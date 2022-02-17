Prince Andrew has received a bridge loan from Prince Charles & the Queen?

Genuine question for British people: does the general British public honestly believe that Queen Elizabeth is NOT paying for all or most of Prince Andrew’s financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre? The reporting is all over the place, and while I’m surprised by the anger specifically about the money, it just feels like… y’all know it’s all coming from the Queen, right? Prince Andrew’s finances have been in shambles for years, he’s got millions of dollars in legal fees, he mysteriously paid off the debt on his Swiss ski chalet last year and then, just as mysteriously, immediately sold the chalet. He’s getting weird loans from Tory banker “friends” and he goes from cash-flush to cash-poor from month to month. ALL of it is coming from the Queen. It’s been coming from the Queen all this time. Still, sources keep insisting that the Queen would never directly pay off her son’s rape victim:
The Queen personally made a £2million payment to Virginia Roberts’ charity as part of Prince Andrew’s £12m settlement, according to reports – as calls grow for a full disclosure about where the money to pay off his accuser has been found.
Royal aides had earlier refused to say whether the settlement will be partly funded by the monarch, but she is understood to have agreed to help the Duke of York, providing she was not linked to any personal payment to Miss Roberts.
A source told the Mirror: ‘She could not be seen to be making a payment to a victim of sexual assault, who accused her son of being an abuser. But a deal was structured in such a way to arrange a sizeable financial contribution to the settlement by way of a charitable donation instead.’
Furthermore, despite growing pressure for him to be stripped of his titles, Andrew is expected to be allowed to remain as Queen’s Counsellor of State and keep his dukedom and service rank of Vice-Admiral.
Not only do y’all not know where the money is coming from, Andrew gets to keep his ducal title, his Vice-Admiral rank and he will continue to be Counsellor of State? Yeah, Liz is gonna try to rehabilitate his image after she cuts that check for £12 million. Speaking of, the Sun says that Liz and Charles authorized the money for Andrew’s settlement and they’re calling it a bridge loan with extremely favorable terms.
Prince Andrew will use a family LOAN to fund his £12million financial settlement after Charles persuaded his disgraced brother to pay off his sex abuse accuser. The Prince of Wales ordered the disgraced Duke of York to “shut it down” and pay up fearing his upcoming video witness statement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyers would be a “car crash”. Royal sources say the heir to the throne met with the Queen last Tuesday at Windsor Castle and then wrote to his younger sibling urging him to “see sense”.
They feared Andy would be “skewered” by Virginia’s lawyer David Boies as he was by Emily Maitlis in his awful Newsnight interview in November 2019 which caused him to step down from public duty.
The cash-strapped Duke of York, 61, is still waiting for the proceeds of his £17million Swiss chalet – with the sale expected to be completed “within weeks”, according to sources close to the prince. It means Charles, 73, and the Queen, 95, will instead dip into their personal funds to make sure Andrew can make the settlement and charitable donation before the deadline on March 17. Andrew will be asked to pay back his “bridging loan” when he sorts out his tangled finances.
A royal source said: “The date of the deposition was the final straw of all final straws. Charles and the Queen could not countenance him giving a deposition. They shut it down as soon as the date was settled. It is a case of soft love as well – they are saving Andrew from himself. Andrew famously thought his Newsnight interview went well. They weren’t letting him be skewered by a lawyer. They also couldn’t wait to see how much money will be left from the sale of the chalet. Charles wrote to Andrew asking for him to “see sense”. Charles and the Queen prepared a bridging loan so that Andrew’s lawyers could confidently make the offer. This means it goes away before the deposition date on March 10 and crucially before the service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh, which Andrew will attend as a family member.”
A deal believed to be around £12million was hammered out by lawyers in 72 hours at the weekend after the Queen and Charles had offered a loan as security. Generous terms are expected to mean Andy must pay his family back when he has the money. Royal insiders have speculated that the sum loaned to the Duke could be taken from any money left to him in the Queen’s will.
