Kat Von D wants $15 million for her goth California mansion

Kat Von D said she couldn’t possibly live under California’s “tyrannical government overreach” following the vaccine mandates so she moved to Indiana. Initially, she was going to keep both her business and home in CA, because they could handle the tyrannical overreach, I guess. Then she announced that the tattoo shop was closing in October. And now her pad’s on the market. So check those couch cushions, kittens, because she’s letting her scarlet manse go for only $15M! Actually, it’s a gorgeous house. And famous! Prior to Kat, it was the house featured in the film Cheaper by the Dozen. Then Kat moved in and gave it a bloody makeover and now it has a red pool. Yes – red.

Kat Von D has listed her luxuriously gothic Hancock Park home for $15 million as she prepares to start a new life in Indiana.

The 39-year-old purchased the home in 2016 for $6.5 million and has restored it with the addition of a hidden bar, library and seven fireplaces, according to TMZ.

Of all the unique amenities, however, all anyone will be able to talk about is the wild red pool located in her backyard.

The Victorian property features resplendent rooms anchored in dark hardwood floors, indented walls, and elegant chandeliers hanging from the gold tint ceilings.

The kitchen is just as jaw-dropping with intricate carvings hovering above the stove, a massive island counter, and candle style chandelier.

Several of the rooms are dripping in gold with metallic touches embedded into the walls, giving the space a royal energy.

A few of the rooms resembled an actual palace with gold infused into mint green walls and a beautifully painted ceiling.

Even the bathrooms were breathtaking with sleek tile floors, an opulent bath tub, and of course plenty of gold.

All of the bedrooms had their own distinct personalities.

From a roaring fireplace to a massive canopy, guests were definitely slumbering in style.

In keeping with the gothic theme, one of the bedrooms had bats painted on the walls.

[From The Daily Mail via DListed]

As for Kat moving – good riddance. That’s a big mark up for the house, but the So Cal real estate market is pretty hot, so she’ll probably get it. I hope the new owners get a fumigation clause written in. They can call it a house vaccine, just to tick Kat off. The home has 13 bedrooms and was built in 1890, although it was moved to its current location in 1913. It’s a great structure and Hancock Park is a fantastic neighborhood so the new owners will be lucky. They have to have specific tastes, though. Because Kat definitely had an image when she redecorated.

You can see photos of the home on the DM website. This is where you are going to cream me, but I don’t hate it. Not to live in, but for consistency. My quibble is that the house is a Queen Anne style Victorian, and Kat’s interior is closer to rococo. But I don’t mind the thick fabrics, deep colors and murals because they have that heavy Victorian feel. Again, Victorian is not my preferred style of design, but I appreciate it from a distance. And God help me, I freaking love that red pool. I am sure I would get sick of it, but I enjoy pools painted in rich tones, I’m just used to them being blue. It’s an interesting change. Also, I like the dark color for the house better than the light yellow it’s known for. Alas, I don’t have $15M to make an offer. Or any patience for people like Kat who are pro-pandemic by refusing vaccines.

I guess Kat did a documentary on the house and her renovation. You can read her blurb about it here:


Photo credit: Avalon Red, Instagram and Twitter

50 Responses to “Kat Von D wants $15 million for her goth California mansion”

  1. Ashley says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:19 am

    This might be a dumb question, but how did she get her money?? Tattoos?? Because that is a very expensive house.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      January 28, 2022 at 7:33 am

      Supposedly TV and writing books. I wonder if a lot of her money is tied up in the house.

      Reply
    • Seaflower says:
      January 28, 2022 at 7:34 am

      TV and she has a very popular make-up line.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      January 28, 2022 at 7:42 am

      Yes, that was my second question – right after who the hell is she? But it looks like she’s worth between $20-$30 million from all of her business ventures.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      January 28, 2022 at 7:42 am

      She also has a very famous make-up line and was on TV for years

      Reply
    • Ines says:
      January 28, 2022 at 7:52 am

      Her makeup line (which I believe she now sold) is very popular and you can find it everywhere.

