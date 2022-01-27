Martha Stewart: It’s ‘not charming’ for Ina Garten to booze her way through the pandemic

A few weeks ago, Ina Garten left a cheeky comment on Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram. Reese was trying to shill some self-help book about how to manage your time and intent (or something) and Ina was basically like: during the pandemic, do what you need to do to survive. Ina’s suggestions were along the lines of “Drink more large cosmos” and “Stay up late watching addictive streaming series” and “Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoko instead of reading a good book.” Well, guess who hated all of that? Martha Stewart. Martha is fully committed to beefing with Ina Garten. Martha was like: that basic bitch is always sloppy drunk and it’s not cute.
Earlier this month, Ina Garten commented on a post of Reese Witherspoon’s and revealed that her “formula” for coping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic includes drinking “more large cosmos.” But Martha Stewart isn’t totally on board with that advice.
“I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic,” the lifestyle expert and businesswoman tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “To me that’s not charming.”
Instead, Stewart prefers to keep busy with new projects, like launching her new chardonnay, Martha’s Chard, with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes. “To me it’s continuing to work really hard, to be as productive as I possibly can be, to enjoy my grandchildren,” she says.
Stewart, 80, is “not a big drinker,” she says. “I never have been.” She’ll have a glass of wine or two with dinner and will extend the glass with the addition of ice cubes (a tactic she promises is now totally acceptable, even to fine winemakers). She credits her productivity to her daily routine at home in Bedford, New York.
“I have a lot of energy and a lot of curiosity. I get up early every single day,” she says. “I live on a farm, so the farm life starts early. At 7 a.m. we’re all at work — snow, rain, sunshine, we’re here. Animals don’t wait.”
She tells PEOPLE she watches TV “only at night” rather than during the day. “I have two iPads, and I might use up all the power in both during a night watching something,” she says. “I just binged season 3 of Yellowstone. I loved it. Kevin Costner never looked better.”
The entrepreneur is also looking and feeling her best. Her secrets? “I just brought Frederic Fekkai home from California to cut my hair. I continue with my facials at Mario Badescu,” she says. “And the pandemic has been okay to me physically because I haven’t been eating out as much. I’ve lost some weight. I feel good.”
The rest of us are limping our way through two full years of a panny and Martha was like “how dare you need coping mechanisms, y’all should be WORKING.” I mean, I’m not a drinker anymore, so I actually have been working this whole time, but I still have my much-needed coping mechanisms (outdoor walks, watching tennis & Poirot DVDs). Martha needs to let Ina and everybody else have some drinks though. Not all of us live on a damn farm, putting ice cubes in our wine and judging the lesser mortals. (Incidentally, I never thought Martha would be pro-ice-cubes-in-wine, how gauche.)
Martha is just jealous that the Barefoot Contessa is beloved, while she is not. I own seven Ina Garten cookbooks, as do my daughters. Zero of Martha’s. Sorry, not sorry.
I own all of them. I have a few of Martha’s but Ina’s are easier to cook from. You more than likely will have the ingredients in your cabinets.
Team Ina. Her cookbooks are the gold standard. I remember looking through Martha’s old cookbooks with a friend, cackling how impossible to follow it was. Ingredients like 10 lbs of duckfat. Where does one even find a local store carrying that much duckfat? Paris?
Same here, Ina is way more likeable and her recipes are easier to comprehend. Let’s face it, both ladies are millionaires, and I’m sure we’d never travel in the same circles, but if you met both on the street who would be more approachable??? I can easily guess the answer…..
Ina: (greeting Liz Lemon over her fence in the Hamptons) Hi, neighbor. I’m Ina Garten.
You know, my husband Jeffrey is away, and I’ve got some bruschetta and white wine open.
Why don’t you come over?
Liz Lemon: I’M ALIVE!
