Prince Andrew filed a legal response to Virginia Giuffre, he wants a trial by jury

Prince Andrew’s team of American lawyers had to file legal papers this week in response to Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit moving forward. Two weeks ago, Judge Kaplan rejected Andrew’s motion to dismiss, and the judge also limited several of Andrew’s defense arguments, like the part about the agreement Virginia signed when she settled out of court with Jeffrey Epstein. Wednesday was – I believe – the deadline for Andrew to tell the court that sure, he’s ready to go to trial by jury. That’s what the legal papers said:
Prince Andrew’s legal team has filed legal papers in which the Royal denied all of Virginia Roberts’ sex abuse allegations as he prepares for a bitter court battle in the United States. The papers, filed today by Prince Andrew’s legal counsel Andrew Brettler, contained a detail rebuttal of all of Roberts’ claims and also requested that the Royal be granted a trial by jury.
The Duke of York’s official rebuttal comes after a motion to dismiss the case on a legal technicality at the beginning of January was denied, and could see Prince Andrew himself take the stand in New York to argue his case in front of jurors.
Over 15 pages of court documents filed at New York’s southern district court, Giuffre claimed that the Duke of York ‘committed sexual assault and battery’ against her while she was aged just 17, requesting that a judge award ‘punitive damages’ for the ‘physical and psychological’ injuries she suffered. Prince Andrew has always vehemently denied all charges.
The Duke of York’s legal counsel set out the Royal’s official response to Giuffre’s allegations. It says he denies the allegation that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was under 18 years of age. The document, submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, also sets out a series of defences ‘without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing’.
This includes arguments that the claim should be dismissed because Giuffre is a permanent resident of Australia and that by entering into the 2009 agreement with Jeffrey Epstein she ‘waived the claims now asserted in the complaint’. The document concludes: ‘Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint.’
I’m sure one view of this will be “Andrew has nothing left, he might as well fight the charges to the bitter end.” But mostly this is just Andrew saying “sure, let’s go to trial, see if I care” while his accountant furiously hides his assets and his lawyers beg Giuffre’s lawyers to take a low-ball settlement. Andrew can be actively “participating” in his court case and he can pursue a potential settlement with Virginia. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that Andrew’s legal team approached David Boies in the past two weeks and offered something like $3 million, with an NDA attached. And my guess is that Virginia was like “let’s tear this bitch apart!” Can’t wait for the depositions!
Virginia asked for a trial by jury first. The rest of it is boilerplate legal language, including the affirmative defenses. The British press is just being a mockery, as usual. The American system essentially defaults to trial by jury. It’s a constitutional right.
Really. It’s funny how they try to make it sound like he’s getting special treatment.
The BM making it out like Andrew wanted a trial by jury, like he had some kind of choice, like he’s some kind of active participant. Twisting the facts as usual. No, that was Virginia’s choice and is just a part of the American legal system. It’ll be interesting to see what literally happens in the trial v what the BM says is happening in the trial cuz that’ll be 2 v diff things.
Yes! I’m in the UK and from the headlines I’ve seen here I’d read it as something he was asking for as part of his strategy. He’s ‘demanded’ this.
Every day I get sadder about how corrupt and rotten all of our media is here, even sources I used to consider legitimate.
Lol, these people would stand in the sunshine and tell you it’s raining. Andrew is finished in every way, and I can’t wait to see his entrails dragged across press lines. (too visceral? lol)
Eww!
Came here to say this, she’s already demanded a trial by jury. Whether he agrees or disagrees, that’s what she’s getting.
How could he possibly think a jury is going to help him? Sounds like a time-wasting exercise to spin the court’s wheels while he puts all his assets under other names so they can’t be seized to pay damages.
Andrew had no choice in the matter. Virginia is the one who wants a jury trial, Andrew is still trying to get the case thrown out. Don’t fall for the British press propaganda.
The today show is following the BM press propaganda. I guess mummy is pulling strings.
I’m not surprised by this. Most of the people who watch the Today Show are royalist/Anglophiles.
So does this mean Andrew will come to America for the trial? I can’t believe his family would want that. I do believe he’s hiding assets furiously and will be “penniless” by the time trial begins. He’ll be walking around in clothes from Good Will or the Salvation Army. I hope he’s dragged to hell and back.
I can’t see that happening because of bad publicity and the potential of the FBI to want to interview about other Epstein related people.
I think Andrew is also counting on the fascination and reverence people have towards the monarchy, and that of course someone (or at least half) in the jury would be blinded under that veil.
If that’s the case, it’s going to be HILARIOUS when he realizes that most Americans were probably unaware of his existence until he was busted for raping a child trafficking victim.
He is seriously out of touch with public sentiments then. I think his team may be counting on swaying the jury by attacking Virginia’s character. I don’t see how it will work because his defence is all over the place.
Once the judge dismissed his petition to dismiss the case, it was always going to be a trial by jury. What is this “he demands” non sense?
I hope his dumbass does come to NY. Hello, FBI.
I wouldn’t count on it. Thanks to COVID, I’m willing to bet he’ll be deposed via Zoom or something similar. It also wouldn’t surprise me if this thing did go to trial he’d fight to be in the court via telepresence rather than risk a trip to the states.
Like her or loathe her, Lisa Bloom (woman’s advocate lawyer who did work for the monster Harvey W and who now is constantly in damage control for her reputation) summed up responses to the Nonce’s filing.
https://twitter.com/LisaBloom/status/1486469344137674755
Basically Prince Nonce is re arguing all his points again, such as I don’t do it, but if I did, she consented.
Bloom also said that the jury by trial demand is either a PR move, or his law firm just filling in a template to write their response. So some paralegal may have just copied and pasted as always under the Jury Demand section and thus the screaming headlines.
