Ah yes, why won’t the Sussexes break their Spotify contract over Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan has a huge contract with Spotify. His contract in 2020 was for $100 million because of his loyal and devoted following of millions. Rogan is huge hit with an in-demand demographic: guys from the age of 18 to 40, and men with (how do I say it?) not a lot of education? Guys who are dumb enough to buy whatever Rogan is selling. Rogan is the Axe-body-spray-covered jewel in Spotify’s crown, at least he is at the moment. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still working on putting out at least one regular podcast for their Spotify contract. But what if… Meghan and Harry could be dragged into Joe Rogan’s mess? Voila!!
Prince Harry is under pressure to end his £18million Spotify deal after the streaming giant was accused of promoting anti-vaxxer content. Harry, 37, is set to release podcasts on the same platform as Covid jab sceptic Joe Rogan.
Yet just four months ago the Duke of Sussex hit out at news and social media outlets for “peddling lies” about vaccines. He claimed the only way to “overcome” Covid-19 was to “break the system” of misinformation. The Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify’s most listened to podcast — but the American has suggested young people don’t need the Covid vaccine.
Last night a source said of Harry: “Refusing to cut ties with Spotify after they’ve aired anti-vaxxer material is incredibly two-faced. If he was that principled, and meant what he said, he’d cut ties, even if at a personal financial cost.”
Don’t you understand? Harry and Meghan are not only responsible for all of Netflix’s programming, they’re also responsible for all of Spotify’s programming!? It’s worth noting that while Neil Young is trying to make a stand with Spotify, none of Spotify’s podding talents are making any moves. Even Barack Obama is still with Spotify. Don’t get me wrong, I think Joe Rogan is a dangerous clown who needs to be deplatformed. But I also think that’s “on” Spotify and not Spotify’s podcasters.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listen to a broadcast through headphones during a visit to youth-orientated radio station, Reprezent FM, in Brixton, south London to learn about its work supporting young people. The Reprezent training programme was established 10 years ago in response to the rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio.
I was waiting for the Rogan angle and quite honestly am surprised it took the Racist Royal “Media” this long to pull this out of their a**es. Losers.
Neil Young has integrity…
Quel surprise. The RRs find yet another stick to beat M&H with.
I mean, let’s not forget that the most academically stunted and arrogant man in the world now wants a jury trial against Virginia Giuffre. Let’s not forget that Her Maj has been paying his bills, and was only recently shoved away from the royal money raft because the affect on the Firm’s treasury might be too much for them to swallow. Let’s not forget the endless abuse of due process, human rights, and governments that the Firm has been responsible for. Let’s go after two individuals who have probably never heard of, let alone encountered, another individual because they share a same platform. By the same token, why didn’t they go after Michelle Obama when she and Trump shared Twitter, right?
Oh – that’s right. False equivalence.
Again.
The goalposts just keep moving. I wonder what the next angle will be if/when Spotify removes Rogan and cancel his podcast instead.
it’s not on the Sussexes to fix this however, if a few high-profile Spotify podcasters/musicians pulled out over Spotify’s support of Rogan I suspect Spotify may change their mind – you can’t count on businesses to do the right thing, they need to feel (ie: lose money) to make changes
my guess is there’s a big difference between the contracts allowing Spotify to license music from a catalogue and the contracts for developing content for Spotify. H&M’s contract is to develop content for Spotify, it’s not just Spotify licensing content previously created and available elsewhere
Wait weren’t the BM just complaining about why haven’t they put out a podcast? Now they should cancel the contract? I think the Sussexes should stay on Spotify and come for Joe Rogan every chance they get, at least about Covid and vaccines. The Sun is in charge of exactly nobody and they need to worry about paying Prince Harry for his lawsuit.
Yup. Harry and Meghan can use THEIR voice on the same platform to help counteract Rogan’s BS. Agree 100% that it’s simply not on them to hit back at someone that is frankly Spotify’s problem. It’s admirable what Young is trying to do, but it’s also not causing Spotify to ditch Rogan, either.
Another thing to consider is that the other podcasters on Spotify have contracts that may cost them and not Spotify if they wanted to leave the platform because of JR and his ilk. Neil Young is in a different position than podcasters with an exclusivity contract with Spotify. A union of musicians, a group that Spotify cannot afford to loose would be a better approach to deplatforming JR than trying to get the podcasters to jump ship, the contracts are different.
The correct thing to do is for Spotify to cut JR loose, pay him to go away but corporations never do the right, just, thing.
