Dolly Parton: ‘I’m a workhorse dressed up as a show horse’

Dolly Parton turned 76 on January 19th and she is showing no signs of slowing down. Last year, Dolly launched her first perfume, coauthored a book with James Patterson that will be released in March, and collaborated on an ice cream flavor in her honor. Dolly, being the Capricorn goddess that she is, refuses to stop there and has a collaboration deal with Duncan Hines for a limited edition baking collection. Dolly’s Duncan Hines collection has sold out online but may still be available in retailers like Walmart and Target. In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Dolly discussed how she learned to cook from her family in the mountains of Tennessee. Dolly also said that she doesn’t feel old because in her mind she is still 35 years old. Doll told Gayle that she is honored that people admire her but she doesn’t see herself as a star but a working girl. Below are a few more highlights and the full video is posted below:

On her partnership with Duncan Hines

My mom was a great cook. I learned to cook that good old southern stuff. I love to eat, I love to cook and I love to bake. I really think people are going to enjoy all these recipes. We know Duncan Hines is great anyhow. On how she feels about the love people have for her

It’s an honor but it scares me to death sometimes. I’m always saying I’m not all that. I’m even not all there sometimes. It makes me feel good that I’ve been around long enough for people to feel like they know me. Now that I’m older they just kind of think of me as an older sister or favorite aunt. I’m glad to play that role and that’s sweet of people to say all those nice things about me. I’ll try to live up to it. On turning 76 and celebrating her birthday

I try not to think about the number. I couldn’t lie about it anyway because I’ve been in show business all my life. Everybody knows how old I am. I don’t feel old. I remember my life was in a great spot when I was 35. I remember at that time thinking ‘this is a great time in my life’ so I chose to think like I’m 35 all my life, no matter what the numbers say. Numbers lie. I wish I could be young forever so I could do more things, but every year it seems like I do more things. I feel like I’ve dreamed myself into a corner because my dreams have come true. You have all these opportunities and I’m not one to let an opportunity go to waste. Gayle said she’s realized she can’t please everyone

I try to please people although I’ve always known I can’t please everybody. Like you, it’s more important that I please myself. People sense it if you’re comfortable in your own skin. I always say I’m comfortable in my own skin no matter how far I’ve stretched it. I never think like I’m a star, I just think I’m a working girl. I always say I’m a workhorse dressed up as a show horse.

[From Youtube]

Dolly is literally one of my favorite humans on this planet. All of the things that I have learned about Dolly these last two years writing for Celebitchy have made me love her more. I wish I had half the stamina and spunk that Dolly has and I am often in awe of the fact that she is in her seventies. Dolly is damn near twice my age and I can barely get out of the bed most mornings. I am not sure what keeps Dolly going but I need her to bottle it up and sell it to the rest of us. I think it is cute but unnecessary that Dolly always plays down her fame and celebrity. It must be her way of keeping herself humble. Dolly calling herself a work horse made me cackle because she is every bit a show horse too and I love that about her.

I am looking forward to reading Dolly’s book with James Patterson and I’ll be on the look out for the movie announcement. It would be great to see Dolly on the big screen again, it’s been too damn long. Anyways, good luck to Dolly in her 76th year. I am sure Dolly will be doing even more projects that put us youngins to shame. I definitely see Dolly as a distant auntie. It’s nice that she doesn’t mind that people see her that way. I am not surprised that Dolly’s Duncan Hines baking collection sold out online. I hope I can find it in stores because I really want to try the coconut cake mix.

Embed from Getty Images