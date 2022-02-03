Robin Thicke left ‘The Masked Singer’ stage in protest of which contestant? (spoiler)

SPOILERS for The Masked Singer.

I mean, there’s no way to avoid the spoilers? And do people even care about spoilers for The Masked Singer, truly? I genuinely hope people stopped watching that mess when Sarah Palin was revealed as one of the “singers” in 2020. In fact, Palin’s appearance probably inspired this one: Rudy Giuliani was “unmasked” during filming this week, and The Masked Singer’s judges walked off the stage in protest.

Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest.

The show is known for its jaw-dropping surprises when celebrity contestants shed their headpieces after they are eliminated. The reaction to Giuliani was perhaps the most polarizing the show has seen since 2020. The Masked Singer faced criticism then when another controversial Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear.

We aren’t revealing which costume Rudy wore or what his swan song was — his exit episode won’t air until next month — so you can still revel in his reveal. The theme of the new season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly”; your political affiliation determines which category Giuliani fits.

Deadline hears that while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage. They bantered with Giuliani, a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.