That’s what I was thinking too – it’s a lot easier to pull one’s music than to break a contract.
That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing more and more people following Young’s lead, or putting some pressure on Spotify. I don’t know if it’ll do any good though.
LOL.
“Prince Harry is under pressure to end his £18million Spotify deal after the streaming giant was accused of promoting anti-vaxxer content.” From whom? The Sun? LOL.
I’m guessing the source who spoke to the Sun about this is one of the other royal reporters. I have some ideas of who that might be. LOL. This is funny. Yesterday, they were reporting that Harry and Meghan had failed Spotify by not producing content now they want them to drop out of the deal. LOL.
@amy bee the British “MeDia” is more desperate than Roman Roy at the end of Succession S3! Beg Beg b*tch b*tch! (Ref: Jordybuzz Cinderella parody)
I know, it’s hilarious, isn’t it? And the “source” might not even be someone so high up as a reporter. I can imagine them asking the cleaning lady – “Agnes, what about this Spotify thing?” “Oh, I hate spots, they should get rid of them.”
I had no clue that the Sussexes get to decide who gets a deal with Spotify and who doesn’t…
Ugh, this is so ridiculous. They have nothing to do with him. They’re def not listening to him and they will never ever work with him.
Why don’t the queen move to another planet than Joe Rogan. See The Sun two can play this game.
IDK about moving, but she is 95 so she is going to leave Joe Rogan’s planet sooner rather than later
Lol I love Harry and Meghan but even if they wanted to do it they don’t even have the clout to make Spotify do something and they’ll be liable since I don’t think they’ve been that profitable to Spotify yet. Also the tabloids areon the quest of sabotaging their business and means of living starting with their foundation and business deals.
yep. This is just about trying to sabotage their business deals. It’s really gross, how personal these ratchets are taking the Sussexes exit. The RF is really a cult trying to lure Harry back alone, without his family. If they hate the Sussexes enough to make them leave, why can’t they be happy with the Sussexes being gone? It’s been 2 years now, right? Why is it so important that they be destroyed and penniless?
That’s all this is about, they want to limit their ability to earn money. People that are financially independent, are more difficult to control. It’s such classic abuser behavior that’s it’s shocking more organizations don’t call it out. The treatment towards Meghan and Harry by the BM, and BRF is a plethora of case studies waiting to happen.
@dee I have lived it and couldn’t agree more. I wasn’t even allowed a banking account when I was married. Financial abuse can be devastating and I believe they are trying to ruin them into submission.
Is anyone EVER going to address the rotas unhinged behaviour? It’s not just towards the Sussexes, it’s against other people as well. It’s sickening how they bully people. It’s ended in suicide for one woman and suicidal thoughts for at least another. When will the british people, politicians and true news outlets speak up? When will true news outlets dig into the “contract” between the Windsors and the rota? When will they start to expose all the dirt the rota is hiding for the Windsors? How is it that not ONE reporter wants to do this stories? Are the prohibited by their editors after pressure from the Windsors, like in ABC’s case? This looks like mobster tactics from an outside perspective.
Agree completely! I’m not a fan of conspiracy theories, but what is happening with British Press and Royal Family is highly suspicious. Such “unanimity” can’t coexist with free press.
Sanctioned mob tactics without a doubt. If the BM truly exposed everything then it would be the end of the monarchy. No member of the RR wants that bc then they wouldn’t have a job. I mean I think they enjoy traveling on a plane and seeing Egypt with Charles and Camilla or wherever they are going. Nice gig if you can get it. It’s just not journalism so much as hagiography. It would have to be an outsider capable of being constantly shut down and threatened and still carrying on.
I feel like it would be a better use of their platform to counter his misinformation. Also, H&M aren’t responsible for every podcast on Spotify. And I doubt anyone beyond the RRs are pressuring H&M to cancel their contract with spotify.
This was exactly thought!
Yes. If all the sane podcasters withdraw what will be left?
There’s anti-vaxers, qAnons, Meghan haters and much more on Youtube. Have we heard any demands about the Cambridges quitting their Youtube channel? No, one rule for thee, but not for me!
The salty royals and Rota won’t even distance themselves from the many pedos and perverts they associate with. They can leave Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal alone.
Very good point.
You hit the bullseye with this one.
it would take the Taylor Swift’s and Beyonce’s of the world to amass enough stroke to get Spotify’s attention. It is business pure and simple – they can delete some of the content that they label ‘misinformation’ and pretend that they are upholding their own terms of service.
