Sad King Charles will have a budget coronation, won’t invite the Sussexes on the balcony

For years – decades – there has been a detailed plan in place for what happens when Queen Elizabeth II passes. The plan is called Operation London Bridge, and it’s not merely a detailed schedule for her funeral. Operation London Bridge is also a set schedule for what then-King Charles will do in the hours, days and weeks following his mother’s death. Months after Liz passes, Charles will be crowned in what will be a lavish coronation. But just how lavish? For as long as Operation London Bridge has been tweaked, Charles has been tweaking his coronation plans. His coronation plans are called Operation Golden Orb, and the Mail on Sunday had a surprising amount of information about them. Some highlights:
Operation Golden Orb shows that the coronation will be fast & cheap: A source said that it would be ‘shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths’. The Coronation will happen within a year of Charles’s accession and its acknowledgement of the religious and cultural diversity of modern Britain will mark a significant departure from the Queen’s Coronation on June 2, 1953, which reflected the nation and empire of the time.
Camilla will be crowned beside her husband: The last time a Queen Consort was crowned was in 1937 when the Queen’s mother, Elizabeth, sat alongside King George VI.
A new insignia: This newspaper also understands that Charles wishes to use a new design on the official insignia which appears on postboxes and police officers’ uniforms – choosing the simpler Tudor Crown to replace the current St Edward’s design.
A lean guest list: Guests will be limited to a maximum of 2,000, and the service will be ‘far shorter because you have to consider Charles’s age’, a source said. There will be far fewer protectorates who will expect to be invited. In 1953 the Queen of Tonga refused to put the cover up on her carriage despite the pouring rain and delighted the crowds by beaming and waving regardless. But Tonga is no longer a British protectorate, becoming fully independent in 1970. And Barbados recently dropped the Queen as head of state.
An Anglican service, with a multi-faith energy: At one time it was reported that Charles wanted to be known as ‘Defender of Faith’ to reflect Britain’s multicultural society, but a source close to the Prince said: ‘Charles will definitely be Defender of THE Faith. There’s been debate over that, but that’s certain. ‘Charles was considered progressive 50 years ago when he spoke about inter-faith dialogue and that will certainly be part of the ceremony. He thinks of the UK as a community comprising different communities and you should expect all those communities represented.’
No Harry & Meghan on the balcony: A source said: ‘It will be a slimmed-down Monarchy on display throughout. I wouldn’t be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards.’
Charles doesn’t want people to know that he’s plotting: A Clarence House spokesman said last night: ‘The detailed planning for a Coronation begins at the point of accession. So there are no plans of this nature at this stage.’ But a source said: ‘There are binders and binders of paperwork on the accession and Coronation all stacked up and each has various appendixes. It’s very complex. The Golden Orb committee used to meet twice a year but now they’re meeting much more frequently, sometimes once a month. Compared to the last Coronation, there will be a lot less fuss.
[From The Mail]
There’s a lot of emphasis throughout about how Charles wants the “slimmed down monarchy” to be on display immediately, which I assume means that he will not want his siblings to take part in the coronation in any way. I doubt Prince Andrew will even be invited, and the Wessexes will probably get the nosebleed seats in Westminster. Charles might allow the Princess Royal to have a place of honor at the coronation, one would assume. But yeah… basically, it sounds like Charles has recently tweaked Operation Golden Orb so that the Sussexes will be purposefully snubbed. Which… I don’t know, plans can change. I would assume that Charles would actually be quite interested in presenting himself as a peacemaker king, bringing back the prodigal son with his mixed-race wife and children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN.
-
-
(left to right) The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War. … Armistice Day 2018 … 11-11-2018 … London … UK … . 39641203 …,Image: 531512974, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
LLANDRINDOD WELLS, WALES – DECEMBER 10: Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, speaks to guests at a reception for PRIME Cymru at the Metropole Hotel and Spa on December 10, 2021 in Llandrindod Wells, Wales. The Prince of Wales attended a reception to celebrate PRIME Cymru’s 20th year and the expansion of its volunteer mentoring programme.,Image: 647422643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Matthew Horwood / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks on stage at the WaterAid water and climate event at Kings Place in London.
Pictured: Prince Charles
BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berlin, GERMANY – Britain’s Charles, Prince of Wales, gives a speech during a memorial ceremony at the German parliament Bundestag to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship in Berlin, Germany, 15 November 2020. The British royal couple are scheduled to attend events 15 November on Germany’s National Day of Mourning that commemorates victims of war and fascism, during which Prince Charles is to give a speech at the Bundestag.
Pictured: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles
BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke (obscured) and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex during Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday, in London.
