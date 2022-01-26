Jennifer Garner delivered homemade cookies to nurses and doctors

There are a lot of things that you can say about Jennifer Garner, but no one can say that she’s a mean girl or isn’t thoughtful. Jennifer became an Instagram darling over the pandemic with cooking videos and live segments featuring yoga and her famous friends. Jennifer has taken the high road following some of her ex’s recent comments and is minding her business. She is also focused on helping people who are fighting the pandemic. Jennifer recently shared a video where she made homemade cookies and delivered them to first responders at LAC+USC Medical Center. Below are a few more details from Yahoo! and the video is below:
“#FirstResponders are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out,” she captioned the TikTok. “We see you and appreciate you! ♥️ (Thank you, #LACUSC Emergency Med!)”
In the clip, Garner whips up a batch of cookies, then ties them in bags, which she places in a basket.
Shen then heads to the hospital and greets workers.
“I’m so sorry to take you away,” she says.
“I appreciate you,” she adds, before taking a group photo, with one person holding her basket of treats.
Garner has a reputation as a Nice Person, and her efforts here struck a chord.
“Beautiful inside & out,” one person commented on Instagram.
“You are such a kind and genuine person,” someone else wrote.
“You’re beyond wonderful!!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” commented Garner’s pal Ina Garten.
This is such a feel good story. As you all know, I love a celebrity who finds ways to give back. Those cookies look delicious. I really liked that Jennifer took the time to take pictures with the workers. Jennifer has been one of my favorite celebrity accounts to follow during the pandemic because of how Betty Homemaker she is. She is still doing the live meditation sessions on Instagram with Peloton’s Chelsea Jackson Roberts as well. I am sure the first responders at LACUSC appreciated Jennifer’s kind gesture. Jen is showing us how something as simple as homemade cookies can be a wonderful way to give thanks.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Instar
she always seems so curated. Intentional. I donated a lot over the pandemic including sending food (not pizza, actual food) to hospitals, but I would never publicise it and post vids. I know this comment won’t go down well but she has worked that image and everyone falls for it.
Or maybe it’s to set an example and remind people that small gestures can go a long way. Thank you for what you’ve done as well.
Yeah, we need celebs to set a good example and hopefully inspire others to do the same.
I’m sure she donates a lot that she doesn’t share.
I agree totally, this is what people with power should model and we should expect it of them.
I believe it’s actually genuine with her, and note she doesn’t have a ton of make up on or her hair done, but even if it’s not, show your fans how they should behave. Appreciate health care first responders right now. Be kind.
No, I had the same thought. This is the same Jennifer Garner who did pap walks with her kids. It’s part of her pr image.
@chartreuse Yes all celebs play the PR game, it’s part of their job, even the celebs people fawn over, though I’d rather see this type of stuff which can get people to do something similar or donate etc.
I’ve always loved Jennifer G. She’s kept her head high despite Ben dragging and blaming her at every turn. She’s remained moisturized and unproblematic. She’s the best Jennifer for me.
That’s a nice gesture – and I appreciate her being nice.
How anyone, including the two of them, thought she and Ben Affleck were a good match is beyond me.
Restaurants and bakeries have health and safety rules they must follow. Homeowners do not. Please don’t bake or cook for anyone other than your own family. Jennifer seems lovely, but does she follow food handling protocols?
That stuff probably ended up in the trash.
@Nikki, think you for saying that. I agree. It’s a very sweet gesture but I’m sure they would prefer something prepackaged / professionally made. Just in case.
Healthcare workers will eat whatever someone sends them. I’m a nurse and I have never seen anyone turn down free food because it wasn’t store bought. The fact that she individually wrapped the cookies was a nice touch though
I’m not a celebrity and I don’t make videos of my charity work, but the people in my life know the things I get up to and have told me I inspire them to do some of the same. If I had an actual platform people paid attention to, I’d love to give some extra push to the charities I care about. We shit on the celebs when they’re vacuous, then we shit on them when they try to inspire folks to give back. Making cookies for hospital staff is a small thing that anybody could do, I love this
While the gesture is sweet it’s pointless.
Garner has spoken to congress before. Why not again in favor of better working conditions. Proper wages. Proper benefits. Proper staffing. Absolutely no illegal overtime. This is why hospital staff are dropping like flies. This is why they’re burning out.
Another round of cookies, chocolates, pizzas is not what these people need. They barely have time to take a break and if they’re forced to take a break the stress of falling behind feels overwhelming.
But I’m sure she meant well documenting this kind act.
Thank you Wiglet Watcher! You saved me from having to type a response.
It was a nice little gesture, that she didn’t need to do, but she still took the time and I’m sure made many people happy. But of course the people commenting here, living clearly sad empty lives found reasons to be negative about it..
Jen does a lot of behind the scene volunteer work and I think this was her way of putting a light, positive story out there. I think she tries to keep her head high and move forward.
She was recently named Harvard University’s Woman of the Year and her list of accomplishments for Save the Children and several other organizations is very impressive.
Although, I agree that most hospitals etc. are not accepting home made cookies from random people especially during the pandemic. 😊
A thoughtful gesture is always good. It would be churlish to not show appreciation just because the gesture was not big enough. I’ve always admired Jennifer for the grace with which she has handled that ex-husband, and i like her sense of humour. She’s very relatable. Enjoyed quite a few of her cooking podcasts last year.
Even if it’s ‘calculated’ to curate an image, it’s a good and kind image she’s ‘creating’ so I’m all for it. She comes across as a sincere and thoughtful person. I like her.
I’m a healthcare worker. While cookies won’t save dying patients or pay for more beds and resources, they are still helpful and appreciated in their own way. Small gestures like this help healthcare workers get through rough shifts. I can guarantee you every single person in that hospital who personally met Jennifer or who even heard about what she did, would have been lifted up for the rest of their shift. Stories like this spread like wildfire in hospitals, as does the positive energy they bring. All of those healthcare workers would have had a little extra energy, a little extra compassion, and a little smile under their masks that day. Even if it is a PR stunt, if it helps healthcare workers feel valued, it’s worth it.
That’s really nice to hear. I hope everyone there felt the same, and it brought a bit of lightness to their day.
So glad to hear this and thank you for what you do.
We have been delivering fresh cookies (but made professionally) to all of our doctors and vet throughout the pandemic, as a way to say thanks. And shipped masks to my personal doc at the beginning of the pandemic when he was testing patients without PPE.
It is a small thing, isn’t changing the world at all, but I can’t change the world or I would.
Lovely gesture that was appreciated by those healthcare workers. The number of people putting a negative vibe on this is sad. Not just here but on social media as well. It literally costs nothing to skip past a post like this, instead of being a Debbie Downer and Negative Nancy. The world isn’t perfect. The healthcare system is at the breaking point. We know this. People don’t have to continually remind us how crappy things are. Being kind actually boosts people’s morales. If you can’t contribute to positivity, just keep your negativity to yourself.