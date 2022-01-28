Prince Andrew’s family urges him to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre

This week, Prince Andrew basically affirmed to the court that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit will proceed to trial by jury. It’s not like he had a choice, although the British papers definitely made it sound like Andrew was “demanding” a trial by jury, when really he was just telling the court “okay, let’s do this.” His only other option, legally, would have been not filing any legal response and just hiding out at Royal Lodge and allowing the trial to proceed without him. Andrew’s filing makes it seem like he’s going to participate in his defense and that he will agree to sit for a deposition at some point in the coming months. Incidentally, Virginia’s lawyer David Boies issued a statement in response to Andrew’s filing, saying:
“Prince Andrew’s Answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself. We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial.”
LOL. That is a threat. Before a messy-ass trial, Boies is saying that everyone knows the deposition will be absolutely catastrophic for Andrew. Speaking of, apparently Prince Charles and Prince William cannot bloody believe that Andrew hasn’t tried to settle this:
Senior royals led by Prince Charles and William are ‘shocked’ Prince Andrew wants to fight his civil sex abuse case before a jury and are trying to persuade him to settle it quickly, according to reports. The Duke of York has hit back at accusations of rape and sexual assault made by his accuser Virginia Giuffre, who was this month handed the right to take the Queen’s son to trial in the United States.
A royal source has claimed senior royals were shocked at his decision to have a jury trial and fear it could make things worse.
A royal source told The Sun: “After the car crash of Newsnight no-one thinks a seven-hour deposition is a good idea -if he were to appear in court it could be many times worse and senior royals were deeply shocked when they heard that he was demanding a jury trial. The best outcome for everyone is that this is settled as soon as possible. There are deep, deep worries that this will get worse and worse for the family and will overshadow Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”
“There are deep, deep worries that this will get worse and worse for the family.” YA THINK? When Andrew is sweating his way through his mountain of lies in a deposition with David Boies, there is no way for the Windsors to somehow “manage” the story. And once again – it bears repeating – Virginia originally wanted to settle!! Boies approached Andrew’s British lawyers repeatedly in 2019/2020 about a possible settlement attached to Andrew apologizing to Virginia. Andrew and his lawyers shrugged it off. And now that Virginia is in a position of strength… well, I just don’t see her settling for some low-ball offer from Andrew and his mummy.
Meanwhile, Andrew “relinquished his honorary membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews” this week. The Scottish golf club announced that they received notification of Andrew “handing back his membership.” Poor sausage can’t even golf his way through it.
How is it that only now his family is saying that this is bad and it should be settled privately? Fck no. He had his chance years ago.
@Lauren Too: Because the family was so arrogant to believe that the case would have been thrown out.
Exactly. And the British press is somehow trying to “give them credit” for their “foresight”. They have no foresight. And I will keep shouting from the mountaintops that had this trial been dismissed, Andrew would still be HRH, he would still have his military honors, he would still be golfing at St. Andrews. What Andrew did isn’t an issue to any of these horrible people. They’re mad at him that he didn’t manage it. Not that he had sex with a minor – perhaps more than once and more than one.
not that I know anything about Virginia other than what I’ve read in the coverage of this case, but my impression is that she already tried the settlement + NDA thing and didn’t find it satisfying. I don’t think she is likely to give up unless she gets a public acknowledgement of what he did.
Its like these people can only function when ‘s*** hits the fan’ never any contigency plans to speak of, i guess when you believe you were born special…
They’re crafting the narrative that je absolutely wanted to fight for his innocence but was forced to settle put of court for tge good of the monarchy
In that case, all she has to do is drag this out until the deposition, THEN settle. C’mon, Virginia, help us #abolishthemonarchy !
Come on, Virginia. Overshadow their precious Jubilee. Or the funeral. Whichever comes first.
The jubilee will be in the summer and i think this trial won’t start until Oct./Nov. 2022. So nothing will be overshadowed as long as the press won’t mention it.
You think it won’t be mentioned? LMAO. Also, there’s a deposition before the trial, so yes, the jubilee is getting wrecked one way or another. GOOD.
Miranda, IF the jubilee happens, the funeral won’t come long after.
Will this family ever show any compassion for Virginia? Every single time their sources speak to the press they find this devastating because of the Jubilee. Not because andrew is credibly accused of a crime.
