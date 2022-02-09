Duchess Kate: Local support networks are a ‘core principle’ in giving parents ‘confidence’

Something curious: no one in the UK is really talking about how weird it is that the Duchess of Cambridge is suddenly working “a lot.” Kate has made a half-dozen public appearances in two weeks. For her, that’s working “non-stop.” Meanwhile, Prince William continues to be in the wind. He hasn’t been seen since a solo event on January 27th. Curious. Anyway, I wanted to highlight how bonkers it was that Kate showed up at the PACT support group yesterday in London. From People Magazine coverage:

The royal stepped out on Tuesday to see how the community in Southwark south London helps parents and their young children at PACT (Parents and Children Together). The group started after parents, community and faith leaders identified mental health issues and isolation as the biggest challenges impacting their ability to parent and give their children the best start in life. The project has since expanded to Leeds and Newcastle. Kate, 40, met with volunteers and attendees during their weekly MumSpace group, which provides support for local parents to discuss any challenges they are currently facing. “One of the key takeaways was how local support networks are such a core principle in giving parents the confidence and resilience to support their children,” Kate’s office at Kensington Palace said of the visit. “It’s such a great example of best practice in leveraging the power of communities for support of one another.” Kate supports a number of charitable causes, many of which are focused on providing children with the best possible start in life. Last year, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.”

[From People]

I’m sorry but this is embarrassing for Kate. PACT was started “after parents, community and faith leaders identified mental health issues and isolation as the biggest challenges impacting their ability to parent.” As in, members of the community – not academics, not button-covered royals – started a very successful community-based program to support working class parents and children. And Kate showed up there to gawp at children and freeze-pose and basically say “well, I’m working on the same thing with my Keen Institute!” Why didn’t she highlight their work by, you know, encouraging people to donate to PACT? Or even giving PACT a grant from the Royal Foundation? This should not be this f–king hard!!!

Note the statement from Kate’s office too – her office was not sending out information to the media about where and how to donate to PACT or support PACT. Her office’s statement was just a word salad, like Keen Academic Kate has already “proven” that support groups like PACT work and she was double-checking on a fact-finding mission. The messaging is bonkers!