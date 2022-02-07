Kanye West posted caps-lock social media threats to Kim Kardashian on Sunday

The way too many people think Kim Kardashian “deserves” to be stalked and publicly harassed by her toxic ex is really something. I’ve said this before, but it reminds me so much of the reaction to Kim being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Kim was a victim of a crime which left her traumatized and changed, and too many people felt like “she brought it on herself” or “she should have known better” or “she arranged it.” The exact same thing is happening here: people will blame Kim for everything and act like she’s not being harassed and bullied by a toxic douche IN PUBLIC. All of what we’re seeing is in the public sphere. Imagine how much worse it is privately.

Speaking of sh-t happening publicly, on Sunday, Kanye decided to go on some old-school caps-lock rants on Instagram. He “accused” Kim of accusing him of putting a hit on her, which… I absolutely believe Kanye and his friends/associates have threatened Kim. Kim also had his number blocked – which tells me he’s been sending her harassing texts and probably calling her all hours of the night – and he asked his followers for her number.

Ye via Instagram: pic.twitter.com/N5eP5lrwpe — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 6, 2022

"I TAKE MEDICATION MY DAD DIDNT HAVE MONEY OR A PIBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT… — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 6, 2022

"BEING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN" — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 6, 2022

“I gave that family the culture…I will take that culture back” – delusional rants. God, I feel sorry for Kim. And why the f–k is anyone giving Kanye her number after she clearly blocked him for harassing her? Jesus. Anyway, Kanye ended up deleting all of this and soon after the deletions, he was seen out and about in LA with all four kids. He took the kids to church, and TMZ claims that Kim wasn’t there and there were no chaperones or anything. Yeah… I bet Kim had some of her security around? I would not have allowed Kanye to have the kids unchaperoned in the state he’s been in this year.

