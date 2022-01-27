Minnie Mouse traded in her polka-dotted dress for a Stella McCartney pantsuit

Within the cultural zeitgeist, Minnie Mouse exists as a lady mouse wearing a polka-dotted dress and a bow by her mouse ears. But Minnie Mouse has been radicalized by the Hillary Clinton Agenda, also known as Big Pantsuit. Someone at Disney thought it would be cute and not at all apocalyptic to introduce some new clothes for a cartoon mouse. Disney contacted Stella McCartney for a design, and Stella gave Minnie a polka-dotted pantsuit.

First off, can we talk about the actual design?? It’s awful!! While I enjoy shades of navy/blue, Minnie’s whole deal is that she wears bright “girly” colors. I feel like the fact that the pantsuit is blue is saying: you cannot be a professional lady mouse in pink, red or any “girly” color. The polka dots are, how you say, tragique. And the bows added to the jacket remind me of the kind of twee, unnecessary style flourishes of the Duchess of Cambridge (who is also a fan of polka dots and bows). The bow is too matchy-matchy as well – the bow should have been either the darker blue of the “dots” or the lighter blue. And why Stella McCartney? Can Minnie get some Versace in her life? Some Elie Saab? SOME VALENTINO?

Meanwhile, other people are taking issue with Minnie’s Stella McCartney pantsuit because cartoon mice need to conform to gender norms or the very fabric of our society will be destroyed. FABRIC, get it? Stella should have given Minnie some pleather joggers and a tube top. I heard the Green M&M’s go-go boots are up for grabs too.

Photo courtesy of Disney.

39 Responses to “Minnie Mouse traded in her polka-dotted dress for a Stella McCartney pantsuit”

  1. FancyHat says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:21 am

    Ugh that is awful. Minnie is a bright fun character who is now wearing a navy/black pantsuit. It’s depressing.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Awww. Poor Mini, stuck in unnecessary controversy. She’s still cute though.

  3. tback says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Looks like pajamas.

  4. TIFFANY says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:27 am

    All Stella had to do was design it with bright colors. That’s it.

    Sure is nice to be Paul McCarthy’s daughter.

  5. Wendy says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:27 am

    It is awful. I have been known to wear polka dots in the park and this is just a depressing combo.

  6. teehee says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Somebody please tell me what “damage” a change of costume is causing. And who it’s somehow inhibiting from living a happy life– oh wait, I know who keeps people from living a happy life.
    So this is just a distraction away from the real culprits.
    Got it.

  7. Becks1 says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:31 am

    I don’t like it….the colors, the pattern, I’m not sure. I like the idea of her in a pantsuit though, why the hell not? Just something brighter and more “Minnie” or something more eyecatching. It looks like a bruise.

    • LadyMTL says:
      January 27, 2022 at 9:38 am

      OMG yes, a bruise. I was trying to figure out why I didn’t like it, because generally I don’t mind those colors (or even polka dots) but you nailed it.

  8. Trish says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:33 am

    This is hideous. I don’t mind giving these characters more outfits, but why is everything so ugly now? I think designers are so busy trying to outdo each other with who’s edgier and weirder that the fashion just gets worse.

  9. Ocho says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:34 am

    I like the Minnie Mouse of the ’30s: red and white polka dot skirt, no shirt and a flower pot on her head. That’s the look!

  10. jo73c says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:35 am

    Surprise, Stella McCartney can design ill-fitting, poorly thought out clothes for cartoons as well.

  11. Merricat says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Yep, she can keep a pantsuit, but make it her traditional red, which is a power color anyway.

  12. Southern Fried says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Looks really nice but better have pockets. I’m down with the non high heels too. Not everybody can wear red and heels.

  13. Destiny says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Y’all are privileged af if you have time to complain about a blue pantsuit

  14. Elizabeth says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:42 am

    It looks awful.

  15. WiththeAmerican says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:55 am

    Yep the “fabrics” (sic, Candace) of our society are gone for sure now, thanks to Candace and her right wing anti mitigation anti vax lies.

  16. RoyalBlue says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:55 am

    I love pantsuits, but those look like pajamas that Hugh Hefner would wear. No bueno.

  17. Alice says:
    January 27, 2022 at 9:55 am

    Huh, I didn’t realize the jacket had bows until I read it. I though they were part of the polka dots. This is horrible. Edna Mode would never approve.

  18. tamsin says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Looks like she borrowed Mickey’s suit. Don’t like it at all, and definitely does not have a 21st century vibe.

  19. Snaazy says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Minnie deserves better than Stella McCartney. Minnie should be out there killin it, dressed in Ivy Park

  20. samipup says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:10 am

    “How you say, tragique”…Thanks, ‘Hillaria’!

  21. Amanda says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:13 am

    The only problem is you can’t really see the polka dots. If they made the suit a lighter blue, it would work better.

  22. olliesmom says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Tucker’s head is going to explode over this one. Because you know that if he’s considering which M&M is bangable he’s had some thoughts about Minnie (EWWWW!).

    And I can’t help but notice that her outfit when from red to BLUE!

  23. Otaku fairy says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:22 am

    They should have just left it red.

  24. Katie says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:30 am

    I like it. And I like it better than Stella’s real life suits since her feet aren’t completely covered up.

  25. lucy2 says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:33 am

    I love the red and white polka dot, it’s cute and retro.
    Why am I not surprised that Faux News is having a melt down over this?

  26. Bettyrose says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Fox News is accusing Disney of having a liberal agenda to distract people from real problems? Disney?!?

  27. jferber says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:47 am

    The polka dots and bow infantalize Minnie. Isn’t she over 50 by now?

  28. Meredith says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:51 am

    It looks like Minnie is only going to be wearing the pantsuit at Disney Paris, but I could be wrong. If so, it makes sense the design might be geared to that market.

  29. Larelyn says:
    January 27, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Meh. This will be short lived. In the yearly recap, we’ll be like “Remember when they changed Minnie’s outfit? Yeah, good times.”

    Anything to make a headline, ergo a buck. Isn’t the copyright coming due on the mice soon, anyway? Disney is probably just running a distraction campaign to cover paying, oops, I mean lobbying congress people to change the copyright laws in their favor.

    Gah, i need to switch to decaf. my cynicism is really amped up today.

  30. teehee says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:19 am

    By the laws of cartoon logic, Minnie picked out this outfit that Stella designed for her.
    So the critics are saying that Pluto, Donald and Mickey are destroying their lives.
    For having a wardrobe.

    • Eurydice says:
      January 27, 2022 at 11:49 am

      By the laws of real world logic, people at Disney approved this change. So for everyone complaining that Stella is the worst designer (about which I totally agree), the Disney people actually liked this.

  31. Mina_Esq says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:27 am

    If they wanted pantsuit magic, Minnie deserved YSL. This is awful. No reason to take away pinks and reds! There are so many beautiful shades of pink!

  32. Giddy says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:30 am

    To me it looks like poor Minnie has been condemned to the Fantasyland jail. That’s a prisoner’s getup!

  33. CourtneyB says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:50 am

    I liked the dresses project runway designed for miss piggy and marge Simpson much more. This is yuck.

