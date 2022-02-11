Duchess Camilla didn’t isolate as a close contact, went maskless to a community kitchen

Prince Charles tested positive for Covid on Thursday, February 9th. Clarence House described the testing procedures as “routine,” as in both Charles and Camilla have been getting regular Covid tests for months now. I believe that Charles and Camilla likely got tested on Thursday morning because Charles looked and felt awful the night before, when they attended the British Asian Trust event in London. Charles looked clammy and sick, and I 100% believe he was feeling symptomatic, but of course he’ll never admit that.
In any case, Charles had to announce his positive-Covid status on Thursday because he was due at a statue unveiling in Winchester and he had to pull out at the last minute. Clarence House insisted that Camilla had tested negative, but considering she was with Charles at the Wednesday night event – where they were both maskless – one would think that Camilla would simply isolate for a few days just in case, right? Nope. I now believe that Charles and Camilla had carefully coordinated their schedules this week because of the “Queen Consort Camilla” announcement, and this week was supposed to be their big, smug “celebrate your future Winebag Queen” tour. So with Charles in isolation, Camilla decided to just keep her schedule instead of isolating as a close contact. Where did she go? To a community kitchen in Shepherd’s Bush. She was maskless and breathing on people and food the entire time. She also had a prepared line about her future queendom:
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is speaking out for the first time about her future title of Queen Consort. Prince Charles’ wife stepped out solo in London on Thursday, including a stop at community kitchen Nourish Hub. There, she was asked by a member of the public about Queen Elizabeth confirming her wish over the weekend for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her husband eventually becomes King.
“I feel very, very honored and very touched,” Camilla answered.
It’s giving “Lady Macbeth,” right? That Camilla would step out solo, maskless, as her husband isolates from his second case of Covid. As for the fact that she was visiting a community kitchen… these people would wear Meghan’s face if they could.
Why is NO ONE wearing a mask in these photos? Why is everyone breathing on everyone and breathing on the food??? Y’all. I understand that she tested negative and all that, but again… are these people incapable of role modeling good behavior?
Wear a mask!! Your husband tested positive, just wear a damn mask and keep others safe! I know people are going to say “that’s not the rule in the UK” and “different countries have different protocols” but maybe, just maybe, that’s part of the problem right now. You live with someone who tested positive, you were with that person in close proximity the night before, there’s a pretty decent chance you will test positive as well – put on a mask when you’re going to meet your beloved public.
Exactly. Wear a damn mask. If my husband had Covid, the stomach flu or even a bad cold, I would be very cautious and not want to spread my germs to other people. It’s common curtesy. This is why Covid is still here. The guidelines are all over the place. Camilla was following guidelines but she should have pulled out of her engagement and not spread the virus.
And, if this was Meghan….. the press would have had her head.
She probably thought it was OK because she spends a lot of time at Raymill.
What are these birds only fly in counterclockwise circles? They are right-wing.
Just want you to know I liked your joke
I nominate this for comment of the week!
One of my work colleagues tested positive for Covid and that day her husband tested negative. However he tested positive a day later.
So it’s insane that Camilla showed without a mask. They have been so stupid about this and Boris has simply been removing Covid restrictions for political expediency. It’s not science based and the numbers in the UK are still not good.
Just the fact that Charles got Covid again after being vaccinated and boosted tells you just how much Covid is in the air in the UK at the moment.
We had a very small family funeral and everyone was supposed to test that morning. A nephew hugged me several times. I noticed that he looked very pale, but he said he was just cold, then he tested positive that evening! I had been so careful and was very upset by this. Judging by how he looked I think he felt bad at the funeral but was determined to come. I’m vaxxed and boosted up the ying-yang, but I called my doctor. She said for me to quarantine for 5 days, so I did. Luckily I haven’t come down with it, but I still wonder if my nephew tested negative that morning. If everyone acts like my nephew we will never get rid of Covid!
Both times we had it, none of us tested positive until we were feeling very unwell. Even when we just felt like we had a cold at the start, it was still negative. It’s possible your nephew really was negative that morning.
I think the reason Camilla didn’t isolate is because the government is pushing to scrap all restrictions within the next couple of weeks. People are treating this like catching the flu now. They’re actively encouraging people to go back to normal life, so I think if she had, it would be going against what the government what them to be seen to be doing.
These people seem unable to do anything for themselves unless it’s mandated! Damn it, you’re the future Monarchs – use your heads and mask around your subjects simply because there are people still being infected and it’s the right thing to do. That is, if you care about them, which is unlikely. That’s the thing that angers me the most – people who won’t mask or social distance unless they’ve been told to do so, and even then, too many of them won’t. I’m becoming more despairing of the human race…🙄
I feel terrible for all of these people clearly forced to interact with the royals pretending they care or even like them a little bit.
Right?!?! I made a joke on the bird app yesterday about how maybe they just haven’t had any “close contact” since she doesn’t seem to actually like him all that much. But that was before I saw the pictures from their event the night before.
