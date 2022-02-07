Kanye West posted caps-lock social media threats to Kim Kardashian on Sunday

The way too many people think Kim Kardashian “deserves” to be stalked and publicly harassed by her toxic ex is really something. I’ve said this before, but it reminds me so much of the reaction to Kim being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Kim was a victim of a crime which left her traumatized and changed, and too many people felt like “she brought it on herself” or “she should have known better” or “she arranged it.” The exact same thing is happening here: people will blame Kim for everything and act like she’s not being harassed and bullied by a toxic douche IN PUBLIC. All of what we’re seeing is in the public sphere. Imagine how much worse it is privately.

Speaking of sh-t happening publicly, on Sunday, Kanye decided to go on some old-school caps-lock rants on Instagram. He “accused” Kim of accusing him of putting a hit on her, which… I absolutely believe Kanye and his friends/associates have threatened Kim. Kim also had his number blocked – which tells me he’s been sending her harassing texts and probably calling her all hours of the night – and he asked his followers for her number.

“I gave that family the culture…I will take that culture back” – delusional rants. God, I feel sorry for Kim. And why the f–k is anyone giving Kanye her number after she clearly blocked him for harassing her? Jesus. Anyway, Kanye ended up deleting all of this and soon after the deletions, he was seen out and about in LA with all four kids. He took the kids to church, and TMZ claims that Kim wasn’t there and there were no chaperones or anything. Yeah… I bet Kim had some of her security around? I would not have allowed Kanye to have the kids unchaperoned in the state he’s been in this year.

I won’t post this, but Azealia Banks had some thoughts on Kanye and what he’s doing and she’s absolutely right – go here to read.

56 Responses to “Kanye West posted caps-lock social media threats to Kim Kardashian on Sunday”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:44 am

    He’s such a horrible abusive loser. Why is this man allowed to run around threatening Kim and showing instability as a whole and he not be put under conservatorship? This man is unhinged and he needs to help getting it together. I hope that Kim has her security on LOCK.

  2. Purplehazeforever says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Some of the comments yesterday were unbelievable.

    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      February 7, 2022 at 8:51 am

      I was appalled and I’m glad it’s being called out.

    • Hyrule Castle says:
      February 7, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Truly, they were.

      Girl was literally accepting an award, he zoomed in on her & years of abuse ensued.

      This is all on Kanye.

    • Twin Falls says:
      February 7, 2022 at 8:56 am

      +1

    • Mary Tosti says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:00 am

      100%
      I’m not a Kardashian fan at all. However, this is a situation of abuse. I cannot imagine what he was like behind closed doors. I imagine he is stalking her. I imagine he has people stalking her. I bet she is scared. No one “deserves” this. It’s so gross for anything to think/say that. All cases of abuse are serious and should be taken that way; this one shouldn’t be treated differently.

    • Otaku fairy says:
      February 7, 2022 at 10:11 am

      +1000. I feel sorry for Kim and the kids, especially North. Her conservative father is using her as bait for misogynists as part of his abuse and harassment of her mother, and the public is helping him do it. That may be more harmful than future body image issues. Hopefully the oldest kids aren’t fully aware of what’s going on now, even though it will still hurt later.

    • AthenaMachina says:
      February 7, 2022 at 10:16 am

      Man. Do you know how wrong you have to be for me to agree with Azealia Banks? This is a whole mess.

  3. HufflepuffLizLemon says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:51 am

    I feel so damn sorry for Kim. NO ONE deserves this. NO ONE deserves to be harassed or attacked or threatened or abused. Nothing she’s done in her past makes this her fault or makes her deserve this. I’m not blind to her faults or her family’s faults, but she should be able to go through a divorce without being abused or harassed.
    I can’t believe I’m saying this, but…
    #TeamKim and #TeamKids.

    Also… ‘Ye bringing Donda into this and criticizing her…*phew* He is not well.

  4. Rare0217 says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Post separation abuse smh.

  5. Dtab says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:52 am

    If he was doing this to anyone but a Kardashian there would be absolutely much more uproar over his behaviour, how people are excusing this just cause they don’t like the victim is mind-boggling. I dread to think what he is doing to her behind the scenes, if this is what he is doing publicly

  6. FC says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:53 am

    She needs to file for full custody stat.

    • Mary Tosti says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:03 am

      I was thinking the same thing. I would assume she has. It sounds like (since she blocked his number) that she will only speak through lawyers. So hopefully she has started things moving to protect the kids.

    • Jais says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:17 am

      I cannot imagine how long this custody case will go on for. Maybe it’ll be quick but if he has already gone through 3 lawyers, I can’t imagine that it will.

    • MF says:
      February 7, 2022 at 10:06 am

      Yes, absolutely. And all visitations should be supervised, similar to the arrangement after Brangelina’s divorce.

  7. MsIam says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:53 am

    In that picture in the thumbnail, Kanye looks absolutely demonic. I would be afraid of him.

    • Ycnan says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:46 am

      This is textbook domestic abuse that ramps up when the relationship ends. I would NEVER leave the children alone with a man like that. Unfortunately most women do not have a choice and have to give their kids to the people abusing them. There is a real danger here based on know patterns and statistics.

  8. Merricat says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:53 am

    He’s pretty terrifying at this point, and I don’t think I’d put anything past him. His people should be looking into having him committed before he hurts someone, including himself.

  9. Chaine says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:58 am

    What’s with the person that gave him Kim’s new phone number?!!

  10. aggie says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:59 am

    He keeps this up and he’s going to get a formal communication agreement where he has to use some type of app to coordinate with Kim and that only. Likewise some type of formal visitation that obliges him to stick to a schedule and various locations with no deviation. Kim’s been OK with the informal stuff b/c it suits her but I can’t see that lasting much longer.

    Everyone likes to blame this on his mental illness but plenty of people struggle with bipolar and otherwise and don’t do this shit. He’s an asshole, period.

    • Purplehazeforever says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:01 am

      My brother has bipolar disorder.& doesn’t do this crap.

    • Rapunzel says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:01 am

      Also, isn’t Ye notorious for not taking his meds? You don’t get to not take your meds and then use your illness as an excuse.

    • tempest says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:07 am

      Thank you! Having bipolar disorder and being an awful person are two different things. You can be one without the other. Conversely, you can have both.

      • Amy Too says:
        February 7, 2022 at 9:35 am

        A lot of personality disorders like borderline PD and narcissistic PD are misdiagnosed as other things for a long time: bipolar, depression, anxiety, OCD, ADD, anger issues, because doctors are identifying the symptoms like mood swings, mania, rage, and obsession with their victims. Maybe Kanye does have bipolar but I would bet money that he has an underlying personality disorder as well.

      • observer says:
        February 7, 2022 at 9:47 am

        Amy is completely right. excuse me for being an armchair psychologist but there is no way Kanye is not a full blown narc

  11. daisyfly says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:04 am

    The comments here yesterday were appalling. The way some people believe she deserved it, justified it because “she knew who he was”.

    Women are damned if they do and damned if they don’t here, apparently.

    • observer says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:48 am

      the really depressing part is that with a majority female demographic on this site, it’s women that are doing the condemning. i pray not a single person who said Kim “deserves it” ends up in an abusive relationship themself…

    • Otaku fairy says:
      February 7, 2022 at 10:47 am

      If someone’s hatred of a woman who doesn’t even know they exist is so strong that they can’t resist the urge to blame her for her ex-husband’s abuse, or can’t resist turning his abuse of her and a little girl into a chance to demonize her, they’re part of the problem. It’s time to take a break from the obsessive hate-following (or maybe completely stop altogether?! 😲😰) and find a less toxic pursuit.

  12. Mary Tosti says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:07 am

    And I all this about desperately wanting to see his kids…. Do people forget about the months that he chose to live in another state for months of end. You can’t pick and choose when you want to be a parent. He disgusts me. I think (and maybe I’m wrong) that Kim has been a married single parent since their first was born.

    • observer says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:49 am

      he doesn’t actually care about the kids. the whole “not seeing the kids” thing is about control and manipulation, pure and simple. and also self image.

    • Colby says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:50 am

      This is veeeery typical narcissistic behavior after a breakup. People who previously had shown no interest in their kids suddenly are concerned about EVERYTHING about them.

      It’s not about the kids, it’s about controlling the ex partner using the only mechanism they have: the kids.

    • lucy2 says:
      February 7, 2022 at 10:14 am

      I agree, it’s about control and trying to get back in her life, not about the kids.

