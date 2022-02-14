Goldie Hawn thinks ‘scary’ masks are the reason for kids’ declining mental health

Goldie Hawn went on Fox & Friends on Friday and I’ve been trying to find an embeddable video from the interview, but I cannot. If you want to see the interview, Fox News has it up here. The difficult thing is that Goldie was – possibly – trying to say that we should be very aware of children’s mental health during the pandemic, that the pandemic is scary and there’s so much misinformation and political wrangling around masks-in-schools, that kids feel helpless and scared. Another reading of what Goldie said is that we need to unmask children and that masks are the things which are destroying kids’ mental health? It’s a mess. And the entire reason she was on Fox & Friends was to promote her own Mind Up charity which aims to prioritize teaching kids about mental health in schools.
Actress Goldie Hawn spoke out about how the COVID pandemic is affecting the mental health of children and what can be done to better manage the nationwide impact. Hawn, 76, noted that the pandemic was hurting the ‘mental health’ of children who have no control over what is going on in the world. The Oscar-winning actress’s statements come amid rising arguments over mask mandates for children as 15 states have still imposed it in US schools.
‘We’re dealing right now with a mental illness pandemic,’ Hawn told Fox & Friends hosts Brian Kilmeade, Will Cain and Carley Shimkus on Friday. ‘Mental illness is something that can actually last…it’s very, very dangerous. If we don’t look at it and know what and how to handle it, then we’re not going to win this battle with kids. We can start looking at how we are putting preventative social and emotional programs. We are dealing with a mental illness pandemic.’
Hawn, who is neutral on the subject of mask mandates, said that even parents are having difficulty navigating the situation as well.
‘Whether it’s masks, whether it’s any of the various things that are going on today in the world, it’s very, very scary,’ Hawn also told the network. ‘I think that what we’ve got to do is start focusing in on our next generation. We have to make our future and have to make our children strong and fit and be able to connect to each other.”
Watching the whole interview… yeah, she doesn’t push back on any of the Fox anti-mask narratives. She’s not actually arguing that kids are struggling right now because they’re living through a g–damn deadly pandemic and they likely know a family member or neighbor or friend who has died from Covid. She’s arguing that kids are struggling with their mental health because of the mask mandates and isolation of people trying to be responsible in a pandemic. The mask mandates are not why kids’ mental health is declining. Kids are struggling because of everything around the pandemic, the death, the isolation, the political bullsh-t, the stress on their parents.
The fact that Goldie is now being embraced by conservative dumbf–ks and she hasn’t shut it down… well, that tells you a lot too.
Goldie Hawn forever! https://t.co/Q4Qqm4seAD
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 12, 2022
Goldie Hawn says COVID mask mandates are hurting the 'mental health' of kids https://t.co/x2YVfFOqr2
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 12, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Gosh Goldie, I think it’s probably because they’re being forced to continue getting good grades and participating In extracurriculars to get back to “normal” life during a pandemic that will never end BECAUSE PEOPLE DONT WEAR MASKS.
Bye Goldie! You’ve been on the periphery for a while now , but Fox & Friends and anti mask too? Talk about dumpster diving. I guess we should be glad she doesn’t say Covid isn’t real.
She’s been leaning right ever since she got with Kurt Russell, who is an avid hunter. This just seals it.
Are. gh. She’s always been kooky, but it ceased being cute a long, long time ago. What kind of twit is taking advice end guidance from a dipstick like Goldie Hawn? She, like a lot of celebrities, has an inflated sense of self, believing she has the answer to the worrying issue of children’s mental health. Masks are not causing t9he decline in children’s mental health Masks are a simple aid, cost little, but gives high value. If she doesn’t know this by now, then she needs to shut her cakehole.
Bye-Bye, Goldie! I’m done with you too! If Goldie is anti-mask for kids, I would think Kate Hudson is too.
You can’t assume that. Plenty of people disagree with their parents.
Kate’s a hippie like Goldie. Their personalities are nontraditional like Lisa Bonet.
She is just not a bright woman. Never has been.
Well there goes any respect I had for Goldie. We need to start focusing on the next generation? Really, thank goodness we have you because everyone, all the experts focused on the pandemic and children, completely forgot about them. Do you have a 5 questions for us?
Sigh. Another celeb demonstrates that fame and intelligence are not linked in any way. I find myself always slightly surprised by how dumb public figures can be – perhaps I assume that they will have people who can advise them better or that, given their platforms and influence, they would be more careful/thoughtful with what they say.