No one is talking about potential inheritances from Prince Philip. As it turned out, Philip had amassed a fortune of £30 million over the years, and no one knows who inherited what. Philip reportedly left some of his fortune to his children and grandchildren. I wonder how much Andrew got, and whether he spent it already on new Bentleys. Anyway, enough with this sh-t. Just acknowledge that the Queen would rather shell out £12 million to pay off her son’s rape victim than do anything to help or protect her grandson Prince Harry.
This story gets more perverse by the hour…
And what work have Betty and Chucky done to have those millions? That’s right none. So once again, it’s the Taxpayer who’s out of pocket when we are facing increased NI, cost of living, bills and stagnant wages
#fthejubbly
#AbolishTheMonarchy
The Duchy of Lancaster explained:
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34162471/duchy-of-lancaster-explained/
@BayTampBay … Whoa! Thanks for the article link. ‘Very’ interesting reading.
Thank you for the link, very interesting. Imho, anything that was established by, or purchased, or gifted to a monarch, belongs to the public — or SHOULD belong to the public (it seems the British royal family has for centuries used their birth as a way to obtain “personal” wealth).
Well at least the British Taxpayers have the Jubilee to look forward to. I can’t wait to see all of them surround BP as the side piece future Queen and the pedophile wave to their subjects. Seriously they make fools of the British Taxpayers DAILY!!
Loan my ass. He has no discernible form of income and won’t legitimately for the rest of his life. Charles will be supporting Andrew financially until the day he dies.
Isn’t his financial history full of ‘loans’ like this which he never actually pays off? This is how he’s lived all his adult life, being paid to live a lavish lifestyle in order to give people access to his family, the palaces, influential people, etc. It’s utterly corrupt and disgusting.
I’m with @Scorpion #abolishthemonarchy
I thought it came out Ol’ Brenda is paying Pedo over £345K per year from the Duchy (which still IS technically tax payer money!). All of this talk of a “loan” is pure BS. She is GIVING him this money. And you can bet his trust in her will is airtight, so Chaz can’t do anything to him when she is gone.
***Side note: does *anyone* else find it so friggin’ weird, that instead of picking up a phone, like a NORMAL person, these people only WRITE to each other, like they were still living 200 yrs ago??? There are always claims of X writing to Y about this or that issue.
With the phone hackers in the UK maybe not too weird.
no more weird than making an appointment to speak with your grandmother or father. but then again, these people are not normal.
The writing comment caught my eye too, but I understand it. I mean, who wouldn’t prefer writing a note for one of your peasant servants to deliver as opposed to having to listen to Andrew speak right into your ear? That’s nightmare fuel.
@Terra, your comment made me chuckle. What good is being royalty if you can’t have your servants hand deliver missives? I wonder if Charles seals his notes with wax and his POW signet ring.
It doesn’t matter how much money the queen leaves him, he and Fergie will blow through it in no time. Andrew is incapable of living within his means.
Andrew has been receiving money from QEII since late 1980s-1991 via The Duchy of Lancaster. (At one time, Andrew was on the Civil List but I cannot find the exact date but I keep looking.)
As of some time around the early 1990s, the only people on the Civil List were QEII, Philip and the Queen Mother as everyone else (Margaret, Anne, Edward, D of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Do Glouceste), had been axed.
The Civil List was abolished in 2010 and replaced with the “lump-sum” Sovereign Grant used at QEII’s discretion, will & pleasure for approved expenditures.
Personally, I think the Civil List was a better idea as it was more transparent, debated in parliament and approved by parliamentary vote. Everyone knew who was getting what and how much as decided by parliament (except for Charles as he was always funded by the Duchy of Cornwall).
If anyone thinks he’ll ever pay back this loan, I have a bridge to sell them.
Exactly. I think Charles paid the settlement in exchange for Queen Camilla. There was never any intention of Andrew paying back this “loan.”
