Jennifer Garner delivered homemade cookies to nurses and doctors



There are a lot of things that you can say about Jennifer Garner, but no one can say that she’s a mean girl or isn’t thoughtful. Jennifer became an Instagram darling over the pandemic with cooking videos and live segments featuring yoga and her famous friends. Jennifer has taken the high road following some of her ex’s recent comments and is minding her business. She is also focused on helping people who are fighting the pandemic. Jennifer recently shared a video where she made homemade cookies and delivered them to first responders at LAC+USC Medical Center. Below are a few more details from Yahoo! and the video is below:

“#FirstResponders are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out,” she captioned the TikTok. “We see you and appreciate you! ♥️ (Thank you, #LACUSC Emergency Med!)” In the clip, Garner whips up a batch of cookies, then ties them in bags, which she places in a basket. Shen then heads to the hospital and greets workers. “I’m so sorry to take you away,” she says. “I appreciate you,” she adds, before taking a group photo, with one person holding her basket of treats. Garner has a reputation as a Nice Person, and her efforts here struck a chord. “Beautiful inside & out,” one person commented on Instagram. “You are such a kind and genuine person,” someone else wrote. “You’re beyond wonderful!!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” commented Garner’s pal Ina Garten.

[From Yahoo!]

This is such a feel good story. As you all know, I love a celebrity who finds ways to give back. Those cookies look delicious. I really liked that Jennifer took the time to take pictures with the workers. Jennifer has been one of my favorite celebrity accounts to follow during the pandemic because of how Betty Homemaker she is. She is still doing the live meditation sessions on Instagram with Peloton’s Chelsea Jackson Roberts as well. I am sure the first responders at LACUSC appreciated Jennifer’s kind gesture. Jen is showing us how something as simple as homemade cookies can be a wonderful way to give thanks.