Evangeline Lilly went to the DC anti-vaxx rally to support ‘bodily sovereignty’

The pandemic has been going on for so long, I totally forgot that Evangeline Lilly made a complete ass out of herself just as everyone was going into lockdown. In March 2020, Lilly said that she dropped off her kids at their gymnastics class because everything was “business as usual” even though most places (especially gyms) were going into lockdown. She also said she was immune compromised and living with her father who had Stage 4 leukemia, and even then, she didn’t feel like she had to do anything different because Covid is just a “respiratory flu.” She claimed America was about to go under martial law (she wrote “Marshall law”) and that the government was trying to steal people’s freedoms in an election year. It was truly f–king bonkers. Evangeline ended up giving a half-assed apology one week later and promised to social distance.
Well, twenty-two months later, Evangeline posted photos from the anti-vaccine rally in DC over the weekend. That was the rally in which RFJ Jr. was a speaker and he made a horrible comparison between Nazi-occupied Europe, Anne Frank living in an attic and… vaccine mandates. On her Instagram, Evangeline posted dumbf–k photos from the rally with this abhorrent statement:
I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.
I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:
-violent attack
-arrest or detention without trial
-loss of employment
-homelessness
-starvation
-loss of education
-alienation from loved ones
-excommunication from society
…under any threat whatsoever.
This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.
I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.
#medicalchoice #medicalfreedom #bodilyautonomy #bodilysovereighnty #defeatthemandatesdc #canadiantruckers #iamwithyou
[From Evangeline Lilly’s Instagram]
*screams into the void*
Okay, let’s go through this. One, stop f–king adopting the language of “pro-choice” to describe vaccines in a pandemic. This is not abortion. This is not about reproductive rights. This is about ensuring mass inoculations during a pandemic which has killed more than 5.83 million people in the world. Pregnancies are not airborne. You cannot “catch” an abortion. It’s not about being “pro-choice.” Two, who the f–k is being detained without trial for NOT being vaccinated? NO ONE. No one is saying “we will starve you if you do not get vaccinated.” Restaurants enforcing a vaccine mandate is not a plot to starve the populace. Grocery stores having mask mandates is not a civil liberties issue. And if you want to work, your employer actually does have the right to enforce a vaccine mandate, dipsh-t. If you’re too stupid to get a vaccine, you don’t have an inherent “right” to be employed. And I hope unvaccinated dumbasses ARE excommunicated from society. Let’s start with Evangeline Lilly. I hope I never have to see her dumb, dangerous face again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I had just sent a link hoping this would be covered.
Antman 4 wrapped in november. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she was quiet until now.
And she still lives with her I’ll father.
Somewhere, Kevin Feige is banging his head against a desk and trying to figure out how to convince Evangeline and Leticia that he is sending them to Mars for a new Disney+ series “Shuri and the Wasp on Mars!” so that he never has to deal with either of them again.
Not suprised. She has been having weird stances for a while. Of course she’s anti-vaxx
I didn’t know this about her. I’m actually surprised. For some reason I thought she was smarter than this.
I don’t agree with her, but as far as I read into it, she is vaccinated.. she is not anti vaxx, she is anti mandate. There is a difference.
Not at all surprise. She is disappointing as a person.
I’m going to adopt this as a low key burn for my personal life. “I don’t know. She’s just … disappointing as a person.”
Oh for f@cks sake!
Who will be a awesome replacement as The Wasp? Someone who is….good.
What???!!!
We’re all thinking it.
This dumb chick is just budget Kate Beckinsale, so that would work. Glad the Ant Man movies are medium at best so I feel no need to pay to see the next one…or anything this awful woman is in ever again.
Interesting that even after RFK was rightly condemned by even his own wife for his gross co-opting of Anne Frank, this dumb chick couldn’t take two seconds in her post to distance herself from his comments. Gee Disney, I am just going to have to assume you are employing someone who agrees with him and is fine with minimizing the Holocaust. Just saying.