      I can’t stand Kim or her family, but this is a serious situation and I hope things get better for her.

    • Sue says:
      February 7, 2022 at 10:50 am

      Sounds like a case of he wants what he can’t have.

  13. electra says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:12 am

    That “weather / or” .

  14. mellie says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Just imagine for one second trying to co-parent with this guy. How awful. All this crap he’s putting out there is just terrible and is that really her cousin contacting him? Shameful. She cannot trust anyone really. I’m not sure who in her own close family she could really trust, because her mom, as we all know is a sell-out. She must be in a very lonely place and I do feel sorry for her (and the kids, of course!).

  15. Blarg says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:25 am

    How is Julia Fox not watching this in horror and running for her life?

    • observer says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:50 am

      i get the feeling she is smart enough to know exactly what Kanye is like and she’s deciding to play the game anyway

  16. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:28 am

    The least believable part of his unhinged rant is that anyone, anywhere, would *ask* for Yeezys.

    • Jenn says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:43 am

      Plenty of people would ask for yeezys. People like them and they have a great resell value.
      Also that Kara person is Kim’s cousin, they went with her on their first trip to Armenia. She clearly has chosen sides.

  17. kelleybelle says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Why those creepy-looking contacts? Ugh. Kim needs a cease and desist letter from her lawyer. Stat.

  18. Normades says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:29 am

    I think her statement yesterday was well timed and well said. She is probably getting first rate legal advice while he rants and tweets threats. He will just end up putting his foot in his mouth.

    Does anyone know the conditions of their settlement? I thought it was interesting how Kim worded that she was the primary caretaker. Does she maybe already have sole custody and he is only allowed to visit? Does TikTok require approval from both parents? And if she has sole custody will she be able to make all those decisions herself?

    Team Kim is treading very carefully and I think they are definitely headed to court. That statement was very carefully worded and it was probably delivered directly to Ye’s legal team in addition to other points.

    • Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:37 am

      I don’t know, of course, but given his behavior and her statements, I would guess that his Yeeziness is refusing to cooperate with the legal process at all. It may be one of the reasons he is lashing out, his team is telling him he has to do this filing or these forms and what he can / cant feasibly ask for, and he doesn’t like the idea of having to “lower himself” to going through the actual paperwork and negotiation part of divorce.

    • Joan Callamezzo says:
      February 7, 2022 at 9:40 am

      I think she does have full custody already and that she’s trying to keep him involved in the children’s lives. He is trying to take her down because he can’t control her anymore. He needs to take his prescribed meds, stop self medicating, and get off social media. This won’t end well.

    • MF says:
      February 7, 2022 at 10:37 am

      Kim is nothing if not calculated. She’s definitely treading carefully and keeping her lawyers close.

      I’m *not* a Kardashian fan but between the two of them, it’s obvious she’s much smarter than he is. I think his parental rights might be toast.

  19. Serena says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Good lord, and the comments defending Kanye under those tweets? Terrifying.

  20. Emily says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:43 am

    Kanye is the “If I can’t have her no one can” sort of man that terrifies me.

  21. whatWHAT? says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Poor Kim. Not a fan of hers but NO ONE deserves to be treated like she is being treated by that psycho.

    and DAMN Azealia Banks went FULL OUT dragging him! honestly I love that she called out Julia whatshername’s “horrible cool sculpting”. hahahaha!

  22. Case says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:47 am

    He is basically emotionally abusing Kim on a public stage and it’s terrifying. I’m not a Kim fan but I’m very sorry she’s going through this.

  23. Sarita says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:57 am

    I don’t even like the Kardashians but facts are facts. Kanye left his wife and kids and moved out of state while he had sex with groupies and probably did the same things he’s doing now.
    Narcissists always get abusive when they start losing control and Kim is moving on.

  24. tw says:
    February 7, 2022 at 10:06 am

    What Azealia said.

  25. kim says:
    February 7, 2022 at 10:29 am

    No one deserves this. One thing you can say about the Kardashians is they’re great at continuing relationships with exes and co-parenting.

    However, weren’t his mental issues in play before she married him? It seemed like they were both taking advantage of each other. Unfortunately you can’t control someone else’s mental health.

    I feel for the kids.

