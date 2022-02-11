Kanye West threatens to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott

I kept seeing headlines about Kanye West accusing Billie Eilish of trashing Travis Scott, and I honestly thought it was some kind of private situation, like Billie said sh-t about Travis Scott to someone Kanye knows, and it got back to him and Kanye was making it all public. It wasn’t until just now that I learned that Kanye has completely and totally overreacted to something Billie did during one of her concerts. Last weekend, Billie was performing in Atlanta and she stopped the concert to help out a fan in distress. Billie waited until the asthmatic fan had found her inhaler to continue the show. Billie also noted on stage, “We’re taking care of our people. I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going.” Billie didn’t ask for a f–king medal for this and the only reason people knew about it is because fans obviously had their phones out, and the videos went viral on social media.
Note that Billie didn’t directly say anything about Travis. But I’m sure it was in the back of her mind, just as I’m sure it’s in the back of every musician/performer’s mind now, that they don’t want their concerts to end in death or injury or assault. Last November, Travis’s Astroworld festival left ten people dead and hundreds injured, and Travis didn’t stop his concert during the melee. Travis was criticized by fellow artists, many of whom came out and said “you’ve always got to stop the concert when you see people in distress or fighting.” So, with all of that background, here’s what Kanye had to say to Billie about it:
Billie Eilish never mentioned Scott, but West wrote on Instagram Thursday that she owed the “Astroworld” rapper an apology.
“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” the “Donda” rapper wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”
Rather than rise to the bait; Eilish gave this succinct response just a few hours later: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”
Eilish and West are both headliners for Coachella this year, along with Swedish House Mafia and Harry Styles.
This is completely asinine. It’s typical Kanye too, and that’s the problem – people know all about his f–king tantrums now and they refuse to take the bait. Kanye has spent the past month and a half desperately trying to get a reaction from Kim Kardashian about anything. He’s been making an ass out of himself in interview after interview, and he’s been stunt-queening all over Miami, New York, LA and Paris. And…no one really cares. Few people are engaging with him. Billie doesn’t give a f–k either, at least I hope she DGAF.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Kanye needs to stfu.
Forever preferably.
echoing Chloe – FOR-F*CKING-EVER.
I’m really glad that Billie didn’t rush to apologize to him, either. she’s not some shrinking violet; she doesn’t seem to have a problem standing up to men which I LOVE about her.
Let’s see if he follows through or if he does, in fact, drop out. If I were the Coachella organizers, I’d be like “oh, you like ultimatums? here’s one for you. drop Travis from your part of the show or WE drop YOU.”
YES! He believes his own hype.
The only person owed an apology is Billie. Kanye is a psychotic bully.
Yes, Kayne, please hold a tantrum of the likes of a toddler and skip out on Coachella!! Show Eilish how big of a man you are. 🙄
What a absolute f#ck up he is, and he has company with Scott as there is absolutely NO way that Scott didn’t know what was happening until the NEXT day! 🤬. That’s complete BS!! I am still angry about Scott and what he did!!
Yeah, I like that Billie didn’t act like she was the one who did something wrong just because an older man tried to publicly make her out to be difficult. Kanye needs to stfu. He shouldn’t be catered to and he’s not the kind of person who should be encouraged to spill any “tea.”
I’m pretty sure Kanye’s one of those people that will make sure you go through hell if you tell him no or don’t do like he says.
I’m hoping this time his “power” actually diminishes. Everytime he’s shown his psychopathic self people have jumped in to apologize on his behalf or excuse him. Leaving him in with same amount of power as before. But this time I sense his popularity actually taking a hit. Being toxic in 2022 is not something people will stand by anymore.
That being said I did see a video on IG recently where a grown ass man fangirled so hard over seeing Kanye he literally squealed. So, some people still blow smoke up his a**, I guess.
I guess he is riding for Travis Scott, which is pretty much his main line into the family at this point since everyone else hit the unfollow button except Kim.
@superashes and unsurprisingly he’s actually doing Scott zero favors. All this does is hurt Scott by reminding everyone about what a POS he is and making everyone defensive of Eilish.
