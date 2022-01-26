Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers agreed early on to not ‘debate’ or talk politics

Aaron Rodgers clearly does not have the good sense God gave a fruit fly. Rodgers has destroyed his own public image and done substantial damage to his career over the past year. He’s refused to get the Covid vaccine. He’s lied about being “immunized.” He mocked President Biden and Dr. Fauci for, you know, telling people they should get vaccinated. He thinks reading books is for dummies. Throughout it all, he’s been engaged to Shailene Woodley. They started dating in 2020 and got engaged quickly. There’s been a lot of talk about how Shailene feels about his anti-vaxxer bullsh-t, and in recent months, there’s been talk about whether they’re even together anymore. Well, someone’s publicist ran to People Magazine this week with an update.
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers choose to keep political matters outside of their relationship. The 30-year-old Divergent actress and her Green Bay Packers quarterback fiancé, 38, oftentimes “agree to disagree” on subjects where they don’t see eye to eye, a source tells PEOPLE.
“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” says the source. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”
“She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried,” the source adds.
I’m sitting here, trying to imagine those conversations. “Babe, I’m putting Atlas Shrugged on the bookshelf so it will show up on Zoom when I’m talking about how much I hate vaccines.” “I’m sorry, WHAT?” Shailene is a Bernie Sanders supporter and Bernie has made numerous pro-vaccine statements and he’s encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. Are those Shailene’s “politics”? And Aaron “hasn’t even tried” to change her mind? I’m tired of trying to figure out this bonkers couple, and I don’t understand how they’re not tired of each other’s bullsh-t, honestly.
Good luck with that. It doesn’t seem like it will take them into the future for long term together. Compatablility matters. But, best of luck.
yeah, this. even KNOWING that my partner was MAGA or a anti-vaxxer would make me not want to even be in the same room with them, forget about having a mature, adult relationship where we discuss current events.
it seems they have pretty major difference of world outlook and how the gov’t and society work together to protect its citizens, which does NOT bode well for long-term happiness.
Politics is one thing, but health is another.
I mean does she not want her partner to disclose any potential communicable diseases they may acquire due to being anti-vax due to “politics”?
This is one desperate woman.
She may vote Sanders. But she’s one of those who go to shamans instead of Dr.’s I imaging she’s the one who convinced him he was immunized. Plus why does she have a career. She really can’t act. And don’t jump on me but she’s not pretty enough to make it that way. So why does she keep getting roles?
If they ever actually get married I’ll eat my dirty gym socks.
Don’t eat them! Shailene might want them for her “something borrowed”.
(Sorry, I know I’m being mean. But she just always looks…gross to me.)
I just don’t see this couple lasting.
The sex can’t be or still be that good to keep him around, Shailene.
If y’all already don’t talk, what do you do?
Can’t imagine a Bernie devotee keeping their political opinions to themselves. I don’t buy that. More likely, that’s just his reps trying to keep people from asking her what she thinks of her moronic fiancé and his ignorant ideals. I’ll be shocked if they make it to the altar.
Look at how science and the good of humanity can be written off as just talking politics. Any stance she has from this point on while with this Qaaron creep is moot. If you can’t speak openly with your husband don’t try with us.
ITA. It sounds like her supposed principles don’t actually count for much.
I can understand “agreeing to disagree” when it’s someone you really can’t afford to fight with—like a boss, or someone else you’re financially dependent on. But this is just her sticking her head in the sand because it’s easier.
Or on something silly that doesn’t really matter, like your favorite TV show, or the best place to order pizza, etc. But this is MAJOR stuff – politics, science, public health, society as a whole. How do you NOT talk about that with someone, especially after the past few years? That’s my first criteria – shared values. If you’re a red hat guy, we’re not going to get along.
+1
Seriously. Like, what are you talking about with your partner if not the world around you??
This exactly. Whenever someone dismisses the current set science as a “debate” or says politics are divisive so they avoid, I know they’re an anti vaxxing Trumper.
Bonus points for “both sides” and extra for “Democrats suck because they can’t convince Republicans to stop killing people”
I recently cut someone out of my life because they had the nerve to compare criticism of Republican policies to systemic racism, because “in both cases, you’re generalizing!!”
