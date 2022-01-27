“Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song are engaged after welcoming their son” links

Macaulay Culkin is engaged to Brenda Song! They have a son together and they’ve been together for four years already. [JustJared]
Would you wear the “hairy leg” leggings? Gross. [OMG Blog]
The return of Christina Ricci! [Pajiba]
Kristen Bell wore red pleather and kind of pulled it off? [GFY]
Julia Stiles gave birth to her second child, a boy named Arlo. [Buzzfeed]
LOL, China changed the ending of Fight Club. [LaineyGossip]
Rihanna’s foundation donates $15 million to climate justice groups. [Towleroad]
The latest Ziad Nakad collection, when you want to dress like a fascist dictator’s newest mistress. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kim Kardashian denies that there’s a second tape with Ray J. [Dlisted]
Who could replace Justice Breyer? [Jezebel]
The mob backstory on RHONJ. [Starcasm]
The Song-Culkin (is it Culkin-Song? IDK) family seems so sweet. I am happy for Mac with all he’d gone threw with his awful father and childhood. He seems like he’s grown into a solid human and that he’s WORKED for it. Benda seems lovely and seeing a WOC child actor seem to have happiness is wonderful.
They can put the names in whatever order they choose. It’s good to see him out and about and happy after him not being out there for so long.
Congrats on the new baby. It’s nice to see a former child star have a “normal” life and be happy. But I don’t understand the practice of getting engaged after a baby is born. They’ve been together for four years and seem to be in a happy and stable relationship. What’s wrong with just enjoying their new family situation without having to publicly say “But we ARE getting married”? Just be happy.
Societal pressure? Or maybe they just want to officially be recognized as a family? I’m currently pregnant and in a 4-year stable relationship. I was always like – marriage is not important, I don’t need it, but after the stress of having family members and acquintances commenting very negatively about my decision and about bringing shame to the family, I decided to do it just for a peace of mind. Everyone can have their own motivation.
Also – their baby is not new. He is like 9 or 10 months old already.
Macauly said some really gross things during a Joe Rogan interview a few years ago. Said he was excited for “asian babies” and they would be “little sean lennons” and how he was “allowed” to tell Asian jokes because he was dating an Asian woman. He also made a joke about her eye shape.
So screw him and good luck Brenda. (though her past behavior and super sketchy as hell)
There’s a thing I wish I didn’t know, but now can’t be unknown. If it’s true that child actors never age past the age of initial stardom, we’re talking a very young kid here. That doesn’t excuse it at all, but maybe an explanation of how he could be so stupid. I hope the kid doesn’t grow up hearing him make gross comments about being mixed race.
I love the Ziad Nakad collection. Almost everyone of them.
I do too! Although those models’ legs are taller than I am, and I don’t have designer clothes $ or anywhere to wear such gowns, but in my dreams… lol
I adore Christina Ricci. I swore off Showtime forever after Shameless ended because their original programming, other than Shameless, has never been all that impressive, but now I’m hearing such amazing things about Yellow Jackets. They want my money so badly. What’s a girl to do?
I believe you can stream on HULU if you have that?
Thank you! Hulu is still saying I need to add Showtime, but there’s a promo for $4.99 through August. Well worth it for a few hours of entertainment each month. (When I think of what movies used to cost, tickets, parking, snacks. . .)
Aw, that’s such a sweet header photo! Look how beautiful Marlee Matlin looks! And Macauley looks really happy and healthy. Great all around.
I’m a little startled by how much I like Kristen Bell’s weird red getup.
Biden should consider Anita Hill if he really wants to make amends for his part in that debacle.