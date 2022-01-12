Duchess Kate’s piano recital ‘wasn’t about being the star of the show’

I somehow missed the fact that Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had a big story about (you guessed it) the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday. Nicholl is a pure Kate-specific hagiographer and Nicholl used to get all kinds of exclusives. Not so much these days – Kate, Carole and William have other “favorite” reporters and commentators currently. As with all of Katie’s Keen Birthday pieces, there’s some inherent shadiness built into Nicholl’s piece. I genuinely think Nicholl was coming very close to saying that Kate has accomplished very little and she’s spent the past eleven years either sitting on and/or flashing her royal bum. Some highlights:
On Kate’s piano recital: “There’s no way we would have seen Catherine sit down and play the piano in Westminster Abbey in front of the cameras ten years ago. She would have been too self-conscious and nervous,” says a source who has worked with the Duchess for a decade. “Now, she is a lot more confident in her role and she really understands how to use her profile to put the spotlight on the causes that matter to her. That performance wasn’t about being the star of the show, it was about putting the attention on something close to her heart.”
Her birthday party was lowkey: “As long as she is with her family and her closest friends, Kate will be happy,” says a family friend. “She’s not one for big parties and being the center of attention. Her mother persuaded her to have a big 21st but she’s not had a party on that scale since then.”
William will have a big party for his 40th: In June, William will celebrate his 40th and there are rumors that the couple might host a joint celebration, although palace sources have insisted this is speculation. But however they choose to celebrate, there will no doubt be birthday messages shared on social media and calls with the extended royal family, including the Queen with whom Kate shares a warm rapport.
Katie Keen the Decision-Maker: The Duchess will open carefully considered presents and there will likely be jokes about Kate being the older woman in the marriage. Kate, who has a great sense of humor, loves to remind William that she is older and wiser than him (by just six months) and those who know the couple well insist that Kate is as much the decision maker in the relationship as William.
Razor-sharp focus with the nanny: For all her warmth, genuine kindness and compassion, Kate, like her mother Carole, also exudes strength and a razor-sharp focus. When it comes to the family, she and William run a tight but very happy ship. Despite the help of a nanny and a housekeeper, Kate makes sure one of them is always around for school runs, tea-time and bath and bed routine. “They are very much on an equal footing and Kate wears the trousers just as much as Wills,” says the family friend. “They are a partnership and have found a way to be a high profile family carrying out a very important role whilst being very, very close.”
The Cambridges are stronger now: While the past two years have seen the couple tested, the ups and downs have ultimately made the Cambridges stronger… One of the biggest impacts of Harry and Meghan’s exit has been the additional pressure on the Cambridges who now have an increased workload on top of their already busy lives, but Kate has taken on the extra work without complaint.
Weak William: While the fall-out between William and Harry has been particularly painful for her husband, Kate, who has always been close to Harry, did what she could to forge a rapprochement, even if that is still some way off. Fiercely loyal, she has remained a pillar of support for William, something the Duke is deeply grateful for.
Taking her time: Given the Queen’s age, Kate will become the Princess of Wales at some point during her 40s. Stepping into the late Princess Diana’s shoes will surely be daunting, but Kate’s greatest success has been taking her time and putting her own stamp on royal life. “There was an opportunity at the start of their marriage for them to do things differently and this was the direction that they wanted to take,” says a former aide. “There was quite a period of time between the wedding and Catherine’s first patronages. Neither she nor William wanted hundreds of patronages, they wanted to champion causes, and bring other organizations into that support bubble and we’ve seen that through their work in early intervention, mental health and conservation. It was a case of not spreading themselves too thinly, and really taking their time about what they want to do… She has grown into the role, and has a better understanding of what will work and what won’t,” adds the former aide.
Every single birthday story has read like Opposite Day, correct? “She’s not one for big parties and being the center of attention.” She loooves being the center of attention. “That performance wasn’t about being the star of the show…” It absolutely was about All About Pianist Kate. “Kate wears the trousers just as much as Wills” = Kate raises the children with ample help while William lives in a different house and screws around. “Kate has taken on the extra work without complaint” = all she’s done is complain all day, every day since Meghan and Harry left, and she has not done one iota of additional work. “Something the Duke is deeply grateful for” = he can barely look at her without seething and balling up his fists. “There was quite a period of time between the wedding and Catherine’s first patronages” = God, this woman is lazy and we can’t even whitewash it anymore.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram and Instar.
