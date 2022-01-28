Khloe Kardashian & her freaky hands: ‘Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies’

Bless her heart, Khloe Kardashian really gets on social media and tries to say profound sh-t and everybody just clowns on her. She’s having a rough couple of months. It was in December that Khloe learned that Tristan Thompson had impregnated a side-chick in early 2021, when Tristan and Khloe were still together. To be fair, Tristan screwed around on Khloe with multiple women – probably dozens, if not hundreds of women – throughout the entirety of their on-and-off relationship. Instead of just “being sad about it” and “moving on,” Khloe is trying to do… something else entirely. She posted this yesterday:

Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies pic.twitter.com/dOcnvWg8pd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2022

If your friends and lovers are regularly betraying you, that’s a You Problem? Like, girl, they’re not your friends? Your lovers are not loyal. “Why do all of my friends and lovers betray me, what is the common denominator here, I guess I’ll never know!” But really, people were completely obsessed with the photos she posted. The janky, ill-fitting boots, the airbrushed face and whatever this is:

So many people posted photos of raw-chicken feet, my goodness.

Anyway, Tristan was out this week with another woman! I mean, he’s actually single right now, so it’s not scandalous. But I would guess that Khloe will probably still feel BETRAYAL!

Tristan Thompson stays locked in off the court pic.twitter.com/8vFdh7RkOW — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) January 26, 2022

Khloe will look betrayal right in the eye and have another kid with him https://t.co/w45H3qtG43 — 丅σ千ᵘ *෴* (@staletofu) January 27, 2022