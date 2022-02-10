Prince William planted a tree & flapped his jazz hands during his one-day trip to Dubai

OMG, the look on Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s face as he stares at Prince William’s jazz hands!! It’s like William was trying to explain in detail what Bob Fosse did as a choreographer and the Sheikh is like “this man knows nothing about Bob Fosse.” Sheikh Khaled is the son of the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and an important man when it comes to many development projects within the United Arab Emirates. And he was the one tasked with speaking to Prince William – who has zero accomplishments – during William’s one day visit to Dubai. “Oi, ‘ave you ever ‘eard of Keenshot?!”

These are photos from William’s one day tour. He planted a tree at Jubail Magrove Park, and he learned more about the UAE’s efforts to protect regional flora and fauna. At some point, he had a meeting about the illegal wildlife trade. You can read more at the Daily Mail – it doesn’t sound like William was tasked with any heavy lifting for the one-day trip. He was just told to plant a tree, wander around with someone important and bang on about how he wants his children to be able to see tigers.

I genuinely expected to see William do something fun or attention-grabbing, like a photocall at the Burj Al Arab (the iconic hotel which looks like a billowing sail) or a trip to one of Dubai’s lovely beaches. I know I accuse William of being a lightweight – and he is – but surely he wants this trip to actually get some attention?

89 Responses to “Prince William planted a tree & flapped his jazz hands during his one-day trip to Dubai”

  1. Leigh_S says:
    February 10, 2022 at 8:50 am

    The body language difference of a royal with actual power and a royal that is only for pr. Its an interesting contrast

    Reply
    • Couch potato says:
      February 10, 2022 at 9:15 am

      Spot on!

      Reply
    • Lemons says:
      February 10, 2022 at 10:02 am

      I love how he looks calm and collected in the Dubai heat and PW looks like he is dying. It is interesting that William will no longer be able to pretend as if he belongs with the “big dogs.” He doesn’t.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        February 10, 2022 at 10:32 am

        Well, the British are kind of the reason why all those Middle Eastern royal families have a hold on all the assets – the region was a British protectorate, they set up a bunch of monarchies and have supported the ones that are left ever since. William may be a pathetic example, but he still represents a boatload of history.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 10, 2022 at 12:27 pm

        @ Eurydice, but his representation of history is mired in stupidity and incompetence. You shouldn’t send a boy to do a man’s job.

        Maybe the RF should hire out Baldimort and CopyKeen as pantomimes for their “work” as they are only able to act out what they are saying. :-/

      • Chergui says:
        February 10, 2022 at 5:44 pm

        In fairness, the British didn’t set up a bunch of monarchies. Those monarchies are ancient. Under the British protectorate they simply helped them to re-establish power with new boarders. Ironically they now have more power in their respective countries and Emirates than the British monarchy do in GB.

    • anotherlily says:
      February 11, 2022 at 3:52 am

      They are both sons of a Crown Prince. That’s all they have in common. Sheik Khalid has genuine work and knows what he’s talking about. Prince William just makes noises and flaps his hands.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    February 10, 2022 at 8:55 am

    All I keep thinking is I hope William put sunscreen on his head.

    Reply
  3. CuriousCole says:
    February 10, 2022 at 8:56 am

    What is the point of this trip?? It could have been an hour long zoom meeting. I’d be livid if my money funded this nonsense.

    Reply
    • Couch potato says:
      February 10, 2022 at 9:13 am

      Maybe I’m to suspicious, but I pretty sure the point of this trip was anything but plant- and wildlife conservation. FFK needs to learn how to make friends with the “right” people for future “donations”.

      Reply
    • Harla says:
      February 10, 2022 at 9:31 am

      @CuriousCole, I imagine that the real point of this trip is to ensure that various arms deals continue.

      Reply
      • Brava's Mom says:
        February 10, 2022 at 12:31 pm

        From William the conqueror to William the destroyer.
        It’s a sad day for d RF if this is what he n katiekeen are all that n nothing more.
        Free advice for them,they should start learning and acting like there is no monarchy tomorrow. The mystery that is the RF is no more. Everyone has seen their asses and follies.

      • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
        February 10, 2022 at 1:18 pm

        Well, they’ll need somebody to step up to facilitate the shady arms deals and money-laundering now that Andrew is out of play. Arrogance and stupidity wasn’t considered a drawback to Andrew doing the job, and William has the same qualifications.

      • Bren says:
        February 10, 2022 at 7:28 pm

        “Well, they’ll need somebody to step up to facilitate the shady arms deals and money-laundering now that Andrew is out of play.”

        I wonder if this is the role they wanted Harry to take on eventually. I always thought the articles about Harry abandoning William were over the top and never made any sense. I guess they need someone to do the dirty work while keeping the heir clean from this type of work.

    • CuriousCole says:
      February 10, 2022 at 11:30 am

      @Couch Potato and Harla – you’re both right. CP, you’re not too suspicious, *I* wasn’t suspicious enough! I forgot who we’re dealing with here.

      Reply
  4. RoyalBlue says:
    February 10, 2022 at 8:57 am

    This emphasizes how much of a lightweight he is. I am cackling.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      February 10, 2022 at 9:02 am

      My favorite bit in the DM article is where Will’s at the port being shown x-ray scans of shipping containers and he declares them “very exciting.”

      Reply
      • nina says:
        February 10, 2022 at 9:55 pm

        BAWHAHAHAHA.
        Charles called a friend and asked him to keep his little one busy. Because that the vibes I get from those pictures a grown up indulging a kid.

      • Anna says:
        February 11, 2022 at 4:16 am

        Omg I just spit my coffee! All Wills events are like that, “just keep him busy and don’t make him whine”. 40 yo man acting like a kid on a school trip. I would be so embarrassed and I am pretty sure he now realizes he has no place at the grown ups table.

  5. Eurydice says:
    February 10, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Looking at the DM pics if him planting a sapling, all I could think is “where’s his little watering can?”

    Reply
  6. swirlmamad says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:00 am

    ONE DAY? Please tell me we haven’t been hearing all this fuss for just 24 hrs of incandescent jazz hands.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:01 am

    Well, that seems like a good use of time and other resources for both countries.

    Reply
    • RoyalBlue says:
      February 10, 2022 at 9:10 am

      Imagine spending money and time on getting the security in place, organizing the protocol officers, airfare, screening people etc, just for a one day tree planting exercise. Something is fishy.

      Reply
      • Andrew's Nemesis says:
        February 10, 2022 at 9:19 am

        Probably yet another arms deal.

      • RoyalBlue says:
        February 10, 2022 at 9:36 am

        Yes, I believe it’s that and begging for Earth$hit money. Which annoys me no end. can’t he beg the Tory government for that? they are besties after all.

      • Chrissy says:
        February 10, 2022 at 9:51 am

        I bet that this trip is just cover for a hunting trip with his bros or to visit Jessa . As an aside, I notice that he’s wearing what he always wears for engagements- the same chinos, blue jacket and suede shoes. That alone tells us how much effort he puts into his work. SMH

      • Jaded says:
        February 10, 2022 at 11:24 am

        @Chrissy – Jecca lives in Kenya, over 7,300 km away. Doubt he’ll be making a quick pit stop there.

      • Gabby says:
        February 10, 2022 at 12:08 pm

        @RoyalBlue, nothing screams William quite like flying all that distance for 1 day to promote his environmental prize.

        @Jaded, surely Jecca no longer has any interest in this incompetent boob of a human being.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 10, 2022 at 12:47 pm

        @ Royal Blue, I agree with you that he is just trying to get as much as he can for his EarthSh!T prize. Donations that he will gladly accept with an agent fee for himself, probably 20%-50% in his old pair of slacks.

  8. BabsORIG says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:06 am

    Elegant Bill has no accomplishments at 40 years of age, he probably never will have anything to his name till the day he goes back to meet his maker. William is not a smart person so, his only accomplishment in life is his kids and most especially George who is heir to the English throne. I say “English” because I honestly feel the “United Kingdom” days are numbered. That’s why whenever he meets with people who have brains, he has absolutely nothing to talk about but how he wants HIS children to see lions or whatever. 🤷

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Whew. The man has no gravitas or presence at all. What a seemingly wasteful trip too, ONE day in Dubai to plant a tree? Come on now.

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Wow. What. A. Nothing. Burger. I declare him NBK, Nothing Burger King.