That episode of 30 Rock is my all time fav. 🤣
My god. ONCE, I used a Stewart recipe to make a cake — the beehive shaped cake (someone gave me the cake mold because I was a beekeeper …) with marzipan bees all over it. I never *ever* followed a more complicated recipe for such a basic outcome. Swore I’d never use a Stewart recipe for anything ever again. She’s way too impressed with herself, but I will admire the cosmetic work she’s had done over the years.
I’ll take a glass of Cosmos with Ina over being looked down at and judged.
Team Ina
I just took it as a Lighthearted JOKE!!!
We need some pandemic laughter and sometimes the GOOP/Reese Weatherspoon wellness brigade swings too far in the ridiculous direction. Many of us work. Yes, I try and eat right, I exercise, I like nature but I also get stuck on crowded subways in rush hour. I need some levity and Reality!!!
I thought Ina’s shtick about large cosmos and drinking her way through the pandemic was always just that….a shtick. Does anyone think that Ina Garten is drunk every night or pours her first cosmo at 10 am or whatever? I mean maybe she is, IDK.
I do think its a funny tactic for Martha to take (attacking Ina for this, although I think “attacking” is a strong word in this context) since I think Martha got infinitely more interesting and appealing to a younger generation with her wine line and her collaboration with Snoop etc.
All that said, I do think there was a widespread acceptance of over-drinking during the early stages of the pandemic and I do think a lot of people are trying to walk that back now. I have mentioned on here before that starting over the summer I made a conscious effort to walk back my drinking bc it just kept creeping up. i remember when we first went into lockdown in March 2020 we thought “oh this will be two weeks or a month so hey, why not have that glass of wine at 3 pm, buy all the wine, mimosas for breakfast!” And now its almost two years later so yeah that 3 pm glass of wine doesn’t go down the same, you know?
But none of that is Ina’s fault.
Yes, of course it’s a shtick. And so is Martha’s ‘I only sip from my own brand of chardonnay and I live on a farm and get up at 7 because animals don’t wait’-nonsense. I doubt either of them do much else but work (and not on the farm). They are businesswomen and entrepreneurs, so good for them.
Me, I like my glass of wine at the end of the day to mark the end of the work part and beginning of the home part in my house. I understand many of us do.
I was coming here to say that a glass of wine does sometimes help with the demarcation between work and non-work since everything is at home now. I’m pregnant now so wine is not really an option anymore and am wondering what other people do to draw that line. Sometimes cooking dinner does that for me, but since I often have to work after dinner and have gone off TV because the quantity of shows is too overwhelming, would love some inspiration from others on how they “turn off” work mode.
@Kate I’m back to working from the office now, but I still like that demarcation between work time and chill time. I like to go for a walk or have a cup of tea. I’m trying really hard to get away from the glass of wine or over-indulgent snack.
Oh to be clear I am not judging people for a glass of wine, I love wine lol. But I do think for many during the pandemic that nightly glass of wine became a bottle of wine, or it started earlier in the day, etc. And that may work for some people but for others it does not.
@Kate right now to turn off my work mode I have a mug of herbal tea and something sweet, kind of whatever we have in the house. Sometimes its a handful of peanut M&Ms, sometimes its a Lara bar, etc. and I read a book for about a half hour. BUT I get off work at 230/3ish (depending on what time I logged on) and I never have to work after logging out.
@Kate, I realized I do that demarcation with a cup of my favorite tea. I enjoy alcohol occasionally, but at the end of a work day I always yearn for my tea (in my special mug) instead of a stiff drink. Nobody gets anything from me until I have my tea. My day is just not the same without it.
I gotta give both these women some slack though. I think Ina was just trying to encourage people to go easy on themselves and not take “self care” to stressful levels, while Martha was trying to temper Ina’s message by reminding people that seizing the day and doing rewarding work can also be therapeutic.
Thanks guys! Tea seems like a great idea, it does have that “sit down and relax” vibe and tea is one of my frequent impulse purchases so I have a LOT waiting to be enjoyed. I often go on walks during lunch to clear my head/refocus, so that doesn’t work for me to unwind but highly recommend it for anyone that needs a good mid-day break.
