Prince William planted a tree & flapped his jazz hands during his one-day trip to Dubai

OMG, the look on Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s face as he stares at Prince William’s jazz hands!! It’s like William was trying to explain in detail what Bob Fosse did as a choreographer and the Sheikh is like “this man knows nothing about Bob Fosse.” Sheikh Khaled is the son of the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and an important man when it comes to many development projects within the United Arab Emirates. And he was the one tasked with speaking to Prince William – who has zero accomplishments – during William’s one day visit to Dubai. “Oi, ‘ave you ever ‘eard of Keenshot?!”
These are photos from William’s one day tour. He planted a tree at Jubail Magrove Park, and he learned more about the UAE’s efforts to protect regional flora and fauna. At some point, he had a meeting about the illegal wildlife trade. You can read more at the Daily Mail – it doesn’t sound like William was tasked with any heavy lifting for the one-day trip. He was just told to plant a tree, wander around with someone important and bang on about how he wants his children to be able to see tigers.
I genuinely expected to see William do something fun or attention-grabbing, like a photocall at the Burj Al Arab (the iconic hotel which looks like a billowing sail) or a trip to one of Dubai’s lovely beaches. I know I accuse William of being a lightweight – and he is – but surely he wants this trip to actually get some attention?
Photos courtesy of Instar.
The Duke of Cambridge (centre) during his visit to Jebel Ali Port to learn more about efforts in the region to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
The body language difference of a royal with actual power and a royal that is only for pr. Its an interesting contrast
Spot on!
I love how he looks calm and collected in the Dubai heat and PW looks like he is dying. It is interesting that William will no longer be able to pretend as if he belongs with the “big dogs.” He doesn’t.
Well, the British are kind of the reason why all those Middle Eastern royal families have a hold on all the assets – the region was a British protectorate, they set up a bunch of monarchies and have supported the ones that are left ever since. William may be a pathetic example, but he still represents a boatload of history.
@ Eurydice, but his representation of history is mired in stupidity and incompetence. You shouldn’t send a boy to do a man’s job.
Maybe the RF should hire out Baldimort and CopyKeen as pantomimes for their “work” as they are only able to act out what they are saying. :-/
In fairness, the British didn’t set up a bunch of monarchies. Those monarchies are ancient. Under the British protectorate they simply helped them to re-establish power with new boarders. Ironically they now have more power in their respective countries and Emirates than the British monarchy do in GB.
They are both sons of a Crown Prince. That’s all they have in common. Sheik Khalid has genuine work and knows what he’s talking about. Prince William just makes noises and flaps his hands.
All I keep thinking is I hope William put sunscreen on his head.
My first thought as well.
It would be a sad sight to behold – the burnt skin and the uneven peeling of the skin later
I’m sure he has someone in charge of that.
Or maybe followed his host’s example and worn a head covering or hat?
What is the point of this trip?? It could have been an hour long zoom meeting. I’d be livid if my money funded this nonsense.
Maybe I’m to suspicious, but I pretty sure the point of this trip was anything but plant- and wildlife conservation. FFK needs to learn how to make friends with the “right” people for future “donations”.
+1
@CuriousCole, I imagine that the real point of this trip is to ensure that various arms deals continue.
From William the conqueror to William the destroyer.
It’s a sad day for d RF if this is what he n katiekeen are all that n nothing more.
Free advice for them,they should start learning and acting like there is no monarchy tomorrow. The mystery that is the RF is no more. Everyone has seen their asses and follies.
Well, they’ll need somebody to step up to facilitate the shady arms deals and money-laundering now that Andrew is out of play. Arrogance and stupidity wasn’t considered a drawback to Andrew doing the job, and William has the same qualifications.
“Well, they’ll need somebody to step up to facilitate the shady arms deals and money-laundering now that Andrew is out of play.”
I wonder if this is the role they wanted Harry to take on eventually. I always thought the articles about Harry abandoning William were over the top and never made any sense. I guess they need someone to do the dirty work while keeping the heir clean from this type of work.
@Couch Potato and Harla – you’re both right. CP, you’re not too suspicious, *I* wasn’t suspicious enough! I forgot who we’re dealing with here.
This emphasizes how much of a lightweight he is. I am cackling.
My favorite bit in the DM article is where Will’s at the port being shown x-ray scans of shipping containers and he declares them “very exciting.”
BAWHAHAHAHA.
Charles called a friend and asked him to keep his little one busy. Because that the vibes I get from those pictures a grown up indulging a kid.
Omg I just spit my coffee! All Wills events are like that, “just keep him busy and don’t make him whine”. 40 yo man acting like a kid on a school trip. I would be so embarrassed and I am pretty sure he now realizes he has no place at the grown ups table.
