Ah yes, why won’t the Sussexes break their Spotify contract over Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan has a huge contract with Spotify. His contract in 2020 was for $100 million because of his loyal and devoted following of millions. Rogan is huge hit with an in-demand demographic: guys from the age of 18 to 40, and men with (how do I say it?) not a lot of education? Guys who are dumb enough to buy whatever Rogan is selling. Rogan is the Axe-body-spray-covered jewel in Spotify’s crown, at least he is at the moment. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still working on putting out at least one regular podcast for their Spotify contract. But what if… Meghan and Harry could be dragged into Joe Rogan’s mess? Voila!!

Prince Harry is under pressure to end his £18million Spotify deal after the streaming giant was accused of promoting anti-vaxxer content. Harry, 37, is set to release podcasts on the same platform as Covid jab sceptic Joe Rogan. Yet just four months ago the Duke of Sussex hit out at news and social media outlets for “peddling lies” about vaccines. He claimed the only way to “overcome” Covid-19 was to “break the system” of misinformation. The Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify’s most listened to podcast — but the American has suggested young people don’t need the Covid vaccine. Last night a source said of Harry: “Refusing to cut ties with Spotify after they’ve aired anti-vaxxer material is incredibly two-faced. If he was that principled, and meant what he said, he’d cut ties, even if at a personal financial cost.”

[From The Sun]

Don’t you understand? Harry and Meghan are not only responsible for all of Netflix’s programming, they’re also responsible for all of Spotify’s programming!? It’s worth noting that while Neil Young is trying to make a stand with Spotify, none of Spotify’s podding talents are making any moves. Even Barack Obama is still with Spotify. Don’t get me wrong, I think Joe Rogan is a dangerous clown who needs to be deplatformed. But I also think that’s “on” Spotify and not Spotify’s podcasters.