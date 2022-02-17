Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley broke off their engagement, he ‘got cold feet’

The wheels came off the Aaron Rodgers Covid Express last November, when he tested positive for Covid and had to admit that he publicly lied about being “immunized.” In the days that followed, Aaron made sure to spout his dumbass anti-vaxx BS far and wide, in between whines about “being in the crosshair of a woke mob” and “feeling crucified” because he’s pro-Covid. Around that same time, people were like “damn, where’s Shailene Woodley in this situation?” Some even blamed her for Aaron’s anti-vaxx ideology. While vadge-sunner Shailene does share many of her wacky ideas, she’s never discussed her feelings on Covid vaccines one way or the other.
In any case, November seemed to be the beginning of the end of Aarlene/Shaaron. Suddenly, they were “spending less time together” and by December, their engagement had been downgraded to a “different, non-traditional relationship.” In January, we heard that Aaron and Shailene had agreed early on to never discuss politics. Qwhite. So yeah, they’ve been telegraphing this for a while: their engagement is over and they’ve broken up.
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are done. A source close to Rodgers confirms to PEOPLE that the NFL star, 38, and the actress, 30, have split, just over one year after he made the surprise announcement that they were engaged.
“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source says. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”
Reps for Woodley and Rodgers declined to comment. InTouch was first to report the news.
News of their breakup comes after Rodgers received backlash concerning his vaccination status in November 2021 when it was made public that he tested positive for the coronavirus. In August of last year, he told the media that he was “immunized” when he was asked about whether or not he had received the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising NFL protocols for the 2021 season. However, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 5, Rodgers confirmed that he was unvaccinated.
[From People]
In Touch Weekly had the exclusive? Wow! Sometimes that does happen. Insiders told In Touch that it kind of bugged Shailene that he put football first, and they were barely spending any time together these days. A source said “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.” Sources also told In Touch that Aaron “got cold feet” about actually getting married, and that there were just “too many obstacles.” Interesting about the cold feet. Is he a runaway groom? Just can’t manage to get down the aisle and make a firm commitment? Could be. Some guys are just like that – serial monogamists, but gun-shy about marriage. Anyway, I hope Aaron gets vaxxed before he plunges back into the dating scene. LOL, who wants his unvaxxed ass now? Probably just some Fox News blonde, someone like that. They can talk about woke mobs together.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Instagram.
I’ll say it again, what a disappointment he is. Once defending Colin Kaepernick, and seemingly being openly disappointment by when the lack of respect shown during “moment of reflection” and the attacks in Paris in 2015. What a horrible and selfish person he’s become.
And can people refrain from commenting on his sexuality. When and if he is ready to come out he will do so.
Oh, I agree. Plus he did that successful Jeopardy stint with his smooth, soothing voice. He’s become a big disappointment
He is not at all who I thought he was this time last year. I was shocked reading that Pajiba article about his history with aliens and conspiracy theories though. All the signs were there the whole time. Just goes to show what competent PR/marketing can do until Aaron started to out-crazy what they could bury.
yeah, everything you wrote. it’s like he had some psychotic break that changed him when he came out of it.
or maybe he took some peyote or something on some “spiritual desert journey” he took with Woodley and had an epiphany of some sort.
but it IS weird…he went from this chill dude that everyone pretty much liked (or, at least, didn’t HATE like they did Brady) to Qaaron the anti-vaxxer who no one likes.
“it’s like he had some psychotic break that changed him when he came out of it.”
Or one too many concussions :/
It is sooooo weird. To consistently be a noted/known good guy to become THIS?
@CommentingBunny Holy Moly, I didn’t even think about the concussion angle. Whew.
Cold feet? Is he sure it’s not chills, like from a virus? Maybe he should get tested.
And, oh, yeah, get the vaccine dude. Or stay home.
I think it’s called chillblain toes.
Methinks his cold feet is due to Covid toes
“Reports are coming in that it was Woodley who broke off the engagement due to her affiliation with Rogers. Woodley realized he was jeopardizing her acting career. She thought it would be much better to allow Rodgers the dignity of claiming he was experiencing “cold feet”, outrageous sources close to Woodley have claimed.”
There, fixed it for you antivax wackado Rodgers!!
Is cold feet a side effect of ivermectin?
I wonder who will get custody of their healing crystals?
Lol
Hi all. What does “Qwhite” mean? What was “Qwhite” intended to mean in this context? Thanks 🙂
It’s basically white nonsense. See also: the caucasity.
