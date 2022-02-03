Robin Thicke left ‘The Masked Singer’ stage in protest of which contestant? (spoiler)

SPOILERS for The Masked Singer.
I mean, there’s no way to avoid the spoilers? And do people even care about spoilers for The Masked Singer, truly? I genuinely hope people stopped watching that mess when Sarah Palin was revealed as one of the “singers” in 2020. In fact, Palin’s appearance probably inspired this one: Rudy Giuliani was “unmasked” during filming this week, and The Masked Singer’s judges walked off the stage in protest.
Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest.
The show is known for its jaw-dropping surprises when celebrity contestants shed their headpieces after they are eliminated. The reaction to Giuliani was perhaps the most polarizing the show has seen since 2020. The Masked Singer faced criticism then when another controversial Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear.
We aren’t revealing which costume Rudy wore or what his swan song was — his exit episode won’t air until next month — so you can still revel in his reveal. The theme of the new season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly”; your political affiliation determines which category Giuliani fits.
Deadline hears that while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage. They bantered with Giuliani, a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.
Robin Thicke is disgusting trash and even HE saw Giuliani and thought “too much.” What’s worse, that Thicke has some kind of moral high ground on Rudy Giuliani, or that Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed on stage and bantered with Rudy? And you know Rudy’s costume was a complete mess. Rudy was sweating off his hair dye in the middle of November 2020, as he traveled around the country promoting the Big Lie. Imagine the toxic blend of cheap hair dye and Covid farts filling up Rudy’s Masked Singer costume.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I can’t believe I’m agreeing with Robin Thicke.
Hahahaha yes! How broken must a moral compass be if Robin Thicke can’t even take it. What a gross effort to rehab the worst among us
Ignorance is bliss in the land of no cable.. did not even know there was a masked singer show, are the guests any good or just a karaoke nightmare? Sounds like who ever chooses the guests has serious issues.
The show is on broadcast tv, not a cable network.
Well that may be fine if you live in a city where you can get antenna reception but unfortunately I do not. So unless I care to install a ridiculously expensive antenna tower “free” broadcast tv isn’t an option, but thank you for the correction.
I watch it on HULU the next day – commercial free. I’ve been surprised at the talent. They’ve had TonibBraxton, Jewel, LeAnn Rhimes, Kermit the frog, Larry the Cable guy (who has an awesome singing voice), the guy from Duck Dynasty (another amazing voice), several basketball players (also good voices). Then they have some who really can’t sing – Caitlyn Jenner, Honey Boo Boo and her mom. Not a bad show but the judges drive me nuts at times (Ken Jeong acting dumb) and get past Nick Cannon who hosts the show.
Me too. This show can’t be good if the masked singers are not talented at singing no matter how famous they may be.
Ken Jeong is one of my favs! I loved him in community and still watch it daily to this day.
This is so random, WHY on earth would Rudy G go on such a show. I dont imagine he is strapped for money or attention? They are still idiots who love him so why would he add this to his legacy!?
Mounting legal bills and Trump refusing to pay him for his “work” is what I’ve heard
How Embarassing!!!
He’s absolutely strapped for cash. He didn’t get a dime from Trump, he’s gone through 3 divorces & I get the sense that he’s accustomed to a high standard of living, regardless of what his income might be. He’s now had his law license suspended in every jurisdiction to which he’s admitted, so he can’t land a gig as an attorney anymore. And he’s being sued for more than $1 billion by Dominion. That’s not to mention possible criminal charges & legal fees associated with that unpleasant treason business.
I cannot stand Rudy Giuliani and all the fallacies and conspiracy theories he has promoted in the past couple of years. He is nothing but a Donald Trump’s ass-kissing lunatic sycophant Republican piece of stinking sh*it. Robin Thicke may not be a role model of morality out there but even him has standards and I laude his walking off stage at the sight of Rudy Giuliani.
Good for them.
We really need to stop normalizing these people, or acting like there’s something amusing about them. They should be treated as traitors and pariahs.
Absolutely, Becks1!
I hated, hated, hated it when the Orange menace’s Minister of Misinformation, Sean Spicer, went on Dancing with the Stars.
Just gross.
It is also a reminder that the show airs on Fox. Most people with sense wouldn’t have booked a high level participant in an attempted coup. The Masked Singer was supposed to be a show about reality stars, actors and athletes but bringing in Giuliani after already having brought in Palin really ruins the show.
.
I HATE that it was the women who stayed and tried to perform civility, sexism is so ingrained in society it’s sad.
Beyond that, this man may have literally committed treason/sedition a few months ago, and definitely tried to push the US into a apartheid dictatorship more socially corrupt than the Taliban or the Kim regime, but sure, let’s bring him on this fun, family show and let him sing his heart out like everything is perfect. Who are the execs that greenlit this insanity, and are they still working?
Jenny McCarthy is an anti-vaxxer who helped fuel lies about vaccines for years. She is an idiot so I expect nothing less from her.
Anyone remember Sarah Palin’s unmasking?!?! Everyone’s memory is far too short.
When I saw this headline elsewhere, I had to double check and make sure it wasn’t The Onion. We are living in the stupidest timeline.
While I don’t know much about Nicole, I know that Jenny is a fellow peddler of dangerous lies. So she and Giuliani seem like a good fit.
Didn’t Caitlyn Jenner appear on one of the seasons too?
Anyway, good for both of them for leaving. I’m not surprised McCarthy stayed and I wish Nicole S. would have walked off too, but I understand if she didn’t want to risk her job or was just too startled.
I’ve never liked Giuliani, he’s been grifting since 911. I’ve enjoyed watching his downfall.
Do we honestly believe they don’t know who is behind the costume? I have my doubts. This is all for publicity.
Is Robin Thicke a much bigger name than Ken Jeong, or is it just the irony if it being Robin Thicke that his name is in the headline and not Ken Jeong? To me, Ken is the bigger star, but maybe that’s just my circle.