In my experience you can guide them and advise them until you’re blue in the face, but they will ultimately do what they want. The reps get the rough end of the deal often, having to deal with their crap
@blinkb – I can well believe that. I’ve never advised celebrities but I have been paid to advise clients in other areas and, despite the fact that they were paying me for my opinion, they rarely listened. And yet, somehow, it was all my fault when it went wrong.
She keeps most of that beautiful blonde hair inside her skull, if you know what I’m saying. Haunted house up there, cobwebs on the hamster wheel. She should stick to dressing inappropriately for her age and making C list movies.
Blondes are stupid is your takeaway? Is this 1950. She’s a moron but not because of her hair color.
Dressing inappropriately for her age? Blondes are airheads? Geez. Hello 2022! She’s always been rather dumb but the rest is pure crap.
If I’m very generous (VERY) I could say she didn’t phrase that well. But….😒
A lot of adults are projecting their own insecurities and fears during all of this. You’re worried about masks but not, oh I don’t know, F**KING ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILLS that they start in kindergarten?!? Give me a break. In truth this is about the adults being upset about masks and feeling a lack of control. The kids, thanks to the garbage dump of a society we’ve built, have bigger problems!
Shooter drills since kindergarten are MASSIVE contributors to children’s increasing anxiety and poor mental health.
Yes, Covid has also been awful for kids’ mental health, but the masks are just a necessary inconvenience.
Thank you! It breaks my heart and gives me so much anxiety when my kindergartener comes home talking about how they did one that day but they don’t call them active shooter drills so they innocently have no idea what they are.
My 5th grader has never cried over wearing a mask or expressed any anxiety about it – he even forgets he wears them sometimes. However, he HAS expressed repeated fears over guns and being killed despite us not talking about it at home because of active shooter drills. This is absolutely false equivalency – masks aren’t hurting kids….unless the parents are telling them they are.
Right on, Mia4s
I just don’t listen to many celebrities, so many of them (you know except actual scientists such as Mayim Bialik!!) aren’t very smart. That sounds mean, I know, and they are smart as far as their craft, but not much outside of that. They can be easily confused and led astray by journalists who are questioning them rapid fire in order to fit an interview into a specific time frame, not to mention all the zoom/IT issues. So many quotes taken out of context… That might not even be what she meant to say or how she meant to say it.
Now why she went on Fox News in the first place…well, hmmm?!?!
A lot of celebs are not very well educated. Many of them got their high school diplomas or GEDs and went straight into the entertainment industry, so they didn’t spend any time in higher education where they could’ve learned critical thinking skills.
Educated doesn’t mean smart. From what I remember Mayim Bialik is problematic, wasn’t she anti vax a while back? Anyway I need to again why I didn’t like her
Yes, she was. She tried to clean it up after backlash, but yes. She also blamed Weinstein’s victims for their abuse, so she just strikes me as one of those people who developed “Daria syndrome” in high school and never outgrew it. She’s intelligent, but judgmental and dogmatic. Not a great combo.
She is not an actual “scientist” either. Just having the book smarts to get a degree does NOT connotate to the work of an actual WORKING scientist in a lab. She has *never* done any of that (outside of school).
Agree – that’s why I don’t listen to any of them. I’m not sure why so many people do. I don’t know if Mayim worked in a lab or not, I’m not digging that deep. My point is…people need to quit relying on celebrities for their information and do their own research. Or listen to, you know, the actual subject matter experts, If I need Laugh In! trivia, I’ll give Goldie a call!
This mindset is so crazy to me. My kid and their classmates have zero trouble with masks. Kids are very amenable to them if they don’t have parents freaking out all the time about liberties. Plus side – my kid is super compliant and because of kn95 style kids mask hasn’t had so much as a cold in two years
Funny how these parents have NO PROBLEM putting their kids in costumes WITH MASKS at Halloween, and they prowl the streets for HOURS getting candy, with NO problem wearing/breathing.
Same, J, my 6th grader and all his buddies have no issues with masks. This is all just more noise that will keep the pandemic going.
Oh please-like the Fox & Friend viewers give a flying F about kids’ mental health.
Nobody loves wearing the masks, but every kid I know seems fine with them and aren’t the ones throwing tantrums – even my friends’ kids who have sensory issues. It’s usually the parents are their political BS.
This is not who I expected Goldie to be, and it’s disappointing.
My kid is 5yo and she’d be the first to remind me to mask first when we leave our house.
