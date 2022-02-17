Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley broke off their engagement, he ‘got cold feet’

The wheels came off the Aaron Rodgers Covid Express last November, when he tested positive for Covid and had to admit that he publicly lied about being “immunized.” In the days that followed, Aaron made sure to spout his dumbass anti-vaxx BS far and wide, in between whines about “being in the crosshair of a woke mob” and “feeling crucified” because he’s pro-Covid. Around that same time, people were like “damn, where’s Shailene Woodley in this situation?” Some even blamed her for Aaron’s anti-vaxx ideology. While vadge-sunner Shailene does share many of her wacky ideas, she’s never discussed her feelings on Covid vaccines one way or the other.

In any case, November seemed to be the beginning of the end of Aarlene/Shaaron. Suddenly, they were “spending less time together” and by December, their engagement had been downgraded to a “different, non-traditional relationship.” In January, we heard that Aaron and Shailene had agreed early on to never discuss politics. Qwhite. So yeah, they’ve been telegraphing this for a while: their engagement is over and they’ve broken up.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are done. A source close to Rodgers confirms to PEOPLE that the NFL star, 38, and the actress, 30, have split, just over one year after he made the surprise announcement that they were engaged. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source says. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” Reps for Woodley and Rodgers declined to comment. InTouch was first to report the news. News of their breakup comes after Rodgers received backlash concerning his vaccination status in November 2021 when it was made public that he tested positive for the coronavirus. In August of last year, he told the media that he was “immunized” when he was asked about whether or not he had received the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising NFL protocols for the 2021 season. However, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 5, Rodgers confirmed that he was unvaccinated.

[From People]

In Touch Weekly had the exclusive? Wow! Sometimes that does happen. Insiders told In Touch that it kind of bugged Shailene that he put football first, and they were barely spending any time together these days. A source said “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.” Sources also told In Touch that Aaron “got cold feet” about actually getting married, and that there were just “too many obstacles.” Interesting about the cold feet. Is he a runaway groom? Just can’t manage to get down the aisle and make a firm commitment? Could be. Some guys are just like that – serial monogamists, but gun-shy about marriage. Anyway, I hope Aaron gets vaxxed before he plunges back into the dating scene. LOL, who wants his unvaxxed ass now? Probably just some Fox News blonde, someone like that. They can talk about woke mobs together.