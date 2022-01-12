“Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are still going strong, almost two years later” links
  • January 12, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky shopping at the Celine store

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have been together for two years? Dang. [LaineyGossip]
Quebec is going to tax the unvaccinated. [Towleroad]
Kendall Jenner’s ‘90s-vibe sweater vest. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Oscars will have a host this year, but the host has not been named. [Dlisted]
Death on the Nile’s character posters are here and Armie Hammer who? [Just Jared]
Gawker made fun of Cindy McCain’s pointing skills. [Gawker]
What were the dumbest lies you believed as a kid? [Pajiba]
What are some first-day-at-work red flags? [Buzzfeed]
Dua Lipa looks sunburnt. [RCFA]
This story isn’t cute, it’s gross. [Egotastic]
Jacob Elordi’s parents crashed his interview. [Seriously OMG]

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The Fashion Awards 2019 at The Royal Albert Hall. London, UK. 02/12/2019

8 Responses to ““Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are still going strong, almost two years later” links”

  1. jferber says:
    January 12, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    She looks happy with him. So if it’s good for Rihanna, I’m happy for her.

    Reply
  2. Barbie1 says:
    January 12, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    They should have a cute baby together.

    Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    January 12, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    Of course they are, they are the real deal. Love them both!

    Reply
  4. fluffybunny says:
    January 12, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Pretty sure the dumbest lie we all fell for was santa. A fat guy shimmies down your chimney to leave you presents and you leave treats for him and your parents are okay with this creep breaking and entering and leaving gifts for their children.

    Reply
    • stagaroni says:
      January 12, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      Well, that is one take on it, I guess. Sadly though, are the parents and families who look the other way while their children are being abused by their own family members, not a mythical man in a red suit. Those are the real monsters.

      Reply
  5. CE says:
    January 12, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    If you show up at a new job, and all of a sudden there is like a major scheduling/responsibilities shift you weren’t informed of, run. Also, in my experience you just feel like something is WRONG. I’ve quit a handful of jobs in my life and never regretted it.

    Reply
  6. stagaroni says:
    January 12, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    What the hell, Gawker? The woman had a stroke in 2004 and had to learn to speak again. Who knows what other side effects she had. Attacking her, “pointing skills?” I am certain you could have found something more credible than that to question about Mrs. McCain.

    Reply