+1
This is all so gross. I bet they paid with the caveat that if he does anything publicly or tries to, he will lose the ducal titles etc. It is the only way they can control him. if they cut him off, he would totally go public for cash. Write a book and spill their secrets.
They can kiss that money goodbye. I’m glad he’s keeping that honorary military title. Let him keep his security too. That will make it even more obvious how unfairly PH was treated.
I don’t think he retained any honorary military titles; Vice Admiral is the actual rank granted to him for his years of active duty service. I agree on the security, but in the end I think PA should lose taxpayer-funded protection, and Harry should be allowed to pay for Royal Security as he has requested.
His promotion to vice admiral (and a few before that) were after he was retired from active duty. Do others get promotions after retirement?
It was my understanding that he owned the Chalet jointly with his ex wife so I’m assuming any sale of the property would only get him half of the profits since he is only a co-owner. I highly doubt His ex is gracious enough to volunteer her half of the profits. (The only thing worth this amount would be PA lease on the Royal Lodge which the Q won’t allow his brother to take from him)
Of course the money and protection come directly from PC and Q no matter what they are directing the rags to write it isn’t a loan
Cessily, what I’m hopping for is that Charles holds the balance of the loan, and when the Queen dies, uses Andrew’s non payment to kick him out of Royal Lodge. It would be a nice way to appease the public, cut Andrew off at the knees, and get William Royal Lodge for himself in one move. Then move Andrew and Fergie to a small property that makes it clear they’re unwanted, like Frogmore Cottage. I don’t think Harry and Meghan deserve to be associated with this rapist, but it will again loudly show the world how awful the Royals are.
Delicious, confiscate Royal Lodge for non-payment of loan. That would be a great master plan as long as PA’s lease isn’t airtight.
I hope William does not get the Royal Lodge.
But his ex is Sarah Ferguson, who is just as reliant on the BRF as Andy, if not more so. If PC tells her she’s needs to cough up her “half” of the chalet money or else she’s going to be frozen out, I can’t see her saying no. And how did she put any money into the property to begin with? She’s the one who was begging Epstein for $15k.
Andy and Fergie are 2 peas in a pod: both freeloading moochers. “I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.” And Tuesday never comes.
There is something karmic about the BRF being saddled with those two moochers A & S. They’ll never be rid of their embarrassing grabby a$$es. And this is just stage one. W & K are no prizes either.
Meanwhile H & M are flourishing with complete autonomy.
talking of in heritance, i wonder if he will get anything When the queen passes. I feel like the chalet is a red herring, because it belonged to both him and fergie, so when it sells she will take her half and that is nowhere close to 12 million. plus he still has lawyer fees to pay. How is he going to get back on his feet and make money to cover all these costs
The article is very careful to note that the Queen just did not want to be seen directly paying Viriginia off. It makes no mention of who is laying out the cash for his many lawyers.
It’s typical palace obfuscation, as if an accusation of pedophilic human trafficking is just another bothersome story to squash, not a horrifying criminal act.
Am I the only one annoyed that the BM keeps referring to her as “Miss Roberts?” She’s been Mrs Giuffre for 20 years.
They doorstepped her and took unflattering pap shots a few days ago they’re putting in every article, too. No one should make any mistake whose side they’re on. They were writing Ghislaine apologia last week.
The media and their lackey rota they trot on the channels literally state (BBC, Channel 4, itv news, sky news etc) that they feel firstly sorry for the Queen! Not the poor (and Andrew’s statement admittted this too) victim of child sex trafficking! One BBC commentator said that Andrew could possibly come back to public service by helping out with sexual abuse charities! Madness
My disgust for these criminal grifters grows every day – cancel the stupid Jubbly, what’s there to celebrate? Rich, entitled, selfish old lady lives a long time?????? Eff them all.
How does Charles have the money to loan Pedo but couldn’t afford to cover security or clothes for H&M who actually worked?
Generous terms are expected to mean Andy must pay his family back when he has the money.”