Apparently generalizing (correctly) about the GOP is just as bad as generalizing (incorrectly) about black people. Even though I’ve never heard of cops murdering Republicans for being Republican.
I would not be able to stay with a partner who had such abhorrent views on anti-vax and that the election was stolen. I couldn’t. My husband actually voted for Trump the first time (I know) but no way in hell was he going to do it a second time. I couldn’t have lived with him if he had. Seriously. I couldn’t stay with someone who had completely different values from me and supported anti-science, racism, election lies – you know what I’m talking about. 🙂 Both of us really curated our friends during the past couple of years and anyone who was anti-mask/vax and/or pro-Trump, got the boot.
But you did stay with him when he voted for that clown the first time. So y’all ideals either matched or they don’t and it doesn’t bother you.
Yeah, we are beyond this hoping for sympathy after I help create this mess noise.
Right. So he voted for Trump AFTER he incited his supporters to attack Black protesters, mocked a disabled reporter, disparaged a gold star family and called various women journalists “c*nts” and stalked Hillary at a debate to which he brought the women her husband (allegedly for some? I can’t remember) cheated on her with.
Political points aside or whatever but the fact that these two – like most people in the world in a partnership – just decide to ‘agree to disagree’ is completely normal. There are lots of things where I do not share the same opinion as my husband. And that’s okay!
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woolley – whether together now or previously when they were not – both seem like really annoying people. I remember Shailene years ago talking about making her own cosmetics or skin care or something and thought that was so insufferable. Aaron Rodgers just always came off as a stereotypical dumb jock and nothing he’s said or done over the years has changed my opinion lol
Between her and Cheryl Hines, I am shaking my head
I would never be able to do that.
I think this PR stunt is a last ditch effort to save Shailene’s reputation and career. Aaron’s on a sinking ship and she’s going down with him. She’s alway’s been very woo though, so I can see why she doesn’t think his views are a big deal.
Also, discussing covid and vaccines is NOT politics. It’s health, safety and protocol during a global debilitating pandemic. Each country has their own leader with their own politics and teams of apolitical scientists, health and pandemic specialist yet they ALL agree vaccines and mask wearing are the answer. So no, it’s not politics.
I blame Jenny McCarthy. She took a moronic idea and turned it into a movement.
Yea she’s clearly trying to protect her image. This all reads like contorted BS, they very likely have similar views. She eats clay and gives off the dumb hippie vibe.
A couple agrees to not communicate. That’s going to get them real far in their impending marriage…
I think if you have to compartmentalize that much in an intimate relationship, why bother?
I think it is Shaliene trying to save her reputation. He is fast becoming a sinking ship.
I agree – he was looking a pretty good and profitable post football career, and he’s torpedoed pretty much everything.
Imagine not having discussions with your partner about basic moral beliefs? Because politics does reflect ones morals. As a black woman I cannot afford to not have that discussion with a potential partner or my lover. Imaging sharing a life, a bed with a man who has diametrically opposite political, social and moral beliefs? Couldn’t be me.
Exactly! I can understand not debating “economics” policy, “tax policy” etc because it’s a weird topic If you don’t know much about it in the first place. But I make sure that the men I date are not racists, not homophobes, xenophobes, anti-vaxx/flat earthers (anti science in general). I ALMOST dated a cute croatian guy during my semester abroad but once he said how much he admired Trump and was pro-life, I got out of there real quick lol
Seconded. Before getting serious with my now hubby I checked religion (I’m an atheist), politics and money (saver not a spender). I’m friends with people who have very different views, but for a life partner alignment is definitely needed.
My political beliefs are my beliefs. I don’t know how to put it differently really lol. but I couldn’t be with someone who thought that COVID was overblown or the vaccines are bad etc. That speaks to a worldview that I don’t agree with and that I dont want to associate with or to encourage.
it doesn’t mean that every conversation is a political conversation, more that politics are part of every aspect of our lives – what schools my kids attend, how the roads are maintained, whether X intersection gets a traffic light or not, whether that new housing development gets built or not. Its not national politics, but its politics. I can’t imagine just not talking about “politics” with my spouse because our political values don’t align. My political values ARE my values, period.
