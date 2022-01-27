Cardi B won her defamation lawsuit, now Cardi wants to talk to Duchess Meghan

This week, Cardi B won her defamation lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K, real name Tasha Kebe. Cardi took the stand against Tasha’s campaign of hate via YouTube. On the stand, Cardi described how she felt “defeated and depressed” as Tasha spread lies about Cardi’s sexual history, criminal history, drug use and more. The court awarded Cardi $1 million in punitive damages, plus Tasha’s company has to pay an additional $500K in damages AND pay Cardi’s legal fees, which were in the vicinity of $1.3 million. In addition to all of that, Cardi was awarded an additional $3 million in damages. Cardi released a statement yesterday about her success in court:
Cardi said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, “After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial. I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”
Seemingly referencing her moment during the trial when she testified that Kebe’s remarks caused her to be “extremely suicidal,” Cardi said in her statement that fans have “learned about the darkest time in my life,” sharing it was “fueled by the vile, disgusting, and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online.”
“I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable,” Cardi added. “I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice.”
Cardi shared that she didn’t want “justice” solely for herself, noting that “the intentional harm that was done to me, is done to countless others every day.”
“The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to,” she added. “We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies. The unchecked behavior and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed. The constant harassment and lies that are reported as factual from journalists and bloggers have to end.”
She shared that her career was launched on social media, “so I know the power it has,” adding that while social media has forged movements from Black Lives Matter to Stop Asian Hate and Women’s Rights, “we’ve also seen countless stories of children and adults deciding to take their own lives due to cyberbullying and intentional attacks.”
“So while I am very grateful that this trial has come to its conclusion and the jury has rendered a powerful and substantial message, literally–I really hope that my experience forces all of us, but especially the platforms who allow this behavior to be a part of their communities, to re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripples us.” She ended with a message for those who have considered harming themselves. “If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for help at 1-800-273-TALK.”
During the trial, Cardi spoke about how far-reaching Tasha’s lies had become, how even long-time Cardi-fans believed what Tasha said about her and would repeat it back to Cardi or ask her about it. As with the Duchess of Sussex, the lies were one thing, but then the lies were amplified in an echo chamber of online and real-life hate. Speaking of Meghan, Cardi also tweeted this yesterday:
I need a chat with Megan Markle.
Yep. Cardi and Meghan both faced down systems of weaponized slander and hate. They both used the court system to get some sliver of justice. They would have a good chat.
I have such mixed feelings about the idea of Meghan suing. On one hand yes, I totally would love to see those hags dragged into a courtroom and watch their livelihoods circle down the drain because they would deserve it. But on the other hand, those women are so desperate for attention, and suing them would make them way more famous than they currently are. Not to mention, that’s a whole lot of ugly that Meghan would have to drag herself back into after she’s escaped the hellhole of the UK that wanted her gone, and has built a fantastic life on her own terms. I’m not sure which I want to see more–the hags lose, or Meghan thrive in peace.
I’m not sure if she would sue. But what would be interesting would be if a lawsuit could find out who is funding some of the most egregious hate accounts.
They make cash off ad revenue. Something like six bloggers make six figures just spreading bullshit about her online that gets spread around on youtube. I don’t remember the specifics but it is in that bot sentinel report, and Newsweek ended up doing a story on the youtubers along with some other outlets.
Not to mention the BM having a field day and possibly funding the trolls defence.
if you think England is a shithole country, I’ve have seen some truly retched places to see and can book it and pay for airfare too.
I was referring specifically to the group(s) of people who harassed her out of the country. Chill.
Struggling former British colonies?
don’t feed the troll
England a hell hole country? Tell that to all the people that immigrate there.
How ignorant…
I agree, and I think the best use of her substantial resources (I’m including her legal and PR team) would be to go after YouTube and Twitter to make them honor the POLICIES THEY HAVE IN PLACE, goddammit.
@C-Shell — I would love for H&M to do but they can’t because of Section 230…..those platforms are almost untouchable as long as that law exists!
Good point about a straightforward Sec 230 approach, but there are other ways to leverage influence and I hope people with platforms like the Sussexes use them.
I don’t think Meghan will sue either.
I think the whole point of Bot Sentinel is to get YouTube to demonetize and tag hate and misinformation accounts before the next round of major elections. Of course, YouTube and Twitter don’t want to bow down to him, but they are slowly doing it.
This problem has always been bigger than Meghan. Trump won because of this nonsense – people still believe in Pizza Gate and private servers. She won’t sue those peasants unless YouTube doesn’t do anything.
My hope is that the report by B.S. gets enough attention and scrutiny by the right people especially after Cardi’s win that the platforms will have to enforce policies already in place or we will finally get reformed social media laws that address the hate accounts that destroy peoples lives.
