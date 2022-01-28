Khloe Kardashian & her freaky hands: ‘Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies’

Bless her heart, Khloe Kardashian really gets on social media and tries to say profound sh-t and everybody just clowns on her. She’s having a rough couple of months. It was in December that Khloe learned that Tristan Thompson had impregnated a side-chick in early 2021, when Tristan and Khloe were still together. To be fair, Tristan screwed around on Khloe with multiple women – probably dozens, if not hundreds of women – throughout the entirety of their on-and-off relationship. Instead of just “being sad about it” and “moving on,” Khloe is trying to do… something else entirely. She posted this yesterday:
Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies pic.twitter.com/dOcnvWg8pd
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2022
If your friends and lovers are regularly betraying you, that’s a You Problem? Like, girl, they’re not your friends? Your lovers are not loyal. “Why do all of my friends and lovers betray me, what is the common denominator here, I guess I’ll never know!” But really, people were completely obsessed with the photos she posted. The janky, ill-fitting boots, the airbrushed face and whatever this is:
So many people posted photos of raw-chicken feet, my goodness.
Anyway, Tristan was out this week with another woman! I mean, he’s actually single right now, so it’s not scandalous. But I would guess that Khloe will probably still feel BETRAYAL!
Tristan Thompson stays locked in off the court pic.twitter.com/8vFdh7RkOW
— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) January 26, 2022
Khloe will look betrayal right in the eye and have another kid with him https://t.co/w45H3qtG43
— 丅σ千ᵘ *෴* (@staletofu) January 27, 2022
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s social media.
Betrayal never comes from enemies. Learn what words mean before you use them, Khloe.
It must be one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. Is she trying to make people think she’s got some depth?!? Hahahahaa 😀 As deep as a summer puddle, that whole family. Someone definitely shat in THAT gene pool…
She’s ridiculous.
This. I laughed out loud when I read this. I mean, does she actually not know what the word betrayal means?
Yes, it comes from your own cadaver hands.
She didn’t complete the quote that’s why it sounds silly.
“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies, it comes from those you trust the most”.
She must hate herself. She has completely changed herself… bleached hair, colored contact lenses, facial surgery, lipo and implants galore, and she’s still empty and miserable and lets men walk all over her.
What she really needs is a WHOLE LOT of therapy.
God, the jokes write themselves here!
Betrayal clearly comes from her stylist, here.
And the person behind the photoshop efforts.
I kinda feel guilty laughing at her at this point, but man the best twitter comment I saw on this was that she has “those Nosferatu hands”, had to share.
Betrayal came at the HANDS of her MANICURIST!!!!
those have to be some of the UGLIEST boots I’ve even seen. I don’t give AF if they’re Gucci, they’re UGGO.
and what is with the crypt-keeper hands? eesh. *shudders*
Why is she doing a photo shoot in her car?
Haha! And is that sweet baby True the photographer??
She still feels betrayed because she gave that fellow crown chance after chance. Bullying and trying to ruin people didnt get her far did it? Had she kept quiet and not waged smear capmpaigns people might be a little kinder to her.
How long until she takes him back and they have another baby and this whole thing starts over again? Within two years is my guess. Either that or she will move on with some other basketball player and the story will be the same.
She also claimed betrayal against the friend/staff that accidentally put out her unedited bikini pic where she still appears to look something like her old self.
She’s the only one doing this to herself. And until she learns how to grow as a person that loves themselves she’ll never figure it out.
Poor baby T.
“Poor baby T”. Exactly this. Every time I see something about Khloe, I think, “Poor True”. An insecure mother can do so much damage to their child’s self image. When I heard Khloe was complaining about people saying True was “getting so big” (as growing kids tend to do), I was rolling my eyes.
Khloe needs therapy not more attention.
It seems she was betrayed by her car mirror to. A few sites have the zoomed in photos showing the stark contrast between the delusional photo and the mirror. It’s just embarrassing and disturbing.
It is disturbing. Humans just don’t look like that. I truly wish that these women would pause and think about how vile this message is to women everywhere, but especially to their own children. The constant butchering of their own bodies that results in a body that is STILL not even good enough to take a true picture of — holy crap that’s a new level of sick and disturbing.
That hand is a result of a bad photoshop that altered the shape of her body.. they must have forgotten her hand. We all know they airbrush their faces but they also readjust their body proportions to get the image they want others to see. It is sad that many young women follow her and her sisters, it is so unhealthy.
If you know that they’re your enemy, how is it a betrayal? lol
Khloe forgot to put some tanning lotion on her hands and her nails look terrible.
How do you wipe your vag with those nails and don’t get hurt? Is it possible?
hahahahaha
Damn, has the Grand High Witch fallen on hard times and turned to sex work?
OMG those hands look like a bird of prey…
Talons!