I fully believe the vaccine is one thing they agree on. She sunbathes her vagina and eats dirt “to heal” so I doubt she’s getting shots.
I think it’s good and healthy to have some differing opinions from your significant other. But when it comes to him being MAGA or anti-vax? That’s not a difference of opinion, that’s a difference of morals, ethics, intelligence, and compassion. I could never.
Do we think that she’s actually vaxxed, like triple vaxxed through Pfizer or Moderna? Not circumstantial evidence like “she worked on a film that had a mandate, so…” She could have received an “immunized” exemption in that case. What evidence is there that she received some jabs?
Possibly she doesn’t care about his vaccine/political stance because she low-key agrees with it or doesn’t care enough for it to bother her. Agree to disagree, my foot.
Nah, I’m not buying this. They both believe the same shit. This is just her trying to save her career.
This seems right to me too, otherwise she would have ejected by now.
Yes, if she really thought differently than him, then she would have dumped him. No rational person could be with someone like that.
No way can a Trumper and a Bernie supporter be together long term! Not if they’re sincere in their views. My brother also voted for Trump the first time, and his wife was pissed, but he didn’t vote for him the second time. They had three kids at that point and she wasn’t going to leave the marriage over it, but she made her views known. But my brother isn’t anti-vax or anti-reading, he just thought (stupidly) Trump would be good for the economy. Not an excuse, I known, but he’s not Aaron Rodgers level problematic.
What a weird couple. I’ve never liked her that much, in the sense that I thought she was a meh actress, but now I question her judgment and taste too.
Was your brother a fan of The Apprentice? Honest question bc it is my belief that those who thought he would be “good for the economy” (when in reality he has failed at most business ventures, even bankrupting a CASINO as one of his SIX BANKRUPTCIES, ffs) were really just bamboozled by a manufactured reality tv persona and became an unwitting cult of personality.
This seems like an excellent argument for discussing politics early in a relationship. Because not only does Aaron have crappy politics, he’s also arrogant, selfish, dishonest, and not terribly smart. I don’t know where people got the idea that someone’s beliefs are completely separate from their character, but it’s very wrong.
I know a white woman from NY with an African American husband and mixed raced children who voted for Trump the first time. She admitted to me she was solely hoping he would decrease her family’s prescription drug costs per month.
She also wasn’t a fan of Hillary like a lot of women were. If you read Huma Abedin’s book, she describes how Hillary spent 600 hours during the campaign focusing on hair and clothing, when Trump did not have to. Her tone of voice and her loudness were also criticized too. A lot of men and women were turned off by her lecturing tone and even though Trump was so problematic (I voted for Hillary FYI) some looked passed all the horrors because she just didn’t come across as the loving empathetic woman that Huma describes. Huma mentions how a lot of men didn’t want to be reminded of their nagging wife, mother, or worse mother in law with the tone of Hillary’s voice. Those little nuances caused a lot of men who aren’t raging MAGA to vote for Trump.
That being said, my first two boyfriends were Republicans (I am 40 so we are talking early 2000s). I have never dated a Republican again. Times have changed where you can’t agree to disagree particularly when it comes to your own health. That being said, I have a male friend who refuses vaccinations and his wife is vaccinated. They have a child together and one on the way. Clearly she is accepting of it.
…So that’s what you’re going with Shaileene? SMDH. I didn’t think I could think less of you, but here I go.
I always think it’s incredibly rude to ask couples if they plan on having kids…but here? I’m going to ask it. If you are? Are you really going to agree to disagree on the child’s health and education? Really? And don’t give me that “oh they will decide for themselves” no, no that’s not how it works at all and we know it. FFS this isn’t “oh I’m not that in to football” or he thought my YA movie series was dumb. This is fundamental, important stuff.
It’s kind of sad that she’s desperate enough to compromise her own morals and beliefs for the sake of keeping the peace. But if you think about the ramifications, I can’t feel too bad for her.
