“Snoop Dogg accused of sexual assault, he called her a ‘gold digger'” links

Snoop Dogg has been accused of sexual assault & battery, he’s already called the woman a “golddigger” and on top of that, he bought Death Row Records. [Dlisted]
Anne Hathaway: bangs, legs and Valentino. [RCFA]
Look at my beautiful beardy bb Chris Pine. [Just Jared]
Today is Jennifer Aniston’s birthday, celebrate among yourselves. [LaineyGossip]
Jenna Dewan did an artsy bath pic. [Seriously OMG]
So The Book of Boba Fett was… bad? [Pajiba]
I’ve never heard of/read Lurlene McDaniel either. [Gawker]
Wordle saves lives! Or just one woman’s life. [Towleroad]
Irina Shayk’s latest ad campaign isn’t great? [Egotastic]
Venture capitalists are buying your prayers (or your prayer apps). [Buzzfeed]
If Chris’ beard wasn’t gray and was more styled I’d swear that was my son, so I’m having a bit of a problem drooling over him at the moment. He does look damn fine in leggings and flip flops, though. Not many men do.
Please ma’am. Tell us more about this Chris Pine son.
LOL!!!
Yikes. Chris Pine has never been my preferred Chris, but in this pic he’s not my preferred anybody. The hair and beard remind me too much of the Covid shut-ins I see in my Zoom meetings.
Yea it’s for a role but he just looks really unkept and dirty. Plus his legs are too skinny for me.
I thought it was Bigfoot at first……
No thanks!
The Book of Boba Fett was really good. It’s set up differently than is usually done and is more like multiple series tied together beyond just one-off crossover episodes.
It also doesn’t see him hopping around the galaxy constantly fighting, so for those who were expecting that, they’re going to struggle with it.
I agree with the Pajiba review. Boba Fett was not a compelling character and he just didn’t seem like the total badass associated with his image. Then it switches to the Mandalorian, when maybe they just should have made another season of the mandelorian. In the end you kinda just don’t care about Boba Fett and I’m not interested in a second season.
I don’t understand why the victim was assaulted and then left with her abuser to go see Snoop. Was there no Other way of transport? Was something left out? Or how the victim felt Snoop’s dominance by his ability to “hire or fire” her. Why work for your abuser?
I think the lawyer phrased her ordeal terribly and it does not help public opinion. That said I believe he’s always been capable of this and does it.
Whaaaaaat. That’s your take?
I was also confused after reading the linked article. The timeline/chain of events was unclear?
Certainly not questioning the validity of her claim but the information conveyed via her attorney was not articulated well.
I agree KBeth. The verbiage is structured improperly. The report is either she was forced to perform oral sex on him or he performed oral sex on her. What followed was Snoop then masturbated in her presence. That’s what I tried to deduce. Plus there are 2 separate sexual assaults, I gather.
But Snoop is being a pr!ck about the lawsuits with his claims of “gold diggers”, as men usually do. Always claiming that women are trying to extort money when THEY have been sexually abused by powerful men. One lawsuit alleges that Snoop or Don were pressuring not to report the sexual assault due to her future in the industry with their power. Sounds like all of the pr!cks that have been coming out of the woodwork for the last 5-10+ years. Powerful man v powerless woman.
This. Men can and do learn how to weaponize that type of hatred of women to inflict harm, control women they’ve tried to harm, and get away with all kinds of other awful things. It really isn’t entertaining or something that should be encouraged.
I wish I was joking, but I truly think that Lurlene McDaniel’s books are why I am terrified of doctors. I have anxiety (childhood traumas that I don’t need to get in to), so I generally worry about anything and everything, it started when I was a kid, who also happened to be an avid reader. I picked up a couple of Lurlene McDaniel’s books at a book fair, and there began my anxiety about health. Seriously, when I’d bruise my leg, I would assume I had leukemia, or if I was thirsty, I’d assume I had diabetes… If you know young readers who have anxiety, please don’t let them read Lurlene McDaniel’s books.
I’m glad I never discovered these books when I was a kid, or I would have been a wreck. I’ve always been able to read a set of symptoms & think yeah, I have that, or I had that. I’ve been managing my anxiety lately & now recognizing disordered thinking for what it is, but yikes! These books. I can only assume the author thought she’d be helping teens faced with similar situations?
I’m guessing I was in the wrong generation to have these books inflicted on me. (I graduated high school in 82.) And thank goodness. My Grandma bequeathed to me her worry wart instincts and I suffer from lurking hypochondria as it is. It doesn’t help that I have what is (genuinely) termed White Coat Syndrome as a result of having surgery on my left hand at 4 years old. I don’t like knives and needles and try like hard to avoid having a reason to see a doctor except for my check up.
Those books would have messed me up!
Holy cow I haven’t thought about Lurlene McDaniels in years! But I’m pretty sure there’s a shelf full of dead teenager books somewhere at my parent’s house.
Dead teenager books is the perfect description of of her work. So much emotional trauma.
I am a voracious reader and have never heard of LurlenecMcDaniels.
LMcD was a huge deal when I was a kid (I’m 42 if that helps). So many dead teens lol
I’m incredibly surprised by how attractive I find grizzled Chris Pine, wow 😳 He looks scruffy but like he’s still showering, and I’m here for it.
Same! Was not expecting to be like whoa over scruffy Chris Pine.
I thought Disney did a good job with Boba Fett — I could have done without the kid but Mando showing up made sense . I like that they pulled in Ashoka Tano and that line about being just your father to Luke, she would know …also Cad Bane!
I will watch a season two.
Furry Chris — would
Laurene McDaniels were a staple of my young adult years. YA tragedy born. Her books are so sad, but they have stuck with me after all these years.
Great dress on Hathaway, too bad it’s blurry though!! I do love purple and red!!!
I went through a real “tragedy porn” phase at around age 12-13, and Lurlene McDaniel was at the centre of it. So. Much. Death.
Is anyone surprised by the allegations against Snoop? Didn’t he admit to being an actual pimp? They’re not known for treating women particularly well.
I feel like Snoop and Ozzy are kind of similar. Both have violent criminal pasts, and were considered scary boogeymen that parents did not want their children listening to back in the day. But now it’s like the public sees them as cuddly grandfather figures (awww, look at Snoop shilling for Corona! He doesn’t even know where he is!).
Big difference being that I absolutely love Ozzy’s music.