After all, we all saw those videos of dozens of artists stopping shows for crowd safety. Now, what, everyone’s supposed to let their fans die so Scott doesn’t look bad? Actually, in the mind of a raging narcissist like West, that would actually be a great solution.
Unhinged. Sad until he disparages others incorrectly
Oh is this what we’re doing now when someone is offended by someone else? I thought knee jerk apologies made the world go round.
Waiting for the commenters to come in and explain to me how *this* is Kim Kardashian’s fault …….
Lol, I know right. It’s always Kim’s fault..
she knew what she was getting herself into /s
Right?
Bullying more women who dare usurp him. F off forever Kanye.
Yeah he sure has a thing for trying to tear down successful young female artists. He’s such a loser.
And never has sh-t to say to toxic men, except when he’s praising them. Oh that’s right, cause he is a toxic man. Those are his people!
I noticed that too. Always much younger women.
He is an emotional terrorist, and he has a rage for young women that is disgusting.
Bullying more women!
Yup. I bet his ego is hurt that Billie is a bigger artist than him.
I hope she never even acknowledges his existence.
He really is desperate to keep his name in the media, isn’t he? He really needs to STFU and stop bullying women in order to feed his ego.
Every single day now there’s at least 1-2 new articles about something else shitty he did within the last 12 hours.
I can’t believe that people still want this guy as a headliner. He’s a bully, erratic and just not well. We all know if a female artist pulled even half of the crap Kanye has, the industry and festivals wouldn’t put up with this ongoing behavior. She’d be shunned and shut down so fast.
he’ll probably pull the same stuff he’s pulled at other shows, where he plays one song, stops it to talk for 30 minutes, then plays part of another, and stops that one to talk some more…
I hope he gets booed mercilessly, and walks off stage.
That is what he did at Glastonbury in 2015. He was TERRIBLE. None of the reviews mentioned how when he announced “and we’re only halfway through!” crowds of people were like “eff this” and left the Pyramid stage to see other performers.
“crowds of people were like “eff this” and left the Pyramid stage to see other performers.”
even better. let him rant and rave and watch the people drift away.
Of course it’s a woman he’s attacking. And one who is young and early in her career. We see you Kanye.
Yep. History repeating.
I’m pretty sure both Eddie Vedder and Dave Grohl (maybe? if not him someone else of his star caliber) have stopped shows recently when a fan was in distress.
would Ye come after THOSE two? three guesses and the first two don’t count…
Dave has been doing that for decades. So many of the artists I’ve seen live over the years make a point of telling everyone to look out for each other, even the heavier shows.
oh, I know…Dave Grohl is a really good guy.
I just meant that there have been two other very recent documented cases of this besides Eilish, but Ye didn’t say BOO to those folks because…
+1
Apparently John Meyer also just stopped his concert this week for a fan who fainted. No comment from Kanye.
Eminem has too, on a number of occasions, just to keep it in the same genre.
Amber needs to give this fool another talking to.
Exactly – lots of examples of that surfaced after that tragedy, and he was mum on all of them until it’s a young woman.
That loser thinks he can abuse and harass any woman he wants. He needs to be stopped and go away forever.
So if Billie Eilish doesn’t apologize, he won’t show up? Eilish is probably thinking, “Don’t threaten me with a good time.”
+1
That’s what I thought, too! I don’t believe for a moment he’ll really pull out of the gig, but if he’s basically offering up the gift of his absence… I accept!
I also think if I were organizing this concert, I would be concerned about his behaviour towards my headliner.
too bad he’d never go through with it in a million years.
all the concert promoters care about is money. so nothing will ever happen on that end. it would be brilliant if they said, “offer accepted!” and just rebooked. but it’s all about the Benjamins, and dude has his crazy fans still. I would love to be proved wrong about this!
as an aside, I would like to speculate that the real reason behind the Julia thing is he is a bossy bottom but he got more than he bargained for and ran away in fear. those boots check out. the eye makeup (which apparently he painted on her himself) checks out. the weird fetishy wardrobe checks out. and freaking out and running away after a little power exchange certainly checks out for a lot of manbabies who think they want something they can’t handle.
