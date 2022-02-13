Rihanna on not covering up: ‘If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!’

One of the things I’m enjoying about Rihanna’s pregnancy is that she is really enjoying herself. You can just tell, she’s having a blast, she feels good and she’s even being a little bit dorky. You heard me! Ms. Bad Bitch is so thrilled about her bump and impending motherhood, she’s doing cute little pregnant-lady poses on red carpets. These photos are from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Universe launch event in LA. It’s HER billion-dollar industry which she built from the ground up, and Rihanna turned up in her cute little outfit and cupped her bump for the cameras. She mostly posed solo, but A$AP Rocky was there, and they did pose together on the carpet too, with Rocky cradling her bump a little bit. Rihanna even talked to People Magazine!! What is this?? Next she’s going to be a mommy blogger and ride around in a minivan!!
Rihanna is opening up about how being pregnant has impacted her day-to-day fashion. The 33-year-old singer — who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — said that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves. Noting that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”
“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “We Found Love” singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”
Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”
Other guests in attendance at the event included Tinashe, Evan Ross, Madison Beer, Michelle Young, and Nayte Olukoya, as well as A$AP Rocky, who coordinated with Rihanna in a green and purple ensemble. The matching outfits, Rihanna explained, were not planned, however. “I didn’t know what he was wearing. I didn’t even see him!” she told PEOPLE. “Like, he left the studio to come here.”
“That always happens with us,” the Grammy Award winner added. “We get dressed in completely separate [areas] across the house and we leave looking coordinated somehow.”
It does feel like she was trying to conceal her bump for a while, so it must feel so new to her to “dress pregnant” and reveal the bump to everyone. As I said last week, she still hasn’t bought any maternity clothes. She’s just getting regular clothes and going up a few sizes, and she’s picking out stuff with an “open” kind of waist/midriff. I kind of doubt she’ll do that for the entire pregnancy, but who knows. She’s Rihanna, she’s doing “celebrity pregnancy” in her own special Rihanna way. The dorky bad bitch way.
Good luck Riri.
Yeah, good luck with me.
Yeah, good luck with him I guess. This is an L for the ages.
Yeah, I doubt Rhianna going to be wearing maternity clothes. Why should she anyway?
Maternity nursing bras/camoiselles were invented in my day, but not really maternity clothes, except for the stretch top jeans. I was so petite back then, that women’s large fit just fine in most on trend casual wear. We’re so lucky to live in an era of body positivity!!
She looks soooo happy! Motherhood really suits her. I hope ASAP treats her like the goddess she is….
She looks great as always. He’s a douche but very pretty. The baby is gonna be gorgeous.
She’s such a goddess 💞
I just like her so so much. Very happy for her. She looks super cute, as always.
I hope Riri can assist his dress sense,he looks like a high schooler next to her.
Please remember that Fenty was caught using child labor from Jharkhand, one of the poorest regions in India. They cut corners and exploit the most vulnerable but people give them a pass because it’s Rihanna and the brand is about being inclusive.
Don’t let the glamour full you.
Stop lying.
One of Fenty’s SUPPLIERS, domiciled in India, was ACCUSED by an opportunistic activist grp of using child labor to extract a component used by Fenty in its cosmetic manufacturing biz.
Surprisingly (not!) no actual charges hv been filed and no investigation of this allegation against this INDIAN COMPANY has been carried out since this “dirt” was thrown over a year ago.
Interestingly, india has no laws or regulations to protect children from child labor used in any industry there.
But its very telling tht the accusation from this pro-govt, so-called NGO, made the accusation against Fenty AFTER Rihanna’s global viral tweet of support for Indian small-farmers in their anti-govt protest.
But of course, parasites & other clickbait trolls are gonna do wht they do best.
Yup. Child labor in mica mining is a well known problem, but Fenty chose to look the other way. Her company exploits the most vulnerable children.
@Oh really and @Anon, Charm is actually correct, there’s nothing need I add to their post.
I’ll consider myself corrected! I didn’t know Rihanna’s support of the farmer’s strike precipitated those allegations. I still prefer to support companies who use synthetic mica–however, good for Rihanna for stepping up on this labor issue.