The thing is those lies were about cardis past and needed to be officially proved wrong in court or how else could she remove them from her persona? The main lie I saw about Meghan is she used a surrogate and a bump (same theory about Hillary Baldwin) or her kids don’t exist at all and are dolls LOL eventually that will be proved wrong with 0 effort when the kids are older.. or there’s the who made who cry thing.. doubt either side could/will ever try to prove that one in court
Eh, it would be pretty simple to prove Meghan didn’t use a surrogate. You just need to call literally anyone in the delivery room to the stand as a witness. The issue is proving the bloggers knew the claims were false when they published them. Some of the videos are so far out there it wouldn’t be that hard to prove. I think Meghan just doesn’t want to be viewed as trying to silence her critics.
I kinda have mixed feelings too just because I wouldn’t want these troll to even think they got to Meghan, because it might inspire other trolls to push harder to get a reaction on other public figures. However I am curious to know how much of these trolls are supported by KP because I definitely think they colluded with them and if it did get to court, it would all come out.
I get every one of those arguments, BUT these bitches are dangerously escalating their behavior. That Taz wench is openly seeking out information about their Montecito property, the location, the layout, blue prints. If she gets her hands on that information she could possibly drum up her minions to descend on Montecito to harass and harm them. At what point can Harry and Meghan no longer ignore their dangerous behavior?
I don’t think it’s possible to stop anyone from doing that. That’s what security is for. If anyone breaches their security, then it would be dealt with by security. If they do sue, then the suit would be under US jurisdiction, not the British media. And it wouldn’t be very wise to fund the defense of someone who trespassed or threatened someone. The British people might be pretty sonnambulant and lethargic when it comes to the royal family, but “Royal Family Actively Funds Harrassment” isn’t going to play well anywhere outside of the UK. Certainly the royals will be asked to comment on that if and when they travel again.
Yaaaaaaaassss!!!
They should band together with other people and file a class action lawsuit against YouTube. There are far too many of these accounts spreading hate for profit.
If not, and conversation between these two on an Archewell Audio podcast would be 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥
She’d be a cool guest for Archwell Audio.
Yes! What a conversation that would be.
This could be a podcast that’d sure *satisfy* Spotify! Think of the numbers of listeners this would draw in. Bring in other celebrity “targets” of these hate attacks, get Christopher Bouzy in on it and go to town!
first, I loved what Cardi did and I loved her statement. It’s easy to think that these kinds of actions are easy for those with money or those who seem confident like Cardi so I appreciated how she talked about feeling helpless and vulnerable and how the high schooler being cyberbullied etc must feel.
As for the line about Meghan…..lol. To me, that should rattle the royals and the british press. It’s just one more sign that people over here in the US, especially the celebrities, are seeing what’s happening to her and seeing how hate against her is being monetized and amplified.
Yes! That Cardi even put out that simple Tweet — it’s a clear warning shot that plenty of people see them for what they are and what they are doing to Meghan. Turn up the heat under these bastards.
This. I’m glad Cardi B won this lawsuit. The way sex gets used to try to destroy women, and the way this kind of behavior is egged on- especially by people who should know better- is an example of how unequal things still are. This kind of misogyny and these kinds of lies have cost so many girls and women their mental health, their safety with others, and their lives, and they matter just as much as boys and men who have lost those things because of homophobia. Neither of those things are “poor little rich child” problems. They’re not things that should be played for laughs or blamed on the victims. People who dismiss these kinds of situations with statements about how much the woman has or how she ‘put herself out there’ are part of the problem.
Also, even though this is a case where the things said were proven to be lies, this would all still be a disgusting way to treat a human being even if she did have an std or was a prostitute.
Agree. Meghan’s probably tired of all the drama and just wants to focus on her family and career. However Haz, the Ginger Bear always seems primed to Duke things out and May want to pursue legal action.
I agree there’s a nothing more the trolls (on social media & in the press) would want but for Duchess Meghan to notice them & sue them. The tabloids would probably bankroll any troll Meghan sued & it could lead to the trial they desperately want. Plus they would label it as a David v Goliath situation with Meghan accused of using her wealth & power against a poor wee troll. And like with the Fail case, Meghan would probably have to reveal personal details which would be more tabloid fodder.
I think focus should be on the platforms actually enforcing the terms of service.
Cardi might be an interesting podcast guest though discussing the experience of trolling.
I had no idea that Cardi was going through this and that this Tasha person even existed. The vile things that she was pumping out about Cardi were disgusting and I am happy that she has to pay for them. The woman herself is trying to paint herself as a warrior for black women and how the example that Cardi set is detrimental. Well I would rather be like Cardi than a lying sack of s**t like this Tasha person is.