    I’m seriously wondering if this was intentional. Like Charles in Charge wants to make him look bad, or, he wanted him out of the country for some reason.

    This is busy work you give a child to distract them and/or get some peace and quiet.

    Reply
    • Lexistential says:
      February 10, 2022 at 11:19 am

      This does seem like busywork for the aggravating and not-that-perceptive kid who is a routine pain in the ass. And, William looks like he’s being babysat by the other man, and not at all contributing anything of substance to the engagement- no presence, no well-dressed appearance, no intelligent remarks. His jazz hands are as bad as Kate’s.

      Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:14 am

    This was a business trip. He went to get money for Earthshot and most likely seal another arms deal for the UK Government.

    Reply
    • Fredegunda says:
      February 10, 2022 at 9:47 am

      My thoughts exactly. The UK needs all the post-Brexit friends it can get and can’t afford to be picky so if the presence of a royal can help seal a deal they’re going to be sent off posthaste to get it done.

      I’m just surprised that William’s trip was so short and so lacking in public-facing content. The behind-the-scenes stuff must have been worth a lot if the government wanted him there to sprinkle royal fairy dust (as Queen Sonja of Norway once called it) over proceedings.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 10, 2022 at 10:42 am

      Of course there will never be investigations into shady money going through the Foundation or William’s struggle prize fund.

      Reply
  12. BayTampaBay says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:14 am

    This is very superficial but IMPO, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a rather very good looking man.

    Reply
  13. Merricat says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:21 am

    The Cambridges are stepping out in preparation for the transition from ffk and ffqc to fk and fqc. They are showing face, and nothing more difficult than that.

    Reply
  14. Layla says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Flappy bird 2.0

    Reply
  15. SussexWatcher says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:27 am

    What a useless lump of man.

    Reply
  16. Likeyoucare says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Did he went there for one day only. Or he work for one day and the rest are for holiday?

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 10, 2022 at 10:43 am

      He hadn’t been seen for at least a week prior. There was talk he had gone early for a week long vacation first.

      Reply
  17. Rapunzel says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:29 am

    So Burger King…is a Nothingburger? Checks out.

    Reply
  18. Margaret says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Silly will looks unkept next to a real prince. The tilted head, shirt looks wrinkled, the real prince has presence, willy does not. Nothing regal about him. Such a pitty.

    Reply
  19. Veda says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:48 am

    The Sheikh looks zoned out while listening to Baldy.

    Reply
  20. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 10, 2022 at 10:46 am

    He really is the male version of Katie Keen. All that talking with his hands isn’t going to make him seem more intelligent to the people he’s speaking to. He has no gravitas at all.

    Reply
  21. Sarita says:
    February 10, 2022 at 10:51 am

    His body language suggests extreme anxiety. Possibly anger as well, but I can see a lot of pent up anxiety with his clenched jaws and fists.
    He has resources and should get help.

    Reply
  22. Layla says:
    February 10, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Does anyone else notice the vein on the side of his head or is that just the photos and his scrunched up face?

    Reply
  23. Lady Esther says:
    February 10, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Dying at “this man knows nothing about Bob Fosse.” DEAD.

    Reply
  24. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 10, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Just realized we didn’t get a ceremony or anything at the airport. Just William leaving his hotel. Hmm…Could it be that William arrived with his mistress to Dubai and no press was allowed to witness their debarking?

    Reply
    • EliseM says:
      February 10, 2022 at 12:14 pm

      Maybe, that’s it or they didn’t want you to see he flew in a private jet that sucks a ton of fuel to get there. You know, like they accuse others of doing. But hey, it was for A WHOLE DAY, and he can mark it in his book as a “work day”.

      Reply
  25. L4Frimaire says:
    February 10, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Had no idea he was even there until I saw it on this site. Must be nice for him to see authoritarian monarchies up close.

    Reply
  26. Esme says:
    February 10, 2022 at 11:28 am

    His events are getting very little engagement on all platforms even from his BBFs RR and I love that for him.

    Reply
  27. Lady Digby says:
    February 10, 2022 at 11:30 am

    It was very wrong of me but I scrolled down the DM comments under this article and most were dragging him about this meaningless visit on our dime. He really needs to smarten up and at 40 have some gravitas. He looks like he’s loafing on holiday again not on official business!