Carville and Matalin. Opposites can exist. But I dunno about the football player and the naked sun bather. Ignorance leaves too many giant chasms (canyons) lol.
Yeah, I dunno….I admit that due to my age, I only really took an interest in politics starting with the Obama era, but the Republican party had a different feel to what it is now in Carville and Matalin’s heyday….things have gone so haywire in recent years that there is too much tied up with your political beliefs when it comes to social justice morals, healthcare….I feel like conservative economics is just a footnote to what R’s stand for these days on the surface. Never, ever in a million years could I be married to someone so polar opposite to what I stand for and believe in, not to mention never talk to them about it.
Yeah the landscapes have opened up and meandered into the land of nod (right and left extremism), one can hardly swim politics without being dragged into corrosive waters. But I’m going to potentially stick my head in the sand and believe most of us trend friendlier rivers and refuse to play near black holes. If sheep have chosen their shepherds, I’ll be long gone when the wolves hunt lol.
I was going to post this. I recently read something by Matalin. Even though she’s turned away from the Republican party, she’s still pretty terrible. So it’s doable and there’s actually a lot of overlap between far left and far right.
This girl needs to run so hard and fast.
She’s doing herself no favours by sticking with this meathead. Every heard the expression “tainted by association” Shailene?
It makes me think of Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. Some things you just should not look past. I can’t imagine ever having to release a statement that I found something that my husband said “reprehensible.”
STORY TIME: Shailene is my celebrity doppelganger (I only see a few similarities, but I’ve heard it 400 times), and Aaron looks so much like my ex-boyfriend… who was also a big Packers fan. And a hunter.
I’m a vegan Chicago Bears fan. I’m only half-joking when I say I don’t know which one made us more incompatible. And it still blows my mom’s mind that I ever made an exception for him.
But dating him actually DID help me grow. It helped me see things in less black-and-white terms, stop seeing all hunters as having the same motives and views and joy for killing. It helped me become a better activist and a better human, and learn how to make more effective points. He also never hunted while we were dating; it was a back-home tradition.
So… as much as they both annoy the hell out of me, and as much as I detest everything about him, I have this weird soft spot for her because of how much this pairing confuses people.
Especially today. I’m about to lose my job on a leftist political campaign because I did it again — I dated a DA after the hunter. I’m an abolitionist who thought she could pull a fast one and get some info about his office… and then I saw how much he’s trying to change the system from within, and advocate for victims, and end cycles of poverty, and stand up to racist cops and judges… and he saw how much I’m doing to fight the same forces. And we fell in love, and now there are folks who can’t trust me.
ALL of that being said… both of those men hate Trump. Both of them believe in abolishing ICE, and universal health care, and fighting climate change. I know I could never fall for someone who supports that racist or denies science. And I know that’s hypocritical, and it doesn’t really make sense, and maybe I need to examine it further. I can’t relate to dating someone like Aaron, but lots of people can’t relate to my choices, either.
Sounds like what you’re saying is that you have the same ideals. You *should* date people who have the same ideals.
Isn’t Shailene anti-vaccine too though? I get that her “politics” include supporting Bernie Sanders, but isn’t that largely her fiscal politics? As in, isn’t this the same woman who, “doesn’t take medicine” because she, “makes her own”, sure she supports progressive fiscal policies, maybe progressive social policies (BLM, LGBTQ, First Nations rights), but isn’t she just as absurdly anti-vaccine as he is? Isn’t she very much a self professed crystals/“natural” medicine type? Not all anti-vaccine folks are “conservative” unfortunately.
Shailene is one of those hippy dippy “all natural” granola girl types (remember the whole “sunning your vagina” thing?) – don’t assume she doesn’t roll just as hard on the anti-vaxx train that Q-Aaron does, whether or not she’s a Bernie stan. A lot of anti-vaxxers live on the left side of the divide as well – in fact, much of the current overall (not just COVID-related) anti-vaxx sentiment originated from the hippy dippy So-Cal wellness, GOOP and Mommy Blogger types, who were the ones that helped give wider distribution to the (many times discredited) vaccines cause autism nonsense. Jenny McCarthy certainly helped to mainstream it, but it started there.
Shailene is very much of that world…..