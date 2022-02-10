“Nathan Chen won gold in men’s figure skating at the Olympics” links

Nathan Chen won gold and his ensemble was kind of… boring? [GFY]
Nathan’s ensembles are always simple. He doesn’t like a lot of glitz. Vera Wang designed his outfits and he told her he wanted them to feel like a sweatshirt.
I love the simplicity of them
I also love the simplicity. I prefer skating costumes minimalist and skating performances maximalist. Nathan Chen is the human embodiment of my preferences, and I couldn’t be happier for him! He’s amazing.
it’s very ’90s Prince. I think he looks great!
So happy for him and it’s nice to have a simple outfit. It’s more chic and it keeps eyes on the sport 🙂
I watched his short program last night and was struck by how streamlining his clothes were. I don’t think you could even call it a costume, just plain black and classy and I think that leaves the focus on his skating.
Right!? Clean lines, clean moves 🖤
Some may say boring, but I think it’s brave. In figure skating, clean lines with no bling means there is no place to hide, you have to nail everything.
honestly, the shirt he has on in the skating pic reminds me of 1) a Star Trek shirt and 2) that Cat in Outer Space shirt.
I like it!
And with Nathan’s music from “Rocketman,” a Star Trek-type shirt makes artistic sense.
Omg he could totally be a hot Starfleet officer 😆🖤 they’d send him to ice planets to be graceful in front of newly discovered aliens
Someone call CBS! 😁 (plus, I’m still waiting on Michelle Yeoh’s Section 31 Star Trek show)
Compared to the blouses and bedazzled polyester shirts, Nathan’s looked elegant in its restraint. If your name isn’t Prince, you probably don’t look good in a blouse.
That’s interesting, I totally understand him wanting the feel of a sweatshirt. Comfort is everything. He probably feels he skates his best with softer more forgiving fabric. The proof is in his performances!
That makes total sense. Because they probably practice in sweats, not their performance costumes (I’m guessing, as I don’t really know).
Maybe they do a dress rehearsal like professional competitive dancers?
God hearing how Bob Saget actually died is even sadder than thinking it was a heart attack. His poor family. If you don’t want to click the link, he died from hitting his head and then going to sleep. They don’t know what he hit his head on but they found a very large bruise on the back of his head…maybe the headboard of the hotel bed? I don’t know, but damn…
This story reminded me of Natasha Richardson’s untimely death.
Saget had apparently come back from a stand-up performance. I wonder if he was tired or possibly inebriated from a post show celebration…and fell due to that.
They said no drugs or alcohol were found in his system.
I also immediately thought of Natasha Richardson. She’s who I always think of when I hit my head. “Oh, I feel fine,” but then I think of her and start to worry. So now I guess I will get to think of her and Bob Saget. And yes, it does seem more sad than a heart attack, because you think oh, he might have been saved. But she was around people and that didn’t change her outcome. Although maybe if she had been around people and in a metro area instead of a ski resort, maybe it would have been different. Hard to say.
I had 2 concussions last year and didn’t go to the hospital immediately. I went to the hospital the next day in both cases. This is so scary.
Head injuries are terrifying. When I was in middle school a boy running in the halls bumped into me an I hit my head on the atrium floor. I was shaken up and crying but recovered so they tried to tell me to go to class. Because the school had to notify parents of injury, they called my mother and told her that “I seemed fine”. My mom who is a medical professional, told them they had no idea what kind of head trauma I had, that I probably had a concussion and had them pull my older sister out of class and my mom made her take me to the doctor. Turns out I had a concussion and had to miss school for a week. I have always remembered that and my mother saying, “you can never be too careful with head injuries”
I wouldn’t think you could hit your head on the headboard THAT HARD, but what I thought was maybe he fell in the bathroom. hard tile, etc.
either way, it’s really sad to know that’s how it happened.
How are we sure the trauma happened in the hotel room and not before? Assuming there were no witnesses, guess we’ll never know.
Yeah I mean who knows where he hit his head…could have been anywhere. I just hope someone didn’t hit him with something…like throw something at him or something. I guess we will never know.
I saw a co-worker bend over to pick something up, and when she stood up, she hit the back of her head on the underneath side of a marble countertop. It was so loud and so hard, it was shocking. It could have been something like that for Bob, or hitting his head on a cabinet door when he stood up, slipping, etc.
Because he had a show, it could have also been a set piece back stage, but you’d think there would have been witnesses (and liability, etc.)
My uncle died from wearing cowboy boots. He slipped on wet leaves while taking a misdelivered package to his neighbor’s house. No immediate symptoms after he hit his head — so refused to go to the doctor. But he was in a coma when my aunt went to wake him up the next morning.
This is such a sad death. And maybe one of the reasons married people live longer? I’m guessing marrieds spend more time around another adult, so if they choke on something or lose consciousness, there is more likely to be someone around to help. I’m single, so occasionally I think about what would happen if I slipped in the shower or choked on my dinner. The saddest deaths are when it could have been prevented, if someone could have gotten help.
I had 2 concussions last year and the first one the next morning I took a 5 hour nap and I have a sleep disorder and can’t sleep without meds. My husband was like get dressed we’re going to the ER because something is wrong. The second one I developed black eyes that were weird and my husband googled and they’re called raccoon eyes and as soon as I woke up the next morning he sent me to the ER because they are a sign of a fractured skull.
Hearing the cause of Bob Saget’s death was such a shock. I’m definitely going to think twice if I hit my head.
Nathan’s “costumes” are always simple. I kind of like it because sometimes other skaters’ ensembles are too over the top for me….. But man, what a skater he is!
He’s a cutie, and so talented! Very happy for him.
He really is spectacular! I am so happy for him.
I really love the over the top skating costumes and I also really love Chen’s simple style. It’s cool that there’s a place for both on the ice.