      Reply
    • AppleCart says:
      January 28, 2022 at 8:38 am

      She got in early with celebrity make up lines and did really well. Until her anti vax stance soured her fans to her. And she sold her makeup line back to the investor. She moved on to a shoe line not sure how that is doing. The housing market is starting to cool down. But that house won’t sit on the market for long for sure.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 28, 2022 at 12:29 pm

      That was my first thought, my goodness, who knew there was so much $$ in tattoos? Beautiful house, although it’s nothing I could live in. The upkeep alone would be astronomical; you’d probably need a staff of ten just to keep it clean, and then there’s all those groundskeepers. Again, all that on tattoos??? OK, and makeup, but still. That looks like serious Vanderbilt money or something.

      Reply
    • JJS says:
      January 28, 2022 at 2:02 pm

      Like others have said TV, makeup. It helped that she has high skill as a tattoo artist in terms of being able to draw smooth lines and not tiny short strokes like a lot of artists do, so it helped her gain credibility on tv (along with her look). Smart branding re: makeup line. I used to like her the first year she was on TV but now she is insufferable.

      Re: the house, I love the etched-looking murals!

      Reply
  2. LaraK says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:25 am

    She’s always been exhausting, and the anxi vaxx thing is so on brand for her. I’m really sorry for Indiana.

    Reply
  3. Stef says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:28 am

    Perhaps Dracula is in the market for a new pad.

    She’s an idiot and her tattoos are ugly as hell. She looks like a human etch-a-sketch. Bye beotch and good riddance!

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      January 28, 2022 at 9:56 am

      re: her tattoos….is one of her legs tattooed COMPLETELY black?! I can’t imagine how long that must have taken, and it looks weird.

      whatever, she’s an anti-vaxxer and an anti-semite, so F her.

      Reply
    • Desdemona says:
      January 28, 2022 at 10:35 am

      I will never understand so many and big tattoos… To which, his own, but nope… Why?

      Reply
    • Waitwhat? says:
      January 28, 2022 at 12:27 pm

      Those other photos are older; I think both of her (fore?)arms are blacked out now too. I might have read somewhere that she did it because the original tattoos had faded and blurred. I guess Pete Davidson can have his lasered off, but that wouldn’t match her brand…

      Reply
      • Elizabeth says:
        January 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm

        She has actually explained that a lot of her tattoos were from a time when she had substance abuse/alcohol issues and now that she is sober she did not want to have to see them and be reminded of that time in her life.

  4. Elle says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Have you seen the place?! Unless you have the same aesthetics, it will need double the money to renovate it.

    Reply
  5. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:48 am

    I.Love.That.House.
    Absolutely would buy it and live there happily. That KITCHEN!!!!!
    But then again my tastes run very gothic and dark anyway 🤷

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:55 am

    I wouldn’t mind visiting for a few days, maybe a week, but I wouldn’t want to live there.

    Reply
  7. Kelly Goetz says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:01 am

    I hate myself for admitting it, but I love this house. I don’t know that I would want to live there, but I definitely want to spend a week or two exploring.

    Reply
    • schmootc says:
      January 28, 2022 at 9:42 am

      Agreed – it does look awesome, but not sure I would want to live there. Maybe dial it back by 30% and then I’d probably be sold. With my millions of dollars. Sure, sure. But even if I did have that much money, it would be hard for me to pay that particular brand of sucky person for it.

      Reply
      • Calypso says:
        January 28, 2022 at 10:48 am

        Totally agree. Tone down some of the ostentatious Trumpian style but keep the gothic vibes and I’d be all for it.

  8. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:01 am

    This is my favorite blog, I love the writers and my fellow commenters. I don’t want to give Hecate or anyone else a hard time, but, please don’t cover this garbage person. She deserves obscurity.

    Reply
    • A says:
      January 28, 2022 at 9:10 am

      Yeah! I am not sure why everything I read about her glosses (not just here, everywhere) over the fact that she’s dated Jesse James, neo-Nazi, AND at least one other guy with a fking swastika tattoo. Von D was cruising the antisemitic to antivaxx pipeline even before it got popular.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        January 28, 2022 at 9:58 am

        oh, but according to her and her hubs (who has the swastika tattoo) it’s NOT a nazi image, it’s the original stolen-by-the-nazis Buddhist symbol. or some such BS.

        sure, Jan.

