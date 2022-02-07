The Rock walks back his support of Joe Rogan after Rogan was revealed as a racist

When Joe Rogan was on the ropes (not really) about amplifying Covid misinformation and promoting vaccine skepticism, he had many celebrity allies. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jewel, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Troy Aikman, Kat Von D, Domanic Monaghan, Candice Owens, Jillian Michaels, Tomi Lahren and Andrew Dice Clay all sent support and love to Rogan on his Instagram. The Rock went even further than “commenting on Instagram.” The Rock went out of his way to mock political commentator Cheri Jacobus on Twitter when she peppered his tweets with information about Rogan’s racism and other problematic behavior.
@CheriJacobus
Hi Cheri,
Good morning, it’s DJ.
You’re all over my timeline so I wanted to share some context with you so hopefully you’re no longer triggered by headlines you read. I thought his response was contrite and more importantly, open to change to becoming better.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 3, 2022
“No longer triggered by headlines you read” is typical toxic male bullsh-t. He was telling the little lady that she was too emotional and stupid to understand the deep bromance affection he had for Joe Rogan, a dude who said the n-word constantly and spread Covid misinformation. Then when a dude challenged The Rock, suddenly he was like “wait, maybe I should listen to this dude?”
Dear @donwinslow
Thank you so much for this
I hear you as well as everyone here 100%
I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.
Learning moment for me.
Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.
DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022
For what it’s worth, The Rock did go back and apologize to Cheri Jacobus.
Hi @CheriJacobus,
I owe you a sincere apology.
I didn’t show up the way I would’ve liked to in our dialogue and my language to you was offensive.
I apologize.
Thank you and your followers for all the dialogue here.
Have a great & productive weekend.
DJ
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022
So there you go. It’s as I said – there are tons of people willing to overlook Rogan’s deadly conspiracies and his amplification of the worst kind of conspiracists. But when you add in racism, suddenly people are like “whoa, whoa, wait a minute.” Anyway, The Rock made a complete ass out of himself.
Joe Rogan apologizes for resurfaced podcast clips of him using the N-word.
Spotify has reportedly removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that see the comedian using racist slurs. pic.twitter.com/2DqmH7ISmJ
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
…and he got the dragging he deserved on Twitter.
For someone who supposedly wants to be taken seriously in the political realm, the rock has a lot to learn. Maybe…being beloved as an action hero shouldn’t automatically give you a platform for making pronouncements.
And if he “wasn’t aware” of Rogan’s very public racism and misogyny, maybe he could have sat this one out.
Privileged men love to play the “both sides” card and act like they’re the only ones who can decide if someone is offensive or not. I’ve seen in my own life men give knee jerk support to another man being called out for anything and they really believe they’re the objective ones, not the ones totally blinded by their own biases.
A complete ass. The patronization, gaslighting of Cheri Jacobus sent a tsunami of scorn his way (mine included) that was extremely well deserved. This won’t ding him much, but it should. When people show you what they are …
…believe it. What a misogynistic ass.
I was happy to buy into his persona because it was, superficially, just nice. But his announcement of that Christmas movie project where it was alllll dudes set off a hmmm and then the support for Rogan didn’t come as that much of a shock. This is who DJ is and I can’t unsee it no matter how much spin comes after.
+1
YES. I tell my (college)students this all the time. A guy on a date told me he wasn’t nice. I never went out with him again. Why? Because if he he isn’t nice, why am I dating him? Believe people and pay attention to the way they represent themselves and treat others. Bye. LOL.
He is the emobiement of what continued use of HGH will do–small brain, long chin.
He’s a moron.
The Rock has always given me closet Chris Pratt/Mark Wahlberg vibes (in the not-so-secret-Hollywood-republican sense) so this who story has checked out with my impressions. If a male Hollywood star seems too good to be true, he probably is.
I’ve always kind of liked the rock. I’m not a fan, meaning, I really don’t know THAT much about him, but I enjoyed jumanji and some of his other things, he seems basically nice, etc. His original tweet to cheri jacobus was infuriatingly condescending and it really surprised me because I didn’t think he was that kind of dude, and I thought he was smarter that someone who would appear that way in social media (that is, it seemed like he was better able to hide his opinions in the past). His apology to her was strong and I do appreciate that, having learned about all of this this morning.
He really needs to go away for a while. I feel like a lot of people are suddenly seeing him for who he is, although he likely gained an all new fan base with the Joe Rogan-stans.
I thought I liked Dwayne Johnson but damn he sounds like a condescending douche.
Guy who based his entire career on making money off sexism is also racist?! No way!!! Wait….that’s usually how it goes.
Yup! Why are people like the Rock shocked that Rogan is racist? This is a man who’s parrotted far-right GOP talking points for years! Given how racist the GOP establishment has become, I just sort of assumed that Rogan hated POC too.
Myself and others have posted that he’s a big ol republican for at least a few years now. This is not at allllll surprising. People just find a favorite and latch on to the persona without really bothering to read up on them.
I feel bad for his publicist – they’ve had it relatively easy up until now, they’re probably scrambling around trying to get this BS spit out to try to get things back to normal.
Anyone who could listen to that SUPER embarrassing rap he did for that tech n9ne song and didn’t laugh deserves an award.