His performance to Elton John was epic. Am also obsessed with silver medalist, Yuma kaguyama. He is adorable, so cute waving and smiling, like an anime character in real life .
I loved Chen’s performance and the music ( yay Elton John), but gotta say would like a bit more oomph with the costume. They’re just so plain. Give me a sequin or two. I liked the costumes of the silver and bronze guys more.
Joe Rogan’s “I never acted like a racist to be racist” is so much BS it makes me dislike him more but plays to his base.
What good reason is it to spout the N-word multiple times in your podcasts? There is zero good reason to use that word at all, especially as privilege white man preaching to the MAGA crowd. It’s not an ‘accident’ anymore is it? His non-apology apology is BS.
And comedians using the “i’m not racist, I’m just trying to be funny” excuse can get lumped in with him.
“Drive My Car” is apparently amazing, the screenplay actually gives the female characters stuff to do (unlike in the original short story by Haruki Murakami, who treats women as “mythic functionaries” – the screenplay is really thoughtful). I’m already rooting for it at the Oscars.
I’m dragging my boyfriend to see it, god knows I’ve sat through enough MCU lol. (Both Drive My Car and Spiderman are close to 3 hours haha, if I can deal with a bunch of references I don’t get – he can deal with artistic whistfulness lol)
The lack of nomination for Nidetoshi Nishijima is so wrong.
He was in every frame of that film and was absolutely fantastic.
He did two really great dramas of the past few years, What Did You Eat Yesterday? And Cautious, Hazardous Wife.
You should check those out if you can.
I’m gutted for Yuzuru. His artistry is beyond compare and I prefer his elegant costumes. But he’s a two time gold medalist and shouldn’t regret this try.
I am a Yuzuru fan as well, though I am happy for Nathan too.
He seems like a very nice guy. It would have been sad if he hadn’t won an Olympics after all he has accomplished.
Joe Gorga is such an ass. Does he think Gia doesn’t know what people say about her dad? He should at least PRETEND to be an caring uncle instead of starting drama.
Plus sending Melissa to try and make her feel bad for calling Joe on his garbage? Pass.
Beautiful and jaw-dropping efforts from the men’s figure skating. What great physical challenges are figure skaters going to try next? Remember when attempting a single quad in competition was a brave championship move? Now they do multiples and in combination! And women are doing quads too.
The one woman doing quads was just busted for taking PEDs. They can’t even award the team skating medals from 4 days ago because her bloodwork showed heart pills. Putin is complaining of course. They were supposed to take the gold in the team event.
There are already several women who have landed quads in competition and from multiple countries too.
It kind of sucks though that male figure skaters can compete (and win) in a costume that feels like a sweatshirt, but the women are still expected to wear basically sequined skirted bikinis. I either want the dudes to start having to wear a tulle-and-rhinestone covered Speedo with tights, or let the ladies be more comfortable too FFS.
Is it an actual rule that the female skaters can’t wear long pants like the men wear? I’m curious to know because that’s really sexist if true.
Pretty sure Surya Bonaly wore pants at times, and that did not go down well, iirc.
There was a point in the 80’s when some skaters tried wearing a unitard and the skating federation put in a rule that women skaters had to wear a skirt that covered the hips. That rule was changed about 20 years ago and now you basically just can’t look naked. But the judges are pretty conservative and if you’re going to be avant-garde, then your skating better be perfect.
I have to laugh at Emzelda saying the dudes should wear tulle and rhinestone covered speedos with tights, because a lot of have been going in that direction (maybe not the speedos, but certainly the sparkles and sequins). Nathan’s costumes are actually going back to when men’s outfits were much more simple.
They are not scored for costumes. When we went to Europe, we watched an Olympic qualifying event where some entries wore pantsuit. It depends on their program. Their coaches sometimes decide that as most of these girls are very young. Of course, who could forget Debi Thomas.
Women can and do wear long pants. Vanessa James looked amazing in a blue unitard competing for Canada. Maybe skaters get pressure from their teams to “go girly” with the short skirts but it’s not required by the rules.
Belgian Loena Hendrickx competed in a bodysuit during her amazing Frozen by Madonna routine.
She’s one to watch for the coming competition as well.
In the past couple of years, a few female skaters have worn bodysuits, but it’s still rare. I was talking about this a while back with a friend of mine who was a figure skater in the early 2000s and she said that she didn’t think that there was a rule against it, but when she wanted to compete in a bodysuit, her coach discouraged it because a lot of judges were old-fashioned and believed female skaters needed to look hyper-feminine.
Nathan doesn’t need glitz and glamour in his skating costumes. Have you watched the man skate? Wow! Naaaaailed it!
I just watched Nathan’s short and free skate programs and he was breathtaking! So powerful, elegant, fun to watch, and great musicality. I loved his spin and footwork sequence at the end of his long free skate. That floppy hair and sweet smile is too much. I hope he gets a lot of endorsements and enjoys many years of success in the sport. I so admire how he came back from disaster in 2018 to become an Olympic champion. Impressive young man!
I only just watched his long program, OMG! I got so tired just watching, I couldn’t believe he still had to keep going! He was fantastic!! I loved every bit of his routine. His Star Trek costume was perfect for Rocketman, maybe less so for Bennie & the Jets (I realize a costume change is out of the question, but wouldn’t electric boots & a mohair suit have been something?). He was fabulous!
Donovan Carrillo is from my country, Mexico. He was in the finals, first Mexican skater ever there. First Ice skater we have had in decades! AS he said, the only ice we see, is usually in our drinks! He is so joyous when he skates, I haven’t see the finals, but gotta do it.
I read an article about him, and he sounds like a delight. I need to watch him skate!
I love stories like that! I’m going to google his performance.