The British media is suddenly very worried about the ‘foul smell’ in Montecito

Isla de Saltines has a desperate need to not only mock, smear and criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but also mock, smear and criticize California and Montecito. I think in the British press’s collective hive mind, they’re worried that British people might start to think “wow, Harry walked away and now he’s living in a seaside paradise, maybe I could move out of here too.” Or maybe the British media just has the collective hive mind of a 4-year-old, bullying and pulling the pigtails of the person they like most of all. Whatever it is, it’s gross. There’s a new story about how Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home likely “smells bad” because of a drifting wind from a local bird sanctuary.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not have yet publicly congratulated the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee – but they could be a little preoccupied at the moment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11million mansion is said to have been engulfed by a foul smell, leaving neighbours “disgusted.” It is said to have been caused by the nearby Andrée Clark Bird Refuge, which is a 42-acre saltwater marsh. The area is one of the largest wildlife refuges in Santa Barbara and the water can become “stagnant” leading to an odour. The foul stink is said to have hit the area in Montecito, California, which is also home to Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. A local resident told the Mirror: “It smells like offal that has been rotting in the sun. It makes my stomach churn. I’ve seen lots of homeowners closing their windows when it wafts over.” Local officials say the stench could last as long as the autumn, when improvements are in the pipeline. Cameron Benson, clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara, said: “Water can become stagnant there. The odour issues are sporadic and sometimes they are worse in some conditions.”

[From The Sun]

Oh no, Harry and Meghan possibly smell stagnant bird-water smells every so often, paradise is ruined, they should definitely move back to a shack in Windsor so they can be under Heathrow’s flight path all day every day. What’s the point of this? To make Montecito sound bad? To make it sound like an awful place to live? This is how desperate the British media is to talk about anything related to H&M.