@somechick, you’re probably right about Kanye still (somehow) being a draw, I just wonder if his fanbase is really worth it, or if his toxicity might be more of a deterrent at this point. Billy’s younger, she’s got a much better reputation as a performer , and she’s much cooler, so she’s the one I’d want to keep happy, personally.
What happens if he sends his trolls after her or her fans?
@cc Lol right? Stand your ground, Billie. For everyone’s sake.
Especially since she has literally nothing to apologize for in this case. I just watched the video, and the comment was part of her continuing to talk just to keep the crowd informed of what was going on. (Even if it had been a dig at Travis Scott, she’d have no reason to apologize but says more about anyone who immediately assumed it was than it does about her).
“Don’t threaten me with a good time.” LOOL too funny
“YOU NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO THE VICTIMS FAMILIES”. Just the sheer audacity of even coming for Billie like that. She should apologize to the families of those who DIED at his concert?? Because she is trying to keep her audience safe?
I’m sure moments like this happen every day where Kim is so glad to no longer be with him.
I know it’s absurd that we’d be looking for logic here, but there’s no even remotely reasonable argument to be made that her comment was hurtful to the families of victim’s at an unrelated event.
Unfortunately a lot of his toxic fans are in his TL agreeing with him.
all he’s doing is ensuring that he’s so difficult to work with, no one will want to work with him
Except rapists and abusers, I suppose.
Wasn’t Travis Scott dropped from Coachella? Wonder what insane things will happen if Kanye brings him up on stage?
I have zero doubt that Kanye plans to bring Travis on stage.
Kanye is only doing Coachella because they pulled Travis. Given Kanye’s most recent outbursts, they should just drop him, too. Oh, how I would love to see that!
He’s going to use his stage time to rant about Billie, I’d bet money on it. One way or another, he’s probably going to be booed offstage. That, or there will be a riot between his fans and the rest of the audience.
This dude needs to find a ranch in the middle of nowhere and yell into the clouds.
I’m out here defending people I really shouldn’t because of him.
LMAO, with you on this.
This dude has/had a dude ranch that he put up for sale, because he is a misogynistic, attention seeking, tyrannical windbag who cannot be off the radar. I try to remind myself that he has a mental illness, but he keeps reminding me and everyone how insufferable he is.
She can’t apologize for something she didn’t even do. And even if she did she has every right to.
Wait for his diss track about her. What an ahole.
Um, Ye, Billie didn’t make this about Travis Scott. You did.
BINGO.
Oh no however would Coachella survive. 😒
As if Billie cares if he doesn’t show up.
Who even listens to him still?
Oh, I’m sure SHE doesn’t. what he’s banking on is her fear that his fans will care, and that she’ll say something to avoid the wrath of the Ye Army. just like a toxic male to try to use a woman’s fear to get her to do what he wants her to.
too bad that she doesn’t care about his fans either. jokes on him.
I suspect the hope is also that Coachella will care and will force her to apologize.
But is Billie a bigger artist than Kanye at this point? She’s certainly a more relevant one, and I suspect she’s a lot more reliable when it comes to showing up and putting on a decent show that will satisfy the fans. I can see why Kanye still gets booked, but I don’t know if he’s at the kind of profit margins that let a performer threaten other acts in this way.
I dream of the day that someone (preferably someone very talented and well known) actually says, publicly, to Kanye’s face, what we are all pretty much thinking. Something along the lines of, Shut the f*ck up, you spoiled, pathetic, delusional has-been. Get some therapy, take your meds and disappear into obscurity where you belong. The only person who ever thought you were that special was you. And quit wearing those hideous boots all the time. You know nothing about fashion and you look like a clown.
In my fantasy, the person saying this is on a stage and then they drop the mic and slow-motion walk away while a crowd roars applause. It’ll never happen but a girl can dream.
Literally ALL OF THIS. I cant with him and his toxic bullshit anymore, god.
OH, I vote for JayZ!
with a follow up from Bey to the effect of “he said what he said!”
Yes Jay and Bey,it needs to be someone he worships and can really bruise his ego with no possible come back about being more talented,richer or loved.
Someone talented and well known (Barack Obama) already called him a jackass, publicly. If that isn’t going to generate self-reflection, nothing will.
