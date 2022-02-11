Duchess Camilla didn’t isolate as a close contact, went maskless to a community kitchen

Prince Charles tested positive for Covid on Thursday, February 9th. Clarence House described the testing procedures as “routine,” as in both Charles and Camilla have been getting regular Covid tests for months now. I believe that Charles and Camilla likely got tested on Thursday morning because Charles looked and felt awful the night before, when they attended the British Asian Trust event in London. Charles looked clammy and sick, and I 100% believe he was feeling symptomatic, but of course he’ll never admit that.

In any case, Charles had to announce his positive-Covid status on Thursday because he was due at a statue unveiling in Winchester and he had to pull out at the last minute. Clarence House insisted that Camilla had tested negative, but considering she was with Charles at the Wednesday night event – where they were both maskless – one would think that Camilla would simply isolate for a few days just in case, right? Nope. I now believe that Charles and Camilla had carefully coordinated their schedules this week because of the “Queen Consort Camilla” announcement, and this week was supposed to be their big, smug “celebrate your future Winebag Queen” tour. So with Charles in isolation, Camilla decided to just keep her schedule instead of isolating as a close contact. Where did she go? To a community kitchen in Shepherd’s Bush. She was maskless and breathing on people and food the entire time. She also had a prepared line about her future queendom:

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is speaking out for the first time about her future title of Queen Consort. Prince Charles’ wife stepped out solo in London on Thursday, including a stop at community kitchen Nourish Hub. There, she was asked by a member of the public about Queen Elizabeth confirming her wish over the weekend for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her husband eventually becomes King. “I feel very, very honored and very touched,” Camilla answered.

[From People]

It’s giving “Lady Macbeth,” right? That Camilla would step out solo, maskless, as her husband isolates from his second case of Covid. As for the fact that she was visiting a community kitchen… these people would wear Meghan’s face if they could.

Why is NO ONE wearing a mask in these photos? Why is everyone breathing on everyone and breathing on the food??? Y’all. I understand that she tested negative and all that, but again… are these people incapable of role modeling good behavior?