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
When: 08 Jun 2019
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com
**Not available for publication in The Netherlands**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the World Premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet at the Natural History Museum, Kensington, London on April 4th 2019
71 Responses to “Sad King Charles will have a budget coronation, won’t invite the Sussexes on the balcony”
Well, the quote about H&M from “the source” is “I wouldn’t be surprised…” but we’ve seen how the BM, royal experts and even BP insiders are being constantly surprised. If Charles plans to bring back the prodigal son, he’d better start making nice now.
Not that I feel sorry for him in any way shape or form…but it must be infuriating to be groomed to be King and have everything prepare you for that moment but then have to wait 73 years for the job. Realistically how long can he be a fully active King?
The “fast and cheap” brought upon thoughts of his lovemaking and treatment of Diana!!!
Diana once said, when asked what Charles was like in the sack…”Roll on, roll off, go to sleep”.
@Kaiser, you give Chucky far too much credit.
He has been waiting for that day his whole life. He will want all eyes on him.
Yes, but having Harry and Meghan on the balcony will divert ALL of the eyes on them, which Chaz isn’t willing to jeopardize. Whereas Burger King and CopyKeen will bring him no worries of them “stealing“ the spotlight!!
But if they’re not there, isn’t that all anyone will talk about? Chuck will lose both ways.
Charles plays the long game very well. The only things that hurt him are visual reminders of the past/Diana and William with all William brings.
Charles doesn’t need a huge party all about him. He has the power behind the scenes.
“Clarence House spokesman said last night: ‘The detailed planning for a Coronation begins at the point of accession. So there are no plans of this nature at this stage.’
But a source said: ” …The Golden Orb committee used to meet twice a year **but now they’re meeting much more frequently, sometimes once a month**.”
Well, which is it? “…*no plans* …at this stage”, OR “….they’re meeting much more frequently, sometimes *once a month*.”. Can’t be both.
Let’s face it: Chaz has been frothing at the bit over this all of his adult life, and most likely chomping at the bit since last fall, when Lizzie took ill (oh wait, I guess Horsemilla would be chomping at HER bridle at the thought of being QC. But I digress).
I would LOVE to be a fly on the wall to hear Cowmilla and her Royal Tampon cackling over TQ’s exposure to Covid because of them. As much as I dislike them, I’d bet everything they’ve HAD to be talking about it, and not in a nice way.
the queen could live another 5 years (even after he probably gave her covid) after all her mother lived to 100 or almost, so the landscape could be very different when/if he ascends the throne.
Optics wise, it’ll just make Charles look like a sad king. The queen was surrounded by her family and they all supported her throughout her life. Charles will just have Cam and his one son who is constantly plotting against him. I don’t even think Charles’ siblings would even care all that much about not being front and center during his coronation because they all know Charles can’t wait to toss them out on their asses. He is neither beloved nor respected by anyone. It’s fitting that the budget king will have the budget coronation.
To be fair, William learned the game from Charles. So, he can’t really be mad that William grew up to be just like him in terms of back stabbing and such. Do unto others and all that.
“Cats in the Cradle”: “…It occurred to me: my boy was just like me….”
You reap what you sow, Chuckie, you reap what you sow. You raised a malicious, jealous, manipulative mirror image of yourself. Enjoy.
As if Kate won’t try to upstage everybody on the balcony anyway. You know she would wear some kind of Diana inspired outfit and stand right next to Charles waving like she’s Queen already. Really, nothing says loser more than having two sons and cutting one out on your big day. I don’t think the public will come out for Charles and Camilla like they did for Elizabeth, but they might if H&M are going to be there. I think he will end up looking like an estranged, lonely man with no siblings and only one son for his coronation day.
@You’re right Ainsley, William learned from the best, but for some reason the royals always act surprised when they get what they give to others. It never makes sense to me.
The extra tall hat Kate wore when she had to share the balcony with Meghan. That was funny.
Exactly, the thought that immediately came to mind was that of the “crowds” for Trumps inauguration compared to Obama and other Presidents inauguration crowds. Chuck’s crowd will be reminiscent of Trumps.
He should have the equivalent of a “Justice of the Peace” coronation. My brother and his wife got married at the local courthouse and it lasted all of 90 seconds. 30 minutes tops: he and Camilla walk in, Archbishop gives a little speech (5 minutes), bonks him on the head once (ya crowned), bonks Camilla on the head once (ya crowned too), and then they all retire to the reception area for cookies and juice out of paper cups. They don’t even have to hassle with all the crowns and sceptors and crap. Just buy some cheap crap from Party Pieces. Boom done. Budget coronation.
But you know that CarolE will want the opportunity for the Meddlings to be in attendance to the entire day of festivities!! On top of being included on the balcony behind Sophiesta and Edward!!
Maybe as its a budget do Pizza Express could do the catering and Party Pieces supply the bunting?!