+1
He’s definitely a republican especially considering his continued affiliation with WWE. And given that Linda McMahon was an organizer for Jan 6, that’s all we need to know.
Without knowing much about him, I still raised my eyebrows when my sister told me about meeting him at an annual Alfalfa dinner (generally held at the Washington Hilton that her ex used to manage) during W’s administration. Since then, I’ve just known he was up front about his Repug buy-in. Still, I thought he was smarter than letting his misogyny flag fly so boldly. Guess those steroids worked their magic, eh? Kids, don’t do performance enhancing drugs.
This was just not smart on his part. What an idiot. Now, all his old transphobic and racist remarks during his wrestling career are getting pulled from the vault. All cuz he had to front for Rogan, who is not gonna really be cancelled, still has his fans, and is still getting paid. He thought he was being so smart by getting free advertising for his tequila in that original tweet. And then he patronized Cheri as if he was patting her on the head for her poor little triggers. Yeah, no he needs to pat some dang sense into his own bald head.
I agree! DJ certainly was inexcusable in his suppor for this douchebag. DJ needs to learn that you can’t come out and support someone as vile as Rogan is without having looked into this maggots background. Don’t put your name and your carrier backing a problematic person that is trying at the best of his ability to destroy any chance of reconciliation within the country.
As for Rohan’s video, I found it disgusting as well as vile as to his “reasons” for having used the n word. No taking responsibility, just a long list of excuses, usual cop out by those that are the worst of humankind.
Exactly – he saw a big news story, had to be a part of it and use it for advertising, and it blew up in his face. Big time.
I will give him the tiniest bit of credit for actually apologizing, but it’s still vastly outweighed by him interjecting himself into this and being a condescending ass,
And now folks are also dragging out The Rocks’s highly questionable WWE material. Like the time he imitated Chinese with “ching chong ching chong” mockery.
The Rock engaged in some racist/misogynistic cr*p while wrestling. He’s opened a can of worms.
I’ve been waiting for this. A guy like him was bound to disappoint fans eventually. They always do. Successful people who don’t stay teachable have a long fall ahead of them.
I’ve been waiting for this. A guy like him was bound to disappoint fans eventually. They always do. Successful people who don’t stay teachable have a long fall ahead of them.
Fun fact: it cost him zero dollars to say nothing. Think of what this is now costing him PR-wise, etc. LOLOLOL
Lol so true
He majorly f**ked up by first giving Rogan props for his bulls**t statement and secondly mocking Cheri Jacobus for actually trying to help his arrogant ass. His arrogance got in his way and now he should just go away for awhile.
I can’t stop laughing. The Rock is a moron. Joe Rogan is a moron. I can’t believe people take them seriously.
So all of Rogan’s other behavior was perfectly acceptable, not at all dangerous, and worth being a condescending little tool to other people over, until you found out about the n-word??
Yeah, I wasn’t at all convinced The Rock was some great guy. To me, he always seems to be riding the line to avoid upsetting the apple cart, which I assumed meant he does lean right but knows to protect his money.
This whole incident just confirmed it for me. I wonder how many people excuse Rogan’s BS because they too would skip the vax, skip the masks, and be turds if it wasn’t going to hurt their bottom line.
(I’ve also been suspicious of him because of his close friendship with Kevin Hart, a vocal bigot and prolific cheater who never takes personal responsibility for his BS.)
Breaking news about the Rock crawling back to the Fast and Furious franchise since no one else will hire him in 3…2…1…
And Vin Diesel Mariah Careying him with an “I don’t know him” retort. News at 11.
Yep! I totally agree with you on him running back to FAF franchise.
I officially hate him. Glad he got his ass served back to him.
Anyone who wants to be President without holding another office is a raging narcissist. The last President was a perfect example.
He should have sat down and eaten his food in silence. He inserted himself into that conversation.
Yeah, I mean that’s the thing that really shows his stupidity. There was absolutely NO need for him to say a damn word. Five seconds of thought should have indicated that, no matter his personal affiliations, putting his head above the parapet for someone/thing like the Rogan mess was a hiding to nothing. And here we are. Not that I have any sympathy for him btw. His dragging is richly deserved. I have nothing but incoherent rage for anyone who supports anti-vax nonsense. I saw a cartoon the other day with five horsemen – four the usual of the Apocalypse. Death was asking the fifth who he was – “Misinformation” was the reply…
The Rock needs to start minding his business and stop trying so hard to get people to like him.
knew this would happen lol
DJ’s been showing his true colors more and more in recent years. too bad, i used to really enjoy him in movies, and he’s very charismatic. doesn’t compensate for anything. what toxicity and ego. the fast karma on this was satisfying
I never liked him. He’s such a narcissistic prick.
Dwayne did not walk back his support. He just acknowledged that he was unaware of Rogan’s use of racist slurs.
Maybe because he is an ass. Glad that it finally showed.
Firstly: Never liked him. Not one of The Rock’s movies is watchable to me.
Second, he is nauseating with this goody good persona that now has him jumping around on hot coals trying to manage because he’ll come out and say something, not know the person or whole story, then when served his ass because he’s wrong, turn around and say what he think everyone wants to hear and moves on to the next thing.
Typical politician move.
If anyone ever votes for this guy, I’m moving to Montana off the grid or something.