It wasn’t? Could have fooled me.
Nicholls said that the performance was to put the spotlight on a cause close to her heart. So was the cause carol concerts? Is that what’s close to her heart?
@Chloe: All we’ve heard about that concert is that Kate played the piano. There’s been nothing about the causes or charities she was supposed to be highlighting.
None of their SM accounts highlights any causes associated with the concert. There’s just the “huge thanks to everyone” mentioned, nothing specific about who is thanked. So, yeah, total BS.
The mass gaslighting is strong when it comes to Mumbles McButtons. The centering of her barely mediocre self is why everything she touches flops. The piano recital centering herself, check. The birthday celebration articles slagging off her far more accomplished sister-in-law and other royal women check. The over photoshopped cosplay widow of the confederacy/wuthering heights photos check. Aside from the British media it was crickets from other decent international royals and celebrities. Kate does nothing of worth or significance and the little she does is for photo ops.
🤧🙄😬😴😴
I learned about freeze posing here a couple of days ago.Omg now everytime i see pics of Kate I am thinking is she doing that now, how do you tell the natural poses from the freezes?
It’s the most awkward thing to watch in video. She is so deliberate for the cameras.
Maybe most people are carrying themselves better when there will be visual record, but she freeze frames it while everyone around her Carries on.
Oh wow do you have some examples in mind?I guess it makes sense to see it on video and not still pics.
She is very much like the late queen mother in that regard.
So its obvious at engagements when you look at the bigger picture – literally. A lot of times the pics that are on IG etc are cropped, but if you can find the full pic usually the other people in the picture aren’t even smiling, and Kate has her head thrown back with a huge laugh or something. She and William did an event maybe last spring (I think it was a farm, but it may have been a school in London with an emphasis on outdoor learning) where this was really obvious – they were doing things like golfing and she has this huge laugh on her face and everyone else is just standing there. If you just see her, you might think everyone was just cracking up. But when you see the full pictures not cropped, you see that NO ONE else is like that.
Here, I think its obvious just because….who tosses their hair back like that as they play the piano and laughs at someone in the distance?
It truly is always the opposite of what is written. The game is up and the RoyalRats are nibbling away at Keen’s missing legacy.
At least she wasn’t lying on top of the piano a LA Michelle Pfeiffer in The Fabulous Baker Boys mode and flashing the audience when she dismounted!
And there is her 50th Birthday photo shoot.
Oh god. why she is so desperate for wales title. None of the wales titled people had a happy life. Charles, Edward all are miserable in wales title. Come wills, grow a pair, and kick this woman arse. I don’t know what is stopping William. This desperate piece is beyond creep and borderline sociopath.
It smacks of “soon the Queen will be dead”. You’re right, it’s beyond creepy.
Yes, I often dress up in a red coatdress and play the piano for cameras while tossing my head back and laughing in a carefully coordinated pose when I don’t want to be the star of the show.
I must have missed something because did this carol concert actually do something of value? Like did they fundraise for any of the causes that are apparently close to kate’s heart or something? Because last time i checked it was just a concert. Although front line workers and the homeless were invited?
No, no you did not miss anything. I can’t even remember if it was meant to benefit a specific charity, or if it was just about providing some “comfort” after the past two years.
@becks1: so then what ‘cause’ was that performance supposed to shed a light on? Lol Nicholl makes no sense.
I could be wrong because I only follow Kaiser post about these things, but other than Katie wonder, did real stars actually perform? I mean I know that they must have but what did they sing or do , what did they wear ? Because all I have heard about is Kate in red showing off her piano talents that’s so good Carnegie Hall is getting ready to book her year round.not a word about what charities or actual public workers that benefited from any of the Kate the greatest keenery
Ellie Goulding performed. I think that’s it.
Becks1, I also find that pinning on my cascading fake hair (of a completely different texture from my own) helps me to maintain my humble stance…
She’s becoming the embodiment of the phrase ‘Let them eat cake’.