    Reply
  28. Jay says:
    February 10, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    We’re dealing with an extinction level threat of climate change, but sure, the most important thing is that Will gets to take his heir on a tiger safari someday.

    My god, these people just cannot help themselves – the colonizer mindset is always front and centre.

    Reply
  29. aquarius64 says:
    February 10, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    This was announced on KP letterhead to go to another country to plant a tree? I can’t believe the Foreign Office wanted this trip. The Sussexes went to Morroco on official business. The sixth in line to the throne and his consort met the king of Morroco, the crown prince, the princesses and dignitaries. The ffk can only get a mid level royal who by his presence has more gravitas.

    Reply
  30. Diadochokinesis says:
    February 10, 2022 at 1:19 pm

    Baldy spent most of his time in Abu Dhabi (different emirate from Dubai and about an hour down Sheikh Zayed). He did go up to Dubai to visit Jebel Ali but nobody would want pictures from that since it is just a shipping port. He also went to Expo 2020 in Dubai which I’m surprised they didn’t do a lot of photo ops there but I understand focusing on the mangroves since they are beautiful (I used to live in Dubai).

    Reply
    • Layla says:
      February 10, 2022 at 3:14 pm

      I bet you he was internally desperately begging for Meghan’s a uperstar moment at One young World. Or Harry at vax live or them both at the concert

      Reply
  31. SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
    February 10, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Kind of amazed he didn’t dress up in a pith helmet and fly-whisk.

    Reply
  32. Mslove says:
    February 10, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    Looks like Bill’s finally in training to take over the Windsor crime family one day.

    Reply
  33. jferber says:
    February 10, 2022 at 4:21 pm

    The Sheikh is an extremely attractive man. William seems to be talking to/at others for the first 3 pictures and then in the last picture, as William is leaving, they both look relaxed (exhausted?) and the Sheikh is smiling and talking (I’m imagining, “I’m so glad you’re getting the fuck out of Dubai. You are exhausting. How can they stand you at home?” Also, is William copykeening the jazz hands from his despised wife? Surprising, since he seems to disapprove of every move she makes.

    Reply
  34. Jaded says:
    February 10, 2022 at 5:20 pm

    Well well well…it looks like Cressida Dick has resigned. Not to threadjack, but I wonder what this now means for the BRF? They seemed to have her in their back pocket vis-a-vis no further investigations into Andrew’s alleged crimes and misdemeanors.

    Reply
  35. Ewissa says:
    February 10, 2022 at 5:45 pm

    I saw pictures that he met and took some pictures with prince Fazza as well.

    Reply
  36. TEALIEF says:
    February 10, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    He’s there representing the Head of State and the UK,  but, unofficially, he is there to softly promote the government’s agenda around international issues of trade, defense, energy, diplomatic alliances etc. I would think that he would ask his personal secretary to get an upper level civil servant of whatever cabinet department(s) to brief him on what he needs to know, and what they need him to do, or say. No one is asking him to write, nor read a white paper. This is birthright guaranteed for life job, is it not? Didn’t he say he wanted to work in the UN? He not need to be an expert, but he should be informed. He is an incurious man.

    Reply
  37. jferber says:
    February 10, 2022 at 7:22 pm

    Tielief, For the life of me, I can’t see William reading, much less remembering data about “international issues of trade, defense, energy, diplomatic alliances, etc.” He’s clearly a lightweight, and an albatross, and I bet there were sighs of relief after William left Dubai and he hadn’t caused an international incident. I very much doubt William could be trusted to do any real soft diplomacy, just as Kate couldn’t. Remember, water seeks its level. William married Kate and Harry married Meghan. If they really wanted soft diplomacy, they should have sent Harry and Meghan. Oh, wait . . .

    Reply
  38. Gabbyrana says:
    February 10, 2022 at 11:36 pm

    He is giving me Napoleon Dynamite vibes
    (But in an uncool / unfunny way) 😂

    Reply
  39. anotherlily says:
    February 11, 2022 at 4:08 am

    Prince Charles was making diplomatic visits from his early 20s and by the time he was William’s age he was very good at the role. He had some gravitas and dignity and knew what he was talking about. William just relies on his PR staff.

    Reply