Soooo……never. They’re just calling it a loan, hoping that sounds better to the public than “the Queen gave him the money to settle his rape case.”
also everyone knows the Queen gave him the money to pay off the chalet, so any money from the sale of that is just her money anyway.
I’m zeroing in on this quote from a “source”: “She could not be seen to be making a payment to a victim of sexual assault…but…”. Not that it’s morally repugnant to pay off the victim of your son’s crime so you can focus on celebrating your own reign, but that the queen (or more likely her advisors) realize it *looks* terrible. And are somehow convinced that making the payment a “loan” will make it all go away, as if Andrew has the means to pay it back someday and we’ll all just forget about it.
Sometimes I just want to scream at the sheer audacity: “Y’all know we can see you, right?”
I’ve been asking for quite awhile now, how exactly did Phillip amass $30m? The man came into his marriage penniless and was then in the Navy for a time before becoming a full-time civil servant. His Navy pension would not have been much and the money from the civil list/Sovereign Grant was supposed to for his office expenses so how, How did he amass such a fortune????
Grifting, selling access, stealing from taxpayers.. rinse and repeat.
No one in that family has any ethics, no one.
Around the time of his death, I read something that said he was basically able to pocket his civil list money, which was around 300k a year or something. so even if he was able to bank half of that for 50 years would have given him 7.5 million, plus interest, investments, etc. (assuming he got 300k the whole time, which I don’t think he did.)
but of course you have to factor in things like grifting, “cash for access” as well (Charles learned it from someone.)
They had about 50 years of not having to pay tax on their investments, which certainly would have helped.
Will tax payers keep requesting these loan payments the way Harry had to pay to make servant quarters livable for property he does not own???
It’s disgusting, but I don’t see any other way that Virginia can get her money. And imagine the stories if the RF refused to give Andrew a loan – “Richest family on the planet, surrounded by palaces, jewels, tiaras, blah, blah, blah, turns its back on victims, etc., etc.” It’s the right thing to do, even if for the wrong reasons.
Who purchased the Chalet
How will Andrew pay off this multi-million pound Bridge Loan
What is the source of his wealth
So many questions, so few answers.
Ugh. I forgot about the new Bentley. How about he sell that to help back the loan? Lolololol. Yeah right. How much are teddy bear collections going for these days?
I’m not buying that it was a loan. The queen and Charles have been desperate for him to settle so I think he said he wants his day in court but if they want a settlement they can pay for it.
I am also suspicious they are underselling the full amount of the settlement to make it appear to be less than the sale of the chalet.
How quickly will we see the Cambridge children trotted out or maybe another Kate recital lol.
They need a distraction and those kids are all they have. They tried to trot out the Queen yesterday with “I can’t move” and it still didn’t work.
What a mess and like so many have said I’m so glad Harry and Meghan are out of it otherwise they would have been used this week.
I hope that this is just the beginning for the RF. I really hope someone starts looking deeper at their finances and don’t let this go.
Everything they did to Harry and Meghan especially would be done to them.
What is interesting to me about this is KP is making no attempt to embiggen William by claiming he had a role in the decision making on this. The way they always try to do. Now that Charles has elevated Camilla will he also shut down all of the Cambridge’s future future talk. The Camilla announcement wasn’t just about her. It was also a public endorsement of Charles’ reign as a whole despite his lesser popularity. It will be interesting to watch how the Cambridge’s coverage unfolds after these events. Particularly the upcoming tour.
I think even William is smart enough to try and keep his name out of this mess. Nobody wants to be associated with the old rapist uncle
Will wants to be able to say he was for cutting him loose completely so he should be king instead of PC.
One of the morning things shows in the UK was already doing that for him. They were saying that he’s younger and more popular. That he has been a strong presence and that with Charles and his scandals Will and Kate should be king and queen. Literally on BBC or one of those shows. They definitely have some RRs shilling for them.
Do these shilling Royal Rat Rota Reporters not understand how the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 works?