That is most definitely why he became a Trumper though. So, in a way – that comment did get to him. But it just made him even more intolerable.
Anna Wintour
I am so with you on this @BEAR! I would be so refreshing if several famous people told him what we all see.
However, he is 100% a narcissist and would consider that a full-on attack. When narcissists ego’s are hurt, and they are F R A G I L E and it doesn’t take much, they retaliate. They will go to every length to make sure you’re brought to your knees and you will forever have to live a life where they make themselves the center of attention in your life. It’s exhausting and it takes someone strong as hell, and equally powerful, who can endure it until he switches his focus on his next victim.
There’s a reason why therapists generally recommend victims dealing with narc’s to stop communicating with them completely. To never try and have a conversation with them or reason with them. Never humiliate them. It doesn’t work. They will use every ounce of energy to discredit you and make your life difficult.
And I’d like to add, as a professional working with victims of abuse and having also worked with people on the higher end of the scale of narcissism and/or antisocial personality disorders trying to rehabilitate and treat these disorders: if anyone out there reading this finds themselves in a situation where they’re being abused by someone like this, please be careful and get away from them. Your love will never change or better them. Save your love for yourself, you need it.
The only thing that can help people like this is self awareness, which their disorders already lack a basic understanding of and makes it difficult for them to gain.
Sorry, went serious for a moment.
OK… so Kanye doesn’t show and fewer people have to listen to his crap music and crazy rants. Billie Eilish out there doing the Lord’s work.
LOL!
hahahahaha 100%
😂 Yessss
Ha! Thanks for that!
Go right ahead and drop out. Keep up with the erratic behavior and concert cancellations over nonsense. Go have a talk with Sly Stone about how that all worked out for him dealing with insurance and promoters. And you never had or will ever have a quarter of the talent he has.
Ignoring tfg for a minute (he doesn’t get capitalization because he didn’t even win an election), I actually really love that dark hair and cut on Billie! I feel like that whole outfit (which I love too even if it would make me look like a middle-aged woman planning to go to skiing after grabbing something from the coop real quick) is really hitting a nice middle-ground between the stuff she wore when she had green hair and some of the other looks she’s been playing around with since.
(To be clear, not because she is or isn’t covered up. Girl, you’re young and gorgeous, wear what you want. But this is a great look!)
It’s a great look & a GORGEOUS color.
Kanye is foolish! Instead of him being concerned about his children’s welfare–as he has yelling claimed and declared in the tabloids and on SM platforms that he is (also accusing Kim of maltreating them, being an unfit parent, and so on)–he so damn concerned about another famous musician/celeb displaying compassion to an ill fan before performing on stage! #SOMETHINGISDEFINITELYWRONGWITHHIM! 🤦🏽♀️
Seriously? Who does he think he is? I hope she ignores him.
I find his tucked in tank and rubber boots ensemble hilarious
…I spy with my little eye, a bunch of white powder on his shirt?!
like I said the other day…
he looks like my horsey friends when they go to muck out a stall in the warm weather.
Team BILLIE!
He is such an ass. Billie is very classy and he’s shaming HER for acting correctly?!?! I just can’t. So he gets off on shaming women and threatening to beat up Pete Davidson? Whatta man…
I really want KW to go after someone like Eminem but I guess he knows Eminem would eat him up with a couple of lines.
Travis Scott’s apology wasn’t enough for everything people went through at his concert due the poor logistic and security. Billie, as any responsable artist, did the right thing and is teaching to those will become musicians how to behave in concerts. Good for her.
Oh, go and read the statements of the grandparents of the youngest victim of the Travis concert in response to KW, if he has any shame the one who will apologize is KW himself.
People keep excusing this guy’s behavior because he has mental challenges. Bipolar disorder does not make you a Trump supporting, misogynist, insecure, no talent (not in the last 10 years, imo and I’m being generous), family terrorizing narcissist. He will never get help because he’s surrounded by yes men. Fuck him, I’m tired of his antics.
I agree. Having a mental illness does not make you an a$$hole. Kanye would be an a$$hole even if he didn’t have a mental illness.