And did they ever stop to think that maybe Virginia didn’t want to settle?
This family does not care about anything except themselves and their image so that the purse strings never tighten.
How dare any of them speak out to their causes of trafficking or rape while they protect Andrew. I hope all the bad press drags on for so long that the BM finally has to write the truth of that awful group of grifters.
@Chloe: The family can even show compassion for their own family members, how are going to be able to do it for a stranger who they believe is beneath them?
I find it hard to believe that this family has compassion for anyone but themselves!!! All we have to do is look at how they treated Harry and we ALL know how horribly his entire family treated him and Meghan.
This entire bunch is filled with selfish, ignorant, and disgusting attributes but they want everyone to know that they are never guilty of any of their crimes, it’s just a matter of optics that they must maintain.
Question for anyone who might know: would all this (and the kerfuffle with the Sussexes) have been dealt with better (in PR terms, if nothing else) if Christopher Geidt was still around and still had Elizabeth’s ear? I know he was ousted by Charles and Andrew (though I’m not clear as to why exactly) and that he supposedly was good at helping the royals make decisions that actually made them seem like they know what they’re doing.
Very interesting question. I don’t really know the answer but my impression was always that Geidt was ousted for a yes man for charles. My impression is also that that is when charles became the unofficial regent and the queen officially let the reigns go behind the scene. All of this is speculation of course.
Geidt, Philip and a handful of others that have since passed steered the BRF and The queen through terrible scandals and world events. She alone was never capable of that. She was simply the first born.
We can only speculate also. William does not appear to bend to anyone with good advice and Charles acts as if he’s truly anointed by god with flawless decision making.
You can have the best crisis management team on earth, but it’s pointless if no one is listening.
You know I’ve always wondered this? Andrew is an idiot and he dug his own grave as far as I’m concerned, but it’s not like he sat there and gave that interview behind anybody’s back. And, this is a family that’s known for placing the blame everywhere but where it belongs. So why is the queens private secretary, Edward Young (who allowed this interview to take place in tax payer paid for Buckingham palace) still there? Add to that he was around when the queen was told by a court she had been lied to by the government a couple years back, and was supposed to be managing the Sussex’s exit (which of course blew up in the palaces face). Also, if I’m not mistaken he is currently in charge of the ridiculous bullying investigation going on. At what point does somebody in the family just point out the obvious and clean house pr wise? Or do the queen and her heirs actually think things are perfect the way they are?
A jury trial over rape allegations in one of the world’s media capitals in the slow news summertime during a pandemic when people have limited entertainment options.
Sure, that should be low key. Well, it’s his funeral.
I think that for Andy, having to hand back his membership to St. Andrews was the biggest blow of all.
I suspected the military honors were along with using his HRH. He banked on those. That was his stream of income.
Agree – that would have hit him right in the ‘bunkers’.
First strategy should be scheduling part of the deposition for Andrew to take place in a Bikram yoga studio.. then see who 😅 sweats.
Did Bikram yoga once and nearly passed out. And I sweat normally. Alot. I obtained new levels of sweat I didn’t know existed.
Do those studios have an overwhelming smell of body odor? I’ve never had a class in it.
Sweat Andrew sweat.
The Royal Family never thought the case would get this far. The British authorities never saw it fit to investigate the allegations or Epstein’s actitivtties in the UK because he was close to the Royal Family and Andrew’s friend. It’s why the Royal Family never persuaded him to settle before this. It’s too late now.
Andrew in a deposition would be a disaster for the royal family. I think they (charles and william) are definitely panicking and want this settled, I”m not sure if Virginia is willing to settle at this point.
Good advice about 5 years too late – why would Virginia settle now? She’s got nothing to lose.
I see a slew of “poor persecuted Andrew” stories coming our way:
He’ll never get a fair trial in New York, it’s so unfair to him.
Andy hopes to protect his poor mother from hearing lurid details, running this trial is insulting her Maj! And right around the jubilee!
This happened so long ago, maybe mistakes were made on both sides, and after all who can really say who trafficked whom, and who is really to blame?
We wouldn’t want to tarnish this bright young man’s promising future.
Do the deposition. Can that be attended by cameras and reporters? All in his face while he sweats and lies? I’d pay to see that.
Unfortunately cameras and reporters are not allowed in federal court. I’d pay to see it happen too…Prince Pervy would sweat so much he’d have to bring several changes of clothing and a good supply of depends
i’m assuming the crisis managers quit.