This is the last antman movie. We may see Paul Rudd (Scott) again but I think EL just talked her way out of the MCU.
I thought there were talks of a spin off for The Wasp. Something on Disney+?
OMG if they got the actual Kate Beckinsale that would be like so great. I lurve her!
I would like to see them give more screen time to Janet Van Dyne – Michelle Pfeiffer.
They will probably just phase her out. I have no need to see the last one. Her views are vile, and I’m tired of spending money on the trashcans of this country. I would never see a movie she was in.
What a selfish, ignorant arrogant person. I’m so tired of these people and their entitlement. I wish she would find and island and take her anti-vaxx friends and live there.
Same.
Welp, if this doesn’t demonstrate that people shouldn’t be looked up to or admired simply because they’re well-known, perhaps nothing will. What an idiot. And the pro-choice reference is just infuriating.
It is. And she’s using it while supporting a conservative agenda and hate group too. Massive eyeroll. These anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers don’t care at all about the ‘bodily sovereignty’ of people who don’t want to be exposed to the virus. They don’t stop to think about how unfair it is to expose other people who have no choice but to work in a non-virtual environment to something that can kill them or leave them with long-term health issues.
Marvel has a strict vaccination policy, that’s why they sent Leatitia Wright home and somehow this idiot has filmed Ant-Man 3 last year… It seems like she’s all talk, no action and she actually got vaccinated when her employer told her to and millions were at stake. People like her should definitely be cancelled and never spoke about again.
Oh I think you’re right, she’s vaccinated. And she has no trouble taking a payday from a company that is requiring vaccinations. She’s clearly selfish and would never make any personal sacrifice. So basically dumb trash is dumb trash.
But Leatitia is back in the US filming no??
Do these morons who want to compare to the flu realize that the flu is fatal to many people, especially the immunocompromised?
There is no reasoning or logic with these people. I have an elderly neighbor who is dismissive of the whole thing. Meanwhile half her family won’t be around her because of it, and literally her husband died when he had it. But she still doesn’t think it’s bad. On more than one occasion I have just stared at her, dumbfounded (outside, from like 20 feet away).
I am always amazed at the people who rail against the vaccine are also the same ones who beg for it in the hospital when they (eventually) catch Covid. My besti who is vaxxed and boosted got Covid and ended up in the hospital. She said it was the worst 3 days of her life and wanted to die than feel that sick anymore. Thankfully she pulled through and recovered. But if she had not been fully vaxxed and boosted I would have lost her.
She really does fancy herself as some sort of insightful intellectual that truly “gets it” more than the rest of us plebeians, doesn’t she? She’s bugged me since her early Lost days when in a magazine interview she talked about when she was a teen model and how all the other girls at school were jealous of her. Another post this morning that makes me 🙄, as well as 🤦🏻♀️😖
Not a mask insight in those pictures. Antivaxxers are such aholes.
Since she believes the government can’t tell her what to do in order to save lives, I guess she’ll stop wearing her seatbelt and following all traffic signs.
and SURELY she won’t mind if the chef that cooks her next meal at a restaurant doesn’t wash his hands after he takes a huge poo.
She’s actually a notoriously bad driver. She bragged about it during Lost promotion. She thought it made her quirky or something. smh She’s a dumbass
*screams into the void*
Yes, Kaiser! Love your rant. I’m sooooo angry with these dumbasses hijacking pro-choice language. And you’re not being prosecuted, dumbasses. You can still get your restaurant food etc. you’re just not being allowed to spread your virus and your stupidity all over the rest of us. Ugh.
She’s in the Antman movies and Disney has a vaccine mandate so does this mean she’s dropping out of those movies?
It means she is fully vaccinated.
I’ve always found her so smug and couldn’t stand her. Definitely comes across as a person who doesn’t have female friends.
But these idiots are fine with state governments that are forcing women to be pregnant against their will.
She’s always been a f*cking idiot so this is not suprising in the least.