Eh. Everything except the Harry bit seems reasonable. It isn’t 1953 anymore. If they spent an inflation adjusted amount of money on the coronation now, I suspect almost everyone would think it was outrageous. Additionally, it doesn’t seem like covid is going anywhere. Smaller public events will probably be the rule in lots of cases from now on.
It is a little weird that all these plans are being floated now, though. The Queen isn’t dead. I’m sure they’ve had plans for years now, but they don’t need to be floating them in public.
No they don’t. It seems extremely disrespectful as well as jumping the gun. IF the TQ had already passed, fine, but she hasn’t and may have many more years as well.
It is really bad taste and completely unnecessary given there currently isn’t a vacancy!
Exactly! I certainly don’t begrudge them for having plans in place. They should. They should also have plans in case Charles or even William dies, and I bet they do.
They don’t need to share them, though! Keep the funeral and related plans quiet until they’re actually needed.
The new insignia seems like a waste. He won’t be king for long, and it sounds like something that’ll cost taxpayers a bunch to replace it everywhere.
My thoughts exactly. Wow, super-slimmed, right out of the gate, Chuck.
Nothing says cultural diversity more than an old white man not allowing his son and his half black daughter-in-law to stand with him on the balcony. Wonderful message to be sending to the commonwealth.
Also, Harry is his flesh and blood, most people on a momentous day in their live want to be surrounded by their family, but not Charles who waited he whole life to be the center of attention.
This is not a good look and they need to stop with these stories. The one thing I’m getting from them is that Charles wants his mother dead.
That occurred to me also. I wonder if any of them would be on the balcony though besides C&C.
And he is tired of waiting. I find the disclosure of his coronation disrespectful and extremely gauche. So much for being labeled as designated by God.
Well, William will probably do the same thing, releasing stories of HIS coronation and speaking of himself as Shadow King during Charles reign. I can see that happening.
I hope the Sussexes send best wishes and STAY HOME. There’s no need for them to be there as they are no longer part of “the firm”.
Why would they go if they weren’t invited, especially since they probably wouldn’t go if they were? I doubt the Sussexes have any interest in this coronation.
Maybe they will send a wreath, sans Commonwealth countries seeking independence.
Happy Valentine’s Day to all of my Celebitchies around the World ❤️❤️❤️
I am LIVING for the header photos that Kaiser is choosing for haggard gaslighter Camillia and tampon Charles. He is such a spiteful old coot isn’t he?
Charles is an unlucky name for Kings of England.
No way he chooses to use Charles. The monarchy is already in shambles with the few remaining working members being dumpster fires that barely life a finger for their institution.
@WW, I’ve known forever that Charles has the option of choosing a different name, but realistically, will anyone ever think of or refer to him as anything other than “Prince Charles?” It seems so stupid to me. Ten years after his coronation, we’ll still have a handful of royalists in the comments bitching, “he is NOT Prince Charles anymore!” just like we see those comments every. single. time. “Kate Middleton” is used in an article instead of the DOC.
Also, I love how they’re making the assumption that Harry and Meghan want to be a part of this sh!tshow, and that it would be some huge snub to not invite them to stand on the balcony. No one in that family or the country’s press seems to realize that the Sussexes have movedTF on and have other plans and concerns at this point. They don’t spend their days pining for Harry’s family, for god’s sake.
It was said he wanted to choose George for his grandfather, but W&K naming their first son George ended that plan.
Why would a child called Prince George throw a wrench in Charles’ plan to be King George VII? Royalty reuses the same handful of names anyway, so it’s not like rules about “name stealing” apply.
. George VI was a lot younger than Charles when he became King and used the name George instead of Albert . Charles has been known as Charles for many many years. I hope he uses the name Charles not George.
Harry will only be invited to the Coronation if he apologises to Charles for being disloyal. I don’t see Harry apologising for wanting to protect his family so he won’t be at this event.
Wow, look at all those medals — he must be quite the war hero!
🤣
I love your name @WigletWatcher and your zinger @Jezz. That is all.
“The last time a Queen Consort was crowned was in 1937 when the Queen’s mother, Elizabeth, sat alongside King George VI.”
They make it sound like it will SOOOO unusual and SUPER special to have a Queen Consort because its been SOOO long since they’ve had one.
It was Elizabeth’s mother. They didn’t have a Queen Consort this time around because they had Elizabeth instead.
The embiggening of Camilla as super special and important, plus vital to Charles, continues.
It’s funny though because it will make Keen Kate’s coronation less impressive.
It’s really gross that Charles is releasing endless information about his coronation and reign when his mother is still alive. Unless she’s abdicating after the jubbly, he should stop. It’s just sad
They’re all sad. Kate’s PR is anticipating TQ and PC’s deaths and PC’s and Cam’s is anticipating TQ’s death. That’s what happens when you have a hereditary power structure. Wonder how PW will like it when George gets older and starts his taking the throne PR.
