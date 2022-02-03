Duchess Meghan has kept up her trademark for The Tig, but she’s not relaunching it

One of my favorite things about all of the British media’s “reporting” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is done through examining public business records and trying to make those dry filings into some kind of scandal. The British media tried so hard to make “the Sussexes incorporated their businesses in Delaware” into a thing, and now the media had to dust off an old one but a good one: what if Meghan is about to relaunch The Tig??? The Tig was Meghan’s cute little blog, where she wrote about food, wine, yoga, her family, her life and her travels. Meghan shuttered the blog back in 2017 when it became clear that her relationship with Harry was headed towards marriage. But she still “owns” The Tig’s trademark and she has no interest in allowing the trademark to lapse, thus Meghan continues to update it. That’s all this story is.

It was once filled with her favourite recipes, candid holiday snaps, inspirational words of wisdom and gushing eulogies to her parents. When Meghan Markle closed down her lifestyle blog The Tig in April 2017 before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry later that year, she described it as a ‘passion project’ that ‘evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity’. Now the Duchess of Sussex has applied to reactivate ‘The Tig’ trademark name – a move likely to raise hope among her fans that she might one day consider bringing her blog back to life. Publicly available records in America show Los Angeles lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman filed a new application to trademark the name in July last year. Meghan launched the blog in 2014 when she was an actress in the legal drama Suits and named the site after her favourite Tignanello wine. Miss Witter Norman filed the trademark application under a Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc, which links back to the Duchess’s business manager Andrew Meyer. A similar application filed in 2019 would have expired last year. At the time her representative said: ‘The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.’

Again, she’s doing this so that someone doesn’t swoop in, buy the trademark and re-launch The Tig as some kind of nasty hate site or something. That being said, I would love it if Meghan relaunched The Tig. Imagine all of the heads exploding if Meghan decided to relaunch it and all she did was write about wine and babies and fashion. It’s just another reminder that all of the nasty predictions about Meghan becoming a C-list influencer never came to pass. Oh, and I always enjoy the reminder that the British media is so desperate for Sussex news that they continue to examine public business filings.