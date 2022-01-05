“Keanu Reeves is in talks to join ‘The Devil in the White City’” links

Keanu Reeves is in talks for The Devil in the White City, which Leonardo DiCaprio has been trying to get made for years. [LaineyGossip]
January horoscopes! [OMG Blog]
The Weeknd is trying to look older for Angelina Jolie, I swear. [Dlisted]
Addison Rae talks about how much money she really makes from TikTok. [Just Jared]
Reading Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged is not some big brag? It’s a long book, poorly written, but it’s pretty easy to get through. [Pajiba]
Brie Larson’s footwear was unexpected. [Go Fug Yourself]
A very good story about a very good dog in Croatia. [Gawker]
Knitting influencer Tom Daley will be honored with an OBE. [Towleroad]
Jen Shah’s mother liquidated her retirement accounts. [Starcasm]
Bella Thorne looks cold [Egotastic]
Devil in the White City is good, but I thought his book “In the Garden of Beasts” was much better and would make a much better movie (its about the US Ambassador to Germany during the 1930s).
“Garden of the Beasts” is really good. There’s been talk on and off of Tom Hanks doing it as a film. Natalie Portman was talked about to play the daughter. Haven’t heard anything in ages.
Not sure I see Reeves as Holmes? Maybe as the architect? I’ll keep an open mind. Hmmmm.