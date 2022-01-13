Gugu Mbatha-Raw on royalty: ‘I’m sure it’s not an easy life… but I respect it’

Gugu Mbatha-Raw covers the February issue of Tatler, mostly to promote her BBC One series, The Girl Before. Gugu has a million projects out right now, or coming up. She’s been working a lot, and most of the work is coming to her in America. She lived in LA for several years as she worked on The Morning Show, and I think she was stuck in America for much of the pandemic. Which explains why she recently bought a place in London and why she sounds somewhat homesick in this interview, which took place in San Francisco as she worked on an AppleTV+ series. You can read the full piece here – she talks about the cultural differences between Brits and Americans, and whether she would play the Duchess of Sussex in The Crown.

Complaining about how Americans serve tea: ‘You get hot water and a teabag on the side and they haven’t even taken it out of the wrapping.’

Buying a place in the UK: ‘I was [thinking], “When am I going to see my parents again?” I remember when my mum couldn’t get an Ocado order. I said, “I can do it because I’m in LA. I can be online at three in the morning [UK time]. I can get you a slot and make sure there’s loo paper.” That was a mad, mad time.’

Oprah called her after seeing her in ‘Belle’: ‘I was doing Oprah and Deepak Chopra’s 21-day meditation experience and it was around the end of that time that I got a call from her. I didn’t answer it because I didn’t recognise the number. And then I played the voicemail: it was like, “Hi, it’s Oprah.” It was that voice, so iconic, that I’d been listening to every day and I thought, “This is so surreal.” A lot of these meditations are focused on manifesting your best life and I thought, “Whoa, have I just manifested Oprah on my voicemail? This meditation is powerful stuff!” I feel like she’s always there if I need to reach out. It’s not like we’re close buddies but I respect her so much.’

The most important quality for an actor is persistence: “It’s not like I was plucked out of drama school to be in anything hugely starry or high-profile. I’ve always worked hard and there are a lot of things I haven’t gotten. I’ve got close to lots of big things… I learnt early on that your talent is really not enough. You have to cultivate resilience and be able to bounce back from disappointment. You can’t be too fragile. I think you have to have access to your sensitive faculties, but you also have to know how to coach yourself along and give yourself a talking to and pick yourself up when you need to…’

Americans are charmed by the Royal Family: ‘It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint.’ She is supportive, too: ‘I’m sure it’s not an easy life. And I’m sure we don’t know the half of it. But I respect it.’ And although she has never come across Prince Harry and Meghan in Los Angeles, she feels sympathetic towards them: ‘I wish them luck. It’s a tricky transition to make.’

On the suggestion that she could play Meghan on The Crown: ‘Oh my God, that’s hilarious,’ she says, sounding genuinely surprised. How would she feel if she were offered the role? ‘I’d be very flattered; I’d have to consider it.’

She has a sunny disposition: ‘It’s very un-British, isn’t it? People are suspicious of it. They’re like, “Hang on here. Wait a minute. Where’s the problem?” I do think happiness is a choice, to a degree. I think I’ve probably always been a naturally outgoing kind of open person. I’m always looking for an adventure and I think choosing to enjoy things makes life more fun.’

She doesn’t want her private life to make headlines: ‘I live very normally, I don’t hide away. I think it’s quite possible to have a personal private life. I understand the curiosity but I think it’s always healthy to have boundaries. As an actor, I feel like the work speaks for itself and it’s nice to be able to allow people to go on a journey with the character – without feeling like you need to know every single detail about that person’s life.’

She loves food: ‘More than anything, I eat for fuel. I’m not vegetarian or vegan. I have quite adventurous tastes when I’m not working. I love to try foods that I haven’t eaten… And dessert always! I love a chocolate dessert or a tiramisu.’