And @Becks1, totally hear you on a nightly glass becoming more. I do agree with you that at the beginning it was very much acceptable for any time to be wine o’clock and do what you want to get through this pandemic which will be over in 3 months (LOL) and then there was this realization that….we are going into year 3 of this!
Beautiful points, all of them.
All of this! I think the reason I’m doing Dry January (and beyond) is that the daily cocktails, the day drinking on weekends, all became habitual and I finally recognized that the pandemic is not going away (as an excuse) and I can’t keep doing this.
I think your assessment is dead on. Personally, I feel like I spent the first year of the pandemic overindulging in food and drinks, and the second year throwing myself into rigorous work and volunteering. I’m feeling incredibly burnt out now, and Reese and Martha’s advice isn’t landing too well. I think Ina’s point was that we should go easy on ourselves, which is what I’m aiming for in the third pandemic year. I’m just trying to do that with less booze than she’s describing.
Oh please. Martha ain’t up at 6 a.m. mucking out the stalls. She has staff for such things. Also, isn’t she smoking pot most days and texting with her friend Snoop?
Ina lives more like most of us (except we don’t live in the Hamptons in a beautiful large home with an amazing garden). I’d hit a party at Ina’s house over Martha’s every day of the week.
I love Ina and think she and Jeffrey make the cutest couple! If anything this pandemic should have taught us that imbibing within reason is not anything to ridicule. Save the outrage for the anti mask/ anti vaxxers!! “Eat drink and be merry for tomorrow we may die!”
Oh Martha…lighten up! Live and let live…..
I would much rather enjoy some cosmos with Ina than have iced 19 Crimes Chard wine with Martha. No contest.
Love Ina, but Martha’s comments did make me reflect on the number of people i know over indulging to cope with the pandemic. It’s fine once in a while but we are 3 years in and it’s become consistent behaviour we all need to keep an eye out for.
Isn’t Martha “weeding” her way through with her BFF Snoop Dog?? Seriously, Martha, just go weed your garden on your multi-million dollar estate (*how*many* bathrooms????), and let the grownups do what they need to do to get through.
#TeamIna
Oh Shut up Martha! Maybe Martha can tell us how to make jail ” a good thing” ( rolling my eyes). Ina FOREVER!!!
Love Ina and her easy, gentle approach to life. Poor Martha. Maybe pop a few more CBD gummies and chill out.
I hid pot gummies in an old basket so the grandkids wouldn’t get them. I forgot and DONATED the basket to a local thrift shop!! :O
Look at jealousy rearing it’s blonde head. Ina is just living and imagine she was just having some fun with Reese and her list of pandemic “rules.”
There are the “Pull yourself up by the bootstraps & put on your big girls pants” vs. “We are all depressed by this and coping the best we can…” schools. Not sure everyone can just “snap to” because they should. I’m just glad I’m eating cookies instead of opium at this point.
I completely disagree (with probably everyone here.) I’m an alcoholic. Have been for a very long time. Don’t get me wrong, I do think everyone should have a coping method that suits them, but I have met way too many people who have either relapsed during the pandemic or all of a sudden had to join AA because the pandemic brought out an addiction they never knew existed.
Telling anyone to drink more when we are in the middle of a pandemic is disgusting. And I actually like Ina more than Martha. But I think they’re both out of touch.
My husband is an alcoholic, sober 38 years, so yes I understand the disease. But Martha’s snootiness here is jealousy dressed up as societal concern.
This.
Funny how Martha judges Ina for the bigger cosmos comment while straight-faced shilling her wine during the the pandemic. SMH.
I have no chef in this fight, but clearly Martha is bothered by Ina, not the alcohol.
Also, is it just me, or is ‘a couple of glasses of wine with dinner’ not really ‘not a big drinker’? I would describe myself as not a big drinker and I MAY have a couple of drinks a week, sometimes nothing at all… what is the difference really between a big cosmo and 2 glasses of wine?
I’ve consoled myself, almost nightly with Ina’s recipes which are full proof. This sounds like Martha’s Achilles heel, endless professional jealousy. Martha needs to acquire some of Ina’s graciousnesses!!