I don’t see them coordinated here. She is glam and he wears high school boy clothes. Even the colors don’t match.
She is beautiful though.
Haha He looks ridiculous. She is exercising a lot of self control being photographed with him looking like that.
Oh FFS…they’re both madly in love with each other and happily anticipating the birth of their child. The only self-control she’s exercising is to not shriek with delight at their love and excitement over becoming parents.
Regarding his clothes I must be out of the loop. He’s a rap musician correct? Does he look distinctly different from the usual rappers so that he’s not measuring up for you? I see big oversized layers, baggy distressed jeans and sneakers. Or is it that the outfit is too casual for the event ? 🤷♀️
Looks like they both have shades of green & purple in their outfits, so they’re somewhat color-coordinated.
She looks super happy while he looks…trapped.
She is fabulous and it’s great to see her so happy.
He’s smiling in every picture. He’s spoken about how she’s “the one.” Should he be doing cartwheels in these pictures to make you happy? 😳
Oh dear Lord, @ A key, how does “he look….trapped”? This guy is the one that should be counting his blessings in this relationship; he the one that hit the jackpot, not the other way round. I’m not surprised though that suddenly, ASAP Rocky is being trapped by Rihanna, (prince Harry is being held hostage by Meghan, Alexis Ohanian is Serena Williams’ prisoner) I’ve heard it so many times. I knew it was just a matter of when not if.
Trapped?! Nonsense. He looks utterly besotted with her. As he should be, he’s one lucky guy and clearly reveling in becoming a parent.
Years of wearing oversized coats and midriff exposing tops have prepared RiRi for this moment. I love it!
😻
I think this is what Kim Kardashian was hoping for during her pregnancies but instead she was supremely uncomfortable and bloated. It’s nice to see a pregnant body in such flamboyant fashion
It is nice to see, hopefully it becomes a trend. Hopefully the calm and reasonable reactions to it become a trend with all women too, and it will stop coming down to likability. It’s just been so weird to see how torch & pitchfork-y people can still get when they feel like a mother is flaunting her pregnancy. Like that’s a bad thing. 😒 Hooray for immodest, flamboyant pregnant ladies!
If she turns out to be a soccer mom, she’ll be the coolest soccer mom on the planet. Honestly it’s just great she’s so happy and over the moon. It was hard to envision this back when she was with Chris Brown.
I never felt more beautiful than when I was pregnant and my bump was showing. I hope RiRi does too.
Love her! I’m about as pregnant as her I think (our bumps look similarish-I’m 21 weeks so 4 and a half months) and have been so cold and tired hahah. And I have nowhere to dress up but maybe will try a more Riri inspired look when it’s warmer. I didn’t buy maternity clothes with my first pregnancy and just wore stretchy and flowy things.she looks great!
@Luna17, congrats on yr good news. God bless.
Same here, but first for me. I did end up getting some stuff from stitchfix. I can’t wear my old pants man. I need that maternity breathing room.
They are such an attractive looking couple!
Ehhh she could do so much better, she could have gotten an Idris Elba or the Lupin guy.
Also didn’t he say black women couldn’t pull off red lipstick? 👀
He makes her happy, whether we like it or not. @AKey, that’s that ‘I’ve just smoked weed’, look. Don’t worry how he looks, RiRi loves it. Apparently
She looks so happy and like she’s enjoying her pregnancy. So many women have difficult pregnancies so lucky her.
LOL, you’re right, his face can also be interpreted as “I’m stoned as F and have no idea what’s going on but whatever”. Hopefully that’s all that there is to it. Because I don’t trust him at all, he doesn’t deserve Rihanna and I’m convinced he’s gonna end up breaking her heart.
She looks adorable! And very happy. I will say this though: Fenty Beauty is a huge juggernaut and I love the brand, but she didn’t build it from the ground up. She is part owner with Kendo a brand incubator – who also co-owns KVD Beauty, Ole Henriksen, Marc Jacobs Beauty and Bite Beauty. She is the creative spearhead and I give her major props for that. But I know so many people in the makeup world who literally did build from the ground up with no help. Specifically other black makeup brand owners. They did/do not have the infusion of cash that she did.