This should be so easy but these salty royals are short-sighted. And petty, too. Embrace the Sussexes and you’ll enjoy renewed popularity all over the world. Continue to treat them as second class and the monarchy continues to slip into irrelevance and eventual abolishment.
It would make more sense to do this at Windsor. Quick, within a month or two of QEII’s passing. No balcony, maybe a carriage ride, but much smaller. Wasting millions on security for a big London event is pointless.
Yes and less embarrassing when C&C can’t fill the mall with well-wishers.
They’ll pull a trump and try to CGI a bigger crowd into the scene YYYYYYYUGE!! 🤣
I like how the Dutch royals do it.
@Feeshalori, if you see this comment — how does the Dutch RF do it? Without knowing a single thing about the Dutch monarchy, I can still say I’m fairly sure that whatever they do is much smarter and efficient than the BRF.
How exciting will this be, C&C and the other two jazz hands on the balcony. No wonder the kids will be there too.
Will Charles risk a laughably small crowd or will he bend and invite the Sussex’s? Without the Sussex’s on the balcony what are the chances the crowd will be even half of those who turned up for the queen? I know he is concerned with how history will see him but I think he is equally concerned he looks up from the balcony and seeing a sparse crowd.
TBH if I was Harry I would have serious security concerns about the Sussexes being on the balcony. I know that the Met police will be out in force to protect their new King, but I just have an uneasy feeling about the Sussexes in the UK. It doesn’t feel safe for them, imo— at least not right now.
So the ceremony will reflect diversity in the Commonwealth, but not even acknowledge the diverse members of his own family. What a shock. These ratchet, racist inbreds have no business being head of state of anyplace other than their dusty white salty island. And most of those people deserve better too. Abolish the monarch.
I would view it as unfatherly, unchristian and unkind if Charles doesn’t invite his own son and family to his Coronation. A slimmed down Coronation is appropriate but not the Head of CE excluding his own off spring?!
what’s William’s coronation code name: operation nevermind, we’re good actually, let’s abolish the monarchy?
I mean, it could be Chaz passing from COVID, TQ passing from age/sadness, then William in quick succession.
LMAO! “NVM”, for short, since Wills and Katie are the modern royals.
CarolE will never be ‘Queen Mother’. TQ’s mother was a crowned Queen consort and the title was invented as she was only 52 and hated the sound of ‘Queen Dowager’. The Meddles live in a fantasy world
There were two Queen Elizabeth’s living at the same time, Queen Elizabeth widow of King George VI and their daughter QEII the monarch, Queen Mum was a charming invention to ease confusion.
Carole is not royal and never has been. She cannot be Queen Mother or Dowager.
@Tessa, I agree with you and don’t think the Middletons should be granted titles of any kind, BUT— many of these rules were made by the BRF, so couldn’t William just change it when he’s crowned king and pronounce that CarolE will henceforth be known as “The Queen Mother” (or whatever CarolE and Kate come up with)?
It’s not as if these are laws, set in stone…Liz just changed everything up re: the line of succession in, what was it, 2014? These people make all of their own asinine little rules and it seems as if they can change them at will. (no pun intended!)
So Chuck wants to emphasize the cultural diversity of modern Britain, but “oops” be sure to not include his younger son and his mixed race wife and children. It’s going to be kind of hard to look sincere about being king of diverse subjects isn’t it?
“Operation-code name” is a bit of a laugh. I mean it’s not like these are secret plans to avoid subjects knowing they’re being investigated. Unless the Queen doesn’t know there will be a funeral for her when she dies and a coronation for Charles.
Whether the Sussexes are on the balcony or not, they’ll BE on that balcony because papers don’t sell themselves and Charles alone doesn’t do it either.
The Sussexes should definitely release some family pics to “commemorate” Charles becoming King. That would be worthy of an Operation secret code name.
Go budget, but splurge on someone who has mastered the language. The plural of appendix is appendices. Of course, no one in the RF is known for intelligence, but savvy people who aren’t so smart should surround themselves with their intellectual betters.
DM’s target audience (at least it used to be) middle-age British women without higher education. Their plans may be more grandiose with online version, but royal beat will always be weird celebrity intrigue backwater peopled by unnamed sources – terrible tabloid territory.
why are all these stories about Charles and Camilla’s coronation plans are all of a sudden out every single day. I think it tacky while his mother is still alive. But he’s been talking about these plans for decades now.
Lili, the Queen Mother lived until 104. Facts.
It’s freaking unbelievable we’ve gone from the Rota and commentators speculating Harry and Meghan would release a statement congratulating Liz and, somehow, that would make it all about them to everything being about Chuck and Cam!!! I’m a 62 year old Brit and can’t believe some of the utter tosh the media is spewing out at present.
Leave a comment