I made a huge double batch of Ina’s chicken chili on Christmas Eve and it was soooooo good!
That sounds delicious, I’m going to check it out, thx!
Yes! Ina’s recipes are dependably good and everyone loves them. OTOH Martha’s are difficult to follow, often have exotic ingredients, and are failures. Team Ina all day every day.
So Martha is really busy … launching an alcohol line? But alcohol is is bad? Anyway, she has been ambitious workaholic since she was a teenager. That’s fine, but it does not mean everyone needs to be that way.
I enjoy the Ina/Martha back & forth. They are both talented and can be appreciated for their strengths and not so great aspects. Once I saw Martha’s home highlighted on whatever that show of hers during pandemic I feel like I can never dislike anyone who lives there. I like that Ina concentrates on cooking while Martha has so many things going on. When I first discovered Ina as a young mother I was annoyed that her entire days were devoted to meals, too unrealistic for me, specialty shopping ingredients, yeah no, not in my world. Also that she talked about and to her beloved Jeffery like a pet dog. Martha’s curated matchy matchy designs irritated me at first but I’ve grown to like both women and what they bring us.
I love Ina on social media and I like her recipes (I’m not the best baker but I made her challah bread and it was awesome) but I don’t particularly like her show. I can handle a segment or two but then she starts to annoy me. I’m not sure what it is. Too unrealistic a lifestyle? there’s something about her shows I just dont like, maybe its just envy, LOL.
I feel the same way. I really like Ina’s recipes, but she seems to live in a 1980’s bubble – that foodie, Hamptons, cheese-purveyor, and the gay guy who owns the flower shop in the “village” kind of world.
My brain cannot process the fact that Martha Stewart is 80 when she looks like that. Like damn, that is some good work.
80?! That’s crazy. She’s looked the same forever!
I guess Martha forgot about the time she was on the Today show around the holidays (may have been Christmas morning), drinking, and telling pregnant Katie Couric that it was ok to drink alcohol because the pomegranate seeds or whatever she was using, cut the alcohol and Matt Lauer had to intervene…
I prefer Ina over Martha, but I’m totally with Martha on the topic of drinking. I’m tired of people glorifying alcoholism as if it were a harmless bit of self-care or some cool, romantic act of defiance. It isn’t. I’m watching one of my oldest friends destroy herself with her never-ending cocktails and it’s heartbreaking. This is not about moral judgement– it’s very real self harm, and I can see the damage, not only to herself but to everyone around her. Sorry to be so triggered, but there it is.
Absolutely! This! I am a very light drinker (like, actually – maybe a glass of wine every 7-8 months), and its SHOCKING how many people prescribe drinking (or more than that, getting completely drunk) as a solution to life’s problems. I’ve noticed it over the pandemic for sure, but also a few years back when my dad died; it was the number one offered advice from friends and family to deal with grief – which is SO messed up.
It’s become this “joking” prescription for everything and honestly Martha is right -it’s NOT charming. People should absolutely have a drink or two if they want to, if it is not out of control, and if they feel it is good for them and their life – but I absolutely agree it should stop being handed out as self care advice or like…a coping mechanism. That’s exactly what drinking SHOULDN’T be.
Ina was just teasing Reese’s type A January resolutions and having fun with her. Martha is a jealous one – remember the criticism she gave Gwyneth Paltrow for having the audacity to publish a cookbook because she was an actress and Martha told her to stay in her lane? Imagine being 80 and spending your time stewing over other people’s success in your field. What a waste of time.
I like both of them. Have one of Ina’s cookbooks and none of Martha’s. It seems as if People mag wants to renew some imagined “rivalry” between the two long time friends.imo Martha wrote the foreword for Ina’s first book.
https://people.com/food/ina-garten-martha-stewart-rivals/
“I just brought Frederic Fekkai home from California to cut my hair.”
Hahaha. Never change Martha.
Team Ina all the way.
