Prince William planted a tree & flapped his jazz hands during his one-day trip to Dubai

OMG, the look on Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s face as he stares at Prince William’s jazz hands!! It’s like William was trying to explain in detail what Bob Fosse did as a choreographer and the Sheikh is like “this man knows nothing about Bob Fosse.” Sheikh Khaled is the son of the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and an important man when it comes to many development projects within the United Arab Emirates. And he was the one tasked with speaking to Prince William – who has zero accomplishments – during William’s one day visit to Dubai. “Oi, ‘ave you ever ‘eard of Keenshot?!”

These are photos from William’s one day tour. He planted a tree at Jubail Magrove Park, and he learned more about the UAE’s efforts to protect regional flora and fauna. At some point, he had a meeting about the illegal wildlife trade. You can read more at the Daily Mail – it doesn’t sound like William was tasked with any heavy lifting for the one-day trip. He was just told to plant a tree, wander around with someone important and bang on about how he wants his children to be able to see tigers.

I genuinely expected to see William do something fun or attention-grabbing, like a photocall at the Burj Al Arab (the iconic hotel which looks like a billowing sail) or a trip to one of Dubai’s lovely beaches. I know I accuse William of being a lightweight – and he is – but surely he wants this trip to actually get some attention?