It feels like he’s trying to have the last word in the public domain before he settles and wraps it up in an NDA. Bonus: the trial is a threat of a mess to the RF if they don’t support him behind the scenes either financially or other accommodations to settle. I think he has no intention of testifying.
It does like that. Get his refutals out there and say he’s wants a trial. As if that p*ssant really wants that. And if/when a settlement happens the BM would spin it against Virginia. I’d really like to see Virgina say no to a settlement.
A trial is definitely a threat to the RF’s image even if they try to put on show of washing their hands of him.
The British press is reporting this response as if Andrew was one asking for a jury trial. That’s not true, it’s Virginia who asked for a jury trial. This is more evidence that the British press is not vigorous in their reporting on Andrew as they are on Meghan and that they are on his side in this case.
I hope Andrew has to come to the US to testify and asks for his security to coordinate with the NYPD and someone tells him no because he’s a minor royal and he doesn’t deserve protection. If their excuses why Harry can’t have protection are valid they should accept the same for Andrew.
Right, because juries are notoriously merciful to child rapists. Is he just buying time to hide his assets? Is this the very definition of hubris? Both?
@Miranda: Andrew lost his bid to get the case thrown out so he has no choice but to accept a jury trial as Virginia had requested.
Ah, got it. I guess I was mislead by him “demanding” it (which was probably the point, wasn’t it? To make it sound as if he still had any control over just how f*cked he’ll be).
While Paedrew’s no doubt hustling to hide/protect his assets so as to make himself judgment-proof, filing his answer to the complaint according to the prescribed timeframe and acquiescing to the jury trial that VG already asked for by right does not necessarily mean he’s dragging out the process to give him time to do so. The rules of procedure and the court determine the time frames for each stage of the litigation, and if PA’s team start obstructing that process, they might FAFO.
Make him do a trial by combat.
I’d like to see him walking into a New York court in handcuffs, but we can’t always get our wish. He’s “demanding” a trial, though he’s run from one for what, 20 years? This all happened when he was 41 and now he’s 61. Maybe he’s hoping he’ll die before he goes to trial. Not a bad option, but leave the judgment money in an account with Virginia’s name on it. The cowardice, entitlement, depravity and total immorality are beyond words. Surreal.
He thinks he can sway americans with their foolish British monarchy bs. They are a brainwashed cult.
The way andrew reacts to everything is similar with william.
When they lost to any arguments the royals rota will spin them like they are the winner on their instruction.
They were truly the most stupid sheeps of the windsor.
There could be another motive for the British press spinning the story this way: because they were so angry at Meghan not “showing up” for court. Remember how the Daily Fail demanded that Megan come to the country and testify? So in their crazy eyes this makes Andrew look brave, unlike a cowardly Meghan.
I hope the trial is televised and peaking during the Jubilee weekend.*
(*this may be unrealistic, sometimes trials aren’t quickly scheduled, especially during COVID where even the courts are dealing with pandemic related backlog)
It won’t be televised. It’s in federal court. No cameras allowed, no audio feed of proceedings. The best you will get is tweeted updates and some ghastly court reporter drawings of the witnesses, same as in the Maxwell trial.
Andy’s lawyers are idiots. If they go after former lovers the rape shield law applies even in a civil proceeding. You can’t drag them in to offer as proof Virginia is a liar. There are exceptions but these idiots will be hamfisted. Also voir dire applies in a civil trial. If these lawyers do their job they better ask questions about the Sussexes and the Oprah interview. If they empanel jurors that feel that Meghan, another American, was mistreated by the BRF they can use the trial to avenge both women.
It sickens me that the BM is automatically siding with Andrew on this. I hope he gets a big dose of American justice.
This is going to be an absolute disaster & I’m here for it. Andrew was never going to settle on any terms that Virginia would accept, so it was always going to trial.
Most of Andrew’s Answer has already been rejected by Kaplan (Virginia’s residence, Andrew being “released” by the 2009 settlement) or is just wrong about Virginia’s claims being time barred. So that gets to the meat of what his defense will be–items 5, 6 & 7. In those, he basically says, “if I did it, then she consented” & “well, Virginia did bad things too, so that cancels out whatever I did.” It’s REAL bad, y’all.
If ONLY it were a criminal rather than a civil trial. I’d like his first stop to be Riker’s Island (no isolation) and then perhaps Sing Sing? That way, he’d never have to leave New York, the greatest place in the world (future home of Prince Andrew).
How on earth would they select a jury for this though? There can’t be many people who don’t have prior knowledge of either party
I volunteer right now to be on that jury.
How amazing would a televised trial by jury be getting to watch Andrew sweat and then the look on his face when a guilty verdict is read. Slow mo watch that over and over again
His lawyers are saying because virginia brought other girls herself to parties as a minor she committed crimes too? Are his lawyers just yes men thinking that will fly?
He is not wrong to ask for a jury. American juries are generally made up of complete idiots and I guarantee you there are going to be all kinds of MAGA retiree types that are going to look at that picture of her and Andrew and say, “she looks like a woman to me, it’s not his fault he didn’t ask her age” and “she should have been honored to have sex with a Prince, she is just after money now.”
Chaine, I disagree. I was on a grand jury and a jury on a criminal case. In the jury trial, it’s true that some jurors were less vocal than others, perhaps less interested. However, our jury really did our job and discussed for days the evidence, our opinions, reasons, etc. At the end of the day, it was a hung jury (because of me), though I would have liked us to have voted guilty. I hope the next jury did so. Nonetheless, I once heard a colleague say if he were guilty of a crime, he’d prefer a jury trial rather than to be tried by a judge. If he were innocent, he’d want a judge to try him.