Looking at the DM pics if him planting a sapling, all I could think is “where’s his little watering can?”
LOL!
Hahaha oh my Gods the little watering can yes!
YES hahaha
ONE DAY? Please tell me we haven’t been hearing all this fuss for just 24 hrs of incandescent jazz hands.
Well, that seems like a good use of time and other resources for both countries.
Imagine spending money and time on getting the security in place, organizing the protocol officers, airfare, screening people etc, just for a one day tree planting exercise. Something is fishy.
Probably yet another arms deal.
Yes, I believe it’s that and begging for Earth$hit money. Which annoys me no end. can’t he beg the Tory government for that? they are besties after all.
I bet that this trip is just cover for a hunting trip with his bros or to visit Jessa . As an aside, I notice that he’s wearing what he always wears for engagements- the same chinos, blue jacket and suede shoes. That alone tells us how much effort he puts into his work. SMH
@Chrissy – Jecca lives in Kenya, over 7,300 km away. Doubt he’ll be making a quick pit stop there.
@RoyalBlue, nothing screams William quite like flying all that distance for 1 day to promote his environmental prize.
@Jaded, surely Jecca no longer has any interest in this incompetent boob of a human being.
@ Royal Blue, I agree with you that he is just trying to get as much as he can for his EarthSh!T prize. Donations that he will gladly accept with an agent fee for himself, probably 20%-50% in his old pair of slacks.
Elegant Bill has no accomplishments at 40 years of age, he probably never will have anything to his name till the day he goes back to meet his maker. William is not a smart person so, his only accomplishment in life is his kids and most especially George who is heir to the English throne. I say “English” because I honestly feel the “United Kingdom” days are numbered. That’s why whenever he meets with people who have brains, he has absolutely nothing to talk about but how he wants HIS children to see lions or whatever. 🤷
Whew. The man has no gravitas or presence at all. What a seemingly wasteful trip too, ONE day in Dubai to plant a tree? Come on now.
Wow. What. A. Nothing. Burger. I declare him NBK, Nothing Burger King.
I’m seriously wondering if this was intentional. Like Charles in Charge wants to make him look bad, or, he wanted him out of the country for some reason.
This is busy work you give a child to distract them and/or get some peace and quiet.
This does seem like busywork for the aggravating and not-that-perceptive kid who is a routine pain in the ass. And, William looks like he’s being babysat by the other man, and not at all contributing anything of substance to the engagement- no presence, no well-dressed appearance, no intelligent remarks. His jazz hands are as bad as Kate’s.
This was a business trip. He went to get money for Earthshot and most likely seal another arms deal for the UK Government.
My thoughts exactly. The UK needs all the post-Brexit friends it can get and can’t afford to be picky so if the presence of a royal can help seal a deal they’re going to be sent off posthaste to get it done.
I’m just surprised that William’s trip was so short and so lacking in public-facing content. The behind-the-scenes stuff must have been worth a lot if the government wanted him there to sprinkle royal fairy dust (as Queen Sonja of Norway once called it) over proceedings.
Of course there will never be investigations into shady money going through the Foundation or William’s struggle prize fund.
This is very superficial but IMPO, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a rather very good looking man.
Ok Bay. truth be told that was my first thought too! lol.
Same.
Lol! That was my first thought too! *big sigh*
Mine too!
I thought the same and I’m well past it. Why doesn’t anyone advise PWT on the climate and suitable clothing?
My first thought was sunscreen but jeez why not at least some sort of a hat. Everything looks uncomfortable, esp. next to his host.
It’s especially noticeable alongside his companion.
Mm, you need to see the son that is next in line to be the ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan but goes by Fazza.
Fazza is so fit! I’m surprised we didnt hear a lot about him here as his fan base and all rumours were very interesting
He is very keen cyclist
The Cambridges are stepping out in preparation for the transition from ffk and ffqc to fk and fqc. They are showing face, and nothing more difficult than that.
Flappy bird 2.0
What a useless lump of man.
Did he went there for one day only. Or he work for one day and the rest are for holiday?
He hadn’t been seen for at least a week prior. There was talk he had gone early for a week long vacation first.
So Burger King…is a Nothingburger? Checks out.
Silly will looks unkept next to a real prince. The tilted head, shirt looks wrinkled, the real prince has presence, willy does not. Nothing regal about him. Such a pitty.
Indeed, no weather appropriate clothes, rumpled suit he always wears, jazz hands…and his clueless comments. Not impressive at all
Does he only have one outfit? It’s seriously getting weird with the same blue ensemble for every appearance.
