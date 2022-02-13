Rihanna on not covering up: ‘If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!’

One of the things I’m enjoying about Rihanna’s pregnancy is that she is really enjoying herself. You can just tell, she’s having a blast, she feels good and she’s even being a little bit dorky. You heard me! Ms. Bad Bitch is so thrilled about her bump and impending motherhood, she’s doing cute little pregnant-lady poses on red carpets. These photos are from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Universe launch event in LA. It’s HER billion-dollar industry which she built from the ground up, and Rihanna turned up in her cute little outfit and cupped her bump for the cameras. She mostly posed solo, but A$AP Rocky was there, and they did pose together on the carpet too, with Rocky cradling her bump a little bit. Rihanna even talked to People Magazine!! What is this?? Next she’s going to be a mommy blogger and ride around in a minivan!!

Rihanna is opening up about how being pregnant has impacted her day-to-day fashion. The 33-year-old singer — who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — said that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves. Noting that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, “I like it. I’m enjoying it.” “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “We Found Love” singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.” Other guests in attendance at the event included Tinashe, Evan Ross, Madison Beer, Michelle Young, and Nayte Olukoya, as well as A$AP Rocky, who coordinated with Rihanna in a green and purple ensemble. The matching outfits, Rihanna explained, were not planned, however. “I didn’t know what he was wearing. I didn’t even see him!” she told PEOPLE. “Like, he left the studio to come here.” “That always happens with us,” the Grammy Award winner added. “We get dressed in completely separate [areas] across the house and we leave looking coordinated somehow.”

[From People]

It does feel like she was trying to conceal her bump for a while, so it must feel so new to her to “dress pregnant” and reveal the bump to everyone. As I said last week, she still hasn’t bought any maternity clothes. She’s just getting regular clothes and going up a few sizes, and she’s picking out stuff with an “open” kind of waist/midriff. I kind of doubt she’ll do that for the entire pregnancy, but who knows. She’s Rihanna, she’s doing “celebrity pregnancy” in her own special Rihanna way. The dorky bad bitch way.