Goldie Hawn thinks ‘scary’ masks are the reason for kids’ declining mental health

Goldie Hawn went on Fox & Friends on Friday and I’ve been trying to find an embeddable video from the interview, but I cannot. If you want to see the interview, Fox News has it up here. The difficult thing is that Goldie was – possibly – trying to say that we should be very aware of children’s mental health during the pandemic, that the pandemic is scary and there’s so much misinformation and political wrangling around masks-in-schools, that kids feel helpless and scared. Another reading of what Goldie said is that we need to unmask children and that masks are the things which are destroying kids’ mental health? It’s a mess. And the entire reason she was on Fox & Friends was to promote her own Mind Up charity which aims to prioritize teaching kids about mental health in schools.

Actress Goldie Hawn spoke out about how the COVID pandemic is affecting the mental health of children and what can be done to better manage the nationwide impact. Hawn, 76, noted that the pandemic was hurting the ‘mental health’ of children who have no control over what is going on in the world. The Oscar-winning actress’s statements come amid rising arguments over mask mandates for children as 15 states have still imposed it in US schools. ‘We’re dealing right now with a mental illness pandemic,’ Hawn told Fox & Friends hosts Brian Kilmeade, Will Cain and Carley Shimkus on Friday. ‘Mental illness is something that can actually last…it’s very, very dangerous. If we don’t look at it and know what and how to handle it, then we’re not going to win this battle with kids. We can start looking at how we are putting preventative social and emotional programs. We are dealing with a mental illness pandemic.’ Hawn, who is neutral on the subject of mask mandates, said that even parents are having difficulty navigating the situation as well. ‘Whether it’s masks, whether it’s any of the various things that are going on today in the world, it’s very, very scary,’ Hawn also told the network. ‘I think that what we’ve got to do is start focusing in on our next generation. We have to make our future and have to make our children strong and fit and be able to connect to each other.”

Watching the whole interview… yeah, she doesn’t push back on any of the Fox anti-mask narratives. She’s not actually arguing that kids are struggling right now because they’re living through a g–damn deadly pandemic and they likely know a family member or neighbor or friend who has died from Covid. She’s arguing that kids are struggling with their mental health because of the mask mandates and isolation of people trying to be responsible in a pandemic. The mask mandates are not why kids’ mental health is declining. Kids are struggling because of everything around the pandemic, the death, the isolation, the political bullsh-t, the stress on their parents.

The fact that Goldie is now being embraced by conservative dumbf–ks and she hasn’t shut it down… well, that tells you a lot too.

