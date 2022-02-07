“Liam Neeson, who is almost 70, will eventually stop doing action movies” links

Liam Neeson turns 70 years old this year and he’s still doing action movies. He says he’ll probably stop doing action at some point, but not now. [Just Jared]
Remember when Liam Neeson went full unhinged racist psycho? And wasn’t cancelled, because no white men are ever cancelled?
Historically white men, especially rich and powerful white men, have not been held accountable to the level of others. But in the last 5 years many white men have been “cancelled”. Harvey Weinstein, Louis CK, Chris D’elia, Roger Ailes, Steve Bannon, etc. Times are changing for the better and what is the point if people just keep saying “any” and “never”. That’s propaganda as well, its inflationary and harmful. We all need to see reality for what it is, and speak from there.
Louis CK was not cancelled. He’s doing fine. The majority of these jerks / criminals are doing just fine. You listed just a few who actually got in trouble with the law, which they should have. Cancel culture is not a thing and we have a LONG way to go on taking women seriously and respecting and protecting women. A LONG way to go. Congratulations to our society on taking a few tiny baby steps but worldwide and for the most part it’s not remotely anywhere near enough.
Yes I’m bitter because I left a job over harassment and all the jerks and criminals are still flourishing there.
I think we can amend that to just “men,” no? Just like it’s almost always women who are interrogated over working with Woody Allen et al while male actors seem to get a pass etc etc
Lady BB is right. White men might be more priveledged, but the no-cancel thing is male priveledge thing. I can’t believe, say Chris Brown still has a career after all his shit. Or Michael Vick.
Yes, I also cannot believe Chris Brown has a career!!!
Or when he defended Dustin Hoffman after those horrible allegations of sexual abuse back in the 80s? He said it was just childish theater stuff, dismissing it as “oh boys will be boys” and why should “accidentally” touching a woman’s breast be a problem, etc.
I can’t stand him.
Him, Sean Penn, all these grandpas from another century whose age of abuse and exploitation is finally being questioned and opposed and who are desperately trying to convince themselves they were in the right.
Danny Trejo, 77yo and going strong. Harrison Ford is 79yo, and either is preferable to Liam (I was going to kill the first black man I saw) Neeson or his films.
I remember when Liam was considered a prestige project kind of actor, then around sixty he did an action film which did buffo box office so he went the get the big bucks while you can route. Only in my fantasies a female actor of sixty would be able to do the same.
I’m not a Jen Garner fan but they could update the TV series Alias for a Jen Garner today. She works out and was used to the stunts before. Bruce Willis didn’t stop doing DieHard movies. Hell, there was a book series about Mrs Polifax, where a white haired grandma did espionage in Europe because nobody expects tourist grandmas to do much except sight see.
This is why I don’t care when people are like- so unbelievable that Angelina, ScarJo, JLo will be beat up dudes or whatever in their movies, they’re so skinny so unbelievable. No one says that about this fragile old man, like it’s so unbelievable.
Sorry…. but the header photo of Liam takes my eyes straight below his belt. Is it shadowing or are the rumors true? LOL
Several women have confirmed , including Janice Dickinson and Sinead O’Conner. So, not a rumor, hon.
LOL same. My eyes always go there. I’m what my friends call a “goober gazer” and I can’t help it, it’s like a reflex.
Why doesn’t he just retire?
I have never watched any of his action movies.
How much blowing stuff up, shooting guns, driving cars really, really fast can any one watch in one life time? Hard.Pass.