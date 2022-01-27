Minnie Mouse traded in her polka-dotted dress for a Stella McCartney pantsuit

Within the cultural zeitgeist, Minnie Mouse exists as a lady mouse wearing a polka-dotted dress and a bow by her mouse ears. But Minnie Mouse has been radicalized by the Hillary Clinton Agenda, also known as Big Pantsuit. Someone at Disney thought it would be cute and not at all apocalyptic to introduce some new clothes for a cartoon mouse. Disney contacted Stella McCartney for a design, and Stella gave Minnie a polka-dotted pantsuit.

First off, can we talk about the actual design?? It’s awful!! While I enjoy shades of navy/blue, Minnie’s whole deal is that she wears bright “girly” colors. I feel like the fact that the pantsuit is blue is saying: you cannot be a professional lady mouse in pink, red or any “girly” color. The polka dots are, how you say, tragique. And the bows added to the jacket remind me of the kind of twee, unnecessary style flourishes of the Duchess of Cambridge (who is also a fan of polka dots and bows). The bow is too matchy-matchy as well – the bow should have been either the darker blue of the “dots” or the lighter blue. And why Stella McCartney? Can Minnie get some Versace in her life? Some Elie Saab? SOME VALENTINO?

Meanwhile, other people are taking issue with Minnie’s Stella McCartney pantsuit because cartoon mice need to conform to gender norms or the very fabric of our society will be destroyed. FABRIC, get it? Stella should have given Minnie some pleather joggers and a tube top. I heard the Green M&M’s go-go boots are up for grabs too.

