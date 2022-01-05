“Keanu Reeves is in talks to join ‘The Devil in the White City’” links
  • January 05, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Keanu Reeves hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Theatre in Hollywood

Keanu Reeves is in talks for The Devil in the White City, which Leonardo DiCaprio has been trying to get made for years. [LaineyGossip]
January horoscopes! [OMG Blog]
The Weeknd is trying to look older for Angelina Jolie, I swear. [Dlisted]
Addison Rae talks about how much money she really makes from TikTok. [Just Jared]
Reading Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged is not some big brag? It’s a long book, poorly written, but it’s pretty easy to get through. [Pajiba]
Brie Larson’s footwear was unexpected. [Go Fug Yourself]
A very good story about a very good dog in Croatia. [Gawker]
Knitting influencer Tom Daley will be honored with an OBE. [Towleroad]
Jen Shah’s mother liquidated her retirement accounts. [Starcasm]
Bella Thorne looks cold [Egotastic]

U.S.-LOS ANGELES-OSCARS-RED CARPET

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Keanu Reeves is in talks to join ‘The Devil in the White City’” links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    January 5, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Devil in the White City is good, but I thought his book “In the Garden of Beasts” was much better and would make a much better movie (its about the US Ambassador to Germany during the 1930s).

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      January 5, 2022 at 12:52 pm

      “Garden of the Beasts” is really good. There’s been talk on and off of Tom Hanks doing it as a film. Natalie Portman was talked about to play the daughter. Haven’t heard anything in ages.

      Not sure I see Reeves as Holmes? Maybe as the architect? I’ll keep an open mind. Hmmmm.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment