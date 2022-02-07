Wootton: Prince William will be more accepting of ‘Queen Camilla’ as opposed to Harry

Dan Wootton is arguably the most unhinged Daily Mail columnist and royal/political commentator. He sits in the middle of all of the overlapping circles of this particularly toxic VENN diagram: hard right-wing fascist; anti-mask and pro-Covid; anti-woke; pro-racism; and a true-blue royalist, but only when it comes to Prince William. Wootton’s loyalties to the royals are surprisingly tricky, and I’ve long felt like he was co-opted by Kensington Palace as William’s special pet attack dog. It makes more sense if you read Wootton’s latest column from that perspective, that he’s giving voice to William’s perspective. Wootton’s melodramatic column is headlined: “The idea of Queen Camilla makes me deeply uneasy but I accept the Queen’s verdict that royal status is earned through conduct and commitment to duty not a right – Harry and Meghan should take note.” LOL, he knows more people will read it if he includes Harry and Meghan’s names. Some highlights:
Struggling to accept Queen Camilla: “While I have accepted that Camilla has become a devoted servant to her husband, the nation and the Commonwealth, I admit today that I will still struggle to accept Queen Camilla….While I acknowledge the Queen’s wishes and believe her feelings should be respected, I cannot stop thinking today about the pain and anguish such a move would have brought to Diana. The very thought of a Queen Camilla horrified her and, when accepting the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla, we were promised this would never happen.
The disconnect between media elite & British public: “For some time, I have been acutely aware of the disconnect between the establishment and media elite, which has long accepted Camilla, and a significant section of ordinary Brits who still can’t bring themselves to forget the pain the Duchess of Cornwall wrought on a young Diana, who discovered her husband could never give up on his love for his married mistress. The opinion polls have long backed up that position, with Camilla’s approval ratings remaining stubbornly low.
Charles & Camilla need to win over the public: “Regardless, this [Queen Camilla] decision is now locked in – the Queen’s endorsement will not be challenged and the passing of time has certainly dulled public fury. But it’s critical that Charles and Camilla do what they can to win over the sceptics among us, who I would argue make up about a third of the population. The most obvious way to do this would be a public acknowledgement of Diana by both Charles and Camilla, especially given her importance to William, the second in line to the throne. Camilla could agree to highlight and elevate the work of the Diana Memorial Awards, for example, first established in 1999. That would go some way to assuage fears Diana’s legacy will not be extinguished.
On the Sussexes, and “duty”: “Camilla will be Queen Consort on merit because she has been dutiful for many years. Prince Harry and Meghan are not considered working royals because they refused to be dutiful.”
Charles’s fear of Prince Harry’s book: “And have no doubt that the scheming Sussexes in Montecito are a big factor behind the Queen’s timing. As I have previously revealed for MailOnline, royal courtiers – especially those close to Prince Charles – are gripped with fear about the publication of Harry’s tell-all autobiography, which they expect to be particularly brutal towards Camilla. By making this announcement now, it will make it easier for the Cornwalls to weather the likely storm heading in their direction by providing rock-solid security about Camilla’s future role. Harry will likely feel personally betrayed and livid by the decision, given his entire mission now seems to be to destabilise and potentially even bring down the monarchy.
How William feels: “William, by contrast, who understandably has all his own complicated and deeply personal issues with Camilla, now accepts the happiness and stability of his father must be put first given the weight of the role he will likely take on one day as an old man. So I will try to accept the Queen’s desire and shake the uneasiness that I feel deep within me about this decision.
It’s still crazy to me that the British media has accepted as fait accompli that Prince Harry is going to criticize Camilla in his memoir. Harry has never indicated anything like that and no one around him has said anything about Camilla. The whole “Harry’s memoir will be brutal towards Camilla” story originated at Clarence House. It’s one of Prince Charles’s big worrystones these days, that Harry’s memoir will hurt Cam or what have you. It’s so odd – I mean, I expect Harry to write about his mother and Diana’s mental health. Which will obviously lead to conversations about how Charles and Camilla did the most to gaslight a naive 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer from the jump.
As for the rest of Wootton’s column… as I said, I think he’s some kind of catastrophic mouthpiece for William. The aim is to set it up as “Harry hates Camilla and Charles, while William is serenely swallowing bitterness because he’s so kingly and forward-thinking.”
Of course Will is going to accept Camilla. He wants his next wife accepted.
Wooton’s need to stick H&M in this is pathological hate on his part. And what is this, “deeply uneasy” nonsense? Queen Camilla was always gonna be Queen! Literally nothing changed except they decided not to make an exception to the rules. How that could make anyone uneasy is beyond me.
It’s like they swapped Harry’s stance toward Camilla and gave it to William. It’s Harry that said in an interview at 21 years old that she makes Charles happy and that’s what matters I doubt he changed his mind regardless of what happened with Meghan.
Exactly harry has publicly shown his support for Camilla before. So i still don’t understand why they are just assuming he will rip her to shreds in his memoir. Again, its not a tell all and it will be about him.
That picture of them at the wedding, what’s the collective noun for a bunch of sullen losers?
Also, can alphabetti spaghetti just shut up. Talk about obsessive.
“Royal Family”
These people are still heartbroken. Harry and Meghan aren’t working royals and haven’t been for literally 2 years. Using Camila, a whole mistress, isn’t going to “set” Harry and Meghan straight or get the world to accept or respect Camilla. Congratulations, William is so special for accepting Camila, while behind her back will be leaking stories and pushing Kate as the ultimate Queen.
“Refusing to be dutiful” last time i checked harry and meghan offered their services for free. Its the queen that said no
Yes she did. Though I suspect that she was not fully in agreement of cutting all ties with Harry and Meghan, but she was the one that made the final decision and she has to live with that. I think that TQ would have loved to keep Harry and Meghan within the royal fold but she was mislead by those around her by the statements made by Harry in the Oprah interview. TQ made the decision poorly and should have kept the golden couple but now she must live with her actions. Hopefully we will all see Baldingham will destroy the monarchy by his own inactions. There is only so much, I think, that British taxpayers, long with commonwealth countries, are willing to put up with, especially his “need” for another castle.
Diana confided in William when he was young & there are stories she told of him stuffing her Kleenex under the door when she was crying. I think “accepting” is too effusive a word. I think both boys miss their mother terribly & I think both boys will accept this inevitable conclusion to their father’s tale. I say this not in defense of anyone. Charles pretty much said as much years ago. The Queen’s endorsement won’t change how anyone feels either pro or con.
H’s own words were that he wanted to work on relationship with PC but W was “space”. I think KP is trying to deflect on to Cam. I would have doubt that H was around Cam much outside royal events. And Di was moving on with her life; I doubt she would care what Cam was called. It must bother W though because DW seems to be W’s mouthpiece.
If you pay enough attention, you will notice that Camilla is in bed with the Rota.
This morning’s Fail is filled with Plan Camilla. Jobson, English and Kay are leading the charge. She kept the media close and the Fail even closer and I’m sure she was part of the great Smear Campaign.
The person writing her next autobiography is none other than Angela Levin, yes that Angela Levin.
I’m sure she didnt some BS behind the scenes that has got Chucky worried that it will come out in that biography.
What is done in the dark, always comes out in the light.
@scorpion- you’re very right. Yesterday, English, Kay, and Jobson all wrote very pro- Camilla as queen pieces. Those articles were ready to go mere hours after the queen’s statement and not written in haste. Wooton has William’s perspective but those other DM pieces are all about Charles and Camilla. Kay even specifically references a falling out between Harry and Camilla in 2017. So, yeah, I wouldn’t have predicted that Harry had any significant issue with Camilla if it were not for all the allusions stating otherwise. It could be unfounded worry but it does make you wonder if something actually happened. Harry really has publicly supported Camilla in the past so why all the worry? And Dan Whooton could be Angela Levin’s unhinged looney tunes love child.
I think this 2017 falling out with Harry and Camilla is new information. I don’t recall hearing of this.
Not to mention the British Public is so passive, they will accept Camilla as Queen because that’s what the tabloids tell them 😂
See also: ‘don’t really care about this bunch of clowns and have far bigger things to worry about’.
Please the only vile, jealous and petty one of the two are Bitter Brother!! If anyone should be worried about a stubborn, cruel and raging with anger and hatred, we shouldn’t look to far down the roundabout that Baldingham. Baldingham is the ONE that Charles and Camilla should fear, as Harry doesn’t care in the slightest. Harry has become our Prince here in the US and he doesn’t give much thought about Salty Island Of Petty and Jealousy much thought, except for his grandmother.
Again, Wooten is delirious with self grandiose ideals that suit him and his spokesman, Bitter Brother. So be off Wooten and try to develop a backbone if you can as we see you have a not a backbone nor any integrity as a journalists.
Harry said on the record many years ago that people shouldn’t be sorry for him all the time but sorry for Camilla. Most didn’t really seem to want to hear that; Camilla was even more controversial than she is now. So why would Harry be more unhappy now than William, unless it’s just another PR blast from the Palace against the Sussexes?
Something tells me that wiliam is actually really upset about this queen Camilla thing
I think William really wanted his wife to be the next queen (whether its Kate or not.)
But I also think he probably didn’t like the idea of “princess consort” bc that also sets up a precedent for his wife.
“Harry and Meghan refused to take sh*t from the British press, therefore they are no longer considered working royals” . There, I fixed it for you Dan. They are however still considered royals Dan, you forgot that part.
This is so gross and bizarre. Like no one cares. Chuck and Bill are bringing down the monarchy by themselves.
William has no choice but to begrudgingly accept Queen Camila. Charles holds all the cards now.
Still don’t buy that Charles is worried Harry’s memoir is going to bash Camilla. He’s never mentioned her in regards to his parents’ marriage, so I don’t see him doing it now. Sounds like wishful thinking. It isn’t going to happen, folks.
William will accept Queen Camilla because that’s what she was always going to be. He never would have accepted her using the PoW title. I couldn’t. None of us could, but people be lying if they say they envisioned Queen Diana and the title is hers. Come on! Diana got out of a toxic marriage and family. She did what Harry did and saved her sanity, if only for a short time.
Wooten is writing William’s response to the Queen’s statement, just in his unhinged way with a sprinkling of Sussex bashing to grab headlines. William doesn’t give a damn about anyone else’s happiness. Just his. As long as he gets the PoW and the throne in due course, he’s good. As long as Harry continues to be exiled, he’s great!
Yes, but it’s eating him up inside knowing how well Harry and Meghan are doing in the US. Bitter Brother would give CopyKeens right arm to have 1/10th of what the Sussex’s have. It’s killing Bitter Brother how powerful and popular they are compared to him and his Stepford wife. Bitter Brother is incredibly jealous of his younger brother. Only to be looked at as a pitiful person filed with jealousy and a continue anger filled campaign against him. Bitter Brother is filled with so much anger over Harry that he will end up having a heart attack, unless he gets his anger under control.
He spoke well of Camilla towards his father’s marriage. How these rats invent things. I don’t recall William being so upfront about this:
I think that the reason why Charles is so worried about Harry now is he knows that he won’t be publicly supportive and accepting the way he has in the past. I don’t think Harry is going to smear Camilla but I do think that Harry’s anger toward his father is in part because he didn’t say anything to publicly support Meghan. As a son who loved his father he said positive things about Camilla but his father gave him no such consideration. So IMO he knows he’s lost Harry as a prop and he has never had William’s support. So if Harry were to break bad on Camilla it would be really damaging. He knows that William isn’t going to say anything because Charles sided with him against Harry. I think that was the devil’s pact they made. I think that’s why William called his mother paranoid and claimed that it was the Bashir interview that damaged his parents marriage. So Harry is the wildcard in this situation.
Your comment really helps things make sense to me. I have wondered why Clarence House is so worried about what Harry might say in his memoir about the Rottweiler. Harry’s been nothing but publicly supportive of Chuck’s second marriage, despite it being obvious that he’s not close to TR at all and that he remains incredibly attached to his mother (and experienced up close what Chuck and TR did to her).
I don’t think ol’ Rottweiler is the person H&M spoke of re: the racist remarks about Archie’s skin color. I would not be at all surprised if she also voiced ‘concerns,’ but I don’t think she’s the focus of that particular subject. Likewise, I would not be surprised if she was involved in the efforts to oust Meghan, and did other really sh**y things to Harry over the years. Still, the worry expressed over her in the tabloids recently had me scratching my head. Harry’s always been clear that any beefs he airs are with his dad and brother and the men in grey (and he doesn’t really say much unless forced to).
But now it makes sense. Harry wanted his dad to support Meghan and their marriage the same way he supported Chuck’s marriage to the Rottweiler. Chuck didn’t. And now Chuck–whose main concern other than himself and his desire to be king is his ‘darling wife’ (puke)–is worried the truth will come out because of that. Too bad he just didn’t, you know, learn how to treat people decently along the way, because if he’d been a little kinder to Diana and a better father to his kids, he wouldn’t have to be so gosh darn worried about the truth.
No one will read Wooten if he doesn’t mention Harry and/or Meghan. So that bit of nonsense is forgettable. Meghan isn’t Camilla’s rival for public affection at the moment, it is the sugars beating the ‘Keen is our next queen’ drum. Any guesses how Clarence House will combat that sentiment? I’m guessing their one and only plan, which would be to throw Keen under the bus.
I’m here for all of pushing Keen Guevere under the bus as it is so deserved!!! 😊
This is all so utterly bizarre to me. Harry has never said one word about Camilla and nothing about his memoir with regards to her has been indicated one way or the other, but to hear tell from these stories, it’s this massive drama. Like, the entire thing is a complete and utter fabrication from the tabloid media.
It’s just so weird, the dichotomy between this hair rending and gnashing of teeth and worry over the Sussexes, combined with what the Sussexes have actually said or done in recent months. Like, Harry is hosting workplace mental fitness workshops for his company and Meghan has been pretty much totally out of public sight since they released their Christmas card- one assumes they’ve just been busy working on their various in-development productions or charitable initiatives, but if all you did was read british tabloids, you’d think they were neck deep in the melodrama of the royal family and mudslinging between Houses. It’s ridiculous.
I wish Dan rotten would go sit on his blow hole and shut the F up about Harry and Meghan, they don’t know you, you don’t exists to them you delicate deranged dumb ass
Ew. Camilla should absolutely NOT be the one to take over ANYTHING that Diana was involved with or that has her name on it. At this point, that should fall to either William or Kate – if they have the time for it. :/
Lol one funny thing about the queen Camilla thing is the idea that royal titles are earned on merit & Camilla deserves it because she’s been loyal, worked hard for the crown etc. No you are either born or married into it- that’s how it works folks! Camilla is married to a king & QC was what she was always going to be. The palace just lied whilst they worked on getting the press & public on-side.
And as I mentioned on the other post see how article on queen Camilla is sprinkled with lots of Harry & Meghan references.
That’s what’s cracking me up about this. The queen didn’t issue that statement over the weekend as a way to reward Camilla for her service or whatever. Royal titles are not based on merit.
Wait. I thought being royal was divine from God. If it’s based on duty, then what’s William doing?
This is more than a little strange, unless you place the feelings on Peen. I doubt he likes it at all, but there’s not a thing he can do about it. Frankly, I suspect Harry always knew this would happen. Whether he agrees or not, I doubt we’ll ever know. He’s always been very correct when saying anything about the fqc. As far as his memoir is concerned, I think it will lean heavily on Diana’s impact on Harry. The brf and rrs keep forgetting this book is about HARRY and what shaped him into the man he is today. Frankly, I think Chuck should be much more concerned about what Harry includes about him. He leaves a lot to be desired as a parent (or husband to Diana). I enjoy hearing these “fears” noted, because it tells me where the dirt is. Harry is a better person than any of them deserve and his book is not a tell all. Do I think he would ever do a tell all book? I think if they push him past a certain point, yes I do.
I’ve noticed that the rrs have toned down their hate in the articles they are writing recently. Does anyone think it’s because the Home Office has pointed out the threats to the Sussexes because of their lies and hate inducing media coverage? Do they think those threats will disappear because of it? They won’t. RRs have spent years brainwashing people. That’s not something you can stop. I wonder how this plays out with Harry’s court review of the security issue. Just wondering.
Apparently, back in the day, after Diana died, Camilla moved right in to Highgrove and Clarence House. Harry was not away at school like William was, and he was expected to just suck it up. I guess Cams brought her elderly father with her too. This might be the era that Harry will discuss that has Chuckie sweating.
Wootton is the UK version of Tucker Carlson, prepared to say anything for attention. This is a role for him and right now going after Harry and Meghan gets him more attention.
There has been no statement from KP confirming approval of Camilla and so targeting Harry is just more gaslighting. And as stated by others, Harry has shown more support for Camilla in past interviews whereas William has been more sullen. That said William was not against moving into Anmer Hall, where the illicit trysts with Camilla were openly known to take place. And he is likely not against the concept of having the mistress then second wife become Queen consort.
If anyone should be concerned about this announcement it should be kate.
Poor Dan, all those sleepless nights. But setting aside all the usual drivel, my eye landed on the final sentences. That William’s responsibility now is to ensure the “stability and happiness” of an “old man.” Nice work, Will – get your attack dog to start defining Charles as a toothless old geezer who needs placating and guidance.
This is a lame flex by William to show he has a pet RR that he can deploy to show how jealous and insecure he is of Harry. Dan Rotten makes Billy look like a joke and unfit to be head of state.
What is interesting for me is that even a royal toadie like Dan is “uncomfortable” with Camilla as Queen, even though QEII lent it her authority, and what’s more he’s very open about his doubts. Not good for Charles, he seems to have banked on people just accepting his mother’s pronouncement.
And if William is so supportive…where is he? Cuz if I didn’t know better, I’d assume that he’s lying low and avoiding comment. He could have joined Kate at this week’s arts outing but did not.
I take some pleasure knowing how long charles has had to lick and scrape for his FK-ship. And how many delicious decades TOB will have to kowtow and scrape publicly for the same FFK-ship (unless, of course, the commonwealth countries start leaving at a higher rate, or Pedo Andy and Chuck and Bill kill the monarchy themselves). I chuckle when I think of how exceptionally entitled they are by the same structures that keep a boot on the backs of their necks in the process. What a shitty life they are doomed to live (except H&M who presciently busted out).
I’m not getting how Meghan and Harry come into this. They are outside the system and Charles was going to make Camilla Queen regardless of what his sons felt about it. I don’t believe Harry and Camilla ever had a close relationship but he kept his true feelings about her to himself and was always publicly supportive of her. I believe Camilla did and said things to Harry and later Meghan which CH now fear will come out in the book but I have my doubts that Harry will even mention her only to say that having a stepmother was a difficult adjustment to make and perhaps he’ll talk about his father’s singular focus on getting the public to accept Camilla instead of his own well being. If they want to take that as an attack rather than a fact of Harry’s life, that’s on them. CH would be better off not briefing about the book when it comes out.