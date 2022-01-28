Khloe Kardashian & her freaky hands: ‘Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies’

Bless her heart, Khloe Kardashian really gets on social media and tries to say profound sh-t and everybody just clowns on her. She’s having a rough couple of months. It was in December that Khloe learned that Tristan Thompson had impregnated a side-chick in early 2021, when Tristan and Khloe were still together. To be fair, Tristan screwed around on Khloe with multiple women – probably dozens, if not hundreds of women – throughout the entirety of their on-and-off relationship. Instead of just “being sad about it” and “moving on,” Khloe is trying to do… something else entirely. She posted this yesterday:

If your friends and lovers are regularly betraying you, that’s a You Problem? Like, girl, they’re not your friends? Your lovers are not loyal. “Why do all of my friends and lovers betray me, what is the common denominator here, I guess I’ll never know!” But really, people were completely obsessed with the photos she posted. The janky, ill-fitting boots, the airbrushed face and whatever this is:

So many people posted photos of raw-chicken feet, my goodness.

Anyway, Tristan was out this week with another woman! I mean, he’s actually single right now, so it’s not scandalous. But I would guess that Khloe will probably still feel BETRAYAL!

Photos courtesy of Khloe’s social media.

60 Responses to “Khloe Kardashian & her freaky hands: ‘Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies’”

  1. LightPurple says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:41 am

    Betrayal never comes from enemies. Learn what words mean before you use them, Khloe.

    Reply
    • RoyalAssassin says:
      January 28, 2022 at 7:47 am

      It must be one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. Is she trying to make people think she’s got some depth?!? Hahahahaa 😀 As deep as a summer puddle, that whole family. Someone definitely shat in THAT gene pool…

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      January 28, 2022 at 8:45 am

      This. I laughed out loud when I read this. I mean, does she actually not know what the word betrayal means?

      Reply
    • P says:
      January 28, 2022 at 10:13 am

      Yes, it comes from your own cadaver hands.

      Reply
    • Roy says:
      January 28, 2022 at 10:38 am

      She didn’t complete the quote that’s why it sounds silly.
      “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies, it comes from those you trust the most”.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      January 28, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      She must hate herself. She has completely changed herself… bleached hair, colored contact lenses, facial surgery, lipo and implants galore, and she’s still empty and miserable and lets men walk all over her.

      What she really needs is a WHOLE LOT of therapy.

      Reply
  2. Jezz says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:47 am

    God, the jokes write themselves here!

    Betrayal clearly comes from her stylist, here.

    Reply
  3. Noki says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:49 am

    She still feels betrayed because she gave that fellow crown chance after chance. Bullying and trying to ruin people didnt get her far did it? Had she kept quiet and not waged smear capmpaigns people might be a little kinder to her.

    Reply
  4. Bryn says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:51 am

    How long until she takes him back and they have another baby and this whole thing starts over again? Within two years is my guess. Either that or she will move on with some other basketball player and the story will be the same.

    Reply
  5. Wiglet Watcher says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:56 am

    She also claimed betrayal against the friend/staff that accidentally put out her unedited bikini pic where she still appears to look something like her old self.

    She’s the only one doing this to herself. And until she learns how to grow as a person that loves themselves she’ll never figure it out.
    Poor baby T.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      January 28, 2022 at 9:30 am

      “Poor baby T”. Exactly this. Every time I see something about Khloe, I think, “Poor True”. An insecure mother can do so much damage to their child’s self image. When I heard Khloe was complaining about people saying True was “getting so big” (as growing kids tend to do), I was rolling my eyes.

      Khloe needs therapy not more attention.

      Reply
  6. Laura says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:56 am

    It seems she was betrayed by her car mirror to. A few sites have the zoomed in photos showing the stark contrast between the delusional photo and the mirror. It’s just embarrassing and disturbing.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      January 28, 2022 at 9:43 am

      It is disturbing. Humans just don’t look like that. I truly wish that these women would pause and think about how vile this message is to women everywhere, but especially to their own children. The constant butchering of their own bodies that results in a body that is STILL not even good enough to take a true picture of — holy crap that’s a new level of sick and disturbing.

      Reply
  7. Cessily says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:57 am

    That hand is a result of a bad photoshop that altered the shape of her body.. they must have forgotten her hand. We all know they airbrush their faces but they also readjust their body proportions to get the image they want others to see. It is sad that many young women follow her and her sisters, it is so unhealthy.

    Reply
  8. nikomikaelx says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:57 am

    If you know that they’re your enemy, how is it a betrayal? lol

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:57 am

    Khloe forgot to put some tanning lotion on her hands and her nails look terrible.

    Reply
  10. Char says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:04 am

    How do you wipe your vag with those nails and don’t get hurt? Is it possible?

    Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:07 am

    Damn, has the Grand High Witch fallen on hard times and turned to sex work?

    Reply
  12. smcollins says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Am I missing something? What does this ridiculous photo shoot in a car have to do with that quote? I honestly fail to see the connection (guess I’m not deep enough to understand). 🙄

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      January 28, 2022 at 8:36 am

      I think it’s meant to evoke sympathy? Who would betray a woman with a freakishly narrow waist and terrifyingly long fingers? That fool! Or maybe it’s all unrelated and she was just in the mood to do a Kardashian esque absurd photo shoot. Look at my fabulous cosmetic work that I still excessively photoshop.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      January 28, 2022 at 10:16 am

      I don’t get the photoshoot-in-a-car either. it’s not like she’s showing off the car, like a shoot like this normally would, so…why?!

