Joe Rogan admits to using the n-word on his show but ‘I haven’t said it in years’

The thing about Joe Rogan is that he’s not simply an enthusiast for the pandemic, Covid conspiracies and Covid misinformation. He’s also pretty racist and transphobic too. Some people have complained that Rogan’s other problematic behavior has gotten lost in the larger conversation of his peddling of dangerous Covid conspiracies and misinformation. India Arie was a major voice on Rogan’s racism – she criticized Spotify for underpaying musical artists while giving $100 million to problematic and racist Joe Rogan. Arie posted clips of Rogan uttering the n-word repeatedly. A newly surfaced clip of Rogan calling a historically black neighborhood in Philadelphia “Planet of the Apes” has also been part of the “wait, Rogan is racist too” conversation.

So, Joe Rogan heard all of the new criticism and he must know that this time, his ass is actually on the line. Covid misinformation is bad enough, but Spotify only gave him a proverbial slap on the wrists for that. But a history of racism in addition to a history of peddling Covid misinformation? Yeah, Spotify might actually have to DO something. So Rogan tried to get out ahead of it by posting another “apology video.” First of all, in the video, Rogan looks like Blofeld from the James Bond movies. He legitimately looks like he’s sitting in his dark underwater lair and stroking a cat as he tries to explain to James Bond why he’s used the N-word dozens of times in a 12-year talk show career. As for his explanation… yeah, it’s as bad as you think:

Joe Rogan has responded to a resurfaced clip of him using the N-word almost two dozen times while hosting his wildly popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Calling the clip “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly,” Rogan, 54, insisted the video consisted of “out of context” snippets from “12 years of conversations” on his show. “It looks f–king horrible. Even to me…. I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years.” He then admits to using the word in his past, but claims it would only be within the context of the conversation. “Instead of saying ‘the N-word,’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.” Rogan claims, however, that he would often be discussing comics of yesteryear who used the word, or quoting bits from acts like Lenny Bruce and Paul Mooney. He went on to explain his fascination with the word, and the fact that one race isn’t allowed to use it while another can use it in countless ways. “It’s a very unusual word, but it’s not my word to use,” he continued. “I never used it to be racist, because I’m not racist, but whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you’ve f–ked up, and I clearly have f–cked up.” The podcaster went on to address a clip of him referring to a black neighborhood as “Planet of the Apes,” after being dropped off to see the movie with friends in Philadelphia. “I was trying to make the story entertaining,” Rogan claimed. “I did not, nor did I ever say that black people are apes, but it sure f–king sounded like that. It wasn’t a racist story, but it sounded terrible.”

[From Page Six]

I’m at a loss as to what to say here, honestly! This was probably the best and most honest thing he’s ever said? “Whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you’ve f–ked up, and I clearly have f–cked up.” Like, that’s dead-on. I can’t even make fun of him for insisting that he’s not a racist, because clearly even he knows that such a blanket denial is bullsh-t in the face of a minute-long clip of him repeatedly saying the n-word.

Friday night and into Saturday morning, Spotify removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience – those are the episodes where he apparently said something racist AF. SEVENTY EPISODES!! This is not “I said one thing one time and I said it the wrong way and I sincerely f–ked up, I’m so, so sorry.” This dude is a rampant racist douchebag. 70 EPISODES!! Update: now it looks like Spotify has removed MORE THAN A HUNDRED EPISODES. Holy sh-t, Rogan was just saying the n-word every day, all day for years.