“Liam Neeson, who is almost 70, will eventually stop doing action movies” links

Liam Neeson, who is almost 70, will eventually stop doing action movies
  February 07, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Liam Neeson turns 70 years old this year and he’s still doing action movies. He says he’ll probably stop doing action at some point, but not now. [Just Jared]
Julia Roberts & Keifer Sutherland were the proto-Bennifer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Henny Penny infiltrated the Pentagon, thanks Joe Biden!! [Dlisted]
Knives Out 2: it’s coming! [LaineyGossip]
What we weren’t taught about the assasination of Medgar Evers. [Buzzfeed]
I wish there was a Baskin Robbins in my town, I would love to try this new Valentine’s Day flavor, Secret Admirer. [Seriously OMG]
Oof, this dress looks so bad on Jennifer Lopez!! [RCFA]
The Trojan Horse Affair is a very good podcast! [Pajiba]
I was wrong about Succession as well, it is very good, and yes, the show had a subplot which seemed to be related to Gawker. [Gawker]
I would imagine these changes would be super-popular with all Catholics, not just bishops in Germany, but what do I know. [Towleroad]

15 Responses

  1. JEM says:
    February 7, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Remember when Liam Neeson went full unhinged racist psycho? And wasn’t cancelled, because no white men are ever cancelled?

    Reply
    • Courtney says:
      February 7, 2022 at 12:51 pm

      Historically white men, especially rich and powerful white men, have not been held accountable to the level of others. But in the last 5 years many white men have been “cancelled”. Harvey Weinstein, Louis CK, Chris D’elia, Roger Ailes, Steve Bannon, etc. Times are changing for the better and what is the point if people just keep saying “any” and “never”. That’s propaganda as well, its inflationary and harmful. We all need to see reality for what it is, and speak from there.

      Reply
      • Emma says:
        February 7, 2022 at 1:40 pm

        Louis CK was not cancelled. He’s doing fine. The majority of these jerks / criminals are doing just fine. You listed just a few who actually got in trouble with the law, which they should have. Cancel culture is not a thing and we have a LONG way to go on taking women seriously and respecting and protecting women. A LONG way to go. Congratulations to our society on taking a few tiny baby steps but worldwide and for the most part it’s not remotely anywhere near enough.

        Yes I’m bitter because I left a job over harassment and all the jerks and criminals are still flourishing there.

    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      February 7, 2022 at 12:53 pm

      I think we can amend that to just “men,” no? Just like it’s almost always women who are interrogated over working with Woody Allen et al while male actors seem to get a pass etc etc

      Reply
      • CoffeePants says:
        February 7, 2022 at 1:08 pm

        Lady BB is right. White men might be more priveledged, but the no-cancel thing is male priveledge thing. I can’t believe, say Chris Brown still has a career after all his shit. Or Michael Vick.

      • A.Key says:
        February 7, 2022 at 1:22 pm

        Yes, I also cannot believe Chris Brown has a career!!!

    • A.Key says:
      February 7, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      Or when he defended Dustin Hoffman after those horrible allegations of sexual abuse back in the 80s? He said it was just childish theater stuff, dismissing it as “oh boys will be boys” and why should “accidentally” touching a woman’s breast be a problem, etc.
      I can’t stand him.
      Him, Sean Penn, all these grandpas from another century whose age of abuse and exploitation is finally being questioned and opposed and who are desperately trying to convince themselves they were in the right.

      Reply
  2. Lady D says:
    February 7, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Danny Trejo, 77yo and going strong. Harrison Ford is 79yo, and either is preferable to Liam (I was going to kill the first black man I saw) Neeson or his films.

    Reply
  3. Lena says:
    February 7, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    I remember when Liam was considered a prestige project kind of actor, then around sixty he did an action film which did buffo box office so he went the get the big bucks while you can route. Only in my fantasies a female actor of sixty would be able to do the same.

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      February 7, 2022 at 3:18 pm

      I’m not a Jen Garner fan but they could update the TV series Alias for a Jen Garner today. She works out and was used to the stunts before. Bruce Willis didn’t stop doing DieHard movies. Hell, there was a book series about Mrs Polifax, where a white haired grandma did espionage in Europe because nobody expects tourist grandmas to do much except sight see.

      Reply
  4. DiegoInSF says:
    February 7, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    This is why I don’t care when people are like- so unbelievable that Angelina, ScarJo, JLo will be beat up dudes or whatever in their movies, they’re so skinny so unbelievable. No one says that about this fragile old man, like it’s so unbelievable.

    Reply
  5. patricia says:
    February 7, 2022 at 3:11 pm

    Sorry…. but the header photo of Liam takes my eyes straight below his belt. Is it shadowing or are the rumors true? LOL

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      February 7, 2022 at 3:32 pm

      Several women have confirmed , including Janice Dickinson and Sinead O’Conner. So, not a rumor, hon.

      Reply
    • Juls says:
      February 7, 2022 at 5:23 pm

      LOL same. My eyes always go there. I’m what my friends call a “goober gazer” and I can’t help it, it’s like a reflex.

      Reply
  6. HeyKay says:
    February 7, 2022 at 4:19 pm

    Why doesn’t he just retire?
    I have never watched any of his action movies.
    How much blowing stuff up, shooting guns, driving cars really, really fast can any one watch in one life time? Hard.Pass.

    Reply