Am I missing something? What does this ridiculous photo shoot in a car have to do with that quote? I honestly fail to see the connection (guess I’m not deep enough to understand). 🙄
I think it’s meant to evoke sympathy? Who would betray a woman with a freakishly narrow waist and terrifyingly long fingers? That fool! Or maybe it’s all unrelated and she was just in the mood to do a Kardashian esque absurd photo shoot. Look at my fabulous cosmetic work that I still excessively photoshop.
Or it’s to make Tristan jealous by saying “Look what you’re missing out on”.
@Swack The problem is that he has seen her in real life and knows she doesn’t look like that. LOL
@Lucille – MTE. She’s not fooling Tristan. These pics aren’t for him.
I don’t get the photoshoot-in-a-car either. it’s not like she’s showing off the car, like a shoot like this normally would, so…why?!
“oh, I’m just heading out to the store with my 2-inch long nails and my catsuit/thigh-high boots combo…what? oh, you want to take some pictures?…” like, what even IS that?
I don’t understand how people with nails like that function in real life. It’s not just her.
I also don’t understand the process here. So her assistant or whoever takes pics of her posing like that in her car and then posts the pics? So Khloe is all “no no, this time I want to be arching my back over the steering wheel, its a whole vibe, everyone will get it.” I’m just trying to imagine how stupid I would feel, but alas, I am not a billionaire, so maybe these things are beyond me.
It’s a status symbol for “I got money and I don’t really need to work because people do everything for me”.
The truth comes in mirrors. She should have had that reflection in the mirror photoshopped as well cause that is showing her TRUE face. Her and her chicken leg claw hands need to take a break for self reflection. Messy.
Who sits in their car like that? She looks like she’s getting ready to poop.
HAHAHAHA
Literally, Betrayal is something unexpected – a breach of trust. You can’t be betrayed by an enemy, by definition. Your enemy can do other stuff to you, but not betray you.
Lmao. She’s taken the constipated pooping posing to new levels- trying to look sexy in a car, while bemoaning being betrayed by a loser.
Duh. They’re your enemies. How can an enemy, someone you trust betray you? This bit of wisdom is like thinking the guy you fucked behind his girlfriend’s back betrayed you after he gets caught cheating on you multiple times.
The replies took me out 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂
Well that was one of the most stupid statements I’ve ever read.
Also it looks like she mixed up her “I got a new car!” photos with her “I’ve been betrayed yet again“ photos.
That tweet about her looking at betrayal and having another kid with it is savage and accurate.
Here’s what I truly do not understand about these people… do they really hate or love how they look? They get ridiculous amounts of surgery, the photoshop is outrageous, the make-up, hair nails, posing..etc…. I cannot tell if they are happy with how they look and just love the extreme or unhappy and can’t make things perfect enough. I mean, in person they do not look like their photos… do they know this. It seems so strange to me that you look completely different on social media than real life.. people see you in real life too.
I think this is her “revenge” body she’s trying to publicize.
I wish they’d come up with a new storyline for her. I’m tired of this one.
I do think her hair looks cute though.
All I have to say is ‘bless her heart’.
the comment doesn’t make sense. when would you trust your enemies with anything to give them the chance to betray you?
Damn, the vampire from Midnight Mass has seen better days.
What I love is that she seems to be trying for “sexy lady posing in her car”, but it’s coming across as “I just shit myself, but I promised the photographer one more shot” because of the stupid way she’s posing (which throws her diaper ass into sharp relief) and the stupid expression on her face (which her prolapsed anus lip fillers throw into sharp relief).
Like, who was asking for this? Why does she think this (coupled with the stupid caption) makes her look good?
For the love of god, take off your ridiculous claws, wipe off the foundation that literally makes you match your beige ensemble, stop paying for poorly conceived photo shoots and just stay off social media. Seek professional help.
Well in Tristan’s defence perhaps he thought those other girls were Khloe with her new face of the week 😝
How does she wipe her butt with those nails? Or maybe she photo shops that too
So dorky.
What is the point of posting pics that look NOTHING like you in real life? Who is she trying to fool? I don’t understand.
I honestly think the insane amounts of fillers and plastic surgery are breaking down in her body and leaking into her brain. She is not well. I will never buy that regularly injecting neurotoxins and fillers are safe and just magically disappear from our bodies. This family is proof that that amount of foreign junk in your body affects your brains.
Alright, that’s it! BETRAYAL!
Betrayal on you!;
Betrayal on your cow!!
The guy on twitter that tweeted that if he was Tristan, he’d be afraid to cheat on the Babadook took me tf out. And no I don’t care if Twitter bully’s this woman. She and her whole family have done nothing but force themselves down the world’s throat and it doesn’t seem to be letting up at all even while they have scandals, divorces, baby daddy’s that get crowds of people killed, nothing stops them from posting these altered pictures of them posing suggestively putting out the impossible sex doll aesthetic to young impressionable girls. Idc if they never stop dragging Khloe about her pictures. It’s what her and her creature hands deserve.
A modern day puhterraducktal. Have amber. Will inject.
She does not look good at all.