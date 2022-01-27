“Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song are engaged after welcoming their son” links

Embed from Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin is engaged to Brenda Song! They have a son together and they’ve been together for four years already. [JustJared]

Would you wear the “hairy leg” leggings? Gross. [OMG Blog]

The return of Christina Ricci! [Pajiba]

Kristen Bell wore red pleather and kind of pulled it off? [GFY]

Julia Stiles gave birth to her second child, a boy named Arlo. [Buzzfeed]

LOL, China changed the ending of Fight Club. [LaineyGossip]

Rihanna’s foundation donates $15 million to climate justice groups. [Towleroad]

The latest Ziad Nakad collection, when you want to dress like a fascist dictator’s newest mistress. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Kim Kardashian denies that there’s a second tape with Ray J. [Dlisted]

Who could replace Justice Breyer? [Jezebel]

The mob backstory on RHONJ. [Starcasm]