Team Ina
Her cook books are great
I’ve made a few of Martha’s recipes over the years and they were meh just like her
Love the hypocrisy from Martha on the subject drinking daily. I adore both women but it’s 2022 and am over pitting one woman over another. Two glasses of wine every night versus a large cocktail? Both seem problematic to me but I live with a recovering alcoholic so i’m always triggered by daily drinking dressed up as normal behavior. Americans love to praise workaholics but all I see is a lonely woman who doesn’t know how to be still.
I’m not American and these people aren’t on my cultural radar, but when I saw Ina Garten’s message popping up all over Instagram I was kind of annoyed by the privilege displayed. Who is able to stay up late boozing and binging tv and who is able to stay in bed in the morning doing Sudoku’s? I get from your reactions that she is a tongue-in-cheek person.
She’s also rich as all get out, but somehow gracious enough that we don’t hate her for it.
I had an experience with Ina and she was a total B. Regardless of how great Ina’s recipes might be, her angle is total rich white lady privilege suggesting we sit around drinking, playing cards, binging into the late night….who is that realistic for? And ice in wine?….no one’s ever enjoyed a spritzer?
I’m not an expert, but I think there isn’t much difference in alcohol content in the end between one Cosmo and two glasses of wine (and modern glassware comes in such big sizes that two glasses might well be half a bottle).
Stewart seems to want to have it both ways: drink every day, but only wine with dinner, and watch a lot of TV, but only on two iPads, and only at night.
Before Thanksgiving, Reese did another insta video where she inadvertently dissed one of Ina’s recipes for roasted chicken. Ina was just lying in wait to take Reese down. She sees, remembers, and doesn’t forget. Martha doesn’t understand the beef at all. Of course Ina wasn’t being explicitly literal, she was taking potshots at Reese’s silly girlboss tweet for Reese taking potshots at Ina’s recipe, which why Reese? Why???
What?? Ina’s roast chicken is the standard I hold all roast chicken too. Flawless recipe!
I missed Reese’s story about inadvertently dissing ina’s famous chicken. What did she say? Didn’t know this was some tit for tat here! Do tell.
I cancelled Ina after she turned down a dying child’s wish to be on her show. Not once, but TWICE.
Oh F off Martha. I suspect she’s just a mean girl at heart
I’m always Team Ina, but I do have a soft spot for MS. I’ve use her roast turkey\gravy recipe technique since 1999 when I saw it on her show. My family would revolt if I stopped making it for special holidays! OHH and I love BOOZE!
Nikki, you should get a frigging MEDAL for just eating cookies and not opium. I am not kidding. These have been the worst two years in our country in my memory. As John Lennon said, “Whatever gets you through the night, it’s alright.”
Ugh hate her, she is one of those toxic positivity people who are all like “You need to use this lockdown to be productive”. Gag.
I found it really funny that she shades drinking and then is like…but try my new wine that I’m shilling! It just sounds so obviously hypocritical that I have to wonder if it’s a joke.
There’s absolutely no choice to be made here. Martha has lived her entire life with a titanium rod firmly attached inside her ass.
Eh, coming from someone who rarely drinks because I’ve dealt with high functioning alcoholism close to me I get what she meant, but it comes across bitchy and judgmental. I’m horrified by alcohol culture these days, it’s everywhere and causes so much death and destruction but it’s still sold as fun and games, boggles my mind.
What a dork. She has to be self righteous a the time. Holier than thou syndrome. Like her best buddy Snoop isn’t smoking all day and hunting for Doritos. We can’t all live like we picked up tips from prison.
I always get annoyed when people tell others how to function based on their own preferences. She only drinks minimally? Ok so what. Some don’t.
I look at how people treat others and behave, not how many pies they make after a brisk crack head of dawn brisk walk. That wouldn’t be my speed.
She’s still an arrogant prick no matter how many times she got contact high.
Oreo came out with some lemon cookies, that’s what got me through the worse of 2020. Martha seems to have missed the humor in Ina’s comment.
Isn’t she buddies with Snoop? I mean, come on.