Prince Charles tested positive for Covid for a second time, he’s isolating at home

Considering how little we’ve seen of Prince William in the past two months, there was a quiet theory that he might have gotten Covid yet again, and perhaps he didn’t tell anyone. That’s what happened in 2020 – William had a bad case of Covid early in the pandemic, he hid his Covid diagnosis and he only revealed it months after the fact, framing it like his secrecy was super-heroic. What was interesting about William’s 2020 Covid diagnosis is that he was likely very sick at the same time Prince Charles disclosed his Covid diagnosis. Charles got Covid in March 2020 – following a large number of public events that month – and he isolated in Scotland, much to the chagrin of local Scottish officials.

Anyway, all of that to say, Prince Charles has contracted Covid again. The photos in this post are from Charles and Camilla’s appearance at the British Asian Trust event last night in London. I used the photos in another post (which is coming up later this morning) and I honestly almost wrote “wow, Charles looks really unwell.” I didn’t because I was trying to be nice. But yeah, he looked noticeably ill last night. His coloring was completely off, he looked clammy and out-of-it. Now everyone at that event will have to get tested and isolate. No one wore masks at the event either.

Just another reminder that this f–king pandemic isn’t over. Y’all need to still wear masks and be cautious.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 this morning and is self-isolating, a Clarence House spokesperson confirms. The Prince of Wales—who also had Covid in March 2020—is "deeply disappointed" not to be able to attend engagements today in Winchester. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 10, 2022

