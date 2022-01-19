Oh no, the Sussexes have completely above-board business practices

Something I still think about: the British media absolutely freaking out in 2017 at the prospect of an American actress joining the royal family, and how focused the British media was on Meghan Markle’s money, business associates, agent and publicist. Now I understand what we were seeing: blind panic that Meghan had people around her who were competent, qualified professionals, people she could count on to advise her and help her. So much of the Windsor reaction and media reaction to Meghan was about control, about silencing her, putting her in a box, erasing her pre-royal history and making it so that she had no other option to sit in the UK and be abused and harassed. Still, even though we’re more than two years past the Sussexit, there’s still so much panic and grotesque fascination with the Sussexes’ money and business. Speaking of:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are setting up a complex network of companies all based in the opaque tax haven state of Delaware – despite living and doing business in California. Meghan’s longtime lawyer and business manager have incorporated 11 companies and a trust for the couple since April 2020, state filings reveal, including a firm apparently set up for Harry’s multi-million-dollar memoir book deal. Names for the companies include an intriguing Japanese term for deal making, a reference to Meghan’s freckles in Spanish, a South American river, and a possible allusion to a $44,000 ‘babymoon’ getaway the couple took in 2019. The companies are all headquartered in the Beverly Hills offices of attorney Richard Genow, who has worked with the Duchess for years. Also appearing on company filings for all 11 firms is her business manager Andrew Meyer, a well-connected money guru whose clients have included Jon Chu, Anna Kendrick, Adam Driver, Kathryn Hahn, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ellen Pompeo. Among the companies inked by Meyer and Genow are two publishing firms. The first, Peca Publishing LLC, was set up in September 2020 and used by Meghan to hold the rights for her children’s book The Bench. The same day a second company was incorporated, Orinoco Publishing LLC – though it didn’t register its status in California until December 22, 2021. It is unclear what the couple will use Orinoco for, though it is likely it was set up to hold the rights for Harry’s blockbuster book deal with Penguin Random House for his memoir, due for publication later this year.

[From The Daily Mail]

Think about how stupidly obsessed these people are! That’s what’s cracking me up. The Daily Mail truly had people combing through business filings in DELAWARE and they put a crack team of researchers on all of the company names. Anyway, this news just makes me feel like Meghan and Harry have all of their ducks in order when it comes to their businesses, and of course they’re looking for legal tax shelters and the like. The Windsors do the same with their money. Speaking of, wouldn’t these Daily Mail researchers be better utilized looking into who bought Prince Andrew’s Swiss ski chalet? Ten bucks says that if you dig far enough, you’ll find it was purchased by some subsidiary of Liz Windsor Inc.