The whole point of a constitutional monarch is for the sovereign monarch, who holds the position by incident of birth, to a be a non-political check and balance on the two houses of parliament for the people.
Chucky will be King and these lame-brain numb-skulls just need to get over it.
Whatever. It’s the Queen’s money and Andrew won’t be expected to pay back a cent.
Yet Harry had to pay the money for refurbishing Frogmore. Another reason why he left and took his wife and children away from this hypocrisy.
With the upcoming jubbly ahead, I ask myself, why is this family being venerated? Why are we still pretending? This family has amassed a fortune from stealing, they lie & cheat, rape, they do not give a flying f@ck about the populace they represent, they’re proudly racist, I could go on and on. What a mess.
So the Queen is personally making a payment to a sexual abuse victims’ charity, when:
–Royals famously NEVER give their own money to charities; they ask (“encourage”) others to donate
–The Queen has never made a personal charitable donation publicly in the past (has she? she may very well have made many personal donations that were not made public, I don’t know)
–The Queen has never been a patron of charities for sexual abuse victims, or had that theme as a major platform in her activities (I thought this was Camilla’s turf, and that Camilla received lots of credit for being trailblazing in the RF because of it?)
–There is no evidence of this being a long-term commitment to this charity, so it must be a one-off caused by Andrew’s situation
And we’re supposed to believe Andrew is innocent? Hmm….
At this point, I don’t think anybody believes Andrew is innocent, except maybe Andrew himself.
I bet Harry is pretty friggin thankful to be away from the family right about now. I really hope the queen paying off her son’s rape victim is the thing that brings the monarchy down. British taxpayers must realize that it’s their money being used right?
All this talk of “palace sources” said this, “sources” said that. I’m at a point when I no longer believe anything printed by the British tabloids.
It’s lazy journalism, if you can even call it journalism at all? Why go out and dig up a story in the cold when you can sit in a nice warm office and make it up? The hotline from KP to tabloid is gone now #poorjason has so it’s all just opinion right now? These stories sell papers, there is a vested interest in writing stories to wind people up. They want you to be angry enough to buy the paper or click online.
Then there is the way that one tabloid will pick up the story from another. First we see a story that Camilla is the sort of person who would have called Meghan a “little minx”. Then the story is picked up by another tabloid, but hey just like the game of chinese whispers it’s now reading as “Camilla called Meghan a little minx”.
Like the amount Virginia will be paid? I’ve seen it quoted from £10M up to £20M. Though will she see all of it as I’m betting that her lawyer will be getting a percentage?
So I’m taking all these stories with a grain of salt. I just hope Virginia gets something? She should get something for the intrusion into her private life? I hope she will now be able to do the simple things in life, like go to the hairdresser, without being followed by paparazzi and DM?
As for Andrew being broke? I’m also making a bet that he has money, but it’s tucked away safely. Swiss numbered bank account anyone. And you know how he stays rich? By never spending his own money. Time to change the habits of a lifetime Andy?
I read yesterday that the queen facilitated the sale of the chalet, which probably means it was purchased by one of her shell companies. When Eugenie and Beatrice lived in New York it was reported then that the queen had bought an apartment for them.
No one should be surprise that the queen is doing this. This is the child who has shown her the most love and affection, she may not approve of what he did, may not like to part with her money in this way but she will help her son.
As a parent I don’t know where I would draw the line. So I’m honestly asking the mothers on this thread, If you were in her position what would you do?
As a mom, I’d like to think that I would have acted years and years ago to combat the arrogant, ignorant and entitled side of my sons nature. In real life, I have had to make the heartbreaking decision to let my adult child flounder and go under instead of diving in to save them while still being there to offer encouragement and support. And let me tell you, it was Hard but worth it because nothing teaches quite like pain and now my adult child is much stronger, self sufficient and has more confidence that he can make good decisions and face whatever life throws at him.
I love my son more than anything, and part of my love for him is teaching him to be a good person. I don’t think Liz did that with her brood.