Qanon is one of the conspiracy cults and adding a Q to the average word makes it show that the idea is Conspiracy adjacent, shorthand for Aaron Rogers is a Qanon Conspiracy follower. Quite is a great word in this context, and the white part is showing that Aaron Roger’s is reflexing his white privilege which he has in massive quantities, unlike Colin Kap who gets shuttered just for caring.
Thanks so much! I love the different takes on “Qwhite”. I learned so much 🙂
Didn’t he refuse to show up to practices? He was famously not putting football first when they met and he was fined over it.
Sounds like they were a flash in the pan vs a slow burn.
That was a negotiation tactic at the time. I can believe he’s been all in since then.
Not a Rodgers fan in any way shape or form, but he was NFL MVP for the season and you don’t get that one just rolling off the couch.
Ugh. He did NOT deserve that MVP. I can’t think of anyone who was less of a team player this year. If I was a player who actually made it to the Super Bowl, I’d be pissed right now.
Bengals QB should have been NFL MVP.
no, he didn’t win the SB, but he took a team to the SB that hadn’t won a playoff game in 30 years. that’s impressive.
And she dodged a bullet!
Her publicist sat her down and told her it was hurting her brand is more like it.
This. Looks like someone talked some sense into her. He would have killed her career if she’d stayed with him.
Does she even still have a career? No shade. Seriously, I’m trying to think of what was the last thing she was in?
Last thing I remember her in was “Big Little Lies” on HBO.
She’s still working. She was in a movie with Jodie Foster last year.
Yep. Racist-adjacent bullshit is, unfortunately, still pretty much acceptable in many professional sports circles (including in the sport which once fell all over and badly concussed itself trying to impress Trump), but his nonsense was just a bit too blatant to get a pass in Hollywood.
“There were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount”
Talk about leaving a wide open door…
yeah, she doesn’t like peen and he does. that’s pretty insurmountable.
It would seem so!!!!
Is she too old for Shawn Mendes- I think he’s in the market for a beard.
I wonder if he told her he wanted to retire and change careers and she believed him. Who knows. She should breathe a sigh of relief that the relationship is over. Dude is an idiot.
@mia this I believe it seemed he was feeling ready to walk away from football and/or live a dual life in Hollywood and NFL as game show host. It’s probably part of what makes him successful in football, but Rodgers just never seems satisfied to me. I guess he has lost a *lot* of playoff games though, that would get frustrating!
I wonder if he wasn’t confident he could force a trade to someplace like San Francisco or Seattle last off-season. And when that fizzled it was the beginning of the end.
Once he was exposed a MAGA nut and anti-vaxxer she, as progressive and Bernie supporter, couldn’t continue with the relationship. It’s that simple.
Or, whatever spark there was just flickered out and time to say goodbye. Some relationships are just a chapter, not the whole book.
It can’t be a Fox News blonde because Fox has a mandatory vaccination policy. No one sets foot in their headquarters without showing proof of vaccinations received. It’s just another example of the hypocrisy.
Is Toyota Lasagna currently single?
Sorry, no, but I did hear that Tonka Lasko isn’t seeing anyone right now.
Are you sure? Tonya Laryngitis always seems like she’s on the prowl.
Tampon Lethargic is always looking to level up, so QAaron is definitely on her radar.
I never believed this “relationship” was the real deal. I think it served aPR purpose for both of them
This. I think he dates actresses to raise his profile for a potential career jump-off. John Mulroney’s baby momma said some pretty horrible things about his “skills”.
John Mulroney’s GF built her fame on climbing from one celeb to the next and trashing their intimacy to the public.
This, 100%. He has a history of PR relationships.
Looks like they broke their rule about not debating politics.
Did anyone really believe they were ever more than a PR relationship anyway? Sounds like her team finally got wise to the fact that the “PR” he was providing was…not what they want. “Cold feet” is a new euphemism, eh?
Hmmm… I thought Shaileen was probably full on anti vax wellness lady but if she is working on sets I’m guessing she needs to be vaxxed, film sets are pretty hard core. Maybe she has more sense than I thought. Anyways he is an idiot and has aged poorly the past year.
My take is she is vaxxed for work and he lied to her that he was…he lied to EVERYONE else, so it just makes sense that he would also lie to her.
For the people in the back – they are both gay.
I keep reading that they’re both closeted. Is there a history of same sex relationships for these two?
The number of times I’ve seen some variation of “guess she did her own research!” posted to social media today is ridiculous….and funny every time!!
@Mia4S that plus Kaiser’s “badge-sunner” has made my day
that one and “Aaron Rodgers is never going to get that second ring” or some variation thereof.
How embarrassing.
Cold feet….suuuuurrrreeeee🤭Aaron looks like the cricket eater from Hellraiser. He’s coach, who’s older, way better lookin’.