I feel like the insertion of [the Bidens] is kind of weird. I feel like they wouldn’t be hard to get along with, they’ve been in politics a really long time and to rise in power that way you would have to be able to deal with all kinds of people WELL.
The firm needs to make up its mind. They want Keen to outshine Meghan but not outshine Bill or Chaz. And so constant praise highlighting her laziness, lack of abilities seem to be how the firm has reconciled these two objectives. This is all around embarrassing.
Not possible because Meghan outshines William and Charles too. If I were in her shoes I would find it absolutely maddening trying to meet those conflicting standards. That’s why she usually opts to stay away.
But, she’s had 10 years to find a balance. Many wives of important men over the centuries have done it. These men don’t have wives that are lazy, flakes. They have to have a certain amount of intelligence and social graces to be strong supports to their husbands.
Being and introvert and doing public speaking is not mutually exclusive. I am a typical introvert but on stage I have a presence and confidence. This is pure laziness on her part
Wait! Kate is going to be 40?!! OMG, why haven’t we heard this before? 40? Really, 40? 40, 40, 40….
Exactly, Kate’s dull behavior is what the palace wants from her but it has backfired her because she really doesn’t want to do heavy task and she is used having her mother doing everything for her. So she can social, party and shop. Now that all eyes is on her she is Suddenly all shy because she can’t hide her childish way.
In general I don’t buy the introvert vs extrovert label thing. Is making it sound like being an introvert is a disability for her not to function work wise or the solely blame for all her ethic work problems! You could come out as extrovert at a work environment and mingle, do your work and give speeches and still be an introvert. I had a supervisor like Meghan she could perform very well and come as naturally but there was a lot of self work and discipline to get there. But once her work is done she would pretty much kept to herself.
Kate did look drunk, but all photos have her drinking water. I’m still on board it’s pills. The BRF has a history of doping the married in wives to keep them going. There’s many traits here to support that.
I worked at a business school and I remember talking with one of the professors about family businesses. She said that they are set up to play to the strengths of the founding generation. If the next generation doesn’t have those same strengths, even if they have the talent to be successful, it becomes really hard to sustain the business.
It’s not just that Charles, and especially William, lack the qualities that the Queen has, it’s that they don’t have the ability to showcase what they do have. They just keep plugging along, with PR fluffing them up. Kate’s generation just isn’t going to go from church fete to school ribbon cutting with a gracious smile. And the people their age don’t want it. But having made this what royals “do,” there doesn’t seem to be a way to step back and let the interaction between the royals and the public be on social media. Nobody is willing to say Kate isn’t Princess Anne, don’t expect the same sort of “work.” It’s really a trap they’ve made for themselves.
The bar for this woman is sooooo low, any hint of improvement would have reporters gushing about “the Queen’s speech” and you’d get inside quotes about how “poised” Kate is now. She just needs to be able to say a few lines and carry the most softball of conversations, nobody expects her to be a brilliant orator.
As others have stated, introverted doesn’t mean incompetent. I’m an introvert who needs to be able to speak to lots of people in order to do my job, and it’s never easy! But it’s necessary, and when I think of it as less about me but as a means to do what I’m good at and to have a positive impact, it becomes empowering.
These types of articles seem to me like disguised disappointment. The family is seriously disappointed in Catty’s ability to be the woman of the household and an appropriate Queen consort and they keep calling her out on it.
They are extremely pissed that Meghan waltzed in with zero prep for royal life and aced it in every category and Catty who has been 10 years married, fails miserably in her role.