Yup. And my kiddo loves choosing which color to wear. It’s not a big deal because we didn’t make it a big deal.
Exactly. My friends’ kids have been competing in athletics – gymnastics, soccer, wrestling – all while masked and with no complaints. I’m sorry but if a 7 year old can do a balance beam routine in a mask then adults can wear one into Target. It’s utterly exhausting.
And to the people who are saying that masks impact mental and/or physical health – one local mom has been trying to say that masks are giving kids dental problems, lol – someone pointed out that Asian kids have been wearing masks routinely for more than a decade and there seems to be no data pointing to mental or physical issues related to wearing masks. If there are in the US, it’s because whiny parents are creating these issues themselves! Sigh.
🙋🏼♀️ I actually like wearing masks…and my 6 and 9 year old do too.
I do, too. I can be incognito!
Agreed. I like wearing them too. I
And in fact, from a purely vain point of view, most people look better in a mask than without. LOL
I don’t think I’m ever going to stop masking up for errands, I have had so many fewer colds and whatnot than any other point in my life.
Also, I appreciate the mask when I find a rogue chin hair that seems to be my gift for making it to 47 years old, because the mask conceals it until I figure out it’s there.
I always find it amusing that celebrities think we care about their opinions.
Not that there is anything remotely amusing about this interview or her appearance on Fox and Friends🙄
These days most celebrities seem so detestable.
There’s no merit to this because this mask stuff didn’t exist until recently.
So– you can’t use the present and future to explain the PAST.
I did her MindUP training which was offered free for teachers in my area. It’s about introducing meditation in public schools.
So very depressed that ANOTHER alternative practice has been somehow hijacked by the right, now morphing into pseudo science. I WAS considering promoting her program, but now….I see she’s just another self-proclaimed expert. I wasted my time. NO WAY will i affiliate w the “too cool to comply” crowd.
When Meghan “my father” McCain is praising you, you need to rethink your life.
Today is my kids (elementary school) first day back to school with optional masks and I couldn’t sleep I’m so sick over it. They lifted the mandate Friday afternoon, just in time for the Valentine’s Day parties today with every classroom having four extra unmasked adults breathing on them this afternoon. We live in an area where basically no one wears them anymore so even though they are optional (but recommended) like they were at the very beginning of the year, I’m positive that my kids will be the only ones wearing them, just like they were then. It’s going to be extra hard to convince them to keep them on now too because they are all double vaccinated and really just tired little kids who have been through too much already.
Where’s Goldie’s degree in child psychology/psychiatry? Why isn’t the Right telling her to shut up and act (like they do with people on the Left)?
Mental health is declining because the pandemic is never-ending … BECAUSE people won’t wear their masks and get vaccinated. And because its become apparent that so many people in our society only care about themselves.
People need to stop watching movies then or going to Disney or anywhere people wear any sort of mask or disguise then. That is traumatic also but doesn’t stop people. Wearing something that can protect you and others is considered to traumatizing to be exposed to or taught to do though?
Kids wouldn’t have to still be wearing “scary” masks if the selfish anti mask anti vax fools had just followed the rules in the first place. We’d be past all of this.
I read her article and watched that segment and she isn’t really saying masks are causing trauma. Fox is trying to politicize her message about children’s mental health crisis and no she didn’t disagree with them but she also made a point not to agree with them that it is all about masking. She’s talking about the fear of a pandemic that kids and their parents are not well equipped to navigate. Whether you think masking is causing trauma (it’s not) or you think it’s people NOT masking and causing the pandemic to linger on and on that is causing trauma – the point I think she’s making is that kids internalize their parents’ chronic stress, fear, anxiety and anger and that can trigger anxiety and depression in kids.
The underlying message comes from a place of love, it’s just that a pandemic is something we can’t all just agree to disagree about, like the repubs want. We can’t all just “you do you” we have to come together to take it seriously and they don’t wanna b/c of fear of acknowledging a scary thing and that makes dems angry b/c their denial is killing people.
Something nice: I think it’s great that she started this foundation 20 years ago to bring educational programs to schools about mental health, and I agree it’s something that should be taught and emphasized in schools.
She’s playing both ends so no one gets mad at her. The fact she was on Fox is very telling though. However, I do appreciate your perspective and positivity.