      • A says:
        January 28, 2022 at 10:58 am

        @whatWHAT I didn’t realize she married that guy! How dumb they must think we all are.
        I think Kat Von D has done a stellar job showing why no one needs ever to bother with her again

    • tealily says:
      January 28, 2022 at 11:27 am

      This blog has covered her garbage personality in the past, but I do think every headline should say something to the effect of “Kat Von D, famous nazi, wants $15 mil for her goth mansion” for the benefit of those with short memories.

      Reply
  9. Kathryn Slocum says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:02 am

    The house has great bones, hopefully the next owner will have better taste. But hard for me to look at her place objectively; she’s such a garbage person. The latest – she’s getting sued by former employees of her CA tattoo shop who were fired because they wanted to adhere to covid safety measures

    Reply
    • Willow says:
      January 28, 2022 at 8:28 am

      Yes, I was horrified when I read that. That would be a great article to have on here about her. It’s probably why she’s selling everything in CA. Trying to run from the lawsuits.

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      January 28, 2022 at 10:38 am

      Really?? I hadn’t heart that was happening. Great news! I hope they take her for a chunk.

      Reply
  10. Kathryn says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:03 am

    The house has great bones, hopefully the next owner will have better taste. But hard for me to look at her place objectively; she’s such a garbage person. The latest – she’s getting sued by former employees of her CA tattoo shop who were fired because they wanted to adhere to covid safety measures

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:28 am

    That’s a beautiful house, and it looks like she has kept most of the architectural elements, thankfully. Cosmetic makeovers are not that big of a deal with something like that, so I don’t like the kitchen at all. I would say that the house is more of a shingle style than a Queen Anne Victorian though..

    Reply
  12. mellie says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:40 am

    I live in THE only county in Indiana that still has a mask mandate. Thank God. The only blue in a sea of red come election time. I love my little town, but we are an island. Where she is going is a very conservative area…she’ll fit right in!

    Reply
  13. Sarita says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:55 am

    If she’s leaving California to flee the tyrannical democrats she will love her new republican overlords in Indiana.

    Reply
  14. Bettyrose says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:55 am

    I’m into a goth aesthetic but I hate ostentatious and this is too much. With that kinda money I’d buy and restore and authentic Victorian and finish it in a minimalist style that accentuated the hardwood floors. I’d be down with dark reds and purple but not lace or frill. And the resident (me) would be fully vaccinated.

    Reply
  15. Driver8 says:
    January 28, 2022 at 9:37 am

    That pool looks like 100 maidens got their period at the same time.

    Reply
  16. tealily says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:34 am

    @Hecate, I’m with you! I’m no fan of hers, but I would live in this place in a heartbeat!

    Reply
  17. SpankyB says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:42 am

    I love the house and don’t mind the goth, but I would have to lighten it up some. I hate dark rooms now that my eyes are old and can’t see in the dark. I’d be running into all of the furniture.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 28, 2022 at 12:37 pm

      That black bathroom with the black toilet & bidet, black floors, oh, that’s just an accident waiting to happen.

      Reply
  18. Christine says:
    January 28, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    I don’t hate it. Some of the rooms are over the top, but a lot of it is just furnishings. Is the pool water dyed red though or is it painted or red tiles?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 28, 2022 at 12:39 pm

      It read as though the water itself was red, but I’m thinking it’s a painted/red-tiled/whatever red. That would be the only way to maintain the consistency of color, I would think.

      Reply
  19. Eve says:
    January 28, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    I love the pool, too. But is it red because of the tiles or the water is tinted? I really woudn’t want to ruin my precious bikinis.

    Ha! Look at me talking as if I could buy this place .

    Reply
    • Sof says:
      January 28, 2022 at 12:54 pm

      Lol, I similarly thought that the rooms were too much, there’s no way I could sleep there.
      So is a no for me, please let me know if you hear about other real estate oportunities?

      Reply
  20. Luna17 says:
    January 28, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    I remember a while back she swore she would never sell this home! I’m thinking money is a lot tighter than she thought. Well I hope she enjoys Indiana and I feel bad for the good people of Indiana getting stuck with this dumbass.

    Reply

