Queen Elizabeth went maskless for an in-person meeting, said ‘I can’t move’

Queen Elizabeth did an in-person event on Wednesday, February 16th. It came one day after her favorite child, Prince Andrew, agreed to an eight-figure financial settlement with a woman he long claimed he had never even met, let alone raped. It was also her first “in person” event since February 5th, when she made some appearances at Sandringham ahead of her Accession Day. Some media outlets are making a big deal about how she “looked frail,” but honestly, she’s been losing weight at a somewhat steady clip for months now. What was more concerning was that the Queen told her guests that she was unable to move and she apparently seemed quite stiff.

Queen Elizabeth II looked frail and admitted to trouble moving Wednesday during her first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew settled a multimillion-dollar sexual assault lawsuit, according to reports. The 95-year-old monarch, who had a COVID-19 scare last week, met with incoming Defense Services Secretary Maj. Gen. Eldon Millar at Windsor Castle, walking with a cane and appearing stiff, according to the UK Independent. “Well, as you see, I can’t move,” the Queen told Millar as she gestured towards her foot. The armed forces engagement had been on the books long before the Queen was monitored last week for possible infection with the virus after her eldest son, Prince Charles, came down with it. The palace said she was not showing symptoms, but did not say if she tested positive.

So… she can barely move, the castle helpers basically have to prop her up (literally), she’s using a cane, she had to give her son millions of dollars to pay off a victim of human trafficking and we’re all supposed to be ecstatic that after all of this, at least the old lady gets her big Jubbly party. Oh, and on top of all that, her heir was wandering around unmasked all of last week and he came down with Covid, and he might have given it to her. But she still wasn’t going to wear a mask at her big meeting. Her guests didn’t wear masks either, because I guess everyone is like “hey, let’s breathe on this frail 95-year-old woman in poor health in a pandemic.”

The New York Times has a piece about the Windsors’ many problems and the Times managed to not mention Harry and Meghan once. The piece is all about how Charles’s foundation is now being investigated and what a sh-tshow this whole Andrew debacle has turned out to be. The Times suggests that the Charles thing might be more damaging, long-term, because he’s the heir and the Queen is seemingly trying to “put the family’s affairs in order” before she kicks the royal bucket.

Meanwhile, the messaging coming out of all of the royal courts is still: thank God we’ve gotten Andrew’s mess out of the way so now we can focus on the Jubbly. It’s really disgusting when you think about it.