Love how the Sussexes just continues to ignore the British media. I agree with their approach. Ignore the noise.
It is not up to them to fight every cause.. they work with Global Citizen to get people vaccinated that is more than anyone criticizing them has done. They do not wear capes, have telepathic superpowers or leap tall buildings. So slimey stupid talk shows are not up to them to police. This crap is pure media bullying. It is almost starting to feel like they are purposely trying to sabotage the Sussex’s corporations along with the continuing the smear campaign to sully personal and business reputations.
They are building companies and have signed contracts. Others need to get a grip. YouTube is filled with hate and misinformation but the Cambridge’s have not removed their self promotion YouTube channel. Where is the outrage there?
Joe rogan is a bigot & is spreading misinformation. I hope consumer power against Spotify forces him off their platform.
The Sun writer works for a parent company that includes Fox News who have been spreading covid & anti vax misinformation. Just last week the Sun had an article suggesting an athlete had died because of getting the vaccine in order to compete. So they are ones to talk.
The tabloids are desperate for Harry to be forced back to being a working royal. So funny
The BM just can’t stand that the Sussexes aren’t broke, homeless, and begging to be in the BRF again. Repeat after me, RR: The Sussexes are movin’ on up.
I can respect Neil’s position and personal decision and not expect the Sussex’s to blow up their contract over the actions and reactions of others. They have a new life and young family to support and life saving security they need to pay for.
As someone said above, Archewell Audio can provide an intelligent and helpful counterpoint on their future podcasts.
As for why the rota go back and forth between demanding the back out of their contract and demanding the put out new material – it’s all about THEIR bottom line. Whatever gives them new material to generate content. They don’t care what form it comes in.
This is just another way of making Harry poor so he will come back to the Windsors and be their shield and workhorse in exchange for financial support from them . Well too bad.no one is asking hi to denounce randy as his uncle and that’s something he should definitely do
Spotify made a decision to keep making money. Joe Rogan brings in listeners/revenue and that’s what the powers that be of Spotify want (they are a business, so I get it). The only way this would be the Sussex’s fault – or anyone else like the Obama’s fault for that matter – would be if they were on the board or making programming decisions/who to keep “on air.” This is just another far reaching example of racists doing what racists do and trying to drag the Sussexes through the mud.
The way I see it, many other platforms are letting the nut jobs peddle nonsense. Are people supposed to pull out of all those, too? Also, seeing as the Sussexes can’t get security coverage paid for (which can’t be cheap), I’m sure they need to keep the money coming in. I think it’s up to Spotify to toss people like Rogan OFF.
I don’t see why the Sussexes need to involve themselves with Rogan, he has his audience, and they have theirs. No need for the Sussexes to be the Spotify police.
I am not a fan of cancel culture. From either side. Sorry.
THEIR POWER!!! Just imagine… they’re responsible for the entirety of Netflix and Spotify content, and if that wasn’t enough, Meghan’s responsible for all the salty white tears and Harry’s responsible for all of Weeny Whiny’s incandescence!
Why won’t the royal family break with Prince Andrew over credible sexual assault allegations?
Eh, the paid like 100M to get his podcast, I can’t imagine they could just cut it without some serious blowback from the company itself. Also, isn’t one of the big criticisms from the British media of H&M that they are too political?? I see on the surface how it is low hanging fruit for someone wanting to criticize, but logically the point just doesn’t hold up based on all their other coverage of things like Meghan’s support of paid family leave, and so on and so forth.
Trying to deflect from the 13 million pound tab from 10 years of private royal flights? Not sure of the exact exchange rate now, but isn’t it something like $32 million U.S. dollars? THAT is insane. I think the royals should write a check (with other taxpayer money?) to reimburse the British government for their beyond extravagant, reckless misuse of the people’s money. THAT should be the U.K. story today, not Prince Harry’s podcast.
I do t care about what Rohan says so I don’t listen to him. I’m no conservative but this is BS to expect a platform to shut down a performer like that. It really gives fuel to all the cons saying libs want to censor everyone.
And I don’t respect Neil young he’s a huge hypocrite. He makes public noise and revived accolades but how he treats people in private is a whole different story judging by how he treated his poor deceased ex wife
Well, they do have a mortgage.they might be rich, but they have to work for it as they do not live off taxes.
I find this whole thing so tedious. Harry and Meghan don’t need to say anything about this. It sucks but it seems it was resolved by the interested parties.
The BM is is getting boring now. The US media see it as a joke now. This is not on the American radar.