My first thought was that we are back to the ill-fitting jackets again.
The Sheikh looks zoned out while listening to Baldy.
He really is the male version of Katie Keen. All that talking with his hands isn’t going to make him seem more intelligent to the people he’s speaking to. He has no gravitas at all.
His body language suggests extreme anxiety. Possibly anger as well, but I can see a lot of pent up anxiety with his clenched jaws and fists.
He has resources and should get help.
Does anyone else notice the vein on the side of his head or is that just the photos and his scrunched up face?
Dying at “this man knows nothing about Bob Fosse.” DEAD.
I cried, lol
Yep, I’m going to be giggling at that one for days.
Just realized we didn’t get a ceremony or anything at the airport. Just William leaving his hotel. Hmm…Could it be that William arrived with his mistress to Dubai and no press was allowed to witness their debarking?
Maybe, that’s it or they didn’t want you to see he flew in a private jet that sucks a ton of fuel to get there. You know, like they accuse others of doing. But hey, it was for A WHOLE DAY, and he can mark it in his book as a “work day”.
Had no idea he was even there until I saw it on this site. Must be nice for him to see authoritarian monarchies up close.
His events are getting very little engagement on all platforms even from his BBFs RR and I love that for him.
It was very wrong of me but I scrolled down the DM comments under this article and most were dragging him about this meaningless visit on our dime. He really needs to smarten up and at 40 have some gravitas. He looks like he’s loafing on holiday again not on official business!
We’re dealing with an extinction level threat of climate change, but sure, the most important thing is that Will gets to take his heir on a tiger safari someday.
My god, these people just cannot help themselves – the colonizer mindset is always front and centre.
This was announced on KP letterhead to go to another country to plant a tree? I can’t believe the Foreign Office wanted this trip. The Sussexes went to Morroco on official business. The sixth in line to the throne and his consort met the king of Morroco, the crown prince, the princesses and dignitaries. The ffk can only get a mid level royal who by his presence has more gravitas.
Baldy spent most of his time in Abu Dhabi (different emirate from Dubai and about an hour down Sheikh Zayed). He did go up to Dubai to visit Jebel Ali but nobody would want pictures from that since it is just a shipping port. He also went to Expo 2020 in Dubai which I’m surprised they didn’t do a lot of photo ops there but I understand focusing on the mangroves since they are beautiful (I used to live in Dubai).
I bet you he was internally desperately begging for Meghan’s a uperstar moment at One young World. Or Harry at vax live or them both at the concert
Kind of amazed he didn’t dress up in a pith helmet and fly-whisk.
Looks like Bill’s finally in training to take over the Windsor crime family one day.
The Sheikh is an extremely attractive man. William seems to be talking to/at others for the first 3 pictures and then in the last picture, as William is leaving, they both look relaxed (exhausted?) and the Sheikh is smiling and talking (I’m imagining, “I’m so glad you’re getting the fuck out of Dubai. You are exhausting. How can they stand you at home?” Also, is William copykeening the jazz hands from his despised wife? Surprising, since he seems to disapprove of every move she makes.
Well well well…it looks like Cressida Dick has resigned. Not to threadjack, but I wonder what this now means for the BRF? They seemed to have her in their back pocket vis-a-vis no further investigations into Andrew’s alleged crimes and misdemeanors.
I saw pictures that he met and took some pictures with prince Fazza as well.
He’s there representing the Head of State and the UK, but, unofficially, he is there to softly promote the government’s agenda around international issues of trade, defense, energy, diplomatic alliances etc. I would think that he would ask his personal secretary to get an upper level civil servant of whatever cabinet department(s) to brief him on what he needs to know, and what they need him to do, or say. No one is asking him to write, nor read a white paper. This is birthright guaranteed for life job, is it not? Didn’t he say he wanted to work in the UN? He not need to be an expert, but he should be informed. He is an incurious man.
Tielief, For the life of me, I can’t see William reading, much less remembering data about “international issues of trade, defense, energy, diplomatic alliances, etc.” He’s clearly a lightweight, and an albatross, and I bet there were sighs of relief after William left Dubai and he hadn’t caused an international incident. I very much doubt William could be trusted to do any real soft diplomacy, just as Kate couldn’t. Remember, water seeks its level. William married Kate and Harry married Meghan. If they really wanted soft diplomacy, they should have sent Harry and Meghan. Oh, wait . . .
He is giving me Napoleon Dynamite vibes
(But in an uncool / unfunny way) 😂
Prince Charles was making diplomatic visits from his early 20s and by the time he was William’s age he was very good at the role. He had some gravitas and dignity and knew what he was talking about. William just relies on his PR staff.