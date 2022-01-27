Meghan McCain got Covid and she thinks it’s all ‘moronic’ Joe Biden’s fault

Meghan McCain was so toxic, she couldn’t handle the toxic environment she created at The View, so she quit last year, after mostly appearing via video link from her home in Northern Virginia. McCain decided to pursue other avenues for talentless, stupid, angry white people: right-wing media. She got a job as a columnist for the Daily Mail, and her latest column has this headline: “MEGHAN MCCAIN: I finally got Covid and it was so horrible it made me doubt if America will ever recover from this pandemic. It WILL but not with moronic Biden in charge.” Yes, “moronic Biden,” aka a dear friend of Meghan McCain’s late father. The same Joe Biden who has known Meghan since she was a child, and who comforted her in her grief. That Joe Biden. The same one who has done everything but stand on his head to get people to take the pandemic seriously, to get people vaccinated, masked up and social-distanced.
So what’s her beef with Biden? Why did Meghan get Covid and immediately think “this is Biden’s fault”? It’s because the poor baby thinks at-home rapid testing is “tricky” and yet there are too few at-home testing kits. She got a bad case of Covid even though she’s fully vaccinated. I mean… the testing situation was not great and is still not all that great. In November and December, there was another huge spike in cases and, as such, there were long lines for tests and few available at-home tests. Biden reacted by boosting production and increasing the availability of tests and opening it up so that people can get tests sent to them at their home, free of charge, from the government. Which makes Meghan’s whining about tests sound… not really timely? Did she write this in November? She really wrote: “We live fifteen minutes away from the White House, in the United States of America. Why is it so hard to get an at-home Covid test?” What does your location relative to the White House have anything to do with it?
Meghan also used her to column to blame Covid deaths on, you guessed it, Joe Biden, writing: “It was easy for the media to — rightfully — blame Trump for the bungling of the early Covid-19 response, but Biden and his feckless, moronic, isolated Titanic of an administration gets the blame now.” She literally sat on The View and talked about how people should stop wearing masks and how the country needs to open back up.
