Minnie Mouse traded in her polka-dotted dress for a Stella McCartney pantsuit

Within the cultural zeitgeist, Minnie Mouse exists as a lady mouse wearing a polka-dotted dress and a bow by her mouse ears. But Minnie Mouse has been radicalized by the Hillary Clinton Agenda, also known as Big Pantsuit. Someone at Disney thought it would be cute and not at all apocalyptic to introduce some new clothes for a cartoon mouse. Disney contacted Stella McCartney for a design, and Stella gave Minnie a polka-dotted pantsuit.
First off, can we talk about the actual design?? It’s awful!! While I enjoy shades of navy/blue, Minnie’s whole deal is that she wears bright “girly” colors. I feel like the fact that the pantsuit is blue is saying: you cannot be a professional lady mouse in pink, red or any “girly” color. The polka dots are, how you say, tragique. And the bows added to the jacket remind me of the kind of twee, unnecessary style flourishes of the Duchess of Cambridge (who is also a fan of polka dots and bows). The bow is too matchy-matchy as well – the bow should have been either the darker blue of the “dots” or the lighter blue. And why Stella McCartney? Can Minnie get some Versace in her life? Some Elie Saab? SOME VALENTINO?
Meanwhile, other people are taking issue with Minnie’s Stella McCartney pantsuit because cartoon mice need to conform to gender norms or the very fabric of our society will be destroyed. FABRIC, get it? Stella should have given Minnie some pleather joggers and a tube top. I heard the Green M&M’s go-go boots are up for grabs too.
“They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society” pic.twitter.com/UlytdGMZYA
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2022
Breaking: Fox News designs Minnie Mouse’s newest outfit. pic.twitter.com/67xZfipBxS
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 27, 2022
Minnie Mouse is ditching her iconic red dress for a pantsuit https://t.co/WGVsIH6Izl pic.twitter.com/hS0UmIIuw0
— New York Post (@nypost) January 26, 2022
Photo courtesy of Disney.
Ugh that is awful. Minnie is a bright fun character who is now wearing a navy/black pantsuit. It’s depressing.
Awww. Poor Mini, stuck in unnecessary controversy. She’s still cute though.
Looks like pajamas.
+1
All Stella had to do was design it with bright colors. That’s it.
Sure is nice to be Paul McCarthy’s daughter.
She is the world’s worst designer.
Why was she chosen anyway? Is there no one else available for this, if this was even necessary to do? Donna Karan? Carolina Herrera? C’mon!
It is awful. I have been known to wear polka dots in the park and this is just a depressing combo.
Somebody please tell me what “damage” a change of costume is causing. And who it’s somehow inhibiting from living a happy life– oh wait, I know who keeps people from living a happy life.
So this is just a distraction away from the real culprits.
Got it.
I don’t like it….the colors, the pattern, I’m not sure. I like the idea of her in a pantsuit though, why the hell not? Just something brighter and more “Minnie” or something more eyecatching. It looks like a bruise.
OMG yes, a bruise. I was trying to figure out why I didn’t like it, because generally I don’t mind those colors (or even polka dots) but you nailed it.
This is hideous. I don’t mind giving these characters more outfits, but why is everything so ugly now? I think designers are so busy trying to outdo each other with who’s edgier and weirder that the fashion just gets worse.
I like the Minnie Mouse of the ’30s: red and white polka dot skirt, no shirt and a flower pot on her head. That’s the look!
Surprise, Stella McCartney can design ill-fitting, poorly thought out clothes for cartoons as well.
Yep, she can keep a pantsuit, but make it her traditional red, which is a power color anyway.
Looks really nice but better have pockets. I’m down with the non high heels too. Not everybody can wear red and heels.
Y’all are privileged af if you have time to complain about a blue pantsuit
LOL I mean apparently you do as well.
It looks awful.
Yep the “fabrics” (sic, Candace) of our society are gone for sure now, thanks to Candace and her right wing anti mitigation anti vax lies.
I love pantsuits, but those look like pajamas that Hugh Hefner would wear. No bueno.
Huh, I didn’t realize the jacket had bows until I read it. I though they were part of the polka dots. This is horrible. Edna Mode would never approve.
Looks like she borrowed Mickey’s suit. Don’t like it at all, and definitely does not have a 21st century vibe.
Minnie deserves better than Stella McCartney. Minnie should be out there killin it, dressed in Ivy Park
“How you say, tragique”…Thanks, ‘Hillaria’!
The only problem is you can’t really see the polka dots. If they made the suit a lighter blue, it would work better.
Tucker’s head is going to explode over this one. Because you know that if he’s considering which M&M is bangable he’s had some thoughts about Minnie (EWWWW!).
And I can’t help but notice that her outfit when from red to BLUE!
They should have just left it red.
I like it. And I like it better than Stella’s real life suits since her feet aren’t completely covered up.
I love the red and white polka dot, it’s cute and retro.
Why am I not surprised that Faux News is having a melt down over this?
Fox News is accusing Disney of having a liberal agenda to distract people from real problems? Disney?!?
The polka dots and bow infantalize Minnie. Isn’t she over 50 by now?
It looks like Minnie is only going to be wearing the pantsuit at Disney Paris, but I could be wrong. If so, it makes sense the design might be geared to that market.
Meh. This will be short lived. In the yearly recap, we’ll be like “Remember when they changed Minnie’s outfit? Yeah, good times.”
Anything to make a headline, ergo a buck. Isn’t the copyright coming due on the mice soon, anyway? Disney is probably just running a distraction campaign to cover paying, oops, I mean lobbying congress people to change the copyright laws in their favor.
Gah, i need to switch to decaf. my cynicism is really amped up today.
By the laws of cartoon logic, Minnie picked out this outfit that Stella designed for her.
So the critics are saying that Pluto, Donald and Mickey are destroying their lives.
For having a wardrobe.
By the laws of real world logic, people at Disney approved this change. So for everyone complaining that Stella is the worst designer (about which I totally agree), the Disney people actually liked this.
If they wanted pantsuit magic, Minnie deserved YSL. This is awful. No reason to take away pinks and reds! There are so many beautiful shades of pink!
To me it looks like poor Minnie has been condemned to the Fantasyland jail. That’s a prisoner’s getup!
I liked the dresses project runway designed for miss piggy and marge Simpson much more. This is yuck.