The essential moral compass and ethical behavior seem to be missing in some of HM’s children. The other thing is that this family is super privileged and the Queen has enough influence and money to make problems “go away.” Or so she may think.
I am sure that as a mother, she is convinced of her son’s innocence so she is able to spend the money to make “that girl” go away (I’m sure they use less flattering terms to talk about Virginia.)
I don’t think that parents are responsible for their children’s actions or crimes, but I do think that can be…..a moving target, I guess. Like here, its so obvious that Andrew was raised to be entitled, arrogant, accustomed to having someone clean up after him – literally and figuratively – and a mother can’t change that when the “child” is 62 years old. But the Queen bears responsibility at the same time because so much of Andrew’s behavior and crimes does go back to how he was raised.
I can assure you I would definitely not approve of raping a trafficked minor! I don’t care if it were my own son.
I would not pay for his settlement. That’s on him as an adult.
Andrew isn’t his parents’ fault necessarily. But the constant coddling and protection of a bully and a criminal IS his mother’s fault.
I feel so horrible for the minors trafficked to gross old men who raped them. I don’t fucking care if it were my son or my father or my brother. That shit is beyond the pale.
I’m not “surprised” by the queen doing this because it’s been obvious for a very long time, literal centuries, that this family is a bunch of criminals and morons.
This is a difficult question, but I think the key to the answer is in realising this is a business, an institution first and family second. The Queen herself, and everyone around her that answered to her at the time, are responsible for instructing staff, politicians, and everyone else that Andrew was to be treated in an elevated way because of his rank. Otherwise why have a monarchy at all? He was to be excused whenever he did anything wrong. And above all, as the favourite over Charles, he had to be petted, loved, cherished and spoiled in a way Charles never was.
All of the efforts in the world in trying to “combat the arrogant, ignorant and entitled side of my son’s nature” don’t work if the mother is in fact the single most important thing propping him up, teaching him that he should be arrogant (think himself above everyone else), ignorant (because why make any effort when everything will be given to you?) and entitled (he is an HRH! The Duke of York! The spare! Etc). This is on both Andrew and Petty Betty IMO.
Charles was indulged, but by his grandmother Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. . I think the royal institution itself enables the sense of entitlement and arrogance present in Andrew and some others.. That they have titles and can do “no wrong” and are above behaving in a decent way.
They had to do this so it would all go away. Charles will continue to give him money for the rest of his life just to keep quiet. If Andrew has no money he is a loose cannon. There would be nothing stopping him or Fergie from selling his life stories to the press. As long as they give him money he will keep quiet
There’s a “final straw of all final straws”? Who knew?
Of course she protected Pedo and not Harry.
Harry feel in love and married a Black woman.
If Virginia was a then Black girl and now Black woman, they would have let her twist in the wind and try and destroy her even more. Even with the legal team she had behind her. That is what they are upset about. The media didn’t do the work on destroying her like they did Meghan.
There is a lot of anger and suspicion that it us tax payers who are really footing the bill. A well spoken pensioner at the supermarket today told me both the government and crown are equally corrupt. This really is such a bad look for them from any angle you care to think of. We are all disgusted but the grift carries on because of tradition! WTF!
I just have to repost this:
“The grand old duke of york, he had 12 million quid
He gave it to someone he never met for something he never did.”
That needs to be embroidered on all the palace cushions.
Is Queen Elizabeth endorsing pedophilia and rape by paying off Andrew? Looks that way.
How disgraceful. Granted, the RF has always been a disaster but these past few years was a shitshow after shitshow. All the do is pretend to be unfazed by what’s going on, shameless and arrogant, scheming.. (I could go on forever), not realizing this, right now, is their downfall.
But no, instead of making even one thing right, all they do is going after H&M who only did good and really, were the only hope for the monarchy.
I wish Harry would burn it all down with his memoir, but I doubt he will. And for the love of god, Chuck better keep Pedrew away forever, he can at least do one good thing in his life -I hope.