I always assumed they were fictitious.
@Izzy me too. There hasn’t been a single decision made by the royal family in the past year that indicates that the crisis managers were present. Those a**hats were briefing against a baby. Nobody would’ve advised that.
Last year, when I asked if they were locked up in a dungeon somewhere, I was told by another CB’er they’d quit. Doesn’t matter how good they are if the people they’re handling crisis for won’t listen.
Andrew, the honorable man who can’t break up with Epstein without flying across the ocean and staying four nights in his townhouse, is going to want to clear his name. A settlement won’t give him the win that his ego still thinks he can get out of this. Andrew probably spends his time visualizing the tabloid headlines shouting his victory and his triumphant return to the BP balcony in full uniform, waving to the peasants who didn’t believe in him. He’ll say he kept up the good fight for the Queen, whose unerring judgment and faith in him prevailed in the end. Then, afterward, maybe he’ll thrill the nation with a second royal wedding between he and Fergie at St. George’s. This fantasy of redemption on his end is not going to go away–a settlement quashes his glorious return.
So Wills & Chucky are backed into a corner. They have zero influence on Andrew and zero leverage at this point. And, the mob is getting testy when they see Harry & Meghan thrown to the wolves for deflection. When Richard Eden tried to blame Harry & Meghan for the intruder at Windsor it triggered two days of #princewilliamaffair trending and one day that is going to blow up as well.
That sounds like the kind of thoughts the arrogant idiot would have. Nevermind his legal team telling him otherwise.
I think he’s playing two sides, either bp pays for the huge settlement or he rolls the dice. On the small chance he wins then he can campaign to appear in public with the royal family again.
I thought the big issue with this jagoff and his mummy was that the apology was the hard line and they refused to do it and this is why the jury trial is happening..
This is exactly it. Virginia has made clear that she’s not interested in money & an NDA. Pre MeToo, pre Epstein arrest, pre Weinstein verdict, pre Maxwell verdict, etc, perhaps they could have paid her off. But as others pointed out, the family & BP are years behind the curve at this point. Virginia wants justice, including an apology & acknowledgement of what Andrew did. He will never do that, so here we are.
I doubt the family & the courtiers grasp just how bad this is going to be.
On the Fail today there’s some super serious shade being thrown at Andrew and I mean super shade
Thoughts: I don’t personally think Charles OR Cambridge gives a flying rats a** if Andrew DOES go down because for a time being at least, the attention will be off of them and all of their shenanigans.
I think Andrew has dug in so deep at this point that he really has no choice but to sit for a depo and I bet even money that his answers will be “I can’t recall” or some variation of. He still believes he will get off scot free. He’s toast and everyone but him (and probably QE2 and Fergie) knows it
I still say this should be televised and like a pay per view with proceeds going towards organizations fighting sex trafficking. A big old multi million dollar check in Windsor’s name
I hope Virginia cleans them out
Agreed
I genuinely believe PA is taking legal advice from his teddy bears and/or Fergianna . He is NOT accepting any responsibility I.e shrugging off friendship with newly convicted Maxwell and claiming photo is faked.
PA needs to literally get off his high horse and settle this now!
The press and the royal family are going to be desperate to distract from Andrew. Who will they throw to the wolves, there’s no one left in the family to take the job? They might target the MIddletons.
The Middletons would definitely be the easiest target, and this would also function in William’s favor.
You know that Baldingham would LOVE to throw the Meddlings under the bus!! As much as CarolE and her criminal brother speak to the press and make Baldingham and Charles incompetent to take on their roles WITHOUT Kate would be karma justice for them! They would both certainly be willing to throw CarolE under a London double decker at a moments chance!!
Not sure how the RF can persuade Andrew. He clearly doesn’t care what they think, he doesn’t care about how things look for the monarchy and he’s already been stripped as a member of the RF. They could try to cut off funds, but he probably inherited a lot from Phillip and he’ll inherit more from Elizabeth.
I wonder if that’s one of the reasons why Philip’s will has been sealed for 99 years? He knew what was coming down the pipe for his wayward son and left him a good chunk of money.
David Boies isn’t exactly some two-bit ambulance chaser e.g. Gore vs Bush, etc. He’ll make mincemeat of the princeling.
And I am going to love every second of it!!