She has kids and her kids must go to school somewhere in America right? Schools require vaccinations. Unless she home schools which I doubt.
“Bodily sovereignty” and the Supreme Court is planning to abolish the right to legal abortion asap. This shitty country.
She also praised the convoy of truckers in Canada, who are heading to Ottawa to hold up traffic until the PM drops all mandates regarding Covid, even though the mandates are mostly controlled by the provinces and territories. Not to mention that this was put together by a “ conservative” political group in Alberta that want to separate from the rest of Canada, deny climate change, keep immigrants out of the country and support big oil. It’s a group of racists and conspiracy theorists to put it mildly. I’m so sick and tired of these selfish asses and their idiotic whining about their freedom. I got my booster yesterday and it’s kicking my ass, but I’m happy to do my part to protect myself from being being a burden to the healthcare system, to protect my family and friends and the vulnerable in society and I can assure you that I don’t feel my “ freedom” is being taken away by listening to the science and doing my part. Evangelicals Lily has always been problematic, plus she can’t act her way out of a wet paper bag. The pro-life references are infuriating. I hope this sinks her career.
Their hijacking of pro-choice language is breathtaking, but I will NEVER forgive these pieces of human excrement for using the Holocaust as a comparison. NEVER. That goes for any of their ahole supporters. I’m looking at you, Lilly and Hines.
I know I’m preaching to the choir here but…it’s just so staggeringly dumb for these people not even to acknowledge the fact that most of us only made it into adulthood due to the many many LIFE SAVING vaccines we receive as babies. And this is recent history! Only the last 100 years. My grandad died of TB in the 50s. My friends mum had a small pox vaccine when she was a kid in South Africa. When I was a kid my headteacher was disabled due to Polio and I’m only 40. Does she not even know this stuff is only 1 generation behind us? Has she lived that closeted a life? My daughters will be vaccinated from HPV. Vaccines are incredible. They might be able to vaccinate for cancer in the future, the research is already underway. People like Evangeline Lily need to understand the limits of their intelligence, shut up or get in the bin. I’m not the sharpest tool in the drawer but I know when I’m not capable of understanding things that are beyond me. It’s not a grand conspiracy. We can trust the scientists. ugh, she’s such a d*ck.
I remember reading up about the chicken pox vaccination after I had my child, as we did not have it when I was growing up. (I too am in my 40s and fyi my kid is fully vaxed.) An article said they found incidences of parents vaccinating their children for chicken pox but not polio, measles or mumps, as chicken pox was the only one they had in their personal history. Jeezus.
Which is why we’re still seeing measles outbreaks when it should be a thing of the past
She is staggeringly stupid. Particularly disgusting is that she also invokes the trucker convoy here in Canada, which is a movement led by white supremacist, fringe right, anti-vaxxers.
people really show their dumbness with the whole marshall vs martial thing….
If I have (or don’t have) an abortion, I am making a decision about my own body.
If I have (or don’t have) a vaccination for a highly contagious virus, I am making decisions about other people’s bodies, as well as my own.
Not the same.
I’m so over this woman. She is incredibly misinformed and ignorant.
Under threat of “alienation from loved ones?” Sorry, lady, you don’t get to choose what alienates people. Take a hint.
Another example of the “freedom” crowd thinking that means freedom from consequences of any kind.
Exactly WHO is she????
🙁 Am just rewatching LOST for the first time and I’m going to have to pretend I didn’t read this. What an idiot.
Closing in on a million Americans dead from this disease but yes rich, entitled, white lady – you are the true victim of covid. I just can’t with these fake ass martyrs. They are so far up each other’s ass. Maybe go volunteer in a covid ward cutting holes in peoples throats so they can breathe and watch people die all alone and maybe get a new perspective.
BYE FELICIA.
I can’t. I really and truly can’t with my fellow Americans. Every day is another news day overwrought with complete idiocy and a deep and profound ignorance. I expect some time in the next five years I’ll be burned at the stake. It’s been nice Celebitches.