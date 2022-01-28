Kat Von D wants $15 million for her goth California mansion

Kat Von D lists her home complete with pool filled with RED WATER for $15 million | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/yrGncyF9ol #RealEstate pic.twitter.com/vN1z39VmOG — Susie Blackmon (@SusieBlackmon) January 26, 2022

Kat Von D said she couldn’t possibly live under California’s “tyrannical government overreach” following the vaccine mandates so she moved to Indiana. Initially, she was going to keep both her business and home in CA, because they could handle the tyrannical overreach, I guess. Then she announced that the tattoo shop was closing in October. And now her pad’s on the market. So check those couch cushions, kittens, because she’s letting her scarlet manse go for only $15M! Actually, it’s a gorgeous house. And famous! Prior to Kat, it was the house featured in the film Cheaper by the Dozen. Then Kat moved in and gave it a bloody makeover and now it has a red pool. Yes – red.

Kat Von D has listed her luxuriously gothic Hancock Park home for $15 million as she prepares to start a new life in Indiana. The 39-year-old purchased the home in 2016 for $6.5 million and has restored it with the addition of a hidden bar, library and seven fireplaces, according to TMZ. Of all the unique amenities, however, all anyone will be able to talk about is the wild red pool located in her backyard. The Victorian property features resplendent rooms anchored in dark hardwood floors, indented walls, and elegant chandeliers hanging from the gold tint ceilings. The kitchen is just as jaw-dropping with intricate carvings hovering above the stove, a massive island counter, and candle style chandelier. Several of the rooms are dripping in gold with metallic touches embedded into the walls, giving the space a royal energy. A few of the rooms resembled an actual palace with gold infused into mint green walls and a beautifully painted ceiling. Even the bathrooms were breathtaking with sleek tile floors, an opulent bath tub, and of course plenty of gold. All of the bedrooms had their own distinct personalities. From a roaring fireplace to a massive canopy, guests were definitely slumbering in style. In keeping with the gothic theme, one of the bedrooms had bats painted on the walls.

[From The Daily Mail via DListed]

As for Kat moving – good riddance. That’s a big mark up for the house, but the So Cal real estate market is pretty hot, so she’ll probably get it. I hope the new owners get a fumigation clause written in. They can call it a house vaccine, just to tick Kat off. The home has 13 bedrooms and was built in 1890, although it was moved to its current location in 1913. It’s a great structure and Hancock Park is a fantastic neighborhood so the new owners will be lucky. They have to have specific tastes, though. Because Kat definitely had an image when she redecorated.

You can see photos of the home on the DM website. This is where you are going to cream me, but I don’t hate it. Not to live in, but for consistency. My quibble is that the house is a Queen Anne style Victorian, and Kat’s interior is closer to rococo. But I don’t mind the thick fabrics, deep colors and murals because they have that heavy Victorian feel. Again, Victorian is not my preferred style of design, but I appreciate it from a distance. And God help me, I freaking love that red pool. I am sure I would get sick of it, but I enjoy pools painted in rich tones, I’m just used to them being blue. It’s an interesting change. Also, I like the dark color for the house better than the light yellow it’s known for. Alas, I don’t have $15M to make an offer. Or any patience for people like Kat who are pro-pandemic by refusing vaccines.

I guess Kat did a documentary on the house and her renovation. You can read her blurb about it here:

