The Rock walks back his support of Joe Rogan after Rogan was revealed as a racist

When Joe Rogan was on the ropes (not really) about amplifying Covid misinformation and promoting vaccine skepticism, he had many celebrity allies. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jewel, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Troy Aikman, Kat Von D, Domanic Monaghan, Candice Owens, Jillian Michaels, Tomi Lahren and Andrew Dice Clay all sent support and love to Rogan on his Instagram. The Rock went even further than “commenting on Instagram.” The Rock went out of his way to mock political commentator Cheri Jacobus on Twitter when she peppered his tweets with information about Rogan’s racism and other problematic behavior.

@CheriJacobus

Hi Cheri,

Good morning, it’s DJ.

You’re all over my timeline so I wanted to share some context with you so hopefully you’re no longer triggered by headlines you read. I thought his response was contrite and more importantly, open to change to becoming better. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 3, 2022

“No longer triggered by headlines you read” is typical toxic male bullsh-t. He was telling the little lady that she was too emotional and stupid to understand the deep bromance affection he had for Joe Rogan, a dude who said the n-word constantly and spread Covid misinformation. Then when a dude challenged The Rock, suddenly he was like “wait, maybe I should listen to this dude?”

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

For what it’s worth, The Rock did go back and apologize to Cheri Jacobus.

Hi @CheriJacobus,

I owe you a sincere apology.

I didn’t show up the way I would’ve liked to in our dialogue and my language to you was offensive.

I apologize.

Thank you and your followers for all the dialogue here.

Have a great & productive weekend.

DJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

So there you go. It’s as I said – there are tons of people willing to overlook Rogan’s deadly conspiracies and his amplification of the worst kind of conspiracists. But when you add in racism, suddenly people are like “whoa, whoa, wait a minute.” Anyway, The Rock made a complete ass out of himself.

Joe Rogan apologizes for resurfaced podcast clips of him using the N-word. Spotify has reportedly removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that see the comedian using racist slurs. pic.twitter.com/2DqmH7ISmJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2022