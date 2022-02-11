Kanye West threatens to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott

I kept seeing headlines about Kanye West accusing Billie Eilish of trashing Travis Scott, and I honestly thought it was some kind of private situation, like Billie said sh-t about Travis Scott to someone Kanye knows, and it got back to him and Kanye was making it all public. It wasn’t until just now that I learned that Kanye has completely and totally overreacted to something Billie did during one of her concerts. Last weekend, Billie was performing in Atlanta and she stopped the concert to help out a fan in distress. Billie waited until the asthmatic fan had found her inhaler to continue the show. Billie also noted on stage, “We’re taking care of our people. I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going.” Billie didn’t ask for a f–king medal for this and the only reason people knew about it is because fans obviously had their phones out, and the videos went viral on social media.

Note that Billie didn’t directly say anything about Travis. But I’m sure it was in the back of her mind, just as I’m sure it’s in the back of every musician/performer’s mind now, that they don’t want their concerts to end in death or injury or assault. Last November, Travis’s Astroworld festival left ten people dead and hundreds injured, and Travis didn’t stop his concert during the melee. Travis was criticized by fellow artists, many of whom came out and said “you’ve always got to stop the concert when you see people in distress or fighting.” So, with all of that background, here’s what Kanye had to say to Billie about it:

Billie Eilish never mentioned Scott, but West wrote on Instagram Thursday that she owed the “Astroworld” rapper an apology. “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” the “Donda” rapper wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.” Rather than rise to the bait; Eilish gave this succinct response just a few hours later: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” Eilish and West are both headliners for Coachella this year, along with Swedish House Mafia and Harry Styles.

[From Yahoo]

This is completely asinine. It’s typical Kanye too, and that’s the problem – people know all about his f–king tantrums now and they refuse to take the bait. Kanye has spent the past month and a half desperately trying to get a reaction from Kim Kardashian about anything. He’s been making an ass out of himself in interview after interview, and he’s been stunt-queening all over Miami, New York, LA and Paris. And…no one really cares. Few people are engaging with him. Billie doesn’t give a f–k either, at least I hope she DGAF.