This was absolute garbage! One negative test isn’t enough and we’re 2 years into this thing, we KNOW one test isn’t enough. Certainly not for someone her age.
THIS.
What will happen to the kitchen if the workers get sick from this? Way to show you DGAF.
Honestly, I get they are modeling the crazy lax government standards, but dang…. model common courtesy.
And of course nobody at the kitchen can stand up to these fools.
They can’t act like good models because they aren’t good role models – they are entitled, arrogant grifters. We need to get rid of the lot of them.
Bizarre as it is, those are the rules in the UK now.
No close contact isolating (as long as you test negative daily), no masks indoors and as of next month, no more testing or isolating at all, even if sick.
Our great PM has decided Covid doesn’t exist anymore. Him being under investigating for breaking Covid rules repeatedly and all his remaining Party supporters being crazy libertarians has of course nothing to do with it…
In the UK it is no longer required to wear a mask anywhere except public transport. Also not required for fully vaccinated people to isolate if they’re a close contact, unless they develop symptoms.
It’s still always possible to go above and beyond what is required. The required should be the minimum.
There’s also something called common sense, but I suppose that’s just for us commoners. They have no need for sense with that kind of money and power. She should be masked full stop.
And it’s obvious that Boris dropped all the restrictions to save his ass. So it’s not science based at all. And the UK has had one of the worst death rates per capita because how badly they have handled this. At one point their per capita death rate was worse than the US.
So let’s not pretend that just following the new rule makes sense. It’s anti science and and anti common sense.
I get anxiety just looking at these photos.
Posted in the Queen Covid thread about Camz. I cannot agree with you more that they are HORRIBLE role models to their “subjects”. It’s a god d*mned flimsy piece of fabric for a short amount of time!!!!
I think it was ridiculous that Camilla continued her “Queendom” tour despite Charles testing positive for Covid. She should have cancelled her engagements too.
I think if she had worn an N95 mask with the others there also masked it would have been acceptable. But no precautions were taken here. It’s as if they pretend germ theory doesn’t exist.
She is in compliance with the rules tho. The number of seriously ill and people in hospitals are very low with omicron, and a lot of us europeans are living pretty much as normal now
Most of us Americans are living pretty much as normal too, its not a European thing. It doesn’t mean that healthcare workers feel the same way.
The vaxx rates are higher in Europe, and the number of deaths are way lower than in the US. I live in Norway, and we had a complete lockdown for 7 months straight. We still have some restrictions, but I expect that they all will be lifted tomorrow. The number of infected people have never been higher than now, we are expecting to peak in feb. However, Almost no-one get very ill bc most of us have 3 doses of vaxx, and we still have to isolate for a few days if sick.
The number of hospital patients in the UK is dropping. I totally agree that the UK fucked up when they lifted restrictions during Delta etc. However, Omicron has been a real gamechanger in Europe.
Vaccination alone was never a way to stop the spread. Public health measures like masks and social distancing are needed too. And Camilla potentially spreading it to others, when she doesn’t know their health and if they are at higher risk to be seriously ill is the problem here.
And since no country has 100% vaccination, omicron is going to spread without further public health measures, like wearing a mask.
The rules in the UK have lead to highest death rate in Europe and one of the highest per capita death rates in the world comparable with the US. So let’s not pretend the politically motivated way the rules were applied in the UK especially England followed any logic or science.
Exactly right. To paraphrase an old saying, if the rules said to jump off a bridge, would you? Just maddening, self-defeating idiocy everywhere we turn.
Well just yesterday we were saying how she’s lived with the public disapproval of her for so long, that by now this woman does not give a fuck about what anyone thinks.
I think she does care. Otherwise she would have dismissed Charles’ spin doctors. I think though she never thinks she did anything wrong and loathed Diana.
Yeah she should definitely be wearing a mask, or ideally stay at home. Yes I know what the rules are and that she is following them but she’s also turning 75 this year and lives with someone who’s positive – a little cautiousness will not hurt her.
Westerners are more about their own individual freedom. They don’t care about the greater good. Who cares if the Queen gets sick, the UK has queen Camilla now.
I am surprised there hasn’t been more public backlash on this bait and switch queen Camila BS. That women has no business wearing Diana’s crown.
But… but… Harry and Meghan’s house SMELLS
I wouldn’t be so smug if I were Camilla, given Charles’ COVID diagnosis. If he goes before he becomes king, she is busted down to Duchess Dowager. She also loses her HRH permanently as a royal widow. Meghan, who still has her HRH, would outrank her.
As a royal widow I doubt she would lose her HRH. Her marriage would have ended because her husband died, not through a divorce. That would establish a precedent since other royal widows who have married in maintained their royal status afterwards.
The HRH is lost in divorce not as a widow.
Who cares what the (minimal) official rules are, you can test negative in the morning and positive in the afternoon (as my boyfriend did recently). It’s common courtesy to isolate if you can and wear as mask as the bare minimum.
They are insufferable.