Her media protectors tell everyone she is perfect, never makes mistakes and is loved by everyone. It’s my view this strategy will backfire on the royal family but especially on her. No one gets this kind of sycophantic praise not even the queen of England.
A coddled woman-child who gets away with being the laziest member of the royal family and wasting taxpayer money on expensive clothes and lifestyle.
I saw comments criticizing Kate for her tone deaf birthday celebration. Putting out 3 photos in expensive clothes, flying in a photographer and supposedly these photos are supposed to cheer up the citizens?
They pushed the brithday propaganda too far. Even Julia Hartley Brewer, who’s on the anti meghan train, was fed up with the birthday pr.
The back lash will be brutal. They are so tone deaf it’s unreal and the back lash from the British public will be brutal. People are not stupid. Thimgs will get interesting once the queen goes.
Kaiser, you kill me. Lol.
I guess I can count every article about the birthday keening as work done, I mean it’s now January 12th and the only work Kate has attempted to do since as Becks pointed out to me was either December 8th or 9th. That’s over a month people, you are paying for the nannies and household staff. There is no way they only have one nanny. Anywho , tax payers are footing the bill for all this lazy shit. She does f-all and no one complains. Think on that as you get out your warm bed 5,6 days a week to make a living to cover your basic needs so that kate and Willy can continue to be keen on your taxes.
Sure she played the piano in front of the cameras without an audience, then wore the same dress to the concert to fool the TV audience into believing she was playing chopsticks, before an audience.
If the 3 ghostly pictures were the best out of hundreds taken, can’t imagine how funny the others must have looked.
The world has eyes, and we can see quite well what Kate is, and what she is not, regardless of what is printed about her. Lazy, racist Kate will be cited as one reason the British monarchy fell from favor.
I think this article is saying “W&K aren’t able to do more than the bare minimum. Deal with it.”
I’ve been saying the same thing. Everything that is said about Kate, the opposite is the truth. And if she was so compassionate and kind she wouldn’t have let that story that Meghan had made her cry run for as long as it did.
She’s the ultimate mean girl. She let that story run knowing it was all lies. This tells me she doesn’t care who she throws under the bus as long as she comes out looking good. People are not stupid. Some of the comments about her birthday photos cosplay revealed some deep-seated resentment towards her. I think the monarchy is in for some interesting times.
so nothing about her actual WORK? what projects of hers have ever been successful? what’s her true legacy?
That is what boggles my mind the most. If the royal rota truly wanted they could praise her for her work, even if there is little to show for it. They could have talked about Hold Still, which was a relative succes. They could have even talked about that dumb research centre that we all know isn’t going to do much. But they could have hyped that up anyway. But there has been nothing on her work except excuses for why she did so little of it in the beginning
I have no idea what to think of her keen piano recital performance, because Katie Keen of Buttonbury’s messaging is all over the place.
She’s a cipher, so this is how the widely varied and contradictory PR pieces come about.
Stand for something and try to be consistent.
“For all her warmth, genuine kindness and compassion, Kate, like her mother Carole, also exudes strength and a razor-sharp focus.”
🤮 Real subtle, Middletons. And so humble!
“Given the Queen’s age, Kate will become the Princess of Wales at some point during her 40s”
I mean yes, but….Kate, wipe your chin, you’re starting to sound way too eager. Your grandmother-in-law isn’t dead just yet.
The hagiography of the actual Saint Catherine (of Alexandria) involves her being fed by a talking dove and having her torture wounds healed by angels, and it’s STILL more believable than the Humble Kate narrative.
As another poster outlined yesterday we tax payers wouldn’t mind if we just paid per event like anybody else on a zero hours contract. Totally up to them if she only wants to work one day a week and maybe just Carol service at Xmas to keep herself fresh but she can’t expect to be fully funded by tax payer as though she FT and also doing emergency call outs putting her self in danger like firefighters do all the time . She is not a star just a show pony who likes to be in covered fawning press but not put in any daily hard work
Well, just because she failed to actually grab the spotlight doesn’t mean she wasn’t TRYING, Katie.
Also, just out of curiosity, why in 2022 are we talking about which person “wears the trousers” in a relationship? Really?