Agreed so, so much. Sure, sometimes a person with mental illness might have some impulse control issues, or might say or do something that someone without those same struggles might not. But it the stuff KW does is just…dickish. You have to BE a dick to have those thoughts to begin with. Some people are just dicks, mental illness or not.
They’re also supporting him because he only goes after women, in most cases, women that lots of other women don’t like. He’s a misogynist who is supported by misogynists (some of whom are women.)
Let him quit. It will keep the fest people from the drama of him threatening to quit the week before the fest.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out jack*ass! We’ll still be here having a good time, a less stressful time because we’re now without your tantrums and shenanigans.
Everything Billie did was correct, and I’ve also seen multiple people who have been to her shows say that this is how she has always handled things.
Kanye is being an abusive bully. Again. I hope he does pull out of Coachella. I’m slowly guessing Travis Scott doesn’t appreciate that the public has been reminded how irresponsibly he behaved and shown how a much younger artist handled things in a caring way.
Travis actually liked Kanye’s post…so nope Travis hasn’t learned sh*t.
Some people never learn, I guess.
That top pic gives off “going to audition for the Village People” vibes, lol
Btw, did Travis Scott ever gave a proper apology to the family of the ten people who died at his out of control concert? I don’t remember hearing that apology. I saw Travis rubbing his head and pretending he knew nothing about what was going on at his concert, he respected his fans so much he went to a strip club and was in the dark to what had happened. Kenya needs to go pound sand and take care of his children.
He scored a brand deal with Better Help for those in need. Wasn’t that enough? /s
I wonder if this is creating some tension in the Kardashian Klan. I thought the birthday crap was bad enough with Kylie and Travis going behind Kim’s back.
What birthday crap?
@ serena
Travis told Kanye where Chicago’s bday party was.
GET THE HELL OUT then. Nobody will miss you.
Kanye should always pull out.
Way for Kanye to remind everyone of the contrast between Billie Eilish’s responsible behavior and Travis Scott’s response.
Also, I wonder if Kanye has a signed contract with Coachella at this point. If he doesn’t, I can easily imagine them cutting him loose. If he does, getting out of it may not be as easy as him pouting off into the sunset.
And I absolutely agree with everyone saying that Kanye needs to sit down and shut up about this.
Can someone please for the love of God cancel Kanye’s social media?!!!! Just like Trump was cancelled by Twitter, can’t the forces that be make this happen with Insta and all other platforms?
Not until he initiates an insurrection, I guess.
Will this man ever quit bullying young girls on a global platform?!?!?! He is pathetic! She didn’t say a thing. Sorry if what Travis Scott did was soo bad and horrible that a tiny phrase as ‘I care about my fans’ is somehow against him?!?!? Far reach Ye. I really, really sincerely hope she doesn’t apologize. He needs to apologize to her.
In my dreams it goes like this:
Kanye: (usual bullshit babyman rant)
Coachella: K bye then
Like I said, in my dreams.
Let’s see. Kanye is so toxic right now, Coachella might be thinking “phew, that would solve a lot of problems if he didn’t appear”.
What he needs is an intervention & get hospitalized for a long while. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to have people in his life who cares about him enough to do that. They’re all just watching him implode in real-time.
I wish the music industry would stop coddling this asshole. Stop booking him for festivals and events. If Coachella were to look closely at the terms in their contract, they might find ways that Kanye has already breached it. Cut him and book a backup now so he won’t keep threatening your event every time he gets his panties in a bunch.
And as for Travis, wake up! You were made to look worse by Kanye’s flare-up, and not by anything Billie did. Remove yourself from this guy’s orbit if you hope for any sort of redemption. Don’t hitch your wagon to a bus full of convicts stuck on the railroad tracks with a train barrelling down.
I’ll say this for Kanye, he certainly is giving Laura Wasser a lot to work with. It’s a good day to be her and Kim.
John Mayer did the same thing recently. He stopped his show when he noticed someone fainted and directed the EMS folks to her. This is called being a basically responsible person. Notice that Kayne said nothing at all to the man stopping his show. But a woman does it!?! His misogynistic sociopathy is really something. Billie made a choice to take care of her fans. Does Travis think Kanye singling out a woman who behaved responsibly in direct contrast to Travis’ behavior and having a tantrum about it helps him at all? It does not.