I’d love for them to get together.
Bot sentinals report identifies the top three hate accounts on YouTube and the report states they promote lies to make millions of dollars. That seems to be a pretty easy win for the duchess if she is interested. I could understand if she has had enough of lawsuits for a while.
I straight-up stan for Cardi. Love her music, love her personality. She’s hilarious and dirty on Twitter, and I saw her on that Vogue 42,000 (or however many lol) questions – she was at her grandma’s house with Kulture asleep on the couch. She was just so sweet, humble, actually seemed like someone I could have some tea with. Love her, glad that she was victorious here.
So glad Cardi won. She is a lovable gal. That Tasha is something else, lying and causing so much misery. Pay up b*tch.
Put a face to the names to tar and feather them, that’s the only way these women feel humilated. Maybe then they or their family will think twice when they do this to people.
I’m noticing a sinister pattern with berating and humiliating mainly woc, asian, biracial, black women in the entertainment industry mocking them to the point of suicide idolation. It doesn’t happen to women in politic so much as the entertainment industry, of course they have their own problems there too. Yoko ono, Chrissy Teigen, cardi b, Meghan are don’t get the same protection and support as white women celebrities do. These trolls are very racist or self hating.
I hope Megs does call her. They could round table discussion on Spotify or Netflix about the damage this hate for profit does to you and your love ones. There must be tons of other celebrities and maybe some high school students they could get to join only blurred them if on camera and change the names.
I would love for Cardi to be a guest on their podcast to discuss the hate for WOC on YouTube and other social media platforms. It would be very interesting. I definitely want karma to come to these hate accounts. I would love for Meghan to sue them but I understand if she doesn’t want to.
It’s good that she opened up about the toll it was taking on her too. Not that women who are going through things like this publicly owe us that information, or would even feel safe disclosing it. Sometimes an unbothered, lighthearted act may seem safer. But a lot of people have this ignorant idea that these kind of rumors can only be traumatic for women if they’re true. Lies can be just as dangerous though. The things that sometimes happen to people experiencing this should not be looked at as admissions of guilt or proof that the bully/bullies were right all along.
I am so glad that Cardi B won her case, and with her win, Meghan’s hate accounts should be afraid of what could happen to them. I want Meghan to sue the pants off them (because I would love a discovery phase that reveals how they’re funded), but I am also concerned a lawsuit would elevate these trolls’ reach and make them more lucrative to support. (I wish Youtube and Twitter would shut these down, and it is gross that they don’t.)
So, I just hope Meghan and Cardi B collaborate together (like an Archewell project in the Bronx, a podcast appearance, etc). That would set off some of the as-yet-unknown-levels of insanity on Salt Island, and is the best way to show neither of them will be held back by hate bloggers.
This is a fascinating court case and when I first heard about it last year I immediately thought of Meghan. Not a fan of either woman in this case but I was glad to not only see Cardi B win but for the jury to award her millions of dollars in attorney fees, and general and punitive damages. The $1.5 million in punitive damages alone sends a very loud message to vicious peddlers of deliberate lies. Will they take heed?? Prior to the trial, Cardi B tried to resolve this peacefully by at first reaching out to Tasha K to appeal to her as a woman and mother and told her the things she was saying wasn’t true. Big mistake since it emboldened Tasha to make even more videos spreading those lies after Cardi also refused to pay her to take the videos down. Cardi even sent Tasha 3 cease and desist orders which were ignored. It was even reported that last year the judge told Tasha to settle. It seems everyone but Tasha knew she should have settled long ago. Some celebrities interviewed about this said that it’s very expensive and time consuming to sue for defamation, they accept that they will be gossipped about and mostly ignore lies told about them. Tasha’s lies were so egregious which is disappointing because Tasha built her platform from scratch and started from nothing. What sunk Tasha K (and likely p*ssed off the jury) was when Tasha testified and also stated on one of her videos played for the jury that she knew what she was saying about Cardi wasn’t true. But Tasha also claimed that she was a journalist presenting real news to her viewers in her videos. She made a lot of money from those videos and now has a million subscribers. Cardi’s testimony was heartbreaking and the years long campaign of lies clearly took its toll. Its so good that she recognized that she needed help and got therapy for her mental health needs. I’m glad Cardi gave a shout out to Meghan and hope the Sussex legal team paid close attention to this case. The Bot Sentinel reports should now be the least of those Meghan hate account owners’ worries. Also agree that this would be an excellent podcast series. The court is now reviewing possible injunctions against Tasha K so it’s not quite over for her. Cardi’s attorneys will most likely demand that the videos be taken down. Will also be interesting to see how YouTube responds and if they make any meaningful changes.