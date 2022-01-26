Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers agreed early on to not ‘debate’ or talk politics

Aaron Rodgers clearly does not have the good sense God gave a fruit fly. Rodgers has destroyed his own public image and done substantial damage to his career over the past year. He’s refused to get the Covid vaccine. He’s lied about being “immunized.” He mocked President Biden and Dr. Fauci for, you know, telling people they should get vaccinated. He thinks reading books is for dummies. Throughout it all, he’s been engaged to Shailene Woodley. They started dating in 2020 and got engaged quickly. There’s been a lot of talk about how Shailene feels about his anti-vaxxer bullsh-t, and in recent months, there’s been talk about whether they’re even together anymore. Well, someone’s publicist ran to People Magazine this week with an update.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers choose to keep political matters outside of their relationship. The 30-year-old Divergent actress and her Green Bay Packers quarterback fiancé, 38, oftentimes “agree to disagree” on subjects where they don’t see eye to eye, a source tells PEOPLE. “They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” says the source. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.” “She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried,” the source adds.

[From People]

I’m sitting here, trying to imagine those conversations. “Babe, I’m putting Atlas Shrugged on the bookshelf so it will show up on Zoom when I’m talking about how much I hate vaccines.” “I’m sorry, WHAT?” Shailene is a Bernie Sanders supporter and Bernie has made numerous pro-vaccine statements and he’s encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. Are those Shailene’s “politics”? And Aaron “hasn’t even tried” to change her mind? I’m tired of trying to figure out this bonkers couple, and I don’t understand how they’re not tired of each other’s bullsh-t, honestly.