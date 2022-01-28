Evangeline Lilly went to the DC anti-vaxx rally to support ‘bodily sovereignty’

The pandemic has been going on for so long, I totally forgot that Evangeline Lilly made a complete ass out of herself just as everyone was going into lockdown. In March 2020, Lilly said that she dropped off her kids at their gymnastics class because everything was “business as usual” even though most places (especially gyms) were going into lockdown. She also said she was immune compromised and living with her father who had Stage 4 leukemia, and even then, she didn’t feel like she had to do anything different because Covid is just a “respiratory flu.” She claimed America was about to go under martial law (she wrote “Marshall law”) and that the government was trying to steal people’s freedoms in an election year. It was truly f–king bonkers. Evangeline ended up giving a half-assed apology one week later and promised to social distance.

Well, twenty-two months later, Evangeline posted photos from the anti-vaccine rally in DC over the weekend. That was the rally in which RFJ Jr. was a speaker and he made a horrible comparison between Nazi-occupied Europe, Anne Frank living in an attic and… vaccine mandates. On her Instagram, Evangeline posted dumbf–k photos from the rally with this abhorrent statement:

I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing. I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:

-violent attack

-arrest or detention without trial

-loss of employment

-homelessness

-starvation

-loss of education

-alienation from loved ones

-excommunication from society

…under any threat whatsoever. This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today. #medicalchoice #medicalfreedom #bodilyautonomy #bodilysovereighnty #defeatthemandatesdc #canadiantruckers #iamwithyou

[From Evangeline Lilly’s Instagram]

*screams into the void*

Okay, let’s go through this. One, stop f–king adopting the language of “pro-choice” to describe vaccines in a pandemic. This is not abortion. This is not about reproductive rights. This is about ensuring mass inoculations during a pandemic which has killed more than 5.83 million people in the world. Pregnancies are not airborne. You cannot “catch” an abortion. It’s not about being “pro-choice.” Two, who the f–k is being detained without trial for NOT being vaccinated? NO ONE. No one is saying “we will starve you if you do not get vaccinated.” Restaurants enforcing a vaccine mandate is not a plot to starve the populace. Grocery stores having mask mandates is not a civil liberties issue. And if you want to work, your employer actually does have the right to enforce a vaccine mandate, dipsh-t. If you’re too stupid to get a vaccine, you don’t have an inherent “right” to be employed. And I hope unvaccinated dumbasses ARE excommunicated from society. Let’s start with Evangeline Lilly. I hope I never have to see her dumb, dangerous face again.