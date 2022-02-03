Duchess Meghan has kept up her trademark for The Tig, but she’s not relaunching it

One of my favorite things about all of the British media’s “reporting” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is done through examining public business records and trying to make those dry filings into some kind of scandal. The British media tried so hard to make “the Sussexes incorporated their businesses in Delaware” into a thing, and now the media had to dust off an old one but a good one: what if Meghan is about to relaunch The Tig??? The Tig was Meghan’s cute little blog, where she wrote about food, wine, yoga, her family, her life and her travels. Meghan shuttered the blog back in 2017 when it became clear that her relationship with Harry was headed towards marriage. But she still “owns” The Tig’s trademark and she has no interest in allowing the trademark to lapse, thus Meghan continues to update it. That’s all this story is.

It was once filled with her favourite recipes, candid holiday snaps, inspirational words of wisdom and gushing eulogies to her parents. When Meghan Markle closed down her lifestyle blog The Tig in April 2017 before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry later that year, she described it as a ‘passion project’ that ‘evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity’.

Now the Duchess of Sussex has applied to reactivate ‘The Tig’ trademark name – a move likely to raise hope among her fans that she might one day consider bringing her blog back to life.

Publicly available records in America show Los Angeles lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman filed a new application to trademark the name in July last year. Meghan launched the blog in 2014 when she was an actress in the legal drama Suits and named the site after her favourite Tignanello wine.

Miss Witter Norman filed the trademark application under a Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc, which links back to the Duchess’s business manager Andrew Meyer. A similar application filed in 2019 would have expired last year.

At the time her representative said: ‘The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, she’s doing this so that someone doesn’t swoop in, buy the trademark and re-launch The Tig as some kind of nasty hate site or something. That being said, I would love it if Meghan relaunched The Tig. Imagine all of the heads exploding if Meghan decided to relaunch it and all she did was write about wine and babies and fashion. It’s just another reminder that all of the nasty predictions about Meghan becoming a C-list influencer never came to pass. Oh, and I always enjoy the reminder that the British media is so desperate for Sussex news that they continue to examine public business filings.

23 Responses to “Duchess Meghan has kept up her trademark for The Tig, but she’s not relaunching it”

  1. Becks1 says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:48 am

    I mean, of course she’s keeping up the trademark. Can you imagine the extreme haters waiting in the wings to swoop it up and turn it into some kind of anti-Meghan site? It would be horrible.

  2. OriginalLala says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:48 am

    I used to enjoy The Tig, lots of fun travel articles and “things to do in x city” – it would be fun to see it re-launched

  3. Jan90067 says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:49 am

    I’d also love it if she relaunched! I loved that site! And I would pay a subscription price just to see BM/RR’s heads EXPLODE each month when it came out, eating their hearts out hearing about M&H living their best lives! lol.

  4. JT says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Please. The queen is now selling ketchup and brown sauce from the Sandringham estate. If anybody is behaving like a tacky C-lister promoting cheap tchotchkes it’s the royal family. The Queen’s Jubblies anyone?

    • Selene says:
      February 3, 2022 at 10:53 am

      This comment was hilarious, you know, the irony of it all!

    • JuliaP says:
      February 3, 2022 at 10:59 am

      The royal family are the British Kardashians. Just less interesting and for the most part less attractive.

    • Jan90067 says:
      February 3, 2022 at 11:18 am

      Don’t forget her Gin, the horses, Charles’ “Duchy Organics” line, Charles, Pedo & Freeloader sold state secrets and access… they’re all shillers.

    • Jan90067 says:
      February 3, 2022 at 11:20 am

      Don’t forget her Gin, the horses, Charles’ “Duchy Organics” line, Charles, Pedo & Freeloader sold state secrets and access, as did the Duke of Kent, Princess Pushy and Freeloader sell books USING their titles… they’re all shillers.

  5. Snuffles says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:58 am

    They are digging through public filings, trying to infiltrate neighborhood groups Facebook pages, stalking the area, scouring the local paper for any clues, news or angles they can write about. They would probably dig through their trash if they could access it.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:58 am

    The answer to the trademark renewal is in the last sentence of the Daily Mail piece but they’re so desperate for stories about Meghan they have resurrected this again. However, I won’t be surprised if the Tig came back in another form. That story about Spotify advertising for short term producers for a Archewell audio podcast about the intersection between high profile women and their social activism made me think that Meghan may bring out a podcast version of the Tig interviews she used do with famous and not so famous women.

  7. Sofia says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Yeah absolutely makes sense to renew it – don’t want or need somebody to turn it into a hate site or peddle things using the name thinking Meghan approves or whatever.

  8. Louise says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Aren’t ‘eulogies’ usually delivered after a person has died?

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      February 3, 2022 at 11:46 am

      Yeah, that rubbed me the wrong way, too. Probably just selected the first synonym they could find for “tribute”, lol. Bad writing even for the DM.

      I think this author is trying to say that Meghan “used to” get along with her dad to portray her as hypocritical or something, but obviously that doesn’t track for anybody who has seen Thomas Markle’s vindictive and extortive outbursts recently.

  9. girl_ninja says:
    February 3, 2022 at 11:01 am

    I would LOVE if she re-launched the Tig. I know she has some sort of help with the social media, but she once liked my response to a Tig post and I will forever be thrilled by this.

    • Debbie says:
      February 3, 2022 at 1:14 pm

      So, by any measure of the Daily Fail, you’re now a “source close to Meghan”? I’m not kidding, they’ve used more tenuous connections.

  10. Jaded says:
    February 3, 2022 at 11:35 am

    “Miss” Witter Norman? I’m sure she would prefer “Ms.”. And “gushing eulogies”? Who writes this shite? The ghost of Barbara Cartland? I’d love it if she brought The Tig back but with a more social justice/women’s empowerment angle.

  11. Che says:
    February 3, 2022 at 11:38 am

    I would welcome a website solely dedicated to The Tig with new insights from the author. Meghan has a viewpoint that entertains and informs with a lot of interest online.

  12. molly says:
    February 3, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    ::eye roll::
    Bronny James, son of LeBron, just trademarked BRONALD. (Along with “Bronny” and “BJ JR”.) Who knows if he’ll use it, but celebs defensively trademark things alllllll the time.

  13. CuriousCole says:
    February 3, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    There’s an occasional poster on here who has the handle Tig and for a while I’ve had the fantasy that it’s actually Meghan. I just love the idea of her being able to enjoy this online oasis of people supporting her in the midst of a never-ending desert of unhinged haters.