My kid is 22 now and in her own, so I don’t have experience parenting a little one during this time. However, I remember sitting in on a doctor visit with her when she was in middle school. Her doctor asked her if she felt safe and she said that she didn’t really feel safe at school and if there was someone with a gun she would run to a local business over school. I feel like our young ones have had a lot to deal with when you think of school shooting drills and social media. I think kids mental health is a legitimate isssue but the mask connection seems low on the list to me.
It’s strange to me that only parents who are anti-mask seem to have children struggling with issues from wearing them, weird. Mine has never had an issue or pushed back on the mask, sure she finds it annoying at times, like we all do! I had a Facebook friend(who is a pediatric doctor in the south, of course), go on a rant about how her kids are struggling mentally because of the masks and being unable to live a normal life, a quick scroll through her page from the previous year showed them going to numerous massless birthday parties, water parks, multiple vacations, sleepovers, and even daycare without a mask🤣 imagine that!
These white people just want something to complain about so they can feel like special snowflakes.
Everyone is struggling due to this pandemic, it’s not the masks, plus there are so many other issues going on. I wish people were more concerned with gun violence. My daughter had to go into a real lockdown two weeks ago and sent me her goodbye texts thinking she was about to get shot by a fellow classmate, but god forbid we change gun laws!
Imagine being a child in a FOX-news-watching household. That’s anxiety-inducing right there.
Strangely enough, my family member who is vocally and defiantly anti-mask wonders why her kids are getting more vocally defiant about her parenting. It’s a mystery.
Oh Jessica, how awful. Your daughter should not have to go through stuff like that. One of my extended family members was in the classroom next door at Sandy Hook elementary. It really makes me so angry that killing children is not enough to shut down the freaking gun lobby or to get more controls. CHILDREN!
yep. Sandy Hook was a tipping point. if they can see THAT happen and still not want to do anything (except arm teachers, uggggh) then I don’t know what would make a difference. the gun nuts (egged on by the gun industry, which is profiting off death and misery) will not stop. Sarah Winchester was right! it’s all blood money. but money is the only thing that matters to some people. money and their bonkers ideology.
I have a daughter who is deaf and I am a teacher of special needs kids. I can absolutely confirm that it is a contributing factor in Oregon.
Yes, I also have a child with a learning disability and I’m anxiously awaiting the date he no longer has to mask in NJ (3/7/22). He has had two crucial development years taken from him and I’m very angry about it. I firmly believe he needs more normalcy. Of course active shooter drills are awful too. Both things can be true. Most parents I know are in support of unmasking at this point.
If not now, I’m not sure where the off-ramp should be. I’m feeling that the comments on this site are not representative of the country as a whole.
Nice try with your right wing rhetoric. Returning to normalcy means having to accept easing back into things, even if that means masking a little longer for kids. Further, people are split on this issue, with a little more favorability given to keeping school masking in place. But there is no consensus and Celebitchy commentators are no more out of step with their opinions on this issue than those of all the so-called parents you know. And finally, demands to unmask in schools and do away with other covid restrictions have been a bane to school teachers, whose suffering continues to be ignored, in favor of angry “pro-freedom” parents who have hogged the metaphoric podium at every turn. There is a mass exodus of school teachers for a reason and people like you and the other parents you apparently know are contributing to it.
My nine-year-old has been wearing a mask in school every day for the last two years. It is not a big deal. She doesn’t complain about it. I often have to remind her to take it off when I pick her up at night. None of her friends complain about it either.
You know the kids who are complaining about masks? Those who live in homes with parents who hate masks and complain about them. The kids pick it up and make it a thing.
Well, that tears it. Another day, another celeb proves to be a Covidiot. Not surprised.
Masks are the least of the problems facing kids. Kids are resilient, and they will be just fine wearing masks and seeing others wearing them. What will really hurt them is losing loved ones to COVID. Or, perhaps, the revelation that they live in a world where adults aren’t adult enough to care about others and be responsible enough to wear masks without being colossal whiners.
I always hoped that the ditz act was just that, an act. Clearly it’s either not an act or she’s grown into her Laugh In characters ditzy airhead.
What I first noticed is that she’s had some new work done, neck and face lift. I think maybe she just wants to be seen and this was her only option. How did it come about that she was on that program, who reached out to who? Seems strange, doubt Fox reached out organically.
Congrat’s Goldie, here’s the attention you were so desperate for. FYI Goldie, you should have gone to whoever did Martha Stewarts work. Also lay off the heavy low lid dark black eyeliner, not good for anyone over 50 (this goes for you also, Sarah Jessica Parker).
All of that came right out of her Botoxed mouth. I can only laugh.