      “oh, I’m just heading out to the store with my 2-inch long nails and my catsuit/thigh-high boots combo…what? oh, you want to take some pictures?…” like, what even IS that?

      Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:12 am

    I don’t understand how people with nails like that function in real life. It’s not just her.

    I also don’t understand the process here. So her assistant or whoever takes pics of her posing like that in her car and then posts the pics? So Khloe is all “no no, this time I want to be arching my back over the steering wheel, its a whole vibe, everyone will get it.” I’m just trying to imagine how stupid I would feel, but alas, I am not a billionaire, so maybe these things are beyond me.

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      January 28, 2022 at 10:59 am

      It’s a status symbol for “I got money and I don’t really need to work because people do everything for me”.

      Reply
  14. girl_ninja says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:15 am

    The truth comes in mirrors. She should have had that reflection in the mirror photoshopped as well cause that is showing her TRUE face. Her and her chicken leg claw hands need to take a break for self reflection. Messy.

    Reply
  15. Chaine says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Who sits in their car like that? She looks like she’s getting ready to poop.

    Reply
  16. Haylie says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Duh. They’re your enemies. How can an enemy, someone you trust betray you? This bit of wisdom is like thinking the guy you fucked behind his girlfriend’s back betrayed you after he gets caught cheating on you multiple times.

    Reply
  17. Cortney says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:59 am

    The replies took me out 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  18. Lucy2 says:
    January 28, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Well that was one of the most stupid statements I’ve ever read.
    Also it looks like she mixed up her “I got a new car!” photos with her “I’ve been betrayed yet again“ photos.
    That tweet about her looking at betrayal and having another kid with it is savage and accurate.

    Reply
  19. Mary Tosti says:
    January 28, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Here’s what I truly do not understand about these people… do they really hate or love how they look? They get ridiculous amounts of surgery, the photoshop is outrageous, the make-up, hair nails, posing..etc…. I cannot tell if they are happy with how they look and just love the extreme or unhappy and can’t make things perfect enough. I mean, in person they do not look like their photos… do they know this. It seems so strange to me that you look completely different on social media than real life.. people see you in real life too.

    Reply
  20. jferber says:
    January 28, 2022 at 9:45 am

    I think this is her “revenge” body she’s trying to publicize.

    Reply
  21. schmootc says:
    January 28, 2022 at 9:46 am

    I wish they’d come up with a new storyline for her. I’m tired of this one.

    I do think her hair looks cute though.

    Reply
  22. Jamie says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:10 am

    All I have to say is ‘bless her heart’.

    Reply
  23. manda says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:20 am

    the comment doesn’t make sense. when would you trust your enemies with anything to give them the chance to betray you?

    Reply
  24. kid sister says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Damn, the vampire from Midnight Mass has seen better days.

    Reply
  25. grabbyhands says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:38 am

    What I love is that she seems to be trying for “sexy lady posing in her car”, but it’s coming across as “I just shit myself, but I promised the photographer one more shot” because of the stupid way she’s posing (which throws her diaper ass into sharp relief) and the stupid expression on her face (which her prolapsed anus lip fillers throw into sharp relief).

    Like, who was asking for this? Why does she think this (coupled with the stupid caption) makes her look good?

    For the love of god, take off your ridiculous claws, wipe off the foundation that literally makes you match your beige ensemble, stop paying for poorly conceived photo shoots and just stay off social media. Seek professional help.

    Reply
  26. JustMe says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Well in Tristan’s defence perhaps he thought those other girls were Khloe with her new face of the week 😝

    Reply
  27. Beezy says:
    January 28, 2022 at 11:04 am

    How does she wipe her butt with those nails? Or maybe she photo shops that too

    Reply
  28. L4Frimaire says:
    January 28, 2022 at 11:40 am

    So dorky.

    Reply
  29. ME says:
    January 28, 2022 at 12:27 pm

    What is the point of posting pics that look NOTHING like you in real life? Who is she trying to fool? I don’t understand.

    Reply
  30. Luna17 says:
    January 28, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    I honestly think the insane amounts of fillers and plastic surgery are breaking down in her body and leaking into her brain. She is not well. I will never buy that regularly injecting neurotoxins and fillers are safe and just magically disappear from our bodies. This family is proof that that amount of foreign junk in your body affects your brains.

    Reply
  31. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    January 28, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    Alright, that’s it! BETRAYAL!
    Betrayal on you!;
    Betrayal on your cow!!

    Reply
  32. Trish says:
    January 28, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    The guy on twitter that tweeted that if he was Tristan, he’d be afraid to cheat on the Babadook took me tf out. And no I don’t care if Twitter bully’s this woman. She and her whole family have done nothing but force themselves down the world’s throat and it doesn’t seem to be letting up at all even while they have scandals, divorces, baby daddy’s that get crowds of people killed, nothing stops them from posting these altered pictures of them posing suggestively putting out the impossible sex doll aesthetic to young impressionable girls. Idc if they never stop dragging Khloe about her pictures. It’s what her and her creature hands deserve.

    Reply
  33. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 28, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    A modern day puhterraducktal. Have amber. Will inject.

    Reply
  34. april says:
    January 28, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    She does not look good at all.

    Reply