He certainly is a misogynist who always go after a young woman.
F him and anyone enabling and supporting him. My sympathy for his health struggles is all dried up. Please disappear!
“Throw a stone into a crowd of dogs, and the hit dog will holler.”
As someone said a few comments up, John Mayer just did the same thing at his show and Kanye isn’t going after him.
Trumper Kanye’s just mad that Billie visited Biden in the White House the other day.
He’s also jelly Billie is up for an Oscar.
Good lord, I’ve had enough of Kanye. He needs to stop being up in other people’s business and start taking care of his life. “I need Billie to apologize before I perform”.. and who tf are you? Btch please.
OK this is Ye’s track on Fivio Foreign’s new single, “City of Gods” (note: I have no idea who Fivio Foreign is…):
“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”
“And if I let ’em have my wife, n****s should thank me … with this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.”
I’m no Kardashian stan but I feel sorry for Kim, this is DANGEROUS harassment plain and simple and he’s going to lose access to his children unless he gets serious treatment.
I like the fact Pete Davidson isn’t falling for Kanye’s sh*t. He’s staying silent and living his life. It must make Kanye so mad that Pete isn’t giving him any mind. This is the second time he’s threatened him in a song. Much respect to Pete for being super mature.
Absolutely — a perfect example of “when they go low, you go high”.
Pete is actually quite emotionally intelligent. I watched an interview with him last year ( pre Kim) where he talks about his mental health struggles and he’s brutally honest and comes across as quite wise in some ways. It’s funny that people keep comparing him to Kanye just because they both have struggled with their mental health because they come across as fundamentally different personalities . Also with regards to the respect pete has for his ex girlfriends. He literally says he has been fortunate to date some amazing women and that he’s learned so much from all of them. He’s literally the anti Kanye in how he talks about women.
That’s really lovely to hear about Pete.
“but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”
I don’t even have to deal with him and Kanye’s entitlement annoys the hell out of me. If you need Billie Eilish to apologize for something she didn’t even say, then that sounds like a you problem. The world is not obligated to you just because make demands.
He’s a misogynistic ass. The fact that he’s working with Marilyn Manson says it all. As for his constant public abuse of Kim, I see a restraining order and supervised visitations with his kids in his future.
Billie’s comment was normal. She didn’t do anything wrong nor mention Travis Scott. He always needs to make a fool of himself.
This is far from the first time Billie has stopped a concert for a fan, I have seen at least 3 different times on YouTube.
She also stopped a concert when security was getting to rough with someone, she called out the security guy from stage.
Kanye is trash, whoever said up thread is right, he will spend his stage time ranting about Billie.
Jokes on him, she will have FAR more fans there than he will, so this could get interesting.
Kylie named her son Wolf Webster. Thoughts?
He has major power and control issues.
While I’m generally happy to pile on to Kanye with everyone else, I’m actually feeling a moment of compassion for him. He’s clearly off his meds, triggered by his divorce, and his mental illness is off the charts. I mean, his actions are AWFUL, but I’ve gotta call out the enablers around him, and the media, who are gobbling up his drama. This dude is sick, and it’s being treated as entertainment. I’m just not feeling it today.
This is exactly how I feel.
Alicia Keys is on the new track where Kanye is threatening Pete Davidson (again). So much for Alicia evolved image…
My message to kanye-
Bye, bitch!!!
Just one thing to say to Kanye: It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A
Actually, I would apologize. I’d tell him I’m sorry you made this about you.
ME Says, Eve named her first child Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers. I think Valerie Bertinelli’s son is named Wolfgang. I’ve personally never known a Wolf, though.
I was at the John Mayer concert in LA this week and there was a woman who was fainting ( in the crush upfront) Kayne picked on the young woman not the tall 40 something guy.
Excuse me? “Needs to apologize?”
Why nobody says anything about this guy’s pattern? He is always trying to control and manipulate women to a point that is dangerous. What is he trying to do? Put a whole group of people against this girl? This could end up very badly for her.
When is someone stoping this guy? When one of these women that he keeps trashyng end up hurt? Gross!!!