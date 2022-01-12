Prince Andrew lost his bid to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit

Judge Kaplan finally made his ruling on Prince Andrew’s legal motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit. The judge did not dismiss the lawsuit, and the judge also said that the 2009 out-of-court settlement Virginia worked out with Jeffrey Epstein has no bearing on Virginia’s lawsuit against Andrew. It’s kind of complicated, so I’ll let the Daily Beast’s Royalist column explain:
Prince Andrew has failed in his last-ditch attempt to have a civil suit against him by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre dismissed. New York Judge Lewis A. Kaplan today refused to grant the royal’s motion to dismiss, meaning that Queen Elizabeth’s son now faces the prospect of a full trial later this year.
The ruling unequivocally confirmed the impression formed by most observers that the judge was unimpressed by the argument made by Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, that claimed the prince was released from legal jeopardy under the terms of a $500,000 settlement Giuffre signed with Epstein in 2009, which was itself only unsealed last Monday.
That agreement said that Giuffre agreed to “forever discharge… any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” from future legal action. Brettler argued that Andrew was “unambiguously” included in the category of “Other potential defendants”; however Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, responded that the 2009 category was not relevant to Andrew because there was no allegation that Andrew was involved in the “transporting” of Giuffre. Rather, he said, “Prince Andrew fell into the category of people who were doing the trafficking. He was somebody to whom the girls were trafficked.”
However the judge seemed much more interested in a section of the settlement that he said suggested its provisions could only be invoked by Epstein and Giuffre, or their agents, not by a third party such as Prince Andrew. As The Daily Beast noted in its report of the hearing, the judge’s approach seemed to catch both sides by surprise, momentarily flummoxing the usually unflappable Boies, who later apologized for his “slowness” in understanding what the judge was driving at when he highlighted a section that specified Epstein and Giuffre agreed the terms of the settlement “were not intended to be used by any other person.”
A clearly stunned Brettler retorted that, “It wouldn’t make sense for them to include language releasing other potential defendants if those other potential defendants didn’t have a right to use that contract as an affirmative defense.” The judge however told Brettler that this argument ran “smack into paragraph four, which says this has all got to be secret. They are not going to give anybody a copy of this agreement and the terms can’t be disclosed.”
Basically, even though some of the wording in Epstein’s settlement with Giuffre was ambiguous in some sections, the legal document clearly intended to release Epstein of further liability and Epstein alone, and besides all that, it was supposed to be a sealed, secret document, not a blanket civil immunity for every predator to whom Virginia was trafficked.
This means that the case will proceed and the trial is still – at this moment – scheduled for later this year, likely the fall. The Daily Beast points out that Andrew might now feel he has nothing to lose “by simply not participating any further in the trial and allowing the court to register a default judgment against him, the terms of which would likely be very hard to enforce.” Meaning, the case will obviously proceed and Andrew accepts it as fait accompli that Virginia will “win,” but Andrew will ensconce himself in the royal bubble and never pay anything to Virginia or travel to America again. This isn’t a criminal proceeding, there is no way that Andrew could conceivably be extradited. Now, would that option look horrible? For sure. And I still think that Andrew will offer some kind of “settlement” just to stop this mess.
Hallelujah!
The judge gave every indication of his verdict during the ridiculously weak arguments presented by Paedrew’s lawyers. I wonder if he will be dragged away kicking and screaming from under his mummy’s skirts as he is made to face Virginia in court or if he will settle.
I. Am. Here. For. This. WITH ALL THE POPCORN GIFS.
Rooting for Virginia. I applaud her bravery and conviction every time she’s in the press, and the still-titled Duke of York is just deplorable.
Make my popcorn a large bucket please. This is set to run and run. I love that it will take some shine off the Jubilee and the Lazybridges’ tour of America.
I wonder if House Cambridge WILL come here. Can you just image reporters here and their endless questions????? no sucking up to them, no embigging stories, just question after question about Andrew, H & M, and on and on at every stop…
Good. Serves him right.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!
I wonder why a financial judgement would be very difficult to enforce – maybe the legal experts here have an answer.
Not a legal expert other than what I’ve gleaned from tv -but he doesn’t have American wages to garnish or American properties that a lien could be put against.
Yes, of course, thank you. So, we’re back to public opinion and the RF’s conscience.
Lawyer here (“expert” is debatable lol). The US & the UK do not have reciprocal enforcement agreements, so if there is a judgment against Andrew, Virginia’s attorneys would take the judgment to English courts to enforce his debt to her. As long as the foreign court had jurisdiction, the English courts don’t look to the merits of the case–they just take the judgment as a given & basically charge the debt against Andrew. He might contest jurisdiction since he isn’t in the US, but he’s already submitted to the US court’s jurisdiction, so that will fail. So eventually, any assets Andrew has would be subject to garnishment/liens in the UK.
If Andrew refuses to continue to engage & gets a default judgment against him, that will speed up the process. So his “best” avenue is to drag it out by proceeding to trial & causing as many delays as possible. And in the mean time, stash any money he has in shell companies/offshore trusts, etc.
ETA His actual best option would be to settle, but between Virginia wanting public vindication, Andrew’s unwillingness to admit fault & the Queen needing to not be seen paying the debts of her rapist son, I don’t see a settlement happening.
Andrew should have quietly settled with Virginia years ago. If he goes to court he will likely lose, and if he accepts a default judgement he is basically admitting guilt.
Amazingly, he feels like a victim in a situation entirely of his own making. Life under Charles is going to be very unpleasant for him.
If Virginia does accept a settlement, I hope it is nothing less than 10 figures and a apology she can release to any media outlet of her choosing.
It’s about time that arrogant ass pays for his behaviour. It’s taken far too long.
Too bad this isn’t criminal proceedings, because his ass belongs in prison. He’s carried on the family tradition of never facing consequences, and it’s time someone gets their comeuppance.
A default judgment in the civil proceedings might compel prosecutors to charge him criminally, even if he refuses to cooperate or leave the comfort of his castle for the rest of his days. All the better. A non-stupid person would settle on Virgina’s terms and put it behind him, and allow himself to go places, even if he’ll be booed anywhere and everywhere, for all eternity. It would also free Charles and William from being under his cloud. Which is precisely why he WON’T do it.
Statute of limitations has run out on possible criminal charges. NY’s Child Victims Act allows individuals to bring civil suits until they’re 55, but they can only press charges until they’re 28.
Yes!
I wonder if Alan Dershowitz is having a good day.
BBC should ask him
It’s a shame there’s no way to like or upvote comments here because this is a beautiful one
Seconded.
Boris will be rejoicing that this development might knock him off the headlines. Both men are rich and powerful but everybody is accountable for their actions and no one should be above the law. Today chickens are coming home to roost!
It’s almost as if the Palace gave a heads up to Boris when the Andrew news would break. Very fishy.
Ouch! P A is getting his arm twisted!
Now I wonder how he will respond.
Good for Virginia Giuffre! 👌
Such a brave woman! 👏
What are the consequences if he just defaulted and didn’t even settle with Virginia? He’d be officially labeled a sex offender in court and…what else happens?
Anybody know if he can do a total ignoral or can he be forced to at least give a comprehensive deposition under oath in UK? Given his car crash 2019 interview his lawyer wont want him chatting away and answering impertinent questions!! My best guess is huge settlement “to spare TQ any more anguish”.
Hoping some lawyer celebitches will weigh in on this. I’m sure I’m not the only one wondering about the legal ramifications of all this.
The consequences include global contempt for the monarchy.
Lawyer Celebitch here, he can’t just ignore the case. If there is a default she then can go in for ex parte proof and get a monetary judgment. She then can enforce that judgment in the UK and use their court process to garnish his assets and, potentially, force a sale of properties.
It might take some time and costs for her to accomplish that, but it isn’t a difficult process. There is no second hearing that would happen in the UK on the merits. Basically, if he just ignores her his costs will only climb as the judgment will incur interest and she likely will also be entitled to attorney’s fees and costs to enforce said judgment as well if he makes her go across the pond to do so.
Nelson from the Simpsons says: Ha Haaa
I predict Andrew chooses the ghosting the trial option, and his lawyers will be glad to be rid of him.
If Andrew skipped out on a judgement in VG’s favor, can you just imagine the headlines?
“Andrew, the Deadbeat Duke of York…”
Which looks worse for the rest of the BRF, Andrew settling, or Andrew being a straight-up deadbeat? I wonder what Charles and Betty will pressure him to do?
That really messes up anything his daughters want to do regarding human trafficking charities. They can’t exactly talk about a problem that their father is convicted of, while still supporting that father. Well, knowing the royal family, they have the bad taste to do just that.
TBH, it messes it up for any royal, perhaps save H & M. Both will be able to speak freely and say Andrew was a disgusting creep they barely spoke to and actively avoided, but the rest are bound by their own boring version of omerta: never complain, never explain. They will b*tch about him through “sources”, but Camilla is the patron of a charity for abused and trafficked women in Lagos. How the h*ll is she supposed to do that while avoiding Andrew’s own jaunts to Pedo Island? Can she say for certain that no member of her family was involved with those who trafficked some of the women she claims to want to help? They really f*cked up by not just stripping him of his titles and exiling him once the case was filed.
I believe Eugenie in particular seemed to be doing work supporting efforts to combat human trafficking and slavery, and even had a podcast planned. The podcast never premiered and went the way of the dodo bird once things started heating up against her father.
I don’t think there’s a way for her to collect, esp. if he goes into the “Royal Bubble”. I’m SURE there’s been frantic transferring of any/all assets to Freeloader, his daughters, or even into the grandkids’ names by now. Poor Pitiful Pedo won’t have a pound to his name!
The *only* satisfaction, as infuriating as it might be, will be knowing he can’t show his face w/out this following him as his own personal “sweat stink”. Everyone will know why Pedo isn’t out front, on the balcony next to Mummy, etc. This will be in every article written about him, every mention of him, and even in his obituary.
Read the headline, punched up into the air. Go Virginia! We are rooting for you.
Here are your options Andrew:
1) Let the trial continue and massacre your reputation and the royal family’s reputation even further. Because make no mistake they WILL be dragged into this. The world has seen the pictures of Epstein and Maxwell hob knobbing with other royals and enjoying your private properties.
2) Be ready to pay the piper.
He’s going to keep pushing for option 1 since he can’t admit he did anything wrong & his attorneys can’t do much with such an obstinate client. This is the same man who thought his BBC interview was a triumph. It’s going to be a disaster & I’m here for it.
As long as his mother is alive, Option 1 will be it for him because she will protect him to the extents that she can. Once she’s gone, I hope Charles will throw him to the wolves…but frankly I wonder if he will because kicking Andrew to the curb will be admitting there’s a chink in the Royal armor and lord knows we can’t have that.
Let’s see how the piano posing, AGA using, polo playing, hair flipping, RH reputation holds up after this.
Please Kate no more lustrous hair commercials and piano recitals to distract from Trial of the Paedo I can’t take anymore!
Judge Kaplan also wrote that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia filed against him in August.. They were grossly challenging that.
Good for Virginia!
oh I think he’s seeing the coverage today
Lmao, Richard Eden stays manifesting. This morning on Twitter, he was asking for News from America and God heard him and there is now going to be a trial. Time for some truth and justice 😂😎
Wrong place
Whatever happened to his standing argument? With her residency out of country for so long that was the one that caught my eye
The judge dismissed that as irrelevant.
reporters wanted a trial— looks like they got one! rooting for you virginia!! make his pockets hurt at the very least.
That roaring sound you all just heard is all the toilets in BP, KP, CH etc. flushing at once. PA’s reputation is going to be turned I to absolute sludge. He will be leaving skidmarks everywhere he goes.
I wonder if they will allow him to show his face at QEII’s jubilee. If he’s there, waving from balconies and barges, the BRF will look gross for allowing a sex offender to stand there cheesing and grinning like nothing is wrong. If they keep him out of sight, then it raises the question of why they are hiding him but at the same time won’t listen to all of the military establishments who are practically begging QEII to remove him from his ceremonial posts. It puts the BRF in a bad PR position. And it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch.
This isn’t my area of law, but I looked at the settlement agreement. I think it was clearly intended to release not only Epstein, but his agents, heirs, employees, “predecessors” (interesting), etc, who are referred to as the “Second Parties” to the agreement. I think it was really intended to protect Epstein (obviously), Maxwell, various employees & perhaps Les Wexner (or other “predecessors”).
I also think the judge doesn’t like how broadly the agreement is drafted with respect to “other potential defendants.” And in spite of the broad drafting, in my opinion, the whole thing doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. It was sealed for a reason. Sorry not sorry, Andrew.
At this point, Charles has to know that the damage can only be mitigated, not erased.
Charles exiled his own son without turning a hair so PA must be sweating in anticipation of his own leaving package (although I am sure FK will allow him to leave with Fergie and a few corgie keyrings!)
The problem here for Charles is whether the sex offender will go quietly or whether he will try and burn the house down in retaliation on his way out if he’s not satisfied with whatever he’s offered. Over time I have come to agree with those who are saying it’s not just QEII alone trying to protect Andrew, the courtiers are in on it too. His shady dealings might not have involved him alone…
Sure you vile POS — let this go to trial so that the whole world sees again and again what a truly horrible person you are. No amount of protecting from your mummy will save you from being universally reviled. When this sad saga is finally done and dusted, I hope Charles sends you and your disgusting ex-wife far, far away and we never have to see your loathsome faces again.
Waaahooo! The news we’ve all been waiting for! (I know still a long way to go)
YES. I think we all had a feeling it was going to go this way after the hearing, but still, nice to have it confirmed.
I think he’s going to run and hide in the royal bubble. But my god, what a bad look for a royal, the son of the HEAD OF STATE of one of our closest allies, to run and hide from a civil judgment for raping a child.
Just saw Omid tweet “They all wished for a royal trial — and now they’ve got one.” I am CACKLING hehehehe.
Hahaha-that is awesome.
Yes that is too funny for words, KP prayers have been answered but not the way they intended. The Woking Pizza Express might get their own blue plaque out of all the oodles of trial publicity!
That’s outstanding!
Justice for Virginia . I just wish this was a criminal proceeding. The BRF is going to take a massive hit for this; Betty’s jubilee street party is wrecked. This is also karma for another American citizen the Windsors abused. Get the popcorn (I like mine with butter.)
Looks like Randy Andy’s next move will be to just not turn up for the hearing so that en ex-parte order can be passed. There are already trial balloons in the BM that say Virginia should settle and get 5 mill or proceed with the case and end up with nothing as Andy is not bound to pay the damages. But that need not be the case. I’m a lawyer and can say that foreign judgements can be enforced under private international law and international treaties & conventions. In India, where I practice, judgements passed abroad will be given effect to in India, if this is where the defendant and assets are, unless it’s against public policy or the sovereignty and integrity of the country. I don’t know English law but I presume they would have a similar legal obligation. In India if sub peonas are not heeded to, the court could even issue a non bail able warrant for the arrest of the individual.
Some other lawyers have commented above that yes, Virginia will be able to pursue costs through the UK courts. So Andrew will be made to pay whether he engages or not.
Said it before and will say it again
American Women…f*ck around and find out!!!!!!
Guess someone is finally sweating bullets.
Great news. He’s so creepy. Sadly, ass a distraction, they are going to start attacking Meghan in 3…2…1…
And if the trial is going ahead at the end of the year when Harry’s memoir is due out, there will be a countdown to more heightened distraction.
No, no, he should capitalise on it. Do several chapters all on Andrew and his shady, nefarious activities and merch it on the back of the trial.
This makes me so happy, for Virginia, for all the other countless women and girls raped and abused, and that the BRF will finally face some kinds of consequences for their terrible actions, even if that only ends